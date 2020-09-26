|
Costello's 623 yards lead Miss. St. past No. 6 LSU, 44-34
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) New Mississippi State coach Mike Leach put his ''Air Raid'' offense in the hands of a transfer quarterback who showed up over the summer and the results were like nothing defending national champion LSU or the Southeastern Conference has ever seen.
K.J. Costello passed for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns and the Bulldogs knocked off sixth-ranked LSU 44-34 on Saturday.
''I don't know if any individual could visualize this taking place,'' said Costello, who was Stanford's starter in 2017 and 2018 before head and hand injuries sidelined him last season. ''I wasn't visualizing sitting here breaking records. ... I'm excited about the potential that this offense has because, believe it or not, we did leave a lot on the field today.''
Costello's passing yardage in his first game since moving from Silicon Valley to Starkville, Mississippi, eclipsed the 544 yards Georgia's Eric Zeier had against Southern Mississippi in 1993 to set the conference record.
And Costello needed most of it to make up for his two interceptions and two lost fumbles, which helped LSU rally to tie the game at 34 before he engineered two late scoring drives.
''With this group, I don't feel like we ever lose momentum,'' Costello said. ''I feel like we're always in the attack mode. That's just Leach's philosophy.''
LSU became the first defending national champion to lose its opening game since Michigan in 1998 lost at Notre Dame and had its 16-game winning streak, the nation's best, snapped.
''Coach Leach had his team ready to play. They beat us. We have no excuses,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''I told the team to put this on me. I've got to coach better.''
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan intermittently showed promise in his debut as starter in place of 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and top NFL draft choice Joe Burrow. But Brennan's 345 yards and three touchdowns passing could not make up for the trouble the Tigers' inexperienced defense had in new coordinator Bo Pelini's scheme.
''We couldn't stay with those guys,'' Orgeron said. ''Too many missed assignments. Too many guys running free, getting beat one on one. We have to look at whether or not we can cover man to man. If we can't, we are going to have to play more zone.''
Four of Costello's touchdown passes covered between 24 and 75 yards. The longest came on Kylin Hill's catch and run in which the running back slipped safety Todd Harris' tackle along the sideline. Osirus Mitchell caught touchdown passes of 43 and 24 yards, the second putting the Bulldogs back up by two scores with 3:39 left.
It was ''embarrassing'' for a program known as DBU, said LSU safety Jacoby Stevens. ''It's like going into a boxing ring and getting knocked out.''
Leach said he was confident his ''Air Raid'' offense could work in the mighty SEC, because it has before. He was an assistant under Hal Mumme at Kentucky two decades ago when Tim Couch and the Wildcats were setting records.
''There's a lot of offenses that if people are just kind of really committed to the philosophy and you attack the field and you execute, are good offenses,'' Leach said,
''I don't think it's some special secret plays as much as you constantly work every day to execute what you do.''
Transfer linebacker Jabril Cox, who played at FCS power North Dakota State, scored LSU's opening touchdown on an interception and 14-yard return.
LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. had touchdown catches of 37 and 33 yards. Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert leaped in front of a defender to turn Brennan's desperate throw as he was going down into a 2-yard score.
But Brennan struggled to make quick and decisive reads. He was sacked seven times. The first of his two interceptions came when linebacker Jordan Davis hit the QB's elbow as he threw. The ball went straight to cornerback Esaias Furdge at the Bulldogs 24.
MISSING DEFENDERS
LSU played without two of three returning starters on defense, including one of the top players in the nation. All-America cornerback Derek Stingley, who also returns punts, was hospitalized overnight Friday after falling ''acutely ill,'' LSU said. LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette emphasized that the illness was not COVID-19 and added Stingley was expected to rejoin the team after being evaluated by physicians. Senior defensive tackle Glen Logan also was scratched from the lineup unexpectedly and with no explanation.
''Losing Stingley really hurt us,'' Orgeron said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs could not have asked for a much better start to the Leach era. If teams around the SEC weren't taking the ''Air Raid'' seriously before, perhaps they better now.
LSU: The Tigers' loss of prominent personnel - including 14 players taken in the NFL draft - and lack of experience on the field was exposed during pivotal moments of a tense opener. In terms of talent, LSU appears to have plenty of upside, but time will tell how long it takes to be realized.
