Hall 154 yards rushing, 3 TDs as Iowa State beats TCU 37-34
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Breece Hall ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, JaQuan Bailey had 3 1/2 sacks to become Iowa State's career leader and the Cyclones opened Big 12 play with a 37-34 win at TCU on Saturday.
Bailey's strip sack and recovered fumble just before halftime set up Brock Purdy's 17-yard touchdown pass to Darren Wilson for the Cyclones (1-1), who bounced back from a 17-point home loss to Louisiana-Lafayette in their opener two weeks ago.
''The biggest thing that you saw ... we played in a really good rhythm,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''Now unfortunately, there's still a lot out there for this team to continue to grow. We left a lot out there again in terms of putting the nail in the coffin, finishing the game and doing some things we need to do to be better. But I thought there it was a warrior's effort from our kids.''
Max Duggan threw three touchdowns after halftime for TCU, but linebacker Mike Rose made a diving interception - grabbing the ball only inches off the ground - with less than four minutes left. The pass went through the hands and off the knee of Taye Barber, who had an earlier touchdown catch.
That set up a 32-yard TD run by Hall on third-and-2 with 2:54 left that made it 37-28. The sophomore ran basically untouched 75 yards to open the scoring in the second quarter, and had a 1-yard score earlier in the fourth when he leaped high in the air over the line and came down on his feet in the end zone.
''Well, I felt like it was a huge statement win, it gave us a lot of confidence. We really wanted to come and kind of bounce back,'' Hall said.
Kene Nwangwu had a 49-yard touchdown on his only carry for the Cyclones.
''You can't play our defense if you're not going to be accountable with what you do. We were not accountable,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said. ''We missed tackles, had the ball thrown over our head.''
The Horned Frogs played their opener in Patterson's 20th season as head coach. Their scheduled nonconference game against SMU two weeks ago wasn't played after a cluster of TCU players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19.
''It's definitely different going straight into Big 12 play,'' running back Emari Demercado said. ''You don't have your games to get your kinks out.''
ABOUT QUARTER FULL
TCU announced an attendance of 11,852, just under the limited 25% capacity for the game in the stadium that can hold about 48,000 fans. It was also the first game some donors could utilize the new luxury boxes and club seats that weren't completed in the middle of last season, as had been planned.
SOLE SACK LEADER
Bailey, limited to four games last season because of a leg injury, broke a tie with Shawn Moorehead for the most sacks in Iowa State history. Bailey now has 22. ''You're seeing a guy building,'' Campbell said. ''A senior year, an opportunity of the work ethic that he's put in. ... He's showing just how talented he truly is.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: Purdy, 15-9 as a starter in Big 12 games, finished 18-of-23 passing for 211 yards and one touchdown. But he also had a huge mistake right after halftime, when he slung the ball in the air while in the grasp of a defender. La'Kendrick Van Zandt caught it and went 21 yards for a TCU touchdown. It was ruled a fumble and not an interception since it was behind the line. ''That's like freshman me trying to make a play,'' Purdy said
TCU: Duggan started TCU's final 10 games last season, but was limited early in camp after a previously undetected heart issue was revealed in preseason testing. Matt Downing, who appeared in four games as a walk-on freshman at Georgia in 2018, made his TCU debut completing 11 of 21 passes for 159 yards a touchdown. But he had the lost fumble just before halftime. Duggan finished 16-of-19 for 241 yards, including a TD on the game's final play. Patterson said the Frogs needed to get ''a guy who could take off and scramble more.''
UP NEXT
Iowa State: Home next Saturday against five-time defending Big 12 champion No. 3 Oklahoma, which is coming off a 38-35 home loss to Kansas State.
TCU: At No. 8 Texas next Saturday. The Frogs have won five of the last six games in the series.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|27
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|8
|17
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|418
|452
|Total Plays
|51
|84
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|212
|101
|Rush Attempts
|28
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.6
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|211
|400
|Comp. - Att.
