McCormick rushes for 2 TDs, UTSA holds off Middle Tennessee
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Backup Josh Adkins threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, Sincere McCormick rushed for 82 yards and two scores, and UTSA held off Middle Tennessee 37-35 on Friday night in a Conference USA opener for both teams.
UTSA's starting quarterback Frank Harris hobbled off the field with 28 seconds left in the first half and did not return. Adkins, a New Mexico State grad transfer, completed his first two passes before Hunter Duplessis gave UTSA a 17-10 halftime lead with a short field goal.
Duplessis made his 16th straight field goal with 11:39 remaining for a 37-29 lead, but UTSA punted on its next two possessions. Middle Tennessee put together a 13-play, 72-yard scoring drive, ending with 1:04 remaining, but its two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful in front of a sparse crowd at the Alamodome.
Zakhari Franklin had 119 receiving yards and a score, and freshman Jamal Ligon set a program record with 19 tackles for UTSA (3-0). Jeff Traylor became the first coach in program history to begin his career with three straight wins.
Asher O'Hara threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two first-half interceptions for Middle Tennessee (0-3). Chaton Mobley added two rushing TDs.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|16
|Rushing
|11
|2
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|542
|377
|Total Plays
|89
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|88
|Rush Attempts
|41
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|372
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|31-48
|23-43
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-82
|3-29
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.0
|6-49.2
|Return Yards
|22
|160
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|5-120
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|2-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|372
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|542
|TOTAL YDS
|377
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|31/47
|372
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|7
|76
|0
|64
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|21
|61
|0
|16
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|13
|54
|2
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pierce 9 WR
|J. Pierce
|11
|7
|107
|0
|42
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|10
|8
|86
|1
|21
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|4
|4
|85
|1
|38
|
J. Marshall 6 WR
|J. Marshall
|7
|3
|39
|0
|19
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|3
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|5
|4
|20
|1
|12
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|4
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Butler 38 LB
|J. Butler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 4 CB
|Q. Riley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DE
|J. Ferguson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 19 CB
|T. Ross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 21 CB
|K. Major
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 96 DT
|Z. Wood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hartley 18 LB
|R. Hartley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 27 LB
|D. Curtis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stribling 17 S
|K. Stribling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 85 DE
|R. Kinley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nix 92 DT
|T. Nix
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 0 K
|C. Holt
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|6
|41.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Riley 4 CB
|Q. Riley
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Riley 4 CB
|Q. Riley
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Adkins 13 QB
|J. Adkins
|16/28
|233
|1
|0
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|7/13
|70
|1
|0
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|19
|82
|2
|16
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|4
|7
|0
|20
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Adkins 13 QB
|J. Adkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|9
|6
|119
|1
|48
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|8
|5
|72
|0
|29
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|10
|5
|30
|1
|14
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|3
|2
|25
|0
|24
|
L. Watson 4 TE
|L. Watson
|4
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Williams 19 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Stoever 81 WR
|C. Stoever
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ligon 88 LB
|J. Ligon
|8-9
|1.5
|0
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 9 LB
|C. Hicks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woolen 20 CB
|T. Woolen
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Harris 24 S
|S. Harris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 96 LB
|C. Wiley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DL
|L. Dantzler
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 49 DL
|T. Bell II
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Henry 45 LB
|D. Henry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 11 S
|K. Nwachuku
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Spencer 23 CB
|X. Spencer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Taylor 7 S
|Da. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 94 DL
|K. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Watson 4 TE
|L. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gray 57 DL
|P. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Guidry 41 LB
|D. Guidry
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Taylor 30 S
|Do. Taylor
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|3/3
|35
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|6
|49.2
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|5
|24.0
|43
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|4.0
|7
|0
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 59 yards from UTSA 35. 4-Q.Riley to MTS 20 for 14 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(14:56 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 24 for 4 yards (9-C.Hicks0-R.Wisdom).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 24(14:34 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 25 for 1 yard (20-T.Woolen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 25(14:11 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 2-J.McDonald. 2-J.McDonald to MTS 27 for 2 yards (96-C.Wiley88-J.Ligon).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MTSU 27(13:31 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 50 yards from MTS 27. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 30 for 7 yards (26-W.Parks).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(13:15 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 35 for 5 yards (38-J.Butler49-J.Starling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 35(12:54 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 35 for no gain (4-Q.Riley).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 35(12:26 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to MTS 41 for 24 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(12:09 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 41(12:04 - 1st) 2-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 3-S.McCormick INTERCEPTED by 3-G.Grate at MTS 25. 3-G.Grate to MTS 27 for 2 yards (12-J.Cephus).