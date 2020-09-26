|
Hankins runs for 3 TDs in UTEP's 31-6 over Warhawks
MONROE, La. (AP) Deion Hankins rushed for three touchdowns and UTEP held Louisiana-Monroe to 7 yards rushing in a 31-6 victory on Saturday.
Hankins' first touchdown, a 2-yard run, came on the play following an 82-yard pass from Gavin Hardison to Jacob Cowing. Hankins set up his second TD with a 37-yard run, scoring two plays later from the 1. Hardison threw a 38-yard pass to Devaughn Cooper to begin the third scoring drive that ended with Hankins' 8-yard score. Gavin Baechle's 42-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the half made it 24-0.
Hankins rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries. Hardison was 13-of-25 passing for 302 yards with Justin Garrett collecting 120 yards receiving and Cowing 102.
Coby Suits threw a 35-yard score to Jahquan Bloomfield in the final minute of the third quarter to cap a 55-yard drive that began after a UTEP fumble. Up till then, the Warhawks didn't have a drive exceed 12 yards. Suits finished with 184 yards passing with a TD and an interception.
The victory has UTEP (3-1) off to its best start since its 2010 team started 5-1. It also gave the Miners their most wins in a season since 2014 when they finished with four.
ULM (0-3) is limiting fan capacity to 25% at 30,427-seat Malone Stadium. Saturday's announced attendance was 5,491.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|6
|Rushing
|10
|0
|Passing
|11
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|11-17
|0-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|504
|174
|Total Plays
|72
|45
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|7
|Rush Attempts
|47
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|0.5
|Yards Passing
|302
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|13-25
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|11.8
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|7-72
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-28.5
|7-37.3
|Return Yards
|17
|109
|Punts - Returns
|3-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-109
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|302
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|210
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|504
|TOTAL YDS
|174
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|13/25
|302
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|22
|118
|3
|37
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|15
|53
|0
|10
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|4
|36
|1
|23
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|2
|-6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Garrett 2 WR
|J. Garrett
|12
|7
|120
|0
|38
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|7
|3
|102
|0
|82
|
D. Cooper 1 WR
|D. Cooper
|3
|2
|44
|0
|38
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Barnes 12 DB
|D. Barnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Inyang 5 DB
|D. Inyang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Corner III 18 DB
|R. Corner III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 4 LB
|J. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rudolph 94 DT
|J. Rudolph
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Broussard 24 DB
|M. Broussard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Theard 6 LB
|G. Theard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ike 91 DT
|M. Ike
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/3
|42
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|2
|28.5
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 2 WR
|J. Garrett
|3
|3.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|9
|19
|0
|6
|
J. Myers 1 RB
|J. Myers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hunt 10 QB
|J. Hunt
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Suits 16 QB
|C. Suits
|3
|-22
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|3
|2
|63
|0
|49
|
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|2
|2
|40
|1
|35
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|7
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
C. Whitfield 4 WR
|C. Whitfield
|3
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|4
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Myers 1 RB
|J. Myers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Ja. Johnson 2 S
|Ja. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Glass 1 S
|T. Glass
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 2 S
|Ja. Johnson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pointer 91 DL
|K. Pointer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 7 LB
|K. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 20 CB
|J. Newton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Smith 42 LB
|H. Smith
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Straughter 21 CB
|C. Straughter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cole 99 DE
|M. Cole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Husmann 93 DL
|M. Husmann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Marbles 12 CB
|K. Marbles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Roberts 55 DL
|D. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nettles 25 DE
|B. Nettles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ellis 90 DL
|S. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wiggins 5 CB
|K. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 97 DL
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 94 DE
|S. Mason
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Elder 43 K
|Z. Elder
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Porter 37 P
|J. Porter
|7
|37.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|4
|23.8
|31
|0
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UTEP
Miners
- Missed FG (8 plays, 41 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 28 for 3 yards (93-M.Husmann2-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 28(14:26 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
|+38 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 28(14:20 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to ULM 34 for 38 yards (6-K.Swinney2-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(13:36 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 31 for 3 yards (7-K.Johnson10-T.Webster).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 31(13:01 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 24 for 7 yards (99-M.Cole).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 24(12:26 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 26 for -2 yards (7-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UTEP 26(11:42 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - UTEP 26(11:36 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison sacked at ULM 34 for -8 yards FUMBLES (12-K.Marbles). 12-G.Hardison to ULM 34 for no gain (12-K.Marbles).
|No Good
|
4 & 20 - UTEP 34(10:50 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(10:40 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to ULM 39 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 39(10:09 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 42 for 3 yards (7-K.Moss47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 42(9:33 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAMON 42(9:26 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 44 yards from ULM 42 to the TEP 14 downed by 61-A.Wells.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (3 plays, 86 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(9:15 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 16 for 2 yards (99-M.Cole1-T.Glass).
|+82 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 16(8:30 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to ULM 2 for 82 yards (20-J.Newton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UTEP 2(7:45 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:40 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (5 plays, -13 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 64 yards from TEP 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 24 for 23 yards (14-C.Helsius).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(7:33 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 35 for 11 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(7:06 - 1st) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to TEP 16 for 49 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(6:30 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to TEP 11 for 5 yards (5-D.Inyang10-T.Knight).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 11(5:53 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to TEP 14 for -3 yards (10-T.Knight).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 14(5:05 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett INTERCEPTED by 29-D.Lowe at TEP 3. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 11 for 8 yards (5-J.Frett).