|18-23
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|10-53
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.4
|6-39.7
|Return Yards
|18
|72
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|4-60
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|400
|
|
|212
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|452
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|18/23
|211
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|18
|154
|3
|75
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|8
|6
|0
|19
|
J. Lang Jr. 4 RB
|J. Lang Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|3
|2
|60
|0
|49
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|2
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|7
|5
|27
|0
|6
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|5
|4
|26
|0
|13
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
D. Wilson Jr. 17 WR
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
D. Jackson 16 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
|Ja. Bailey
|5-1
|3.5
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|3-0
|0.5
|0
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 18 DE
|C. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 93 DT
|I. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 19 DB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rodgers 25 DB
|T. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 24 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Horne 20 LB
|A. Horne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robertson 95 DL
|T. Robertson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Bailey 90 DL
|Jo. Bailey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|1/1
|24
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|16/20
|241
|3
|1
|
M. Downing 17 QB
|M. Downing
|11/21
|159
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|8
|39
|0
|11
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|3
|21
|0
|16
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|10
|13
|0
|9
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Foster 21 RB
|D. Foster
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Downing 17 QB
|M. Downing
|11
|-1
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|8
|5
|82
|1
|27
|
B. Conwright 22 WR
|B. Conwright
|4
|3
|74
|1
|31
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|3
|3
|62
|1
|48
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|2
|2
|50
|1
|37
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|5
|5
|42
|0
|14
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
D. Thomas 11 WR
|D. Thomas
|2
|2
|29
|0
|17
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Foster 21 RB
|D. Foster
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Daniels 21 CB
|N. Daniels
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Workman 40 DE
|P. Workman
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowen 41 DE
|B. Bowen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 0 LB
|M. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DT
|G. Ellis III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|6
|39.7
|4
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wallace 23 CB
|T. Wallace
|4
|15.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|2
|6.0
|17
|0
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Missed FG (14 plays, 43 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-M.Downing to TCU 24 for -1 yard (35-J.Hummel).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TCU 24(14:27 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 93-I.Lee Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 24. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(14:16 - 1st) 17-M.Downing scrambles to TCU 33 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 33(13:33 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 38 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(13:02 - 1st) 17-M.Downing complete to 2-M.Barkley. 2-M.Barkley pushed ob at TCU 47 for 9 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TCU 47(12:43 - 1st) 17-M.Downing incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 47(12:43 - 1st) 17-M.Downing to TCU 49 for 2 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(12:25 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to ISU 40 for 11 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(12:18 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to ISU 36 for 4 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 36(11:58 - 1st) 17-M.Downing complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to ISU 30 for 6 yards (34-O.Vance35-J.Hummel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(11:30 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to ISU 30 for no gain (90-J.Bailey). Penalty on TCU 74-A.Coker False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 30. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - TCU 35(11:08 - 1st) 17-M.Downing complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to ISU 27 for 8 yards (11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 27(10:47 - 1st) 17-M.Downing incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TCU 27(10:43 - 1st) 17-M.Downing sacked at ISU 32 for -5 yards (18-C.Bailey56-L.Bankston).
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - TCU 32(9:59 - 1st) 39-G.Kell 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(9:54 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 38 for 6 yards (7-T.Moehrig20-L.Van Zandt).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 38(9:11 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 36 for -2 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 36(8:24 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Akers.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWAST 36(8:18 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 64 yards from ISU 36 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (8 plays, 47 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(8:10 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 23 for 3 yards (58-E.Uwazurike23-M.Rose).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 23(7:50 - 1st) 17-M.Downing complete to 11-D.Thomas. 11-D.Thomas pushed ob at TCU 40 for 17 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(7:24 - 1st) 4-T.Barber to TCU 44 for 4 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 44(6:55 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to ISU 40 for 16 yards (11-L.White1-I.Young).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(6:34 - 1st) 17-M.Downing complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado pushed ob at ISU 30 for 10 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(6:14 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to ISU 28 for 2 yards (9-W.McDonald90-J.Bailey).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - TCU 28(5:32 - 1st) 17-M.Downing sacked at ISU 33 for -5 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TCU 33(4:52 - 1st) 17-M.Downing incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Foster.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TCU 33(4:46 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 33 yards from ISU 33 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(4:38 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 35 for 15 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(4:19 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to ISU 38 for 3 yards (20-L.Van Zandt30-G.Wallow).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 38(3:38 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 40 for 2 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 40(2:54 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 40(2:47 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 60 yards from ISU 40 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(2:38 - 1st) 4-T.Barber to TCU 28 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 28(2:01 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 36 for 8 yards (20-A.Horne).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(1:29 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 78-W.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TCU 31(1:16 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 31 for no gain (58-E.Uwazurike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TCU 31(0:40 - 1st) 17-M.Downing to TCU 31 for no gain (35-J.Hummel). Team penalty on TCU Illegal formation declined.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - TCU 31(0:18 - 1st) 17-M.Downing complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 44 for 13 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TCU 44(15:00 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from TCU 44 to ISU 18 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(14:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar pushed ob at ISU 21 for 3 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 21(14:21 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 21 for no gain (13-D.Winters).