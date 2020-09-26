|
|
|DUKE
|UVA
Armstrong, Davis help Virginia rally past winless Duke 38-20
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) It took Virginia four scheduled opponents to actually get to start their season, and four quarters to hit their stride in a 38-20 victory against Dukes on Saturday night.
Brennan Armstrong and Lavel Davis Jr. teamed up on a pair of early fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Virginia forced seven turnovers and pulled away.
''We kind of had a feeling we were going to win,'' linebacker Zane Zandier, who led the Cavaliers with 15 tackles, said. ''We just needed to make those plays to pull away.''
Armstrong and Davis got it started. The redshirt sophomore quarterback, in his first career start, hit Davis, a freshman, on an 18-yard fade route in the left corner of the end zone to give the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 24-20 lead. After Joey Blount's interception, Armstrong hit Davis for 26 yards, with Davis pulling away from two Duke defenders about eight yards from the end zone and powering his way in.
''Lavel's going to be a big key. Big plays, momentum swingers,'' Armstrong said.
The Blue Devils (0-3, 0-3), whose games have all come in the season debut of their opponent, led 20-17 entering the fourth quarter before falling apart.
''We took a lead in the second half after being down at halftime and couldn't finish the work,'' coach David Cutcliffe said. ''... Without question, we've got to evaluate what we're doing on offense, how we're doing it and what's happening.''
The Blue Devils' start is their worst since the 2010 team lost its first six games.
Wayne Taulapapa ran for a pair of touchdown for the Cavaliers, including a 10-yard burst with about 5 minutes left that put the game away. It came after Duke backup quarterback Gunnar Holmberg fumbled on a fourth-and-1 play from the Blue Devils' 29.
Armstrong finished 24 for 45 for 269 yards in his first career start with two interceptions. Taulapapa gained 95 yards, a career-high, on 16 carries.
The Cavaliers have now won six straight in the series.
UNDERSTATEMENT
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said this week that he figures the Cavaliers had been together for 12 weeks before getting into a game prep mode. They originally were scheduled to open against Georgia, but that was canceled when the pandemic hit.
Then it was VMI that opted not to play this fall, and then Virginia Tech, which had to postpone its game against its rival last Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Said Zandier, ''We had a lot of time to prepare.''
VOTE OF CONFIDENCE
Cutcliffe stopped short of saying he's going to reopen the competition at quarterback, even after Chase Brice threw four interceptions and was lifted in the fourth quarter.
''I don't think I can go there that quick after a ballgame, till after I watch tape,'' he said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: Brice had a rough day, throwing four interceptions, but made a few clutch plays despite often heavy pressure. He connected with Jalon Calhoun for 34 yards on a third-and-10 play from his own 16 on a drive that led to a field goal, and hit Darrell Harding Jr. for 31 yards on a third-and-9 play on a drive that ended with one of his picks. He finished 16 for 36 for 246 yards with two touchdowns. The Cavaliers finished with five sacks.
Virginia: Davis, who is 6-foot-7, finished with four catches for 101 yards, and his best catch was overturned. On the play, he caught a 27-yard pass over a defender, juggling the ball before cradling it as he hit the ground, but officials overruled the catch.
''He was one of our best-kept secrets,'' Mendenhall said.
''It's going to only get better,'' Armstrong said.
UP NEXT
Duke is at home against Virginia Tech next Saturday.
Virginia travels to No. 1 Clemson in a rematch of last year's ACC championship game.