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 11(4:58 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 14 for 3 yards (10-T.Webster91-K.Pointer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 14(4:12 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 14(4:05 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 26 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(3:29 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 29 for 3 yards (42-H.Smith90-S.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 29(2:51 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 29(2:45 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 35 for 6 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 35(2:06 - 1st) Team penalty on TEP Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at TEP 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTEP 30(1:59 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 24 yards from TEP 30 to the ULM 46 downed by 13-J.Sloan.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (5 plays, -12 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(1:49 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 49 for 3 yards (47-S.Forester21-J.Prince).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 49(1:20 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Penalty on ULM 72-S.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - LAMON 39(1:11 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 3-I.Phillips.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - LAMON 39(1:07 - 1st) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 17 - LAMON 39(1:01 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 5-J.Frett False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - LAMON 34(1:01 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 36 yards from ULM 34. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 32 for 2 yards (17-J.Bloomfield).
UTEP
Miners
- TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(0:54 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 32(0:49 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 34 for 2 yards (10-T.Webster).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 34(0:04 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to ULM 44 for 22 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(15:00 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 7 for 37 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - UTEP 7(14:14 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 1 for 6 yards (25-B.Nettles1-T.Glass).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 1(13:38 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 21 for 21 yards (3-T.James).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(13:26 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 25 for 4 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 25(12:54 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 27 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight54-K.Stewart).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 27(12:14 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 30 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 30(11:27 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 43 yards from ULM 30 to the TEP 27 downed by 20-J.Newton.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(11:12 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to ULM 35 for 38 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(10:27 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 29 for 6 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 29(9:43 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 24 for 5 yards (15-A.Hawley1-T.Glass).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 24(9:06 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 24(9:00 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 24(8:55 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to ULM 12 for 12 yards (14-K.Wiggins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 12(8:19 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 10 for 2 yards (55-D.Roberts15-A.Hawley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 10(7:40 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 8 for 2 yards (10-T.Webster55-D.Roberts).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 8(7:04 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(6:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 26 for 1 yard (54-K.Stewart23-P.Amaewhule).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 26(6:25 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson runs ob at ULM 27 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 27(5:53 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAMON 27(5:47 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 35 yards from ULM 27 to the TEP 38 downed by 10-T.Webster.
UTEP
Miners
- FG (8 plays, 38 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(5:35 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 40 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 40(5:19 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 41 for 1 yard (44-T.Shelby7-K.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 41(4:35 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to ULM 45 for 14 yards (7-K.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(4:02 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 38 for 7 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 38(3:25 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 33 for 5 yards (10-T.Webster7-K.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(2:45 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to ULM 26 for 7 yards (69-Q.Ledet15-A.Hawley).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 26(2:02 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to ULM 28 for -2 yards (1-T.Glass20-J.Newton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 28(1:16 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to ULM 24 for 4 yards (1-T.Glass94-S.Mason).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 24(0:27 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Halftime (1 plays, -10 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 34 for 31 yards (3-T.James22-J.Caldwell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(0:14 - 2nd) 16-C.Suits sacked at ULM 24 for -10 yards FUMBLES (7-K.Moss). 68-T.Fiailoa to ULM 24 for no gain.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 20 for 20 yards (16-G.Flynn).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(14:54 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 19 for -1 yard (54-K.Stewart47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LAMON 19(14:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 19(14:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt to ULM 23 for 4 yards (22-J.Caldwell21-J.Prince).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 23(13:38 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 42 yards from ULM 23. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 35 for no gain. Penalty on TEP 18-R.Corner Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 35.
UTEP
Miners
- Missed FG (14 plays, 61 yards, 7:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(13:28 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 36 for 11 yards (21-C.Straughter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(13:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 41 for 5 yards (21-C.Straughter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 41(12:21 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 41(12:15 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 47 for 6 yards (20-J.Newton42-H.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(11:43 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to ULM 44 for 9 yards (20-J.Newton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 44(10:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to ULM 38 for 6 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(10:14 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to ULM 33 for 5 yards (10-T.Webster).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 33(9:36 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper. Penalty on TEP 68-Z.Henry Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ULM 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 38(9:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 38(9:24 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to ULM 22 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 22(8:51 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to ULM 17 for 5 yards (10-T.Webster42-H.Smith).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 17(8:04 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 19 for -2 yards (90-S.Ellis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 19(7:18 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 18 for 1 yard (42-H.Smith44-T.Shelby).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - UTEP 18(6:31 - 3rd) Penalty on ULM 36-D.Heaton Offside 4 yards enforced at ULM 18. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 14(6:09 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle 31 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(6:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 1-M.Jackson. 1-M.Jackson to ULM 21 for 1 yard (12-D.Barnes47-S.Forester).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 21(5:33 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson runs ob at ULM 22 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 22(5:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAMON 22(4:56 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 23 yards from ULM 22 out of bounds at the ULM 45.