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- FG (12 plays, 64 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(11:56 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 6-J.Marshall. 6-J.Marshall to MTS 35 for 8 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 35(11:33 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 37 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(11:20 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to UTSA 44 for 19 yards (0-R.Wisdom24-S.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(11:00 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to UTSA 42 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 42(10:39 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to UTSA 41 for 1 yard (96-C.Wiley). Penalty on UTSA 99-B.Matterson Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 42. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 37(10:14 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley to UTSA 25 for 12 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(9:50 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to UTSA 18 for 7 yards (57-P.Gray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 18(9:24 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Holding 9 yards enforced at UTSA 18. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 9 - MTSU 9(9:19 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at UTSA 15 for -6 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MTSU 15(8:50 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Marshall.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - MTSU 15(8:43 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MTS 55-J.Ryles Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 15. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 25 - MTSU 25(8:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to UTSA 9 for 16 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MTSU 9(8:26 - 1st) 0-C.Holt 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) 44-S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 25 for 19 yards (26-W.Parks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(8:14 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (90-R.Poydras43-B.Shepherd).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 28(7:53 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 1 yard (91-J.Ferguson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 29(7:21 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp to UTSA 46 for 17 yards (3-G.Grate4-Q.Riley).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(7:03 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 44 for -2 yards (3-G.Grate42-C.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - TXSA 44(6:33 - 1st) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 30 for -14 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 26 - TXSA 30(5:52 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 46 for 16 yards (17-K.Stribling12-R.Blankenship).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 46(5:16 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 39 yards from UTSA 46 to MTS 15 fair catch by 4-Q.Riley.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(5:07 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 15(5:01 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 31 for 16 yards (0-R.Wisdom88-J.Ligon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(4:29 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 32 for 1 yard (98-L.Dantzler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 32(3:58 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley to MTS 34 for 2 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 34(3:19 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MTSU 34(3:11 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 48 yards from MTS 34. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 21 for 3 yards (21-K.Major26-W.Parks).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(3:00 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 19-J.Williams. 19-J.Williams to UTSA 22 for 1 yard (91-J.Ferguson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 22(2:35 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 27 for 5 yards (21-K.Major91-J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 27(2:03 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 27(1:56 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 49 yards from UTSA 27 to MTS 24 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (3 plays, 30 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(1:47 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 28 for 4 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 28(1:21 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 32 for 4 yards (88-J.Ligon41-D.Guidry).
|Int
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 32(0:39 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-T.Woolen at MTS 46. 20-T.Woolen to MTS 46 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(0:32 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to MTS 41 for 5 yards (3-G.Grate).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 41(0:04 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Watson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 41(15:00 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to MTS 39 for 2 yards (96-Z.Wood92-T.Nix).
|-3 YD
|
4 & 3 - TXSA 39(14:27 - 2nd) 6-B.Dingle pushed ob at MTS 42 for -3 yards (4-Q.Riley).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, -23 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(14:19 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 43 for 1 yard (88-J.Ligon98-L.Dantzler).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 43(13:53 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 65-M.Greer False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 43. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - MTSU 38(13:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 36 for -2 yards (24-S.Harris).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - MTSU 36(12:42 - 2nd) Team penalty on MTS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MTS 36. No Play.
|-12 YD
|
3 & 21 - MTSU 31(12:19 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 19 for -12 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|Punt
|
4 & 33 - MTSU 19(11:40 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 21 yards from MTS 19 to the MTS 40 downed by 46-A.Leak.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(11:27 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin. Penalty on MTS 4-Q.Riley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 40. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(11:19 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (7 plays, 47 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 7-D.England-Chisolm.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:11 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 35 for 10 yards (96-C.Wiley88-J.Ligon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(10:48 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 42 for 7 yards (24-S.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 42(10:12 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 44 for 2 yards (9-C.Hicks15-T.Harmanson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 44(9:37 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 47 for 3 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(9:07 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 40 for -7 yards (41-D.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MTSU 40(8:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Mobley.
