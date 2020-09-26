|
|
|TENN
|SC
No. 16 Tennessee wins seventh straight 31-27 over Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Jarrett Guarantano threw a tie-breaking touchdown to Josh Palmer with 9:35 left and No. 16 Tennessee won its seventh straight game with a 31-27 victory at South Carolina on Saturday night.
The Vols appeared to have things in hand when they went ahead 21-7 on Eric Gray's 12-yard scoring run on their opening drive of the third quarter.
But South Carolina rallied behind first-time starter quarterback Collin Hill with two touchdowns and a field goal the next four series to tie the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams at 24-all in the fourth quarter.
That's when Guarantano, the fifth-year senior, struck with back-to-back big plays for the deciding score.
Guarantano was heavily pressured when he got the ball to an all-alone Brandon Johnson for 33 yards inside South Carolina territory. The next play, Guarantano threw a picture perfect pass to Palmer for a 32-yard touchdown.
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was pleased with Guarantano's plan, although he did think he and the offense must become more consistent.
''We've got to go back and figure out where we are offensively and where we can create some consistency,'' he said. ''But we put some drives together and finished the game off.''
South Carolina looked like it had a final chance when it forced a Tennessee punt with 90 seconds left. But the punt touched the Gamecocks' Cam Smith after it hit the ground, Tennessee's Jimmy Holiday recovered and the Vols ran out the clock for the win.
''No one play lost us the game,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said.
Guarantano finished 19 of 31 for 259 yards. He also rushed for Tennessee's first touchdown.
South Carolina, with a new offensive coordinator in ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo and new quarterback in grad transfer Hill, showed some spark as it took the opening drive 75 yards for a touchdown on Kevin Harris' 3-yard run.
The Gamecocks had the chance to pile on early when Tennessee couldn't get a punt off on its first series and South Carolina had it on the Vols' 38.
That's when Tennessee's D took control, holding the Gamecocks to 50 yards the rest of the half.
Linebacker Henry To'o To'o had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, catching the ball after it bounced off receiver Shi Smith's hands and tip-toeing down the sideline for the score.
Earlier, Brandon Johnson had a spectacular 30-yard grab - he stretched out his left arm and hauled in the pass at full speed - and Gray a 31-yard catch to the Gamecocks 1 before Guarantano's scoring run.
Hill finished 25 of 39 passing for 290 yards and a touchdown. Smith had 10 catches for 140 yards for the Gamecocks.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: Vols AD Phil Fulmer said Thursday the school extended Pruitt's contract through 2025, an indicator of how strongly it feels about its current leadership. While Tennessee has some work ahead, it kept its poise down the stretch to keep its win streak alive.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks' attack had scored only one offensive touchdown in its final three games last year. They tripled that total in this one as Hill looked confident in his first start since transferring from Colorado State.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Hard to see Tennessee falling in the rankings with a solid SEC road win to start the season.
MAKING A CHOICE
The Gamecocks, trailing 31-24, had a fourth-and-12 at the Tennessee 28 with less than four minutes left when coach Will Muschamp chose to send Parker White on for a 45-yard field goal for South Carolina's final points. The strategy of defense and timeouts appeared to work until the punt muff. Muschamp said he might not have kicked if ''it had been less than fourth-and-12.''
UP NEXT
Tennessee opens its home season against Missouri next Saturday.
