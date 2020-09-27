|
|
|TROY
|BYU
Wilson throws for 392 yards, No. 18 BYU routs Troy 48-7
PROVO, Utah (AP) Zach Wilson threw for a career-high 392 yards and two touchdowns, leading No. 18 BYU to a 48-7 victory over Troy on Saturday night.
Wilson's previous career high was 317 passing yards against Western Michigan in the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Against Troy, he completed 23 of 28 passes and rushed for a pair of touchdowns while helping the Cougars (2-0) pile up 664 total yards on offense.
Dax Milne and Gunner Romney combined for more than 250 receiving yards. Milne led BYU with 140 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Romney added 138 yards on five receptions.
Troy (1-1) simply could not keep up with BYU after the first quarter. Gunnar Wilson threw for 162 yards, but was sacked four times. The Trojans totaled just 181 yards.
Troy wasted an opportunity to seize a quick lead early in the first quarter. The Trojans got the ball on the BYU 22 after Milne muffed a punt, but could not turn the turnover into points. Payton Wilgar stopped B.J. Smith an inch short of the first down marker on 4th-and-1 from the Cougar 13 to keep the Trojans off the board.
BYU scored its first touchdown late in the first quarter by converting a red zone fourth down. Masen Wake punched it in from 1 yard out on a fullback dive on 4th-and-goal, giving the Cougars a 7-0 lead.
A pair of huge catches by Romney facilitated both of BYU's second quarter touchdowns. The junior receiver hauled in a diving 41-yard catch that set up a 1-yard keeper by Wilson, then gained 52 yards on a catch-and-run to set up a 10-yard scoring grab by Isaac Rex. His big plays helped the Cougars extend their lead to 21-0.
Once BYU's offense got cooking, it never cooled down. The Cougars racked up 318 total yards before halftime and extended their lead to 31-7 on a 70-yard bomb from Wilson to Milne two plays into the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Troy: Defense remains a work-in-progress for the Trojans. BYU averaged 8.6 yards per play while rolling up 524 yards through the first three quarters.
BYU: A two-week layoff did not affect the Cougars' ability to dominate another opponent. While BYU's offense marched down the field at will, the Cougar defense locked down a Troy offense that looked so crisp against Middle Tennessee a week earlier.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
BYU should have no trouble climbing a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll after another dominating victory.
UP NEXT
Troy visits South Alabama on Saturday.
BYU hosts Louisiana Tech on Friday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|32
|Rushing
|1
|13
|Passing
|7
|17
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|157
|665
|Total Plays
|54
|83
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|204
|Rush Attempts
|18
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|162
|472
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|28-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|12.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|2-27
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-41.7
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|22
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-22
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|472
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|157
|TOTAL YDS
|665
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|4
|23
|0
|14
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|7
|16
|1
|6
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|6
|-23
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|2
|2
|59
|0
|55
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|6
|6
|36
|0
|10
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|10
|6
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Rogers 7 WR
|M. Rogers
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Clark 3 WR
|B. Clark
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Griffin 90 DT
|E. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Lacey 29 WR
|O. Lacey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Childress 5 WR
|B. Childress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 S
|K. Nixon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 S
|C. Slocum
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
|J. Whisenhunt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Griffin 90 DT
|E. Griffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Medina 95 DT
|L. Medina
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 13 CB
|Z. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harris 35 LB
|N. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Spralling 32 DB
|S. Spralling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Miller 50 DE
|Q. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 1 CB
|T. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reaves 47 DE
|D. Reaves
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 24 CB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crawford 23 CB
|C. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 15 LB
|T. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|23/29
|392
|2
|0
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|5/6
|80
|0
|0
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|11
|76
|0
|19
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|10
|50
|0
|17
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|7
|27
|0
|8
|
M. Davis 82 WR
|M. Davis
|5
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|2
|11
|2
|10
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|6
|3
|2
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|9
|7
|140
|1
|70
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|6
|5
|138
|0
|52
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|5
|4
|35
|0
|23
|
M. Davis 82 WR
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|30
|0
|23
|
K. Griffitts 42 TE
|K. Griffitts
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|3
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|2
|2
|23
|0
|24
|
B. Cosper 85 WR
|B. Cosper
|3
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|2
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 57 DL
|A. Tofa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 5 DB
|M. Harper
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 0 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2/2
|54
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|4
|0.3
|1
|0
TROY
Trojans
- Fumble (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 56 yards from BYU 35. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 18 for 9 yards (20-H.Livingston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(14:55 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 21 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 21(14:38 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 31 for 10 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(14:20 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 36 for 5 yards (41-K.Pili1-M.Harper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TROY 36(13:59 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TROY 36(13:56 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TROY 36(13:47 - 1st) 9-K.Coale punts 42 yards from TRY 36. 5-D.Milne to BYU 22 FUMBLES. 29-J.Beasley to BYU 22 for no gain.
TROY
Trojans
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(13:39 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to BYU 17 for 5 yards (7-G.Udo1-M.Harper).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 17(13:19 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to BYU 14 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 14(12:48 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to BYU 13 for 1 yard (49-P.Wilgar).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TROY 13(12:12 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to BYU 13 for no gain (49-P.Wilgar).