''First off, losing sucks,'' Brennan said. ''We can sit here and point fingers, but that is not going to do anything. We've just got to move forward.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
LSU is bound to plummet after giving up so many yards and points at home. Mississippi State, meanwhile, has made its case to crack the AP Top 25.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: Hosts Arkansas on Saturday.
LSU: Visits Vanderbilt on Saturday
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|25
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|22
|16
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|604
|383
|Total Plays
|76
|84
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|9
|80
|Rush Attempts
|16
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|623
|345
|Comp. - Att.
|36-60
|27-46
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|7-31
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|7-49.4
|Return Yards
|20
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|2-20
|2-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|623
|PASS YDS
|345
|
|
|9
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|604
|TOTAL YDS
|383
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|36/60
|623
|5
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|7
|34
|0
|12
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|5
|-38
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|12
|7
|183
|2
|43
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|11
|8
|158
|1
|75
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|11
|6
|122
|0
|34
|
T. Shavers 9 WR
|T. Shavers
|4
|2
|68
|1
|37
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|9
|7
|57
|1
|14
|
C. Gardner 18 WR
|C. Gardner
|2
|2
|35
|0
|24
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 69 OL
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
F. Peters 38 S
|F. Peters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 LB
|J. Davis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 24 S
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
Je. Banks 92 DE
|Je. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jimison 36 CB
|J. Jimison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|3/3
|43
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|27/46
|345
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|9
|47
|0
|12
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|11
|43
|0
|7
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|7
|27
|0
|10
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|11
|-37
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|10
|8
|122
|2
|37
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|7
|5
|85
|0
|47
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|7
|3
|50
|0
|28
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|8
|4
|37
|1
|16
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|6-0
|1.0
|1
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Evans 16 DB
|D. Evans
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|2/2
|40
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|7
|49.4
|5
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 30 for 5 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(14:25 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Shavers.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 30(14:21 - 1st) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 22 for -8 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MISSST 22(13:40 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 58 yards from MSST 22. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 18 for -2 yards (1-M.Emerson24-D.Lawrence).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(13:27 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 20 for 2 yards (92-J.Banks3-A.Brule).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 20(12:47 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 28 for 8 yards (1-M.Emerson38-F.Peters).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(12:35 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 35 for 7 yards (28-L.Craft).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LSU 35(12:05 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 35(12:00 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 35 for no gain (3-A.Brule).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 35(11:17 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 49 yards from LSU 35 to MSST 16 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- FG (13 plays, 66 yards, 6:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(11:09 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 23 for 7 yards (18-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 23(10:40 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 23(10:34 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 34 for 11 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(9:55 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 37 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 37(9:23 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to LSU 41 for 22 yards (18-D.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(8:47 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 49-T.Moore Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 36(8:21 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to LSU 34 for 2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 34(7:53 - 1st) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at LSU 21 for 13 yards (19-J.Cox). Penalty on MSST 55-G.Eiland Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MISSST 44(7:23 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 13 - MISSST 44(7:19 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to LSU 19 for 25 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(6:54 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to LSU 15 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark14-M.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 15(6:06 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to LSU 11 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 11(5:17 - 1st) 3-K.Costello sacked at LSU 18 for -7 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MISSST 18(4:51 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:47 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 39 for 14 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(4:29 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 42 for 3 yards (22-N.Pickering52-K.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LSU 42(3:54 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Davis-Price.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LSU 42(3:50 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 42(3:40 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 49 yards from LSU 42 to MSST 9 fair catch by 85-A.Williams. Penalty on LSU 4-T.Harris Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LSU 42. No Play.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LSU 37(3:31 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 49 yards from LSU 37 to MSST 14 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 14(3:22 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 17 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell23-M.Baskerville).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 17(2:47 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 69-K.Johnson. 69-K.Johnson to MSST 14 for -3 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LSU 14(2:05 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 49-T.Moore Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 14. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 19(1:39 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 22 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LSU 22(0:46 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 37-T.Day Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSST 22. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 17(0:46 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 37 yards from MSST 17 out of bounds at the LSU 46.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Fumble (8 plays, 55 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(0:37 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 47 for 1 yard (2-T.Wheat).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 47(0:04 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to MSST 48 for 5 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 48(15:00 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan sacked at LSU 45 for -7 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 45(14:23 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 50 yards from LSU 45 to MSST 5 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 5(14:15 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to MSST 16 for 11 yards (26-D.Evans).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(13:45 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 43 for 27 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(13:15 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LSU 43(13:08 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 33 for -10 yards. Penalty on MSST 3-K.Costello Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSST 33. (18-D.Clark).