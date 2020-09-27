|
|
|KANSAS
|BAYLOR
Ebner dominates in Aranda debut as Baylor tops Kansas 47-14
WACO, Texas (AP) Trestan Ebner returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards before going 83 yards for another touchdown on a free kick after a safety, and Baylor gave new coach Dave Aranda a win in his long-awaited debut, beating Kansas 47-14 on Saturday night.
Ebner also had a 1-yard TD run and an 18-yard scoring catch as the Bears won their latest opener in 56 years after non-conference games against Louisiana Tech and Houston were called off for COVID-19 reasons.
Aranda, the defensive coordinator for LSU's 15-0 national championship team last season, took his first head coaching job after Matt Rhule was hired by the NFL's Carolina Panthers. It was the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Baylor gave up a 79-yard touchdown drive on the first possession under Aranda, but the defense clamped down while the Bears scored 40 consecutive points to hand the Jayhawks their 50th consecutive loss in a true Big 12 road game.
''To take the field with our team and to see them fight through stuff, to see them create momentum and things that we talked about back in March and April and all over Zoom, to hear that kind of spitting back out at you in the third, fourth quarter was just so cool,'' Aranda said. ''It energizes me for the next one.''
The school announced a crowd of 11,667, about 25% of McLane Stadium's capacity. The largest clusters of fans were in the student sections behind the Kansas bench.
Ebner started toward the left sideline before sliding to his right and beating everybody to the far sideline, ultimately outrunning kicker Liam Jones for Baylor's first kickoff return for a score since 2013.
After Terrel Bernard sacked Jalon Daniels in the end zone for a 33-7 lead, Jones kicked off from the 20. Going the opposite direction, Ebner started closer to the middle of the field before cutting right and beating everybody to the sideline again.
Ebner, the first Baylor player to return two kicks for touchdowns in the same game, finished with 272 all-purpose yards.
''You could tell all the practices we had, guys were just ready to play,'' Ebner said. ''We were ready to hit someone else. I knew we would be ready for the moment.''
Pooka Williams scored both Kansas touchdowns and finished with 76 yards rushing for the Jayhawks (0-2), who lost to Coastal Carolina for the second consecutive year in their opener two weeks ago.
''I don't like finishing second. It isn't fun,'' coach Les Miles said. ''But sometimes the opponent makes you... that's just the way it goes. You end up second.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The lowly Jayhawks were showing progress late in Miles' first season last year, with competitive losses in tough venues at Texas and Iowa State. But a 61-6 home loss to Baylor was a sour way to go into the offseason, and Kansas has now lost 11 in a row to the Bears and is 0-10 in Waco.
Baylor: It was a quiet 31st consecutive start for quarterback Charlie Brewer, who threw for 142 yards with a touchdown while missing three plays when he limped off after a 1-yard plunge to convert a fourth down in the first half. John Lovett and redshirt freshman Craig Williams had a rushing touchdown apiece as the Bears finished with 203 yards on the ground.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Baylor led the list of teams receiving votes in last week's Top 25, meaning the Bears were basically ranked 26th. So it stands to reason the Bears will enter the poll with an impressive debut for Aranda after finishing with 11 wins under Rhule last season.
TARGETING EJECTION
Baylor safety Christian Morgan was ejected for targeting on a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit on a sliding Jalon Daniels at the end of a run by the quarterback in the first quarter.
SAYERS TRIBUTE
Baylor honored Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers, who played at Kansas from 1962-64. Sayers died earlier in the week at 77. The ''Kansas Comet'' had 2,675 yards rushing for the Jayhawks and was the first Division I-A player with a 99-yard touchdown run, in 1963 at Nebraska.
UP NEXT
Kansas: No. 15 Oklahoma State at home next Saturday.