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 13(12:06 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 35 for 22 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(11:35 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 38 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 38(10:59 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to TRY 43 for 19 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(10:13 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 45 for -12 yards. Penalty on BYU 1-Z.Wilson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BYU 45. (90-E.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 22 - BYU 45(10:07 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 48 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 19 - BYU 48(9:21 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 47 for -1 yard (18-R.Steward).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - BYU 47(8:40 - 1st) 24-R.Rehkow punts 38 yards from BYU 47 to TRY 15 fair catch by 1-T.Dunlap.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(8:34 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 21 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili1-M.Harper).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 21(8:17 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 7-M.Rogers. 7-M.Rogers to TRY 29 for 8 yards (1-M.Harper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(8:03 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 53-B.Hudson False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 29. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - TROY 24(7:50 - 1st) 18-G.Watson sacked at TRY 17 for -7 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 22 - TROY 17(7:13 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 20 for 3 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 19 - TROY 20(6:35 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 34 for 14 yards (23-Z.Anderson7-G.Udo).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TROY 34(5:58 - 1st) 9-K.Coale punts 30 yards from TRY 34 to BYU 36 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(5:51 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to TRY 41 for 23 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(5:18 - 1st) 5-D.Milne to TRY 40 for 1 yard (31-D.Pettus).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 40(4:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to TRY 29 for 11 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(4:07 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to TRY 5 for 24 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - BYU 5(3:28 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to TRY 3 for 2 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 3(2:52 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to TRY 1 for 2 yards (21-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BYU 1(2:13 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to TRY 1 for no gain (95-L.Medina).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 1(1:30 - 1st) 13-M.Wake runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:26 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 18 for 13 yards (34-K.Fonua15-C.Christensen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(1:21 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 26 for 8 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 26(1:10 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 35 for 9 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(0:43 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 36 for 1 yard (38-J.Kaufusi49-P.Wilgar).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TROY 36(15:00 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - TROY 36(14:56 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson scrambles to TRY 37 for 1 yard (49-P.Wilgar).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - TROY 37(14:10 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 22-K.Nixon False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 37. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TROY 32(14:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Coale punts 42 yards from TRY 32 out of bounds at the BYU 26.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 74 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(13:54 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 30 for 4 yards (90-E.Griffin).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 30(13:22 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 47 for 17 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(12:47 - 2nd) 2-N.Pau'u incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 47(12:40 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - BYU 47(12:35 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to TRY 44 for 9 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 44(11:56 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to TRY 42 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial95-L.Medina).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(11:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to TRY 1 for 41 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BYU 1(11:05 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -18 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(11:03 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 20 for -5 yards (99-Z.Dawe1-M.Harper).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - TROY 20(10:30 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson sacked at TRY 13 for -7 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|Sack
|
3 & 22 - TROY 13(9:57 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson sacked at TRY 7 for -6 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|Punt
|
4 & 28 - TROY 7(9:14 - 2nd) 9-K.Coale punts 40 yards from TRY 7. 5-D.Milne to TRY 47 for no gain.
BYU
Cougars
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(9:05 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to TRY 41 for 6 yards (30-J.Hines).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 41(8:27 - 2nd) 5-D.Milne to TRY 36 for 5 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(8:05 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to TRY 30 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BYU 30(7:24 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 30(7:19 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to TRY 28 for 2 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - BYU 28(6:48 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to TRY 29 for -1 yard (1-T.Dunlap).
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(6:43 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 30 for 1 yard (99-Z.Dawe).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 30(6:06 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 35 for 5 yards (7-G.Udo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TROY 35(5:35 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TROY 35(5:29 - 2nd) 9-K.Coale punts 53 yards from TRY 35. 5-D.Milne to BYU 13 for 1 yard.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 87 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 13(5:19 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 18 for 5 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 18(4:47 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 24 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(4:13 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 33 for 9 yards (18-R.Steward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 33(3:49 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 36 for 3 yards (9-R.Jibunor).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(3:17 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to TRY 12 for 52 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(2:40 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to TRY 10 for 2 yards (10-J.McDonald2-C.Martial).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 10(1:58 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(1:49 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(1:43 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 30 for 5 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+55 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 30(1:38 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to BYU 15 for 55 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(1:27 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to BYU 6 for 9 yards (0-D.Mandell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TROY 6(1:21 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 6(1:15 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to BYU 2 for 4 yards (57-A.Tofa53-I.Kaufusi).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TROY 2(1:10 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Halftime (7 plays, 41 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 22 for 22 yards (7-M.Rogers).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(0:59 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 34 for 12 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(0:44 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to TRY 49 for 17 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(0:37 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to TRY 40 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BYU 40(0:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on TRY 18-R.Steward Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(0:17 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to TRY 22 for 3 yards (8-T.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BYU 22(0:14 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to TRY 14 for 8 yards. Penalty on BYU 66-J.Empey Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at TRY 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - BYU 37(0:10 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 22 - BYU 37(0:04 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:50 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 30 for 5 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+70 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 30(14:44 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:27 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(14:27 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 22 for -3 yards (4-T.Warner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - TROY 22(14:00 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 31 for 9 yards (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TROY 31(13:42 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TROY 31(13:38 - 3rd) 9-K.Coale punts 45 yards from TRY 31 to BYU 24 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.