South Carolina goes on the road to face No. 5 Florida on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|384
|364
|Total Plays
|65
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|89
|Rush Attempts
|33
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|261
|290
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.5
|6-35.2
|Return Yards
|118
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-66
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-32
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|261
|PASS YDS
|290
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|19/31
|259
|1
|0
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|13
|86
|0
|20
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|12
|40
|1
|12
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|5
|12
|1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|8
|6
|85
|1
|32
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|5
|3
|73
|0
|33
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|6
|5
|29
|0
|13
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|7
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
W. Albright 46 LS
|W. Albright
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 5 DB
|K. George Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|4-2
|2.5
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 18 DB
|D. Slaughter
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 58 DL
|O. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/2
|27
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|6
|40.5
|5
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|33.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|25/39
|290
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|13
|55
|1
|13
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|6
|31
|0
|13
|
Z. White 11 RB
|Z. White
|7
|19
|0
|7
|
D. Hill 11 DB
|D. Hill
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|7
|-12
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|15
|10
|140
|1
|29
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|5
|4
|61
|0
|42
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|6
|4
|50
|0
|19
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|4
|4
|45
|0
|20
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hunter 14 DB
|J. Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Powers 84 WR
|R. Powers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. White 11 RB
|Z. White
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|1
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sanders 21 DB
|S. Sanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 22 DB
|J. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sterling 15 DL
|A. Sterling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 27 DB
|J. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 4 DB
|J. Dickerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 3 LB
|J. Burch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|2/2
|45
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|6
|35.2
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(14:57 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 45 for 20 yards (0-B.Thompson18-D.Slaughter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 45(14:23 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 48 for 3 yards (5-K.George).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 48(13:48 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris pushed ob at TEN 43 for 9 yards (5-K.George).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(13:17 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 43(13:11 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at TEN 37 for 6 yards (13-D.Johnson).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 37(12:43 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to TEN 17 for 20 yards (18-D.Slaughter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 17(14:11 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to TEN 11 for 6 yards (13-D.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 11(11:27 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to TEN 3 for 8 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - SC 3(10:51 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to TEN 3 for no gain (0-B.Thompson13-D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SC 3(10:06 - 1st) 20-K.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 1st) 43-P.White extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Downs (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:59 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 32 for 7 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 32(9:31 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 45 for 13 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(9:07 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 49 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TENN 49(8:37 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TENN 49(8:29 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 41 for -8 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - TENN 41(7:40 - 1st) Team penalty on TEN False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 19 - TENN 36(7:29 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks complete to 46-W.Albright. 46-W.Albright to TEN 38 for 2 yards (27-J.Foster).
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(7:18 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to TEN 37 for 1 yard (5-K.George).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 37(6:34 - 1st) 13-S.Smith to TEN 41 for -4 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SC 41(5:56 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse. Penalty on SC 54-J.Gwyn Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SC 41(5:47 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 31 yards from TEN 41 to TEN 10 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (7 plays, 90 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 10(5:47 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 20 for 10 yards (44-S.Greene).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(5:12 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 27 for 7 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 27(4:51 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 28 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones52-K.Enagbare).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 28(4:10 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to SC 42 for 30 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 42(3:52 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs ob at SC 32 for 10 yards.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(3:30 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to SC 1 for 31 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TENN 1(3:11 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 40 yards from TEN 35 to SC 25 fair catch by 13-S.Smith.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(3:07 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 28 for 3 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SC 28(2:29 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SC 28(2:23 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SC 28(2:18 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 45 yards from SC 28. 3-E.Gray to TEN 47 for 20 yards (19-B.Johnson).
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(2:06 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 47(1:59 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to SC 46 for 7 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TENN 46(1:30 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Fant.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TENN 46(1:23 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from SC 46 to SC End Zone. touchback.
SC
Gamecocks
- Interception (6 plays, 78 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 20(1:13 - 1st) 11-Z.White to SC 18 for -2 yards (9-T.Baron).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - SC 18(0:29 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 29 for 11 yards (2-A.Taylor0-B.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 29(0:09 - 1st) 15-C.Hill to SC 32 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 32(15:00 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 15-C.Hill. 15-C.Hill to SC 21 for -11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 21 - SC 21(14:19 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 26 for 5 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|Int
|
3 & 16 - SC 26(13:37 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith INTERCEPTED by 11-H.To'o To'o at SC 32. 11-H.To'o To'o runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:22 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(13:22 - 2nd) 11-Z.White to SC 27 for 2 yards (58-O.Thomas).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 27(12:45 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 46 for 19 yards (5-K.George0-B.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(12:09 - 2nd) 11-Z.White to TEN 48 for 6 yards (5-K.George27-Q.Crouch).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 48(11:26 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill to TEN 46 for 2 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - TENN 46(11:04 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 49 for -5 yards (13-D.Johnson95-K.Bennett).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TENN 49(10:25 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 34 yards from SC 49 to TEN 17 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
SC
Gamecocks
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 17(10:19 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 19 for 2 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 19(9:48 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 28 for 9 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 28(9:21 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 25 for -3 yards (3-J.Burch).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - SC 25(8:43 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant pushed ob at TEN 36 for 11 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SC 36(8:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt. Penalty on SC 52-K.Enagbare Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 36.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(8:09 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to SC 45 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SC 45(6:59 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to SC 45 for no gain (52-K.Enagbare).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SC 45(6:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SC 45(6:51 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 41 yards from SC 45 to SC 4 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 4(6:07 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 9 for 5 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 9(5:34 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 9 for no gain (5-K.George).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 9(5:04 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 15 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(4:21 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 18 for 3 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TENN 18(4:15 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Joyner.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TENN 18(3:42 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 10 for -8 yards (18-D.Slaughter).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TENN 10(3:42 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 36 yards from SC 10 Downed at the SC 46.
