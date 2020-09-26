|
|
|FSU
|MIAMI
King throws 2 TD passes, No. 12 Miami routs Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) D'Eriq King threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters and No. 12 Miami beat Florida State 52-10 on Saturday night.
Cam'Ron Harris and Don Chaney scored twice and Brevin Jordan and Dee Wiggins each caught touchdown passes for Miami (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Miami scored touchdowns on its five possessions and built a 35-point lead at halftime. The margin of victory was the largest for Miami in the series since a 47-0 rout in 1976, the first season of Bobby Bowden's 34-year coaching career at Florida State.
The Seminoles (0-2, 0-2) were without head coach Mike Norvell, who tested positive for coronavirus and remained in Tallahassee under quarantine. Assistant Chris Thomsen served as head coach.
King capped the Hurricanes' game-opening drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jordan.
After Ryan Fitzgerald's 26-yard field goal ended Florida State's first drive, Miami responded with Harris' 3-yard-run late in the first quarter. Harris' second touchdown from 12 yards put the Hurricanes ahead 21-3.
Asante Samuel recovered Mark Pope's fumble inside the Miami 40 but the Seminoles turned it over on the next play after Jaelan Phillips intercepted Jordan Travis' pass. Three plays later, King connected with Wiggins from 40 yards to make it 28-3.
King, a graduate transfer from Houston, has completed six touchdown passes without an interception through his first three games with the Hurricanes. He also ran for 65 on eight carries against Florida State.
Chaney scored his first college touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:37 late in the second quarter. Jose Borregales closed the first half with a 30-yard field goal as time expired.
Camren McDonald caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from James Blackman on the Seminoles' first drive of the second half before Chaney's 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave Miami another 35-point lead.
STREAK REVERSAL:
Miami won its fourth straight over Florida State and leads the series 35-30. The Seminoles enjoyed a seven-game winning streak before the Hurricanes' current string.
SELLOUT BUT FAR FROM CAPACITY:
Saturday's attendance of 12,806 was listed as a sellout. The crowd total fell within the 20 percent capacity allowed at 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium to comply with coronavirus social distancing guidelines.
UP NEXT:
Florida State: the Seminoles will return home and face Jacksonville State next Saturday.
Miami: after a bye week, the Hurricanes will play at No. 1 Clemson on Oct. 10.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|33
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|2
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|11-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|277
|517
|Total Plays
|73
|85
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|200
|Rush Attempts
|36
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|179
|317
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|33-48
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|12-113
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|21
|70
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|2-52
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|317
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|277
|TOTAL YDS
|517
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|16/26
|120
|1
|1
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|5/9
|47
|0
|1
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|1/2
|12
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|8
|64
|0
|21
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|7
|52
|0
|24
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|6
|43
|0
|24
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
T. Terry 5 WR
|T. Terry
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|3
|-5
|0
|2
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|7
|-15
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|6
|6
|58
|1
|14
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|2
|35
|0
|23
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
D. Williamson 21 WR
|D. Williamson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|3
|3
|15
|0
|12
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|5
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|3
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 14 LB
|J. McRae
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
|S. Dix Jr.