Baylor: At West Virginia next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|8
|14
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|303
|356
|Total Plays
|76
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|207
|Rush Attempts
|43
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|159
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|16-24
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-80
|8-90
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.5
|4-36.3
|Return Yards
|108
|208
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-108
|3-208
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|207
|
|
|303
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|19/33
|159
|0
|0
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|14
|76
|2
|21
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|14
|70
|0
|18
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|14
|23
|0
|11
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|7
|6
|65
|0
|19
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|8
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|4
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|7
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
V. Gardner 0 RB
|V. Gardner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Horne 88 WR
|J. Horne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|6
|37.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Horne 88 WR
|J. Horne
|5
|21.6
|32
|0
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|15/23
|142
|1
|0
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|17
|82
|1
|19
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|5
|61
|1
|26
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|9
|36
|1
|13
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|8
|23
|0
|16
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|2
|53
|1
|35
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|8
|5
|51
|0
|16
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|4
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|4
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
B. Sims 86 TE
|B. Sims
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thornton 9 WR
|T. Thornton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bernard 2 LB
|T. Bernard
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DE
|T. Franklin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|48
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|4
|36.3
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers kicks 61 yards from BAY 35. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 21 for 17 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(14:59 - 1st) 4-E.Jones to KAN 23 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 23(14:34 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 33 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(13:55 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 34(13:31 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 30 for -4 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - KANSAS 30(12:52 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 34 for 4 yards. Penalty on BAY 90-T.Franklin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 34.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(12:35 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to BAY 28 for 23 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(11:59 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to BAY 21 for 7 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 21(11:34 - 1st) 1-P.Williams runs 21 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BAY Illegal formation declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 1st) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 1st) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(11:29 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 29 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(11:09 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 32 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(10:29 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to BAY 45 for 13 yards. Penalty on BAY 79-C.Phillips Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 22(10:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Lovett. Penalty on BAY 76-C.Galvin Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 22(9:52 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 32 yards from BAY 22. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 46 for no gain.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(9:42 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 46 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 46(9:05 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 46(8:56 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to BAY 45 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 45(8:10 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to BAY 45 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(8:02 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to KAN 36 for 19 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(7:33 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to KAN 25 for 11 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:15 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to KAN 26 for -1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 26(6:43 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to KAN 25 for 1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(6:08 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to KAN 16 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 16(5:49 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to KAN 13 for 3 yards. Penalty on KAN 15-K.Johnson Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at KAN 16. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(5:27 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to KAN 1 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(5:27 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (9 plays, 39 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 1st) 89-J.Sedwick kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:24 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 30 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(5:15 - 1st) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 30 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 30(4:34 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 43 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(4:09 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 49 for 6 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 49(3:26 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 43 FUMBLES. 17-J.Daniels recovers at the KAN 43. 17-J.Daniels to KAN 48 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 48(2:57 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to BAY 48 for 4 yards. Penalty on BAY 4-C.Morgan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 48.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(2:38 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-V.Gardner.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 33(2:32 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to BAY 39 for -6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 39(1:59 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to BAY 36 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - KANSAS 36(1:09 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 26 yards from BAY 36 to BAY 10 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (22 plays, 60 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(1:01 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(0:54 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 17 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 17(0:47 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 19-Y.Terry. 19-Y.Terry to BAY 23 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(0:25 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 24 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 24(15:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 30 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 30(14:12 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 79-C.Phillips False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 25(14:04 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson. Penalty on KAN 9-K.Prunty Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(13:57 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 45 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 45(13:26 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 49 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 49(12:57 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to KAN 49 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(12:28 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(12:19 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(12:13 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to KAN 35 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(11:40 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to KAN 32 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 32(11:10 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to KAN 27 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 27(10:48 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to KAN 26 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 26(10:23 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to KAN 25 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(10:14 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to KAN 18 for 7 yards. Penalty on BAY 77-J.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 35(9:52 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to KAN 29 for 6 yards. Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 29.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 24 - BAYLOR 39(9:12 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to KAN 32 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - BAYLOR 32(8:51 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to KAN 30 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 30(8:20 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 30(8:11 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 2nd) 89-J.Sedwick kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(8:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(8:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 28 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 28(7:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 28 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 28(6:47 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 39 yards from KAN 28 to BAY 33 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(6:38 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(6:33 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 37 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 37(5:57 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 44 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(5:28 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 46 for 2 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 46(4:54 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to KAN 46 for 8 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(4:36 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to KAN 33 for 13 yards. Team penalty on KAN Illegal formation declined. Penalty on KAN 1-K.Logan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 33.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(4:28 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) 89-J.Sedwick kicks 64 yards from BAY 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 16 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(4:07 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 20 for 4 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 20(3:45 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 38 for 18 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(3:27 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 40 for 2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 40(3:02 - 2nd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 39 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 39(2:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Horne.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KANSAS 39(2:15 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 50 yards from KAN 39. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 11 for no gain. Team penalty on KAN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BAY 11.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(2:15 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 31 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(1:50 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 35 for 4 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 35(1:21 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 31 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(1:15 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(1:09 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 41 yards from BAY 31 to KAN 28 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (8 plays, 8 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(1:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 33 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 33(1:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Arnold. 2-L.Arnold to KAN 40 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(1:00 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 70-N.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 35(0:56 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 35(0:42 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 48 for 13 yards. Penalty on BAY 2-T.Bernard Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BAY 48.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(0:36 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 33(0:30 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 33(0:30 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to BAY 34 for -1 yard.
