No. 5 Florida beats Ole Miss 51-35 in Kiffin's debut
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Kyle Pitts gives Florida an almost unfair advantage.
The star tight end caught four of Kyle Trask's six touchdown passes and No. 5 Florida spoiled the head coaching debut of Mississippi's Lane Kiffin with a 51-35 victory Saturday.
Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards including touchdown passes of 1, 16, 71 and 17 yards to Pitts. The star tight end had 170 yards receiving on eight catches.
Trask directed four consecutive touchdown drives that spanned the second and third quarters to build a 41-14 lead for the Gators (1-0 Southeastern Conference).
Trask modestly chose to deflect the attention to 6-foot-6, 240-pound Pitts, who consistently found seams in the Ole Miss secondary.
''He is a match up nightmare for defenses,'' Trask said. ''He's too big for cornerbacks and too fast for linebackers so it gives defenses lots of trouble and that's what you like to see.''
After an unusual offseason, filled with uncertainty because of the pandemic, just playing was a victory.
''You know what? the question of are we playing next week, when can we play, how long is training camp, when is this ever going to happen, when are we ever going to get to a game?'' said Mullen, who coached nine years at Mississippi State and went 5-4 against the Rebels. ''We got to a game. It's a great day for us and a great win.''
Kiffin, the former Tennessee and USC head coach who came to Ole Miss from FAU, had the Rebels' offense humming with Matt Corral at quarterback.
Corral completed 22 of 31 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns passes, two to Dontario Drummond.
But they couldn't stop the Gators. Ole Miss (0-1) tied it at 14 midway through the second quarter before yielding to the Trask-led Florida outburst.
''We had a lot of chances to make plays to change the outcome'' Kiffin said.
''When you play the No. 5 team in the nation, you can't make mistakes like we did if you want to win. We're 0-1 and we've got to go on the road and find a way to get to 1-1.''
The teams combined for 1,255 yards of total offense, including 642 by the Gators.
Trevon Grimes and Kedarius Toney had touchdown receptions of 22 and 16 yards respectively, for Florida. Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner had touchdown runs and Kenny Yoboah added a touchdown reception for the Rebels.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: The already high expectations for Mullen's third team should only go up a notch. Along with the formidable offense, the kicking game was highlighted by three field goals by Evan McPherson, including a 55-yarder with room to spare. Brenton Cox Jr. led the defense that had 11 tackles for loss and a turnover,
Ole Miss: The Rebels featured a completely new coaching staff with scheme changes. Spring practice did not happen. An influx of newcomers and coronavirus testing protocols shuffled the depth charts. Expectations were cautiously optimistic for Kiffin's home debut in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 16,010 and nearly 600 fan cutouts purchased at $55 apiece. The Rebels answered with an impressive offensive performance, led by Elijah Moore's 227 yards receiving.
''I don't care about individual stats, I care about winning,'' said Moore, who finished with 10 receptions and had another touchdown catch erased on a holding penalty. ''We didn't win, so it doesn't matter.''
STATEMENT
Before the opening kick, players from each team took a knee to acknowledge racial injustice in the United States.
Both teams put out statements on social media right before the game started.
''As members of the Florida and Ole Miss football teams, we recognize the impact of our personal platforms and are choosing to amplify the issues that directly impact us. Together we have chosen to take the opening series of today's competition to acknowledge the unrest in our country surrounding the treatment of African Americans. We will continue to support social justice efforts as members of the Southeastern Conference and members of our respective communities.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Six SEC teams, including the fifth-ranked Gators, are among the top 10 teams in the poll. The impressive performance secures them a poll slot among the elite, but moving up will be difficult.
UP NEXT
Florida: The Gators host South Carolina Saturday. The home opener will be the second successive early morning kickoff for Florida.