---
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|25
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|320
|441
|Total Plays
|78
|84
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|188
|Rush Attempts
|38
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|286
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|18-40
|25-47
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|7
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|5
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|7-43.9
|Return Yards
|34
|19
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-31
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|5-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|286
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|320
|TOTAL YDS
|441
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|16/36
|246
|2
|4
|
C. Katrenick 15 QB
|C. Katrenick
|2/3
|40
|0
|0
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|14
|49
|0
|24
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|8
|32
|0
|17
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Katrenick 15 QB
|C. Katrenick
|3
|-6
|0
|0
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|3
|-6
|0
|6
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|7
|-23
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|2
|2
|59
|1
|55
|
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|2
|2
|40
|0
|28
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|5
|2
|40
|0
|34
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|4
|2
|40
|0
|34
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|7
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|3
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|5
|3
|23
|1
|11
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Pernecky 86 TE
|B. Pernecky
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
|M. Bowen-Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jordan 2 DE
|D. Jordan
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Frye 3 DT
|B. Frye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hood 45 LB
|C. Hood
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rorie 99 DT
|C. Rorie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DT
|G. Smith III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|4
|40.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|2
|15.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|24/45
|269
|2
|2
|
K. Thompson QB
|K. Thompson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|1/1
|-7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|16
|95
|2
|19
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|10
|47
|1
|14
|
S. Simpson RB
|S. Simpson
|8
|36
|0
|12
|
P. Jones 10 RB
|P. Jones
|2
|11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|13
|7
|70
|0
|15
|
T. Poljan TE
|T. Poljan
|6
|4
|44
|0
|17
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|8
|4
|29
|0
|15
|
S. Simpson RB
|S. Simpson
|2
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Armstead QB
|I. Armstead
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Henry WR
|R. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Mitchell 18 WR
|H. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|2
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Amos 24 DB
|D. Amos
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Nelson 28 S
|B. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|2-5
|1.5
|0
|
A. Atariwa DL
|A. Atariwa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 99 DT
|J. Briggs
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bratton 8 CB
|D. Bratton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter DL
|J. Carter
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|7
|43.9
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 19 FUMBLES (45-C.Hood). 45-C.Hood to UVA 19 for no gain (88-T.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(14:52 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 19 for no gain (91-M.Alonso).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UVA 19(14:25 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo. Penalty on UVA 91-M.Alonso Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 19. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 14(14:19 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 12 for 2 yards (91-M.Alonso6-N.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 12(14:19 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 3 for 9 yards (30-D.Amos).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - UVA 3(13:50 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 4 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier7-N.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 4(13:22 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to UVA 1 for 3 yards (29-J.Blount6-N.Jackson).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 1(12:54 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 7 for -6 yards (28-B.Nelson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UVA 7(12:12 - 1st) 44-C.Ham 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:08 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:03 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 26 for 1 yard (96-C.Rumph42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 26(11:29 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DUKE 26(11:23 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 40 yards from UVA 26. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 37 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier6-N.Jackson).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(11:12 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 48 for 11 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(10:53 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 49 for 1 yard (11-C.Snowden0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UVA 49(10:26 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UVA 49(10:19 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UVA 49(10:14 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 42 yards from DUK 49 to UVA 9 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 9(10:07 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 19 for 10 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(9:55 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 19(9:50 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 24 for 5 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 24(9:25 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 28 for 4 yards (86-D.Jordan).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 28(8:40 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 45 yards from UVA 28 to DUK 27 fair catch by 5-J.Calhoun.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Downs (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(8:33 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to DUK 26 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - UVA 26(8:01 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 32 for 6 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 32(7:31 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 35 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UVA 35(6:49 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 40 yards from DUK 35 to UVA 25 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(6:41 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp runs ob at UVA 40 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(6:16 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to UVA 43 for 3 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 43(5:50 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to DUK 43 for 14 yards (26-M.Carter42-S.Heyward).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(5:18 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to DUK 40 for 3 yards (0-M.Waters39-J.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 40(4:54 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 37 for 3 yards (96-C.Rumph51-V.Dimukeje).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 37(4:17 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Taulapapa.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 37(4:14 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 18-H.Mitchell.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(4:10 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 37(4:05 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UVA 37(3:58 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UVA 37(3:53 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 40 yards from DUK 37 to UVA 23 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (5 plays, 66 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(3:47 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 27 for 4 yards (26-M.Carter45-C.Hood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 27(3:18 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 27(3:11 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 27(3:07 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from UVA 27 Downed at the DUK 34.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(2:57 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 37 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden56-M.Gahm).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 37(2:31 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 41 for 4 yards (56-M.Gahm0-Z.Zandier).