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffis 39 DE
|J. Griffis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 49 P
|A. Mastromanno
|4
|39.8
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|8
|65
|0
|20
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|12
|43
|2
|12
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|7
|35
|2
|16
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|5
|28
|0
|16
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|8
|5
|60
|0
|22
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|4
|3
|54
|1
|40
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|12
|7
|53
|0
|11
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|6
|5
|41
|1
|24
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|3
|3
|35
|0
|18
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|4
|4
|20
|0
|15
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|5
|2
|13
|1
|7
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Ke. Smith 88 WR
|Ke. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Hodges 81 TE
|L. Hodges
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ragone 34 LB
|R. Ragone
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|4-0
|1.0
|1
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Balom 27 S
|B. Balom
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Williams 33 DL
|Ch. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holley 98 DL
|J. Holley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunson 29 CB
|I. Dunson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huff 9 LB
|A. Huff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 20 S
|J. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 90 DL
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Austin-Cave 18 LB
|T. Austin-Cave
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clarke 28 CB
|M. Clarke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blissett Jr. 92 DL
|J. Blissett Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Williams 22 DL
|Ca. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|1/1
|30
|6/6
|9
|
C. Price 45 K
|C. Price
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Gasc 87 P
|M. Gasc
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|2
|26.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 29 for 4 yards (18-T.Jay33-A.Gainer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 29(14:41 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 32 for 3 yards (18-T.Jay).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 32(14:09 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 37 for 5 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(13:50 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 37(13:46 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris pushed ob at MFL 38 for 1 yard (14-J.McRae).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 38(13:05 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to FSU 43 for 19 yards (27-A.Dent).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(12:51 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 43(12:46 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to FSU 46 for -3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 46(12:02 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton pushed ob at FSU 36 for 10 yards (8-R.Green).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 36(11:31 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at FSU 30 for 6 yards (18-T.Jay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(11:15 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to FSU 30 for no gain (8-R.Green).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 30(10:42 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to FSU 24 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 24(9:59 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- FG (14 plays, 68 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(9:53 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to FSU 29 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 29(9:32 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 33 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 33(9:18 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 13-J.Travis. 13-J.Travis to FSU 38 for 5 yards (15-J.Phillips3-G.Frierson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(8:53 - 1st) 80-O.Wilson to FSU 49 for 11 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 49(8:28 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin pushed ob at MFL 46 for 5 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - FSU 46(8:04 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to MFL 34 for 12 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 34(7:43 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to MFL 30 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FSU 30(7:12 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 1-E.Rice.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 30(7:06 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to MFL 22 for 8 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 22(6:47 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili to MFL 10 for 12 yards (3-G.Frierson6-S.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 10(6:28 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to MFL 1 for 9 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 1(6:05 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to MFL 2 for -1 yard (21-B.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FSU 2(5:22 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - FSU 2(5:15 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 2. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - FSU 7(5:15 - 1st) 88-R.Fitzgerald 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (19 plays, 82 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) 88-R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35. 6-M.Pope to MFL 34 for 34 yards (7-J.Jones). Penalty on MFL 21-B.Bolden Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 31.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(5:04 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 28 for 7 yards (21-M.Wilson32-S.Dix).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 28(4:49 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 27 for -1 yard (33-A.Gainer).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 27(4:04 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 36 for 9 yards (18-T.Jay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(3:45 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 36(3:44 - 1st) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 47 for 11 yards (14-J.McRae).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(3:22 - 1st) 23-C.Harris pushed ob at FSU 48 for 5 yards (8-R.Green).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 48(3:03 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 48(2:57 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 83-M.Redding. 83-M.Redding to FSU 42 for 6 yards (27-A.Dent).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(2:36 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Redding.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 42(2:31 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to FSU 32 for 10 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey33-A.Gainer).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(2:31 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 6-J.Lars-Woodbey Facemasking 15 yards enforced at FSU 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(2:02 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley. Penalty on MFL 53-J.Clark Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FSU 17. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 22(1:51 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 6-M.Pope False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 22. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIAMI 27(1:54 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to FSU 12 for 15 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 12(1:32 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to FSU 10 for 2 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 10(0:58 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to FSU 7 for 3 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 10(0:58 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to FSU 8 for 2 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 8(0:46 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to FSU 3 for 5 yards (32-S.Dix6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MIAMI 3(0:24 - 1st) 23-C.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:19 - 1st) Team penalty on FSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 20(0:19 - 1st) 5-T.Terry to FSU 16 for -4 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 19 - FSU 16(15:00 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 11 for -5 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Penalty
|