Ole Miss: The Rebels visit No. 23 Kentucky Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|29
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|21
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|638
|582
|Total Plays
|74
|78
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|195
|170
|Rush Attempts
|29
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|446
|443
|Comp. - Att.
|31-45
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|12.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|6
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|44
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-40
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|446
|PASS YDS
|443
|195
|RUSH YDS
|170
|638
|TOTAL YDS
|582
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|55
|0
|50
|D. Pierce
|9
|54
|0
|14
|M. Davis
|7
|49
|0
|23
|
|4
|37
|0
|22
|
|3
|1
|0
|3
|
|4
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|K. Pitts
|10
|8
|170
|4
|71
|
|5
|3
|64
|1
|30
|
|7
|5
|59
|1
|16
|
|4
|3
|39
|0
|14
|
|3
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
|5
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
|4
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|V. Miller
|13-1
|1.0
|0
|
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|E. McPherson
|3/3
|55
|6/6
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|J. Finn
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|K. Toney
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|M. Corral
|22/31
|395
|3
|1
|D. Drummond
|1/1
|45
|0
|0
|J. Plumlee
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|J. Ealy
|16
|79
|1
|18
|
|13
|50
|0
|20
|
|8
|26
|1
|17
|
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|E. Moore
|12
|10
|227
|0
|57
|
|6
|5
|91
|1
|33
|
|4
|2
|60
|2
|46
|
|3
|3
|44
|0
|45
|
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|K. Smith
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|L. Logan
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|M. Brown
|3
|49.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|J. Ealy
|2
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (14 plays, -2 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 33 for 8 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 33(14:35 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 34 for 1 yard (5-K.Elam).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 34(13:47 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 37 for 3 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(13:30 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Plumlee.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 37(13:22 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 10-J.Plumlee. 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 43 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 43(13:04 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 49 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(12:43 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to FLA 47 for 4 yards (6-S.Davis8-K.Bogle).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 47(12:24 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to FLA 39 for 8 yards (23-J.Hill).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(12:12 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to FLA 41 for -2 yards (9-G.Dexter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MISS 41(11:38 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond. Penalty on FLA 6-S.Davis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 41. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(11:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to FLA 22 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 22(11:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to FLA 19 for 3 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISS 19(10:55 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - MISS 19(10:44 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at FLA 23 for -4 yards (1-B.Cox).
FLA
Gators
- TD (14 plays, 77 yards, 4:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(10:36 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 32 for 9 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 32(10:03 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 45 for 13 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(9:48 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 46 for 1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FLA 46(9:18 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 46(9:05 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to MIS 36 for 18 yards (38-J.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(8:45 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to MIS 37 for -1 yard (22-T.Tisdale55-K.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - FLA 37(8:25 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to MIS 34 for 3 yards (46-M.Sanogo22-T.Tisdale).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - FLA 34(7:55 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts. Penalty on MIS 20-K.Smith Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIS 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(7:47 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to MIS 15 for 4 yards (94-Q.Bivens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 15(7:11 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 15(7:03 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to MIS 6 for 9 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - FLA 6(6:29 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to MIS 4 for 2 yards (46-M.Sanogo38-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 4(6:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to MIS 1 for 3 yards (14-D.Gill).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 1(5:55 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:48 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 31 for 6 yards (17-Z.Carter8-K.Bogle).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 31(5:34 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 34 for 3 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 34(5:18 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 35 for 1 yard (1-B.Cox).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(5:12 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 24 for -11 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 21 - MISS 24(4:55 - 1st) 4-T.Knight to MIS 26 for 2 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 19 - MISS 26(4:16 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to FLA 46 for 28 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(3:54 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Interception (1 plays, 23 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 22 for 18 yards (0-L.Henry).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - FLA 22(3:35 - 1st) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Finley at MIS 45. 21-A.Finley to MIS 45 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (3 plays, -27 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(3:26 - 1st) 11-D.Drummond complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to FLA 10 for 45 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 10(2:58 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to FLA 14 for -4 yards (1-B.Cox).
|Int
|
2 & 14 - MISS 14(2:35 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-G.Dexter at FLA 14. 9-G.Dexter to FLA 18 for 4 yards (24-S.Conner72-R.Newman).
