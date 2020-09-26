|
|
|ARMY
|CINCY
No. 14 Cincinnati holds off No. 22 Army, 24-10
CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati wanted to add a game to its non-conference schedule after some games were lost due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. When the Bearcats decided to put Army on the slate, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell knew it would be a challenge.
''I tried to reiterate that to our guys all week,'' Fickell said. ''We tried to prepare them for that.''
Mission accomplished.
Desmond Ridder passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns as No. 14 Cincinnati defeated No. 22 Army 24-10 in the first matchup of ranked teams at Nippert Stadium since 2008.
Army's vaunted triple-option offense came in averaging 389.5 rushing yards, but the Bearcats held the Black Knights to 182, 81 from junior QB Christian Anderson, who also passed for 94 yards on nine completions.
''I'm not sure we could have done much better,'' Fickell said of the defensive effort. ''They gave us new wrinkles, some passes we hadn't seen. We didn't panic ... and found a way to make the plays.''
Army (2-1) shocked the Bearcats with a defensive touchdown just 51 seconds into the game. Ridder ran an option to the left, but his pitch to running back Charles McClelland was deflected by Army defensive back Jabari Moore, who recovered the ball and ran untouched 42 yards for a touchdown to put the Black Knights ahead 7-0. Moore also had an interception in the first quarter.
''We played our butts off,'' said Army coach Jeff Monken. ''That is a very good football team. They are physical and got off of blocks. We wanted to establish the fullback, but they took him away. I'm disappointed but not frustrated.''
The Bearcats bounced back when Ridder completed a 45-yard pass to Jayshon Jackson and two plays later found Michael Young for a 12-yard TD, his first as a Bearcat, putting them ahead 10-7 in the second quarter.
''We expected to be open,'' said Young, who had five catches for 60 yards. ''We wanted to take what they gave us. We knew that we would have the opportunity in the red zone to get those one-on-one looks.''
Cincinnati finished with only 69 yards rushing but made the necessary adjustments.
''We talked about taking what they were giving us,'' Fickell said. ''It was tough sledding in there. They have big, physical strong guys. I don't know that we ever felt comfortable that we could establish the running game.''
The Bearcats (2-0) made a big special teams play late in the half when Ethan Tucky blocked an Army punt, giving them possession at the 7. But the Black Knights held on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
''Our defense played hard,'' Monken said. ''Most of the game it was a one-score game. When they blocked the punt, which I'm embarrassed about, we had that goal-line stand. We played well. It just wasn't enough.''
The Army defense, which ranked fifth nationally against the run, held the Bearcats to only 6 rushing yards in the first half. But momentum swung in the Bearcats' favor early in the third quarter when Anderson's fumble was recovered by linebacker Joel Dublanko near midfield.
The Bearcats rushed for 42 yards during a 60-yard scoring drive capped by Alabama transfer Jerome Ford's 4-yard run extending the lead to 17-7.
Cincinnati sealed the victory with a 60-yard TD pass from Ridder to running back Gerrid Doaks with 6:55 left. Army couldn't muster enough on offense to mount a comeback.
''We wanted to get the first option going with the fullback, but they did a good job of taking it away,'' Anderson said. ''We moved the ball some, but we had too many mistakes and penalties at times. We have to work on that.''
BEEN AWHILE
Army hasn't defeated a ranked opponent on the road since 1958. The Black Knights' last win over a ranked team came in 1972 when they beat No. 19 Air Force. Saturday's game was the first meeting between the two schools since 2004, when Army won 48-29 to end its 19-game losing streak, at the time the nation's longest.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Cincinnati likely will move up after a victory over a ranked team coupled with losses by top-10 powers LSU and Oklahoma while Army likely will fall out of the Top 25.
SCHEDULE ISSUES
Saturday's game was just scheduled on Aug. 26 when Army and Cincinnati agreed to a home-and-home series. Cincinnati originally was scheduled to play Nebraska on Saturday, before the Big Ten Conference postponed the start of its season. The Bearcats will play at Army on Oct. 4, 2031. Cincinnati had non-conference games against Western Michigan and Miami of Ohio canceled due to pandemic concerns. Army's game against BYU originally scheduled for Saturday was canceled last week when the Cougars had players test positive for COVID-19.
THE TAKEAWAY
Army: The Black Knights held their own against a highly regarded team on the road, holding Cincinnati to 69 yards rushing and an average of 2 yards per carry. Too many penalties - 10 for 87 yards - prevented Army from gaining any sort of rhythm against a swarming defense that didn't allow an offensive touchdown. Correcting those mistakes will be paramount going forward.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats' defense was stout, limiting the Black Knights, who entered the game as the the No. 1 team in the nation on third down (.714), to 3 conversions in 13 tries. The offense will have to regroup for Cincinnati to keep its season going in the right direction.