3 & 24 - FSU 11(14:39 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 0-J.Corbin False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 11. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 29 - FSU 6(14:25 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 21 for 15 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FSU 21(13:42 - 2nd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 36 yards from FSU 21 to MFL 43 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (5 plays, 57 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(13:35 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley. Penalty on FSU 14-J.McRae Pass interference 8 yards enforced at MFL 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(13:30 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to FSU 47 for 2 yards (31-R.Woodie11-J.Robinson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 47(13:08 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope pushed ob at FSU 25 for 22 yards (14-J.McRae).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:08 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 14-J.McRae Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(12:43 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:36 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to FSU 27 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 27(12:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman scrambles runs ob at FSU 32 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FSU 32(11:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FSU 32(11:39 - 2nd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 29 yards from FSU 32. 6-M.Pope to MFL 39 FUMBLES. 26-A.Samuel to MFL 39 for no gain.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(11:21 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 15-J.Phillips Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FSU 37. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(11:21 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to FSU 47 for 5 yards (8-R.Green).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 47(10:46 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to FSU 40 for 7 yards (1-E.Rice21-M.Wilson).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(10:24 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:17 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(10:17 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 27 for 2 yards (12-J.Harvey). Penalty on MFL 15-J.Phillips Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FSU 27.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(10:02 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 41 for -1 yard (44-B.Jennings96-J.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FSU 41(9:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - FSU 41(9:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 32 for -9 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - FSU 32(8:35 - 2nd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards from FSU 32. 6-M.Pope to MFL 30 for 2 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(8:26 - 2nd) 1-D.King runs ob at MFL 36 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 36(8:09 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 39 for 3 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 39(7:34 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris pushed ob at MFL 45 for 6 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(7:08 - 2nd) 1-D.King scrambles to FSU 47 for 8 yards (33-A.Gainer1-E.Rice).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 47(6:42 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to FSU 31 for 16 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(6:24 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to FSU 27 for 4 yards (1-E.Rice).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 27(5:52 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to FSU 16 for 11 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey). Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 27. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - MIAMI 37(5:27 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to FSU 31 for 6 yards (28-D.Brooks).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 31(4:42 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to FSU 16 FUMBLES (18-T.Jay). out of bounds at the FSU 16.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(4:16 - 2nd) 1-D.King to FSU 14 for 2 yards (18-T.Jay).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 14(3:50 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 14(3:47 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley. Penalty on FSU 8-R.Green Pass interference 12 yards enforced at FSU 14. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIAMI 2(3:41 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(3:37 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 40 for 15 yards (23-T.Couch).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(3:21 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis sacked at FSU 33 for -7 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 17 - FSU 33(2:38 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to MFL 43 for 24 yards (5-A.Carter).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(2:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 43 for -14 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 24 - FSU 43(1:21 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to MFL 33 for 24 yards (53-Z.McCloud26-G.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 33(1:06 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - FSU 33(1:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at MFL 43 for -10 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - FSU 43(0:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|Sack
|
4 & 20 - FSU 43(0:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at MFL 48 for -5 yards (21-B.Bolden).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Halftime (8 plays, 23 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(0:44 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at FSU 40 for 11 yards (27-A.Dent).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(0:37 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 40(0:33 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 60-Z.Nelson False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIAMI 45(0:33 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at FSU 40 for 5 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 40(0:22 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to FSU 40 for no gain (33-A.Gainer).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 40(0:13 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 33-A.Gainer Facemasking 15 yards enforced at FSU 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:13 - 2nd) 1-D.King spikes the ball at FSU 25 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:13 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:13 - 2nd) 1-D.King runs ob at FSU 13 for 12 yards.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(0:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald pushed ob at FSU 35 for 14 yards (1-N.Silvera53-Z.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(14:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Douglas.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 35(14:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald pushed ob at MFL 48 for 17 yards (8-D.Ivey). Penalty on FSU 11-W.Thompson Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 47.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 37(14:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to FSU 48 for 11 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(13:52 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 48(13:31 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to FSU 46 for -2 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - FSU 46(13:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman to MFL 40 for 14 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - FSU 46(13:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman to MFL 40 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(13:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to MFL 33 for 7 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 33(12:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 22-J.Douglas. 22-J.Douglas to MFL 31 for 2 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 31(12:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 22-J.Douglas. 22-J.Douglas pushed ob at MFL 20 for 11 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(11:59 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to MFL 12 for 8 yards (26-G.Hall53-Z.McCloud).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 12(11:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 3rd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Fumble (7 plays, 34 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(10:57 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 36 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 36(10:50 - 3rd) 1-D.King to MFL 43 for 7 yards (18-T.Jay).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(10:31 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope pushed ob at MFL 49 for 6 yards (27-A.Dent).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 49(10:09 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to FSU 42 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(9:52 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 42(9:25 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris pushed ob at FSU 35 for 7 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 35(9:25 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to FSU 33 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 33(9:08 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to FSU 32 FUMBLES (16-C.Durden). 31-R.Woodie to FSU 32 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (8 plays, -12 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 32(8:39 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson. Penalty on MFL 26-G.Hall Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(8:29 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 47(8:22 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to MFL 32 for 21 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 32(8:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to MFL 29 for 3 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 29(7:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at MFL 6 for 23 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - FSU 6(7:13 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to MFL 5 for 1 yard (5-A.Carter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - FSU 5(6:53 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 5. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 10(6:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to MFL 11 for -1 yard (3-G.Frierson).