UTEP
Miners
- Fumble (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(4:47 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz to ULM 40 for 5 yards (91-K.Pointer2-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 40(4:07 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz to ULM 38 for 2 yards (91-K.Pointer).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 38(3:22 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz to ULM 33 for 5 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(2:44 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz to ULM 36 FUMBLES (6-K.Swinney). 6-K.Swinney to ULM 45 for 9 yards (7-C.Brownholtz).
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (4 plays, 55 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(2:36 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 47 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 47(2:03 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to TEP 42 for 11 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(1:36 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to TEP 35 for 7 yards (10-T.Knight).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 35(1:02 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(0:55 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to TEP End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on ULM 18-J.Hodoh Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 3. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(0:55 - 3rd) 43-Z.Edler extra point is no good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:55 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins pushed ob at TEP 34 for 9 yards. Penalty on TEP 2-J.Garrett Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - UTEP 15(0:34 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - UTEP 15(0:25 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 16 for 1 yard. Team penalty on TEP Illegal shift declined.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 19 - UTEP 16(15:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 45-T.Thompson. 45-T.Thompson to ULM 48 for 36 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(14:19 - 4th) 21-J.Fields pushed ob at TEP 48 for -4 yards (1-T.Glass).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - UTEP 48(13:35 - 4th) Penalty on TEP 12-G.Hardison Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 48. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 19 - UTEP 43(13:13 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 48 for 9 yards (97-D.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 48(12:30 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 48(12:24 - 4th) 13-J.Sloan punts 33 yards from ULM 48 to ULM 15 fair catch by 14-P.Carter. Penalty on TEP 18-R.Corner Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 15.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(12:14 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 36 for 6 yards (10-T.Knight).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 36(11:42 - 4th) 16-C.Suits to ULM 37 for 1 yard (23-P.Amaewhule10-T.Knight). Penalty on ULM 59-V.Cutler Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at ULM 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - LAMON 22(11:20 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 25 for 3 yards (22-J.Caldwell). Penalty on ULM 50-T.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 25.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 25 - LAMON 15(11:04 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to ULM 29 for 14 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 29(10:44 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 50-T.Johnson Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at ULM 29. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 25 - LAMON 15(10:44 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 22 for 7 yards (47-S.Forester4-J.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - LAMON 22(10:44 - 4th) 37-J.Porter punts 38 yards from ULM 22. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 47 for 7 yards (42-H.Smith).
UTEP
Miners
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(9:43 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 47(9:43 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 42 for 11 yards (15-A.Hawley6-K.Swinney).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(9:38 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to ULM 32 for 10 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(8:54 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to ULM 32 for no gain (69-Q.Ledet1-T.Glass). Penalty on TEP 76-D. Lee Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 32. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - UTEP 42(8:00 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to ULM 38 for 4 yards (10-T.Webster94-S.Mason).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - UTEP 38(7:28 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to ULM 36 for 2 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - UTEP 36(6:55 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to ULM 29 for 7 yards (1-T.Glass7-K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 7 - UTEP 29(5:49 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to ULM 25 for 4 yards (91-K.Pointer44-T.Shelby).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(5:49 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(5:38 - 4th) 16-C.Suits sacked at ULM 19 for -6 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - LAMON 19(5:38 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 25 for 6 yards (12-D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:52 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 31 for 6 yards (47-S.Forester12-D.Barnes).
UTEP
Miners
- TD (3 plays, 31 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(3:59 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to ULM 28 for 3 yards (44-T.Shelby42-H.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 28(3:26 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to ULM 23 for 5 yards (44-T.Shelby2-J.Johnson).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 23(2:39 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:32 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good. Team penalty on ULM Illegal substitution declined.
LAMON
Warhawks
- End of Game (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 50 yards from TEP 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 29 for 14 yards (16-G.Flynn).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(2:27 - 4th) 1-J.Myers to ULM 35 for 6 yards (6-G.Theard30-C.Wallerstedt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 35(1:58 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 35(1:53 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 35(1:48 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 19-C.Whitfield. 19-C.Whitfield to ULM 45 for 10 yards (24-M.Broussard31-J.Tupou).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(1:20 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to TEP 46 for 9 yards (4-J.Wilson31-J.Tupou).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 46(0:58 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 1-J.Myers. 1-J.Myers to TEP 42 for 4 yards (18-R.Corner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:26 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Whitfield.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:22 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:17 - 4th) 16-C.Suits sacked at TEP 48 for -6 yards (94-J.Rudolph91-M.Ike).