UP NEXT:
Army hosts Abilene Christian on Saturday.
Cincinnati hosts South Florida on Saturday in its American Athletic Conference opener.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|276
|320
|Total Plays
|64
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|182
|69
|Rush Attempts
|43
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|94
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-87
|7-79
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.5
|5-46.2
|Return Yards
|44
|94
|Punts - Returns
|4-44
|4-48
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|182
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|276
|TOTAL YDS
|320
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|9/21
|94
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|22
|81
|0
|26
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|5
|42
|0
|16
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|6
|13
|0
|4
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|5
|9
|0
|4
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Parrish 8 QB
|C. Parrish
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Adkins 23 RB
|A. Adkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Walters 11 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Roberts 14 WR
|M. Roberts
|3
|3
|46
|0
|23
|
R. Donaldson 83 WR
|R. Donaldson
|4
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Walters 11 RB
|B. Walters
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Murphy 15 RB
|B. Murphy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Alston 86 WR
|I. Alston
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Skyers 13 DB
|C. Skyers
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhattigan 47 LB
|J. Rhattigan
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 44 LB
|N. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 DL
|A. West
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 30 DB
|D. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 80 WR
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marshall 39 RB
|A. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Duran III 91 DL
|R. Duran III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mell 44 RB
|N. Mell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Salyers 1 K
|L. Salyers
|1/1
|36
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|6
|47.5
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|4
|11.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|8
|34
|1
|18
|
C. McClelland 0 RB
|C. McClelland
|6
|30
|0
|11
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|10
|23
|0
|10
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Harris 4 CB
|J. Harris
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|7
|-14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|5
|4
|75
|0
|45
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|1
|1
|60
|1
|60
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|12
|5
|60
|1
|27
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|4
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
Ji. Thomas 32 WR
|Ji. Thomas
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. McClelland 0 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DT
|E. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|1/1
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Ja. Smith 37 P
|Ja. Smith
|5
|46.2
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|11.7
|20
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 63 yards from ARM 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 29 for 27 yards (49-K.Yow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(14:55 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Thompson.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 29(14:50 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 46 for 17 yards (13-C.Skyers).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(14:18 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 45 FUMBLES (4-J.Moore). 4-J.Moore runs 41 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on CIN Holding declined.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (12 plays, 46 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 57 yards from ARM 35 out of bounds at the CIN 8.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(14:09 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Thompson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 35(14:04 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 20-J.Thompson. 20-J.Thompson to CIN 39 for 4 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 39(13:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to ARM 47 for 14 yards (13-C.Skyers2-M.Morrison).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(13:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to ARM 20 for 27 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(12:15 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to ARM 13 for 7 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 13(11:44 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to ARM 17 for -4 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 17(11:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 17(10:54 - 1st) 17-C.Smith 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Interception (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(10:50 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 28 for 3 yards (93-E.Ponder8-J.White).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 28(10:15 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 32 for 4 yards (99-M.Brown27-D.Beavers).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 32(9:47 - 1st) 8-C.Parrish to ARM 36 for 4 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(9:12 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 43 for 7 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 43(8:53 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 43 for no gain (93-E.Ponder8-J.White).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 43(8:13 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to CIN 47 for 10 yards (8-J.White92-C.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(7:32 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Walters.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 47(7:26 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to CIN 46 for 1 yard (21-T.Scott). Penalty on ARM 68-L.McCleery Chop block 15 yards enforced at CIN 47. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 25 - CINCY 38(6:57 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson scrambles to ARM 45 for 7 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - CINCY 45(6:12 - 1st) Penalty on ARM 59-H.Janeway False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 45. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 23 - CINCY 40(5:58 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson complete to 86-I.Alston. 86-I.Alston to CIN 29 for 31 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - CINCY 40(5:45 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 86-I.Alston.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CINCY 40(5:45 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 60 yards from ARM 40 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(5:43 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 20(5:37 - 1st) 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 21 for 1 yard (91-R.Duran53-A.Smith).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - ARMY 21(5:03 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young INTERCEPTED by 4-J.Moore at CIN 43. 4-J.Moore to CIN 43 for no gain.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(4:57 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to CIN 42 for 1 yard (27-D.Beavers43-M.Pitts).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 42(4:15 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to CIN 26 for 16 yards (43-M.Pitts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(3:46 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Walters.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 26(3:40 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to CIN 21 for 5 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 21(3:02 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to CIN 19 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 19(2:15 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to CIN 23 for -4 yards (8-J.White).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(2:10 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to CIN 26 for 3 yards (52-A.West53-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 26(1:39 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 26(1:32 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to CIN 31 for 5 yards (13-C.Skyers).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 31(0:46 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 52 yards from CIN 31. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 31 for 14 yards (21-T.Scott).