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 41(2:06 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 45 for 4 yards (0-Z.Zandier15-D.Cross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(1:45 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 45 for no gain (29-J.Blount).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 45(1:16 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:07 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 29 for 4 yards (58-G.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 29(0:43 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to UVA 39 for 10 yards (23-L.Young0-M.Waters).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:20 - 1st) Penalty on UVA 69-C.Glaser False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 34(0:09 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 41 for 7 yards (23-L.Young0-M.Waters).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 41(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong pushed ob at DUK 45 for 14 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(14:47 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to DUK 27 for 18 yards (42-S.Heyward35-D.Mausi).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(14:22 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 25 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 25(13:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 25(13:41 - 2nd) Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 20(13:41 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 15 for 5 yards (86-D.Jordan0-M.Waters).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(13:13 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to DUK 4 for 11 yards (23-L.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - DUKE 4(12:37 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:33 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (8 plays, 53 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 15 for 15 yards (18-H.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(12:30 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 18 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden0-Z.Zandier).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - UVA 18(12:04 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 15 for -3 yards (7-N.Taylor90-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UVA 15(11:31 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UVA 15(11:27 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 38 yards from DUK 15 to UVA 47 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (9 plays, 44 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(11:19 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to DUK 44 for 9 yards (39-J.Lewis9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 44(10:56 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 44(10:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to DUK 42 for 2 yards (93-B.Frye).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(10:50 - 2nd) Penalty on DUK 9-J.Woods Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(10:37 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to DUK 22 for 5 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 22(10:04 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 3 for 19 yards (30-J.Alexander86-D.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - DUKE 3(9:31 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 1 for 2 yards (39-J.Lewis42-S.Heyward).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 1(8:59 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (9 plays, 55 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(8:55 - 2nd) 7-J.Waters to DUK 27 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson11-C.Snowden).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 27(8:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to UVA 39 for 34 yards (28-B.Nelson30-D.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(7:58 - 2nd) 7-J.Waters to UVA 36 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson7-N.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 36(7:35 - 2nd) 7-J.Waters to UVA 31 for 5 yards (0-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 31(7:13 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 28 for 3 yards (16-R.Burney30-D.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 28(6:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 28(6:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UVA 28(6:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at UVA 31 for -3 yards (16-R.Burney).
|No Gain
|
4 & 13 - UVA 31(5:59 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (3 plays, 31 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(5:53 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 38 for 7 yards (39-J.Lewis23-L.Young).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 38(5:18 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 98-I.Armstead. 98-I.Armstead to UVA 43 for 5 yards (23-L.Young86-D.Jordan).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(4:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to DUK 40 for 17 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(4:13 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to DUK 37 for 3 yards (96-C.Rumph43-R.Shelton).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 37(3:39 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to DUK 25 for 12 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(3:05 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 14 for 11 yards (35-D.Mausi42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 14(2:46 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to DUK 14 for no gain (39-J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 14(2:06 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 14(1:59 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 14(1:54 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (3 plays, -40 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(1:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(1:46 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 31 for 6 yards (1-N.Grant).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - UVA 31(1:38 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith INTERCEPTED by 30-D.Amos at DUK 44. 30-D.Amos to DUK 44 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(1:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 44(1:28 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 44(1:24 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp INTERCEPTED by 33-L.Johnson at DUK 16. 33-L.Johnson to DUK 16 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(1:17 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 1-J.Robertson. 1-J.Robertson to DUK 20 for 4 yards (29-J.Blount0-Z.Zandier).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 20(0:51 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 26 for 6 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(0:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 26(0:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 23 for -3 yards (7-N.Taylor).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 16 for 16 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 16(14:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 16(14:49 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 16 for no gain (6-N.Jackson0-Z.Zandier).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 16(14:18 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to UVA 50 for 34 yards (0-Z.Zandier7-N.Taylor).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(13:50 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to UVA 32 for 18 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 32(13:23 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 29 for 3 yards (16-R.Burney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UVA 29(12:55 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UVA 29(12:50 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UVA 29(12:45 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (7 plays, -13 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:40 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 28 for 3 yards (23-L.Young90-D.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 28(12:11 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 28(12:06 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 42 for 14 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(11:34 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 42(11:29 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 47 for 5 yards (93-B.Frye42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 47(10:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 47 for no gain (42-S.Heyward).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 47(10:09 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 38 yards from UVA 47 Downed at the DUK 15.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (4 plays, 88 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(10:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to DUK 13 for -2 yards (0-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - UVA 13(9:31 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 16 for 3 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 9 - UVA 16(9:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to DUK 47 for 31 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(8:39 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 46 for 7 yards (30-D.Amos7-N.