SC
Gamecocks
- Halftime (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(3:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 46(2:44 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to SC 42 for 4 yards (52-K.Enagbare6-Z.Pickens).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - SC 42(1:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at SC 47 for -5 yards FUMBLES (2-J.Guarantano). 2-J.Guarantano recovers at the SC 47. 2-J.Guarantano to SC 47 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SC 47(1:44 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 32 yards from SC 47 to SC 15 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (8 plays, 74 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(1:09 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to SC 15 for no gain (33-J.Banks).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 15(0:54 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 29 for 14 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 29(0:31 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 29 for no gain (33-J.Banks).
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TENN 29(0:31 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 26 for -3 yards FUMBLES (13-D.Johnson). 71-E.Douglas to SC 29 for no gain.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 26 for 26 yards (53-E.Jones21-S.Sanders).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 26(14:54 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 34 for 8 yards (21-S.Sanders52-K.Enagbare).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 34(14:39 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 40 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(14:25 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 44 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones99-J.Ellis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 44(13:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to SC 46 for 10 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(13:41 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to SC 35 for 11 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(13:19 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to SC 31 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 31(12:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles runs ob at SC 12 for 19 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 12(12:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(12:28 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to TEN 33 for 42 yards (5-K.George).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(12:01 - 3rd) 11-Z.White to TEN 26 for 7 yards (51-E.Simmons).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 26(11:23 - 3rd) 11-Z.White to TEN 29 for -3 yards (9-T.Baron).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 29(10:36 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:27 - 3rd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 62 yards from SC 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 43 for 40 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(10:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 49 for 6 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 49(9:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to SC 38 for 13 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(9:43 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to SC 30 for 8 yards (53-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SC 30(9:24 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to SC 30 for no gain (6-Z.Pickens).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 30(8:41 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to SC 29 for 1 yard (52-K.Enagbare).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - SC 29(8:02 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 29(7:54 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 29(7:41 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 43 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 43(7:32 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 43(7:24 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to TEN 38 for 19 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(6:48 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at TEN 27 for 11 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 27(6:30 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 27(6:22 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to TEN 27 for no gain (2-A.Taylor).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 27(5:43 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to TEN 7 for 20 yards (19-M.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - TENN 7(5:09 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to TEN 1 for 6 yards (11-H.To'o To'o5-K.George).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 1(4:46 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:32 - 3rd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 10 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(4:14 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to SC 45 for 20 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 45(3:58 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to SC 40 for 5 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 40(3:31 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to SC 30 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 30(3:14 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton. Penalty on SC 9-C.Smith Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 15(3:08 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 15(3:03 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano to SC 10 for 5 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SC 10(2:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SC 10(2:21 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:18 - 3rd) 11-Z.White pushed ob at SC 28 for 3 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 28(2:05 - 3rd) 11-Z.White to SC 34 for 6 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TENN 34(1:27 - 3rd) 13-S.Smith pushed ob at SC 34 for no gain (22-J.McCollough).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TENN 34(0:57 - 3rd) Team penalty on SC 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at SC 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TENN 29(0:48 - 3rd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 38 yards from SC 29 to TEN 33 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (8 plays, 69 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 33(0:41 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 75-J.Carvin False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 33. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - SC 28(0:41 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 35 for 7 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SC 35(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SC 35(14:56 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SC 35(14:51 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 51 yards from TEN 35 to SC 14 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 14(14:43 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 30 for 16 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(14:24 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 37 for 7 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 37(14:02 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick pushed ob at SC 50 for 13 yards (33-J.Banks). Penalty on TEN 33-J.Banks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 50.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(13:41 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to TEN 22 for 13 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 22(13:09 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to TEN 12 for 10 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 12(12:33 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 12(12:26 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to TEN 12 for no gain (95-K.Bennett).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TENN 12(11:37 - 4th) 15-C.Hill sacked at TEN 17 for -5 yards (13-D.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - TENN 17(10:54 - 4th) 43-P.White 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 4th) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(10:48 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 33 for 8 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 33(10:24 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 2 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(9:59 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson pushed ob at SC 32 for 33 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 32(9:43 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:35 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 11-Z.White. 11-Z.White to SC 21 for -4 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - TENN 21(9:00 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to SC 23 for 2 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TENN 23(8:23 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TENN 23(8:15 - 4th) 39-K.Kroeger punts 27 yards from SC 23 Downed at the SC 50.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (10 plays, 57 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(8:06 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to SC 46 for 4 yards (15-A.Sterling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SC 46(7:31 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 80-R.Keyton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SC 46(7:23 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SC 46(7:19 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 31 yards from SC 46 to SC 15 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
TENN
Volunteers
- Fumble (7 plays, 14 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(7:11 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 22 for 7 yards (95-K.Bennett11-H.To'o To'o).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 22(6:42 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 20 for -2 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 20(6:05 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick pushed ob at SC 36 for 16 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(5:37 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 42 for 6 yards (1-T.Flowers95-K.Bennett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TENN 42(5:37 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 33-J.Banks Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SC 42. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 43(5:10 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette pushed ob at TEN 26 for 17 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 26(4:36 - 4th) Penalty on SC 17-X.Legette False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TENN 31(4:19 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Hunter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TENN 31(4:15 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - TENN 31(4:09 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to TEN 28 for 3 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TENN 28(3:23 - 4th) 43-P.White 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- End of Game (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 4th) 43-P.White kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(3:16 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 33 for 8 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 33(3:08 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to SC 47 for 20 yards (1-J.Horn).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(3:02 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 93-D.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at SC 47. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TENN 48(3:02 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 45 for -3 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 18 - TENN 45(2:57 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 41 for -4 yards (52-K.Enagbare53-E.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 22 - TENN 41(2:08 - 4th) Team penalty on TEN False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 41. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 27 - TENN 36(2:08 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 39 for 3 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - TENN 39(1:29 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 42 yards from TEN 39. 9-C.Smith to SC 18 FUMBLES. 10-J.Holiday to SC 18 for no gain.
-
TROY
18BYU
7
31
3rd 10:00 ESPN
-
UAB
SALA
42
10
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
TXSA
35
37
Final CBSSN
-
23UK
8AUBURN
13
29
Final SECN
-
KSTATE
3OKLA
38
35
Final FOX
-
24LVILLE
21PITT
20
23
Final ACCN
-
13UCF
ECU
51
28
Final ABC
-
5FLA
MISS
51
35
Final ESPN
-
CAMP
APLST
21
52
Final ESP+
-
GAS
19LALAF
18
20
Final ESP2
-
GATECH
CUSE
20
37
Final
-
FIU
LIB
34
36
Final ESPU
-
IOWAST
TCU
37
34
Final FS1
-
TULANE
USM
66
24
Final
-
8TEXAS
TXTECH
63
56
Final/OT FOX
-
22ARMY
14CINCY
10
24
Final ESPN
-
MISSST
6LSU
44
34
Final CBS
-
WVU
15OKLAST
13
27
Final ABC
-
UTEP
LAMON
31
6
Final ESP2
-
4UGA
ARK
37
10
Final SECN
-
DUKE
UVA
20
38
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
BC
21
24
Final
-
SFA
SMU
7
50
Final ESP+
-
HOUBP
LATECH
38
66
Final ESP3
-
2BAMA
MIZZOU
38
19
Final ESPN
-
16TENN
SC
31
27
Final SECN
-
VANDY
10TXAM
12
17
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
14
47
Final ESPU
-
FSU
12MIAMI
10
52
Final ABC
-
NCST
20VATECH
24
45
Final ACCN
-
GAST
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
SFLA
FAU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
HOU
0
0
PPD ESP+