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (14 plays, 93 yards, 6:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(0:35 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 34 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 34(15:00 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 36 for 2 yards (90-J.Taylor97-E.Phillips).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 36(14:28 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 31 for -5 yards (90-J.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CINCY 31(13:42 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 51 yards from ARM 31 to CIN 18 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery. Penalty on CIN 39-J.Sheppard Holding 9 yards enforced at CIN 18.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 9(13:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 15 for 6 yards (44-N.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 15(13:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 15(13:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to CIN 23 for 8 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(12:32 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 24 for 1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 24(12:04 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 28 for 4 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 28(11:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 35 for 7 yards (20-A.Marshall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(10:51 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 39 for 4 yards (95-N.Cockrill44-N.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 39(10:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 39(10:08 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 48 for 9 yards (9-B.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(9:35 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 45 for -3 yards (4-J.Moore20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ARMY 45(8:49 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
|+45 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARMY 45(8:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to ARM 10 for 45 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(8:04 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to ARM 12 for -2 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARMY 12(7:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:25 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 52-J.Robinson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(7:25 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 27 for 2 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 27(6:47 - 2nd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 35 for 8 yards (93-E.Ponder2-W.Huber). Penalty on ARM 5-B.Murphy Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ARM 27. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - CINCY 17(6:12 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson complete to 83-R.Donaldson. 83-R.Donaldson to ARM 24 for 7 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 24(5:43 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson complete to 3-S.McCoy. 3-S.McCoy to ARM 20 for -4 yards (93-E.Ponder27-D.Beavers).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CINCY 20(4:57 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 0 yards from ARM 20 blocked by 19-E.Tucky. 7-T.Tucker to ARM 7 for 13 yards.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (11 plays, 44 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARMY 7(4:48 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to ARM 4 for 3 yards (44-N.Mell8-J.Bourdeau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 4(4:11 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to ARM 4 for no gain (13-C.Skyers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 4(3:29 - 2nd) 0-C.McClelland to ARM 1 for 3 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 1(3:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to ARM 1 for no gain.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Halftime (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 1(3:12 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 3 for 2 yards (93-E.Ponder).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 3(0:24 - 2nd) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 19 for 16 yards (43-M.Pitts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(2:03 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 20 for 1 yard (5-D.Forrest).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 20(1:27 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson complete to 11-B.Walters. 11-B.Walters to ARM 33 for 13 yards (8-J.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(1:13 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson scrambles to ARM 36 for 3 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 36(1:07 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 86-I.Alston. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARM 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(1:01 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to CIN 43 for 6 yards. Penalty on ARM 40-C.Barnard Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - CINCY 41(0:56 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 41 for no gain (92-C.Brooks).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 20 - CINCY 41(0:50 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 40 for -1 yard (41-J.Dublanko).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - CINCY 40(0:43 - 2nd) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 50 for 10 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 50(0:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on ARM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARM 50. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CINCY 45(0:37 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 37 yards from ARM 45. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 38 for 20 yards (14-M.Roberts).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Fumble (9 plays, 35 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(0:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Whyle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 38(0:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 38(0:15 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 43 for 5 yards (44-N.Smith53-A.Smith).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 26 for 1 yard (7-C.Bryant). Team penalty on ARM Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at ARM 25. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 22 - CINCY 13(14:37 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 12 for -1 yard (93-E.Ponder).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 23 - CINCY 12(13:54 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson scrambles to ARM 36 for 24 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(13:18 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 44 for 8 yards (8-J.White).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 44(12:44 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 48 for 4 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(12:14 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 49 for 1 yard (43-M.Pitts8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 49(11:33 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 49(11:24 - 3rd) 32-A.Hobbs to CIN 42 for 9 yards (8-J.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(10:56 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to CIN 40 FUMBLES (43-M.Pitts). 41-J.Dublanko to CIN 40 for no gain.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Interception (1 plays, 33 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(10:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 40 for no gain (2-M.Morrison).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 40(10:12 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 49 for 9 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 49(9:48 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to ARM 40 for 11 yards (20-M.Broughton44-N.Smith).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(9:34 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 20-J.Thompson. 20-J.Thompson to ARM 24 for 16 yards (13-C.Skyers).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(9:11 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 87-B.Labelle. 87-B.Labelle to ARM 22 for 2 yards (20-M.Broughton53-A.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 22(8:25 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to ARM 4 for 18 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARMY 4(8:03 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (8 plays, -5 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 86-I.Alston INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Gardner at CIN 39. 12-A.Gardner to ARM 42 for 19 yards.