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UVA 46(8:09 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 46(8:03 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to UVA 42 for 4 yards (30-D.Amos).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(7:39 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol INTERCEPTED by 28-B.Nelson at UVA 2. 28-B.Nelson to UVA 2 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 2(7:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 2(7:24 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 3 for 1 yard (90-D.Carter54-D.Tangelo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 3(6:42 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis. Penalty on DUK 51-V.Dimukeje Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 3. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 8(6:36 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana INTERCEPTED by 43-R.Shelton at UVA 13. 43-R.Shelton to UVA 10 for 3 yards (13-T.Jana).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(6:28 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 8 for 2 yards (19-J.Briggs0-Z.Zandier).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 8(5:56 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (5 plays, -14 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(5:51 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(5:47 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 30 for 5 yards (23-L.Young45-C.Hood).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 30(5:21 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 35 for 5 yards (33-L.Johnson43-R.Shelton).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(5:12 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 50 for 15 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(4:53 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 50 for no gain (42-S.Heyward).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 50(4:19 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 48 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward93-B.Frye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 48(3:39 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - DUKE 48(3:32 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 48 yards from DUK 48 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (11 plays, 121 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(3:24 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 37 for 17 yards (1-N.Grant29-J.Blount).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(3:00 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 39 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter0-Z.Zandier).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UVA 39(2:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol. Penalty on UVA 28-B.Nelson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at DUK 39. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(2:20 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to UVA 22 for 24 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(1:53 - 3rd) 5-J.Calhoun incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith INTERCEPTED by 28-B.Nelson at UVA 6. 28-B.Nelson to UVA 6 for no gain (14-D.Smith).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 6(1:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 12 for 6 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 12(1:14 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 15 for 3 yards (43-R.Shelton90-D.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 15(0:35 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 21 for 6 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(0:07 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 26 for 5 yards (90-D.Carter45-C.Hood).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 26(15:00 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 37 for 11 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(14:42 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to DUK 36 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(14:42 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 37(14:35 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to DUK 48 for 15 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(14:16 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 43 for -9 yards (51-V.Dimukeje86-D.Jordan).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 19 - DUKE 43(13:30 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis pushed ob at DUK 18 for 39 yards (23-L.Young30-J.Alexander).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(12:50 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:43 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith runs ob at DUK 40 for 15 yards.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(12:28 - 4th) 8-C.Brice to DUK 33 for -7 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - UVA 33(11:57 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 45 for 12 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - UVA 45(11:26 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray INTERCEPTED by 29-J.Blount at DUK 49. 29-J.Blount to DUK 49 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(11:20 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Armstrong.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 49(11:13 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 40 for 9 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 40(10:39 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to DUK 26 for 14 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(10:08 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(9:59 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jackson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(9:53 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 16 for -9 yards (19-J.Briggs).
|Int
|
3 & 19 - UVA 16(9:22 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith INTERCEPTED by 1-N.Grant at UVA 37. 1-N.Grant to UVA 37 for no gain (14-D.Smith).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(9:12 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 35 for -2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 35(8:29 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 39 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 39(7:45 - 4th) Team penalty on UVA Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at UVA 39. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - DUKE 34(7:34 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 46 for 12 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 46(6:41 - 4th) 2-N.Griffin punts 54 yards from UVA 46 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (1 plays, 10 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(6:32 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 26 for 6 yards (6-N.Jackson30-D.Amos).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 26(6:09 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 27 for 1 yard (7-N.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 27(5:44 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 29 for 2 yards (29-J.Blount).
|-14 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 29(5:20 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 15 FUMBLES (29-J.Blount). 56-M.Gahm to DUK 10 for 5 yards (89-M.Birmingham).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (7 plays, 15 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(5:12 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Fumble (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(5:03 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 26 for 1 yard (95-A.Atariwa56-M.Gahm).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 26(4:38 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to UVA 46 for 28 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(4:20 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to UVA 34 for 12 yards (8-D.Bratton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(3:56 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Bowen-Sims.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UVA 34(3:51 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick sacked at UVA 36 for -2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - UVA 36(3:24 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick sacked at UVA 40 for -4 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|Sack
|
4 & 16 - UVA 40(2:52 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick sacked at UVA 40 for no gain (6-N.Jackson).
UVA
Cavaliers
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(2:43 - 4th) 10-P.Jones pushed ob at UVA 48 for 8 yards (45-C.Hood).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 48(2:06 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 41 for -7 yards (94-R.Oben99-C.Rorie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - UVA 41(1:20 - 4th) 10-P.Jones to UVA 44 for 3 yards (99-C.Rorie35-D.Mausi).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - UVA 44(0:29 - 4th) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UVA 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UVA 39(0:29 - 4th) 2-N.Griffin punts 43 yards from UVA 39. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 18 FUMBLES. 57-T.Finkelston to DUK 15 for no gain.