|Int
|
3 & 11 - FSU 11(5:42 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson INTERCEPTED by 7-A.Blades at MFL End Zone. 7-A.Blades touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(5:36 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(5:31 - 3rd) 1-D.King to MFL 40 for 20 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(5:09 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 40(5:02 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 35 for -5 yards (39-J.Griffis).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 35(4:11 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 47 for 12 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 35(4:11 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 47 for 12 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 47(3:33 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 21-M.Wilson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 47. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(3:33 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 81-L.Hodges. 81-L.Hodges to FSU 40 for -2 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 40(3:33 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to FSU 30 for 10 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 30(2:56 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to FSU 29 for 1 yard (16-C.Durden32-S.Dix).
|+16 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 29(2:24 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to FSU 13 for 16 yards (44-B.Gant1-E.Rice).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(1:46 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to FSU 9 FUMBLES (8-R.Green). out of bounds at the FSU 9.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 9(1:13 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to FSU 5 for 4 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 5(15:00 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:57 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 9-L.Toafili.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(14:53 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 25(14:48 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald pushed ob at FSU 35 for 10 yards (27-B.Balom).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(14:21 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-B.Bolden at MFL 37. 21-B.Bolden runs ob at MFL 45 for 8 yards. Team penalty on FSU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(14:13 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at FSU 48 for 7 yards (28-D.Brooks).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 48(13:57 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to FSU 49 for -1 yard (31-R.Woodie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 49(13:15 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Redding.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 49(13:09 - 4th) 87-M.Gasc punts 36 yards from FSU 49 Downed at the FSU 13.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 13(13:01 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili runs ob at FSU 23 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 23(12:40 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker to FSU 25 for 2 yards (17-W.Steed98-J.Holley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 25(12:11 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 26 for 1 yard (98-J.Holley92-J.Blissett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - FSU 26(11:35 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FSU 21(11:21 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 9-L.Toafili. Penalty on FSU 58-D.Love-Taylor Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - FSU 21(11:13 - 4th) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 54 yards from FSU 21. 80-X.Restrepo pushed ob at MFL 33 for 8 yards (19-W.Rector).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (9 plays, 67 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(11:03 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton pushed ob at FSU 49 for 18 yards (44-B.Gant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(10:24 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Smith.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 49(10:16 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 22-R.Burns. 22-R.Burns pushed ob at FSU 31 for 18 yards (32-S.Dix).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(9:35 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Redding.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31(9:32 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to FSU 26 for 5 yards (28-D.Brooks).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 26(8:47 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to FSU 13 for 13 yards (44-B.Gant32-S.Dix).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(8:05 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to FSU 12 for 1 yard (3-J.Brownlee).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 12(7:21 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to FSU 7 for 5 yards (44-B.Gant32-S.Dix).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 7(6:33 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 83-M.Redding. 83-M.Redding runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 4th) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (13 plays, -16 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(6:30 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 34 for 9 yards (9-A.Huff34-R.Ragone).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 34(5:59 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 38 for 4 yards (33-C.Williams11-C.Flagg).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(5:40 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 46 for 8 yards (20-J.Harrell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 46(5:08 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to MFL 44 for 10 yards (34-R.Ragone).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(4:47 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 21-D.Williamson. 21-D.Williamson to MFL 37 for 7 yards (27-B.Balom29-I.Dunson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 37(4:13 - 4th) 22-J.Douglas to MFL 35 for 2 yards (90-Q.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 35(3:38 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 88-K.Poitier. 88-K.Poitier pushed ob at MFL 27 for 8 yards (29-I.Dunson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 27(3:18 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 21-D.Williamson. 21-D.Williamson to MFL 19 for 8 yards (34-R.Ragone28-M.Clarke).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 19(2:50 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 88-K.Poitier. 88-K.Poitier runs ob at MFL 5 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - FSU 5(2:28 - 4th) 22-J.Douglas to MFL 1 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 1(2:04 - 4th) 22-J.Douglas to MFL 3 for -2 yards (34-R.Ragone).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 3(1:23 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker to MFL 2 for 1 yard (18-T.Austin-Cave).
|Sack
|
4 & 2 - FSU 2(0:37 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker sacked at MFL 9 for -7 yards (34-R.Ragone).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- End of Game (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(0:33 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 14 for 5 yards.