FLA
Gators
- TD (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(2:26 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to FLA 21 for 3 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 21(1:55 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to FLA 28 for 7 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 28(1:22 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to MIS 22 for 50 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 22(0:57 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(0:50 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 28 for 3 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 28(0:30 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 45 for 17 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(0:15 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 44 for -1 yard (17-Z.Carter1-B.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISS 44(15:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISS 44(14:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to FLA 45 for 11 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(14:27 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to FLA 39 for 6 yards (25-C.Kimbrough).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MISS 39(13:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to FLA 39 for no gain (51-V.Miller5-K.Elam).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MISS 39(13:29 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIS False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 39. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISS 44(13:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to FLA 27 for 17 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(12:58 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to FLA 15 for 12 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 15(12:39 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to FLA 14 for 1 yard (56-T.Slaton10-A.Chatfield).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 14(12:12 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to FLA 25 fair catch by.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(12:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore to FLA 33 for 8 yards (38-J.Jones23-J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 33(11:36 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 38 for 5 yards (28-J.Stanley13-S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(11:03 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 38(10:56 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 39 for 1 yard (50-P.Lucas).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 39(10:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to FLA 44 for 5 yards (28-J.Stanley23-J.Hawkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FLA 44(9:33 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 47 yards from FLA 44 to MIS 9 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 9(9:23 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 20 for 11 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(8:56 - 2nd) 4-T.Knight to MIS 21 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 21(8:34 - 2nd) 4-T.Knight to MIS 28 for 7 yards (1-B.Cox22-R.Torrence).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 28(0:85 - 2nd) 4-T.Knight to MIS 29 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISS 29(7:40 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 49 yards from MIS 29 Downed at the FLA 22.
FLA
Gators
- TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 22(7:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 36 for 14 yards (38-J.Jones14-D.Gill).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(6:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 48 for 12 yards (38-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(6:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 48(6:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to MIS 37 for 15 yards (38-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(5:54 - 2nd) Team penalty on FLA False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - FLA 42(5:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - FLA 42(5:28 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to MIS 34 for 8 yards (0-L.Henry21-A.Finley).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 34(4:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to MIS 18 for 16 yards (20-K.Smith2-J.Jordan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(4:13 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts. Penalty on FLA 56-J.Delance Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 18. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - FLA 28(4:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to MIS 16 for 12 yards (20-K.Smith36-A.Cistrunk).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 16(3:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:10 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 19 for 19 yards (0-T.Dean12-C.McWilliams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 19(3:01 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 24 for 5 yards (13-D.Stiner1-B.Cox).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 24(2:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 27 for 3 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISS 27(2:10 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 27 for no gain (13-D.Stiner). Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MISS 27(2:03 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 54 yards from MIS 27 to FLA 19 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
FLA
Gators
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(1:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Pierce.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 19(1:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to FLA 28 for 9 yards (38-J.Jones2-J.Jordan).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 28(1:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to FLA 29 for 1 yard (38-J.Jones32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 29(1:01 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 29(0:52 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 44 for 15 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(0:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to MIS 35 for 21 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(0:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to MIS 16 for 19 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(0:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good. Team penalty on MIS 12 players declined.
FLA
Gators
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to FLA 25 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 29 for 4 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+71 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 29(14:33 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:19 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(14:19 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to FLA 18 for 57 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(13:53 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- FG (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(13:43 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 48 for 23 yards (2-J.Jordan20-K.Smith).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(13:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 46 for -2 yards FUMBLES (13-S.Williams). 88-K.Gamble to FLA 46 for no gain (0-L.Henry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FLA 46(12:47 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - FLA 46(11:58 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore to MIS 41 FUMBLES (2-J.Jordan). out of bounds at the MIS 41.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(11:27 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to MIS 38 for 3 yards (7-L.Cox94-Q.Bivens). Penalty on FLA 89-J.Shorter Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 41. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - FLA 49(11:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore to MIS 46 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - FLA 46(10:27 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - FLA 46(10:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to MIS 37 for 9 yards (95-T.Robinson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FLA 37(9:35 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson 55 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Missed FG (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(9:30 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to FLA 24 for 51 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(9:06 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to FLA 19 for 5 yards (51-V.Miller).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 19(8:44 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to FLA 22 for -3 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MISS 22(8:13 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 22. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - MISS 32(8:03 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to FLA 25 for 7 yards (91-M.Dunlap).