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 21(13:43 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 27 for 6 yards (7-T.Moehrig0-M.Brooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 27(12:57 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 39 yards from ISU 27 to TCU 34 fair catch by 10-J.Spielman. Penalty on TCU 17-D.McCuin Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TCU 32.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 22(12:49 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 23 for 1 yard (18-C.Bailey).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 23(12:06 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 38 for 15 yards (55-Z.Petersen32-G.Vaughn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(11:31 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 38(11:27 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TCU 38(11:23 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright. Team penalty on TCU Illegal use of hands declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 38(11:17 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 49 yards from TCU 38 to ISU 13 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (4 plays, 87 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(11:10 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar pushed ob at ISU 19 for 6 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 19(10:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers pushed ob at ISU 30 for 11 yards (13-D.Winters7-T.Moehrig).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(10:22 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 89-D.Souhner False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 30. No Play.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 25(10:04 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (9 plays, 76 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 2nd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 61 yards from ISU 35. 23-T.Wallace to TCU 24 for 20 yards (1-I.Young).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(9:45 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to TCU 37 for 13 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(9:34 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Foster.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 37(9:29 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing to TCU 44 for 7 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 44(9:04 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to ISU 50 for 6 yards (1-I.Young23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 50(8:50 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 50 for no gain (3-J.Bailey90-J.Bailey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 50(8:17 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing scrambles pushed ob at ISU 40 for 10 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(7:40 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to ISU 37 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 37(7:20 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to ISU 37 for no gain (93-I.Lee).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 37(6:45 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:37 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (8 plays, 68 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:37 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:29 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 32 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 32(5:50 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 36 for 4 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson30-G.Wallow).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(5:17 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 37 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 37(4:33 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers pushed ob at TCU 14 for 49 yards (21-N.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(3:57 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to TCU 14 for no gain (30-G.Wallow).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 14(3:16 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to TCU 7 for 7 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 7(2:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to TCU 7 for no gain (13-D.Winters).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 7(1:45 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Fumble (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 23-T.Wallace to TCU 26 for 24 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(1:35 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 30 for 4 yards (18-C.Bailey35-J.Hummel).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - TCU 30(1:11 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing sacked at TCU 17 for -13 yards FUMBLES (3-J.Bailey). 3-J.Bailey to TCU 17 for no gain.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(1:04 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson. Team penalty on ISU Illegal substitution declined.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 17(0:59 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 17-D.Wilson. 17-D.Wilson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:53 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is no good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Halftime (6 plays, 24 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 61 yards from ISU 35. 23-T.Wallace to TCU 20 for 16 yards (6-R.Walling).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(0:48 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing to TCU 29 for 9 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 29(0:30 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to ISU 48 for 23 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(0:20 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing sacked at TCU 44 for -8 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TCU 44(0:13 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Stephens.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TCU 44(0:13 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Stephens.
|No Gain
|
4 & 18 - TCU 44(0:04 - 2nd) 17-M.Downing incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 16-D.Jackson. 16-D.Jackson pushed ob at ISU 35 for 10 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(14:26 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 40 for 5 yards (13-D.Winters20-L.Van Zandt).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 40(13:59 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 24 for -16 yards FUMBLES (30-G.Wallow). 20-L.Van Zandt recovers at the ISU 24. 20-L.Van Zandt runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(13:50 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 29 for 4 yards (40-P.Workman93-G.Ellis).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(13:07 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at TCU 49 for 22 yards (21-N.Daniels).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(12:49 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:39 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 3rd) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:37 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 26 for 1 yard (58-E.Uwazurike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(12:01 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 26 for no gain (23-M.Rose12-G.Eisworth).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 26(11:18 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IOWAST 26(11:13 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 46 yards from TCU 26 to ISU 28 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (11 plays, 42 yards, 6:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 28(11:05 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for 5 yards (30-G.Wallow1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 33(10:25 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 36 for 3 yards (24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TCU 36(9:41 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 36 for no gain (30-G.Wallow).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TCU 36(9:06 - 3rd) 13-C.Dunn punts 49 yards from ISU 36 Downed at the TCU 15.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(8:53 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 17 for 2 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 17(8:17 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 25 for 8 yards (19-K.King).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(8:03 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 28 for 3 yards (11-L.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 28(7:21 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 37 for 9 yards (13-T.Kyle). Penalty on TCU 74-A.Coker Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 28. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - IOWAST 18(7:00 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 25 for 7 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:16 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 49 for 24 yards (1-I.Young).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(5:34 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to ISU 43 for 8 yards (24-D.Miller35-J.Hummel).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 43(5:18 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to ISU 38 for 5 yards (34-O.Vance95-T.Robertson).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(4:42 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to ISU 44 for -6 yards (58-E.Uwazurike55-Z.Petersen).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - IOWAST 44(4:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 49 for -7 yards (58-E.Uwazurike).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 23 - IOWAST 49(3:18 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado to ISU 43 for 8 yards (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - IOWAST 43(2:38 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 32 yards from ISU 43 to ISU 11 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 11(2:32 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 12 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 12(1:55 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TCU 12(1:52 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 7 for -5 yards (40-P.Workman).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TCU 7(1:13 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 46 yards from ISU 7. 10-J.Spielman to ISU 35 for 18 yards (10-D.Porter).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(0:58 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at ISU 27 for 8 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 27(0:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:23 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 44 for 19 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 44(0:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates to TCU 12 for 44 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 12(15:00 - 4th) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at TCU 4 for 8 yards (21-N.Daniels).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 4(14:22 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to TCU 3 for 1 yard (13-D.Winters).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 3(13:39 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to TCU 1 for 2 yards (21-N.Daniels).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - TCU 1(13:11 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to TCU 1 for no gain (7-T.Moehrig). Penalty on TCU 40-P.Workman Offside 0 yards enforced at TCU 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TCU 1(12:54 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:52 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 4th) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:52 - 4th) 10-J.Spielman to TCU 30 for 5 yards (1-I.Young).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(12:17 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 11-D.Thomas. 11-D.Thomas to TCU 42 for 12 yards (25-T.Rodgers).
|-14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(11:43 - 4th) to TCU 28 for -14 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - IOWAST 28(11:00 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Miller.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 24 - IOWAST 28(10:54 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado to TCU 42 for 14 yards (34-O.Vance).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 42(10:11 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 40 yards from TCU 42 to ISU 18 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (3 plays, 62 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 18(10:04 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 20 for 2 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 20(9:17 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 23 for 3 yards (40-P.Workman).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 23(8:31 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 18 for -5 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 18(7:58 - 4th) 13-C.Dunn punts 39 yards from ISU 18. 10-J.Spielman runs ob at ISU 47 for 10 yards. Penalty on TCU 18-B.Wilson Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at ISU 47.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(7:46 - 4th) 12-D.Davis to TCU 48 for 10 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(7:20 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 2-M.Barkley. 2-M.Barkley to ISU 48 for 4 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|+48 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 48(7:00 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 4th) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Interception (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 18 for 18 yards (0-M.Brooks).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 18(6:45 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 31 for 13 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(6:18 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 16-D.Jackson. 16-D.Jackson to ISU 35 for 4 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 35(5:36 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for -2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TCU 33(4:57 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar pushed ob at ISU 39 for 6 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TCU 39(4:11 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 40 yards from ISU 39 to TCU 21 fair catch by 10-J.Spielman.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (3 plays, 39 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(4:05 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Lynn. Penalty on ISU 58-E.Uwazurike Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TCU 21. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(4:01 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Rose at TCU 39. 23-M.Rose to TCU 39 for no gain.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- End of Game (15 plays, 92 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(3:56 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to TCU 35 for 4 yards (41-B.Bowen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 35(3:11 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to TCU 32 for 3 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 32(3:01 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 4th) 93-E.Ogamba kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 23-T.Wallace to TCU 16 for 14 yards (16-A.Gaye). Penalty on TCU 22-K.Jenkins Holding 8 yards enforced at TCU 16.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 8(2:49 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 16 for 8 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 16(2:30 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado to TCU 17 for 1 yard (11-L.White).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TCU 17(2:06 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 40 for 23 yards. Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers Holding 8 yards enforced at TCU 17. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 9(1:53 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to TCU 21 for 12 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 21(1:42 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado to TCU 30 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 30(1:25 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 38 for 8 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(1:13 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to TCU 42 for 4 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 42(1:05 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright pushed ob at ISU 28 for 30 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 28(0:55 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow runs ob at ISU 27 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 27(0:48 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles runs ob at ISU 19 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 19(0:40 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to ISU 17 for 2 yards (56-L.Bankston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(0:34 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at ISU 19 for -2 yards. Penalty on TCU 15-M.Duggan Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ISU 19.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - TCU 19(0:34 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at ISU 26 for -7 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - TCU 26(0:17 - 4th) Penalty on TCU 10-J.Spielman Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 26. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 24 - TCU 31(0:07 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