ARMY
Black Knights
- FG (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(7:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 42(7:43 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to ARM 33 for 9 yards (13-C.Skyers47-J.Rhattigan).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 33(7:32 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to ARM 32 for 1 yard (97-K.Bonsu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(7:32 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARM 32. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(6:32 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to ARM 43 for 4 yards (4-J.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 43(6:03 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 0-C.McClelland. 0-C.McClelland to ARM 38 for 5 yards (33-D.McDonald).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 38(5:43 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to ARM 42 for -4 yards (33-D.McDonald).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - ARMY 42(5:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on CIN False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 42. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARMY 47(5:11 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 39 yards from ARM 47 to ARM 8 fair catch by.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 8(4:55 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 34 for 26 yards (8-J.White).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(4:33 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to CIN 38 for 28 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(3:56 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to CIN 28 for 10 yards (8-J.White1-J.Wiggins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(3:25 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to CIN 26 for 2 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 26(2:47 - 3rd) Penalty on ARM 15-J.West False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 26. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 31(2:29 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson complete to 21-T.Robinson. 21-T.Robinson to CIN 16 for 15 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(1:54 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to CIN 13 for 3 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 13(1:20 - 3rd) 32-A.Hobbs to CIN 16 for -3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 16(0:44 - 3rd) Penalty on ARM 68-L.McCleery False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - CINCY 21(0:19 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to CIN 19 for 2 yards (97-E.Phillips8-J.White).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - CINCY 19(15:00 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(14:56 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 30 for 5 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 30(14:21 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 34 for 4 yards (20-M.Broughton53-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(14:00 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 32 for -2 yards (4-J.Moore13-C.Skyers). Penalty on ARM 52-A.West Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at CIN 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(13:45 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to ARM 49 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 49(13:08 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 49(13:03 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to ARM 48 for 1 yard (20-M.Broughton2-M.Morrison).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 48(12:22 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 42 yards from ARM 48. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 16 for 10 yards (0-C.McClelland).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (4 plays, -16 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(12:08 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 16 for no gain (93-E.Ponder1-J.Wiggins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 16(11:32 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 16 for no gain (43-M.Pitts93-E.Ponder).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 16(10:46 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 22 for 6 yards (1-J.Wiggins). Team penalty on ARM Illegal shift declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CINCY 22(10:19 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 52 yards from ARM 22. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 38 for 12 yards (6-A.Howard11-B.Walters).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(10:09 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 38(10:03 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 27 for -11 yards (52-A.West).
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - ARMY 27(9:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|Penalty
|
4 & 21 - ARMY 27(9:14 - 4th) Team penalty on CIN 12 players 5 yards enforced at CIN 27. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - ARMY 22(9:14 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 50 yards from CIN 22. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 40 for 12 yards (19-E.Tucky).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (2 plays, 68 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(9:00 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 37 for -3 yards (27-D.Beavers). Penalty on ARM 76-P.Reeder Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 37(8:37 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 83-R.Donaldson. Team penalty on ARM Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - CINCY 37(8:29 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson sacked at ARM 30 for -7 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - CINCY 30(8:01 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 41 yards from ARM 30. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 32 for 3 yards (6-A.Howard11-B.Walters).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(7:46 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 40 for 8 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 40(7:05 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(6:55 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson complete to 83-R.Donaldson. 83-R.Donaldson to ARM 36 for 11 yards (9-A.Bush).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(6:39 - 4th) 11-B.Walters to ARM 34 for -2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 34(6:08 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 86-I.Alston.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CINCY 34(6:04 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CINCY 34(6:01 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 44 yards from ARM 34 out of bounds at the CIN 22.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (11 plays, 62 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(5:53 - 4th) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 25 for 3 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 25(5:08 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 28 for 3 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 28(5:04 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 38 for 10 yards (13-C.Skyers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(4:26 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 38 for no gain (53-A.Smith47-J.Rhattigan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:28 - 4th) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 38 for no gain (44-N.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:23 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 43 for 5 yards (34-A.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARMY 43(3:18 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 48 yards from CIN 43. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 17 for 8 yards.
CINCY
Bearcats
- End of Game (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 17(3:08 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson scrambles to ARM 20 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 20(3:01 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Murphy. Penalty on CIN 6-B.Cook Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARM 20. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(2:51 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to CIN 42 for 23 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(2:42 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Murphy.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 42(2:31 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 83-R.Donaldson. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 42. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(2:24 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to CIN 14 for 13 yards (8-J.White).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(2:11 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson scrambles to CIN 16 for -2 yards (21-M.Sanders9-A.Bush).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 16(1:49 - 4th) Penalty on ARM 56-M.Kolinchak False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - CINCY 21(1:49 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Murphy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - CINCY 21(1:42 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 83-R.Donaldson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 17 - CINCY 21(1:36 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
CINCY
Bearcats
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(1:30 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder kneels at CIN 19 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 19(1:10 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder kneels at CIN 19 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - CINCY 19(0:50 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder kneels at CIN 18 for -1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 13 - CINCY 18(0:10 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder kneels at CIN 16 for -2 yards.