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - MISS 25(7:26 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FLA
Gators
- FG (5 plays, 56 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(7:21 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FLA 47 for 22 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 47(6:55 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to MIS 23 for 30 yards (21-A.Finley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(6:29 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to MIS 24 for -1 yard (14-D.Gill32-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - FLA 24(5:55 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to MIS 19 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FLA 19(5:16 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FLA 19(5:11 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 20 for -5 yards (10-A.Chatfield).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISS 20(4:33 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 19 for -1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - MISS 19(3:49 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 27 for 8 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISS 27(3:06 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 44 yards from MIS 27 to FLA 29 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
FLA
Gators
- FG (10 plays, 66 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 29(2:58 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 37 for 8 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 37(2:25 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 43 for 6 yards (46-M.Sanogo0-L.Henry).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(1:54 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to MIS 49 for 8 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 49(1:11 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to MIS 45 for 4 yards (22-T.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(0:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to MIS 20 for 25 yards (95-T.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Whittemore.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 20(14:52 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to MIS 9 for 11 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - FLA 9(14:17 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to MIS 8 for 1 yard (28-J.Stanley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 8(13:45 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to MIS 5 for 3 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FLA 5(13:05 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Whittemore.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FLA 5(12:58 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 19 for 19 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 19(12:47 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 13 for -6 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISS 13(12:17 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MIS 46 for 33 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(11:32 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to FLA 40 for 14 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(11:08 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to FLA 8 for 32 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - MISS 8(11:08 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(11:00 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to FLA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 62 yards from MIS 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 25 for 22 yards (16-L.Knox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(10:21 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to FLA 27 for 2 yards (38-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FLA 27(10:21 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - FLA 27(10:14 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney. Penalty on MIS 46-M.Sanogo Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FLA 27. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(10:08 - 4th) 1-K.Toney to FLA 47 for 5 yards (28-J.Stanley).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 47(9:35 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to MIS 39 for 14 yards (28-J.Stanley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(8:52 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to MIS 35 for 4 yards (23-J.Hawkins89-R.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 35(8:18 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to MIS 27 for 8 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(7:36 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to MIS 22 for 5 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 22(6:54 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to MIS 15 for 7 yards (20-K.Smith36-A.Cistrunk).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 15(6:08 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to MIS 17 for -2 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - FLA 17(5:21 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (17 plays, 94 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:14 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 30 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISS 30(4:51 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 30(4:43 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 36 for 6 yards (4-D.Reese).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(4:25 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to MIS 41 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam51-V.Miller).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 41(4:02 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MIS 49 for 8 yards (5-K.Elam30-A.Burney).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(3:51 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to FLA 44 for 7 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 44(3:35 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to FLA 37 for 7 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(3:15 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 81-C.Kelly. 81-C.Kelly to FLA 28 for 9 yards (4-D.Reese).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISS 28(3:00 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 28(2:54 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to FLA 24 for 4 yards (30-A.Burney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(2:37 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 24(2:30 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to FLA 12 for 12 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(2:12 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 4-T.Knight. 4-T.Knight to FLA 11 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MISS 11(1:50 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at FLA 21 for -10 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 19 - MISS 21(1:19 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to FLA 1 FUMBLES. 2-M.Corral runs no gain for a touchdown.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 19 - MISS 21(1:19 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to FLA 1 for 20 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MISS 1(1:03 - 4th) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:58 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to FLA 1 for 1 yard.
MISS
Rebels
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(0:54 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to FLA 45 for 7 yards (91-M.Dunlap).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 45(0:35 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to FLA 35 for 10 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(0:28 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at FLA 41 for -6 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISS 41(0:17 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to FLA 10 for 31 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 10(0:08 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 10(0:04 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