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 20 - LSU 33(13:03 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to LSU 43 for 24 yards (26-D.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(12:22 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 43(12:16 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to LSU 38 for 5 yards (18-D.Clark73-J.Evans).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 38(11:34 - 2nd) to LSU 40 FUMBLES. 7-J.Stevens to LSU 40 for no gain.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (3 plays, 89 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(11:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 40(11:26 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 43 for 3 yards (6-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 43(10:47 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 6-T.Marshall False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MISSST 38(10:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 38(10:16 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 53 yards from LSU 38 to the MSST 9 downed by 25-J.Williams.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 9(10:05 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 9(9:58 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Shavers.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 9(9:54 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams INTERCEPTED by 19-J.Cox at MSST 14. 19-J.Cox runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:45 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 33 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(9:10 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 35 for 2 yards (1-E.Ricks5-J.Ward).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(8:34 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to LSU 31 for 34 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(8:06 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 31(8:00 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 31(7:53 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-T.Shavers. 9-T.Shavers runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 16 for 16 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(7:39 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 23 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 23(7:21 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 27 for 4 yards (3-A.Brule7-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(6:47 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 27(6:40 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 43 for 16 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(6:21 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to MSST 10 for 47 yards (38-F.Peters).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(6:08 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 4 for 6 yards (7-M.Murphy22-N.Pickering).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 4(5:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 2 for 2 yards (3-A.Brule6-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 2(5:26 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:20 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 37 for 12 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(4:46 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 45 for 8 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 45(4:12 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 45(4:07 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to LSU 42 for 13 yards (5-J.Ward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(3:47 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 69-K.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 42. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 47(3:27 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to LSU 43 for 4 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 43(2:43 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+43 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 43(2:37 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Halftime (5 plays, 26 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(2:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(2:21 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 25(2:17 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 25(2:10 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 48 yards from LSU 25 to MSST 27 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(2:02 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 28(1:57 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 49 for 21 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(1:45 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 50 for 1 yard (18-D.Clark7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LSU 50(1:19 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 50(1:13 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LSU 50(1:06 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 39 yards from MSST 50 to LSU 11 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- FG (8 plays, 69 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(0:59 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 25 for 14 yards (40-E.Thompson28-L.Craft).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:45 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 29 for 4 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 29(0:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 35 for 6 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(0:17 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan sacked at LSU 27 for -8 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - MISSST 27(0:12 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 37 for 10 yards (1-M.Emerson).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin pushed ob at LSU 37 for 12 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(14:40 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 46 for 9 yards (40-E.Thompson6-J.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 46(14:22 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to MSST 48 for 6 yards (38-F.Peters28-L.Craft).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(14:01 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to MSST 44 for 4 yards (6-J.Davis1-M.Emerson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 44(13:46 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to MSST 39 for 5 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 39(13:15 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to MSST 37 for 2 yards (2-T.Wheat28-L.Craft).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(12:55 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to MSST 17 for 20 yards (12-S.Preston36-J.Jimison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 17(12:35 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 17(12:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to MSST 14 for 3 yards (38-F.Peters27-E.Furdge).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 14(11:45 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to MSST 8 for 6 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 8(11:23 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 2 for 6 yards (3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - LSU 2(10:55 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 2 for no gain (40-E.Thompson12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LSU 2(10:35 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 2 for no gain (12-S.Preston).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - LSU 2(10:14 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan sacked at MSST 8 for -6 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LSU 8(9:36 - 3rd) 36-C.York 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:33 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 28 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox26-D.Evans).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(8:59 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton pushed ob at LSU 39 for 33 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(8:26 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 39(8:18 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|+34 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 39(8:11 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to LSU 5 for 34 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 5(7:55 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to LSU 4 for 1 yard (11-A.Gaye4-T.Harris).