|Sack
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 34(0:13 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at BAY 39 for -5 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 29(0:02 - 2nd) kneels at BAY 27 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35. 1-T.Ebner runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:44 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 3rd) 89-J.Sedwick kicks 64 yards from BAY 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 23 for 22 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(14:36 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 28 for 5 yards. Penalty on KAN 2-L.Arnold Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at KAN 23. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 13(14:22 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 21 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 21(13:50 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 29 for 8 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 29(13:20 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 22 for -7 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 22(12:53 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 39 yards from KAN 22 to BAY 39 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(12:38 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 41 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 41(12:10 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 44 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 44(11:28 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 50 for 6 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(11:10 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to KAN 34 for 16 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(10:40 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to KAN 33 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 33(10:03 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 33(9:58 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to KAN 17 for 16 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17(9:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to KAN 7 for 10 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - KANSAS 7(9:14 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 3rd) 89-J.Sedwick kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(9:07 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 28 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 28(8:32 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 36 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(8:03 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(7:59 - 3rd) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 40 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 40(7:12 - 3rd) Penalty on KAN 76-C.Hughes False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 35(6:58 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 38 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 38(6:15 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 39 yards from KAN 38 to BAY 23 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(6:07 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 23 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 23(5:42 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 16-J.Atkinson. 16-J.Atkinson to BAY 29 for 6 yards.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 29(5:18 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 25 for -4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 25(4:36 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from BAY 25 to KAN 32 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(4:27 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 35 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 35(4:02 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for -1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 34(3:21 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 33 for -1 yard (90-T.Franklin).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 33(2:40 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 32 yards from KAN 33 Downed at the BAY 35.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Safety (2 plays, 19 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:33 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 48 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(2:09 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to KAN 50 for 2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 50(1:44 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 48 for -2 yards.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 48(1:04 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to KAN 17 for 35 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17(0:37 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to KAN 16 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 16(0:17 - 3rd) 1-T.Ebner to KAN 16 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 16(15:00 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer sacked at KAN 22 for -6 yards FUMBLES (1-K.Logan). 7-J.Lovett to KAN 35 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(13:55 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 34 yards from KAN 35 Downed at the KAN 1.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- End of Game (15 plays, 69 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 4th) 46-L.Jones kicks 63 yards from KAN 20. 1-T.Ebner runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:35 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 4th) 89-J.Sedwick kicks 63 yards from BAY 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 34 for 32 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(12:25 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 37 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 37(12:05 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Fairchild.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 37(11:49 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 43 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 43(11:10 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 46 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(10:50 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to BAY 46 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 46(10:24 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to BAY 45 for 1 yard.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 45(9:50 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to BAY 32 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(9:19 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 32(9:12 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to BAY 27 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 27(8:36 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to BAY 20 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(8:19 - 4th) Penalty on KAN 71-J.Lott False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 25(8:05 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels sacked at BAY 26 for -1 yard. Penalty on KAN 79-J.Gilbertson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 25 - KANSAS 35(7:35 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to BAY 16 for 19 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 16(7:08 - 4th) 1-P.Williams runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 4th) 46-L.Jones kicks 52 yards from KAN 35. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 38 for 25 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(6:56 - 4th) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 34 for -4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 34(6:20 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to BAY 39 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 39(5:46 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 49 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(5:07 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to BAY 49 for no gain.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(5:00 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to KAN 28 for 23 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(4:14 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to KAN 26 for 2 yards.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 26(4:09 - 4th) 20-C.Williams runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 4th) 89-L.Compton kicks 61 yards from BAY 35. 88-J.Horne to KAN 25 for 21 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(3:52 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 30 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(3:30 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 36 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(3:10 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(3:04 - 4th) 0-V.Gardner to KAN 40 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 40(2:54 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 40(2:46 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to BAY 47 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(2:16 - 4th) Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 47. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 48(2:00 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to BAY 41 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 41(1:50 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 41(1:46 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to BAY 32 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(1:27 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to BAY 26 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 26(1:07 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to BAY 18 for 8 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(0:50 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to BAY 7 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(0:22 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-P.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(0:16 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to BAY 6 for 1 yard.
-
TROY
18BYU
7
31
3rd 10:00 ESPN
-
UAB
SALA
42
10
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
TXSA
35
37
Final CBSSN
-
23UK
8AUBURN
13
29
Final SECN
-
KSTATE
3OKLA
38
35
Final FOX
-
24LVILLE
21PITT
20
23
Final ACCN
-
13UCF
ECU
51
28
Final ABC
-
5FLA
MISS
51
35
Final ESPN
-
CAMP
APLST
21
52
Final ESP+
-
GAS
19LALAF
18
20
Final ESP2
-
GATECH
CUSE
20
37
Final
-
FIU
LIB
34
36
Final ESPU
-
IOWAST
TCU
37
34
Final FS1
-
TULANE
USM
66
24
Final
-
8TEXAS
TXTECH
63
56
Final/OT FOX
-
22ARMY
14CINCY
10
24
Final ESPN
-
MISSST
6LSU
44
34
Final CBS
-
WVU
15OKLAST
13
27
Final ABC
-
UTEP
LAMON
31
6
Final ESP2
-
4UGA
ARK
37
10
Final SECN
-
DUKE
UVA
20
38
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
BC
21
24
Final
-
SFA
SMU
7
50
Final ESP+
-
HOUBP
LATECH
38
66
Final ESP3
-
2BAMA
MIZZOU
38
19
Final ESPN
-
16TENN
SC
31
27
Final SECN
-
VANDY
10TXAM
12
17
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
14
47
Final ESPU
-
FSU
12MIAMI
10
52
Final ABC
-
NCST
20VATECH
24
45
Final ACCN
-
GAST
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
SFLA
FAU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
HOU
0
0
PPD ESP+