BYU
Cougars
- Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(13:31 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 30 for 6 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 30(12:51 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 85-B.Cosper. 85-B.Cosper to BYU 45 for 15 yards (18-R.Steward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(12:18 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on TRY 95-L.Medina Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(12:18 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to TRY 37 for 3 yards (95-L.Medina).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 37(11:30 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 37(11:20 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to TRY 33 for 4 yards (8-T.Harris).
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - BYU 33(10:36 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at TRY 44 for -11 yards (18-R.Steward).
TROY
Trojans
- Missed FG (11 plays, 20 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(10:31 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 46 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TROY 46(10:04 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Vidal.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TROY 46(10:00 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to BYU 48 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili2-N.Pau'u).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - TROY 48(9:28 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to BYU 45 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 45(9:17 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 7-M.Rogers. 7-M.Rogers to BYU 37 for 8 yards (1-M.Harper).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 37(8:55 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to BYU 33 for 4 yards (1-M.Harper).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(8:34 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to BYU 22 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(8:23 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TRY 55-J.Andrews Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TROY 32(8:08 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - TROY 32(8:06 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Vidal.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - TROY 32(8:04 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson sacked at BYU 36 for -4 yards (92-T.Batty).
|No Good
|
4 & 24 - TROY 36(7:23 - 3rd) 99-E.Legassey 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(7:17 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 48 for 12 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(6:56 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to TRY 44 for 8 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 44(6:18 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to TRY 25 for 19 yards (47-D.Reaves).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:44 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to TRY 14 for 11 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 14(5:06 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to TRY 7 for 7 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 7(4:31 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake to TRY 2 for 5 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BYU 2(3:54 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 52 yards from BYU 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 13 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(3:48 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 16 for 3 yards (57-A.Tofa23-Z.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 16(3:30 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to TRY 21 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TROY 21(2:58 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TROY 21(2:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Coale punts 39 yards from TRY 21 out of bounds at the BYU 40.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(2:45 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 41 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 41(2:02 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 44 for 3 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BYU 44(1:24 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 44(1:24 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to TRY 19 for 37 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 19(0:54 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to TRY 18 for 1 yard (31-D.Pettus).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 18(0:21 - 3rd) 5-D.Milne to TRY 10 for 8 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 10(15:00 - 4th) 13-M.Wake runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(14:54 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 29 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TROY 29(14:31 - 4th) 18-G.Watson scrambles to TRY 29 for no gain (57-A.Tofa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TROY 29(14:01 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TROY 29(13:55 - 4th) 9-K.Coale punts 37 yards from TRY 29. 5-D.Milne to BYU 34 for no gain.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (10 plays, 63 yards, 6:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(13:46 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to BYU 40 for 6 yards (35-N.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 40(13:23 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to BYU 42 for 2 yards (95-L.Medina).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 42(12:30 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to BYU 50 for 8 yards (8-T.Harris95-L.Medina).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 50(11:49 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 85-B.Cosper. 85-B.Cosper to TRY 43 for 7 yards (24-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BYU 43(11:10 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to TRY 43 for no gain (47-D.Reaves).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 43(10:23 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to TRY 39 for 4 yards (90-E.Griffin).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(9:45 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 42-K.Griffitts. 42-K.Griffitts to TRY 10 for 29 yards (32-S.Spralling).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 10(9:11 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to TRY 6 for 4 yards (41-J.Solomon4-C.Slocum).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 6(8:27 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to TRY 3 for 3 yards (90-E.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BYU 3(7:42 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Cosper.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BYU 3(7:35 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 13-T.Eafford.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(7:30 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Childress.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(7:24 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 29-O.Lacey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TROY 25(7:18 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 29-O.Lacey.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TROY 25(7:12 - 4th) 43-J.Martin punts 47 yards from TRY 25 to BYU 28 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.
BYU
Cougars
- End of Game (11 plays, 67 yards, 6:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 28(7:04 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to BYU 26 for -2 yards (50-Q.Miller).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - BYU 26(6:28 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 0-K.Epps. 0-K.Epps to BYU 40 for 14 yards (24-J.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(5:50 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 19-M.Davis. 19-M.Davis to BYU 47 for 7 yards (35-N.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 47(5:07 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to TRY 42 for 11 yards (35-N.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(4:26 - 4th) 0-K.Epps to TRY 37 for 5 yards (17-C.Crawford15-T.Ross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BYU 37(3:44 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to TRY 37 for no gain (50-Q.Miller).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 37(3:01 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 19-M.Davis. 19-M.Davis to TRY 14 for 23 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 14(2:18 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to TRY 3 for 11 yards (32-S.Spralling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - BYU 3(1:39 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to TRY 3 for no gain (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 3(0:53 - 4th) 16-B.Romney kneels at TRY 4 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 4(0:25 - 4th) 16-B.Romney kneels at TRY 5 for -1 yard.