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 4(7:18 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to LSU 6 for -2 yards (18-D.Clark25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 6(6:35 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 6(6:27 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Interception (11 plays, 23 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(6:23 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 32 for 7 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 32(6:08 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 35 for 3 yards (15-J.Harris12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(5:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 35(5:31 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath pushed ob at MSST 37 for 28 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(5:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:01 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:46 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 29 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson17-A.Odom).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 29(4:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 34 for 5 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 34(4:09 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston6-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(3:49 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 38 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston3-A.Brule).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 38(3:08 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 41 for 3 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 41(2:56 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 45 for 4 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 41(2:42 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 46 for 5 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(2:23 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 47 for 7 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 47(2:01 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to MSST 45 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 45(1:36 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to MSST 41 for 4 yards (24-D.Lawrence44-J.Johnson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(1:13 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath INTERCEPTED by 27-E.Furdge at MSST 23. 27-E.Furdge to MSST 44 for 21 yards (17-R.McMath).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (2 plays, 44 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(0:58 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to LSU 44 for 12 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(0:18 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 44(0:12 - 3rd) Penalty on MSST 67-C.Cross False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 44. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISSST 49(0:12 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to LSU 23 for 26 yards (25-C.Flott18-D.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(15:00 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to LSU 10 for 13 yards (18-D.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 10(14:20 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill. Penalty on LSU 92-N.Farrell Pass interference 1 yards enforced at LSU 10. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - MISSST 9(14:20 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 45 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:14 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to LSU 37 for 12 yards (24-D.Lawrence15-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(13:46 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 37(13:41 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - LSU 37(13:33 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan sacked at LSU 31 for -6 yards (22-N.Pickering52-K.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LSU 31(12:52 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 58 yards from LSU 31 to the MSST 11 downed by 25-C.Flott.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Fumble (1 plays, 52 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(12:39 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 17 for 6 yards (4-T.Harris).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 17(12:01 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton INTERCEPTED by 1-E.Ricks at MSST 45. 1-E.Ricks to MSST 45 for no gain.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(11:53 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 40 for 5 yards (13-E.Forbes14-N.Watson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 40(11:26 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to MSST 33 for 7 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(11:09 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(10:54 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to MSST 20 for 3 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LSU 20(10:30 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - LSU 20(10:23 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan sacked at MSST 22 for -2 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LSU 22(9:42 - 4th) 36-C.York 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:37 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 43 for 18 yards (5-J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:03 - 4th) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 38 for -5 yards FUMBLES. 62-S.Ika to MSST 38 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:03 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 43(9:01 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-T.Shavers. 9-T.Shavers pushed ob at LSU 20 for 37 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(8:32 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to LSU 14 for 6 yards (1-E.Ricks18-D.Clark).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 14(7:48 - 4th) 3-K.Costello sacked at LSU 25 for -11 yards. Penalty on MSST 3-K.Costello Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at LSU 25. (19-J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MISSST 25(7:37 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - MISSST 25(7:32 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- End of Game (13 plays, -20 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(7:27 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 30 for 5 yards (38-F.Peters7-M.Murphy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(7:05 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to LSU 32 for 2 yards (94-J.Crumedy40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 32(6:31 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Curry.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 32(6:23 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 39 yards from LSU 32 to MSST 29 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(6:15 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 34 for 5 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 34(5:53 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 48 for 14 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(5:21 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 48(5:17 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to LSU 25 for 27 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:25 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to LSU 24 for 1 yard (8-B.Ojulari26-D.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LSU 24(3:52 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 24(3:46 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:39 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan sacked at LSU 15 for -10 yards (3-A.Brule).
|Sack
|
2 & 20 - LSU 15(3:06 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan sacked at LSU 9 for -6 yards (94-J.Crumedy).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 26 - LSU 9(2:26 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to LSU 20 for 11 yards (2-T.Wheat40-E.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - LSU 20(1:56 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 13-E.Forbes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 20.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(1:56 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 42 for 7 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 42(1:56 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to MSST 45 for 13 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(1:17 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to MSST 30 for 15 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(1:04 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to MSST 21 for 9 yards (6-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 21(0:52 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to MSST 16 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(0:38 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 17-R.McMath False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LSU 21(0:28 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - LSU 21(0:22 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert pushed ob at MSST 11 for 10 yards (38-F.Peters). Penalty on LSU 17-R.McMath Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at MSST 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - LSU 26(0:13 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|Int
|
3 & 20 - LSU 26(0:08 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-E.Forbes at MSST End Zone. 13-E.Forbes touchback.