|Int
|
3 & 17 - MTSU 40(8:29 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-D.Taylor at UTSA 44. 30-D.Taylor to MTS 28 for 28 yards (78-D.Hinton).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (3 plays, 28 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(8:14 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 78-D.Hinton Horse Collar 14 yards enforced at MTS 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(8:14 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to MTS 11 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 11(7:50 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(7:38 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 27 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon). Penalty on MTS 32-W.Gilchrist Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 23 - MTSU 12(7:10 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 10 for -2 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 25 - MTSU 10(6:40 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 26 for 16 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 26(6:01 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 87-M.Tinsley. 87-M.Tinsley to MTS 32 for 6 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MTSU 32(5:21 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 39 yards from MTS 32 to UTSA 29 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(5:13 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 33 FUMBLES (3-G.Grate). to UTSA 33 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 33(5:00 - 2nd) 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 36 for 3 yards (99-J.Branch).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 36(4:29 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 34 for -2 yards (91-J.Ferguson20-D.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXSA 34(3:43 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 57 yards from UTSA 34 Downed at the MTS 9.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 91 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 9(3:27 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Anderson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 9(3:20 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 16 for 7 yards.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 16(2:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 46 for 30 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(2:40 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 46(2:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 46 for no gain (98-L.Dantzler).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 46(2:04 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to UTSA 12 for 42 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 12(1:31 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 9 for 3 yards (96-C.Wiley94-K.Nelson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 9(1:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to UTSA 1 for 8 yards (24-S.Harris9-C.Hicks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MTSU 1(1:15 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Halftime (10 plays, 63 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) 44-S.Payne kicks 56 yards from MTS 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 30 for 21 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(1:04 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 30(0:59 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris pushed ob at UTSA 33 for 3 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 33(0:54 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to MTS 47 for 20 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(0:41 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 47(0:35 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 47(0:28 - 2nd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs ob at MTS 36 for 11 yards.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(0:24 - 2nd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to MTS 7 for 29 yards (3-G.Grate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TXSA 7(0:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Adkins spikes the ball at MTS 7 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 7(0:13 - 2nd) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 7(0:09 - 2nd) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 7(0:06 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (8 plays, 64 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt kicks 57 yards from MTS 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 26 for 18 yards (29-M.LaFrance36-D.McClendon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(14:53 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 26(14:47 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 27 for 1 yard (42-C.Smith91-J.Ferguson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 27(14:13 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus pushed ob at UTSA 41 for 14 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(13:54 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 50 for 9 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 50(13:30 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to MTS 16 for 34 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(13:13 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to MTS 14 for 2 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 14(12:46 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to MTS 11 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler85-R.Kinley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 11(12:07 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to MTS 10 for 1 yard (27-D.Curtis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 10(11:30 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 4-Q.Riley.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:25 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 26 for 1 yard (24-S.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 26(10:59 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 39 for 13 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(10:37 - 3rd) Team penalty on MTS False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 39. No Play.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 15 - MTSU 34(10:30 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to UTSA 28 for 38 yards (24-S.Harris).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(10:10 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to UTSA 13 for 15 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(9:46 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to UTSA 7 for 6 yards (15-T.Harmanson0-R.Wisdom).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 7(9:19 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to UTSA 4 for 3 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 4(8:37 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:30 - 3rd) extra point is no good. blocked by 57-P.Gray.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 3rd) 44-S.Payne kicks 30 yards from MTS 35 out of bounds at the UTSA 35.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(8:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 40 for 5 yards (90-R.Poydras49-J.Starling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 40(8:11 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Watson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 40(8:06 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXSA 40(7:59 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 56 yards from UTSA 40 to the MTS 4 downed by 33-B.Daniels.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (3 plays, 96 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 4(7:46 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to UTSA 32 for 64 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(7:20 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to UTSA 24 for 8 yards (0-R.Wisdom88-J.Ligon).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 24(6:50 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (3 plays, 49 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt kicks 57 yards from MTS 35. 6-B.Dingle pushed ob at MTS 49 for 43 yards (0-C.Holt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(6:30 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|+48 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 49(6:25 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to MTS 1 for 48 yards (21-K.Major).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXSA 1(6:07 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:01 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(5:55 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Marshall. Team penalty on MTS Personal Foul declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 25(5:49 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 17 for -8 yards (88-J.Ligon49-T.Bell).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - MTSU 17(5:09 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 51 yards from MTS 17. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 34 for 2 yards (21-K.Major5-C.Mobley).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(4:53 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle pushed ob at MTS 49 for 17 yards (12-R.Blankenship18-R.Hartley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(4:35 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to MTS 46 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler18-R.Hartley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 46(4:09 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus. Penalty on MTS 12-R.Blankenship Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 46. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(4:02 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to MTS 25 for 6 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 25(3:32 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to MTS 24 for 1 yard (12-R.Blankenship).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 24(3:05 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to MTS 8 for 16 yards (20-D.Thomas21-K.Major).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXSA 8(2:45 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins to MTS 7 for 1 yard (20-D.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 7(2:18 - 3rd) 13-J.Adkins complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MTS 85-R.Kinley Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(2:12 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 32 for 7 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 32(2:02 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 6-J.Marshall. 6-J.Marshall to MTS 44 for 12 yards (20-T.Woolen45-D.Henry).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(1:36 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to UTSA 47 for 9 yards (4-L.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 47(1:14 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Tinsley.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 47(1:06 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to UTSA 43 for 4 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(0:39 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to UTSA 46 for -3 yards (15-T.Harmanson98-L.Dantzler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - MTSU 46(0:07 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 41 for 5 yards (9-C.Hicks). Penalty on UTSA 9-C.Hicks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 41.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 26(14:53 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(14:46 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 4th) 0-C.Holt kicks 57 yards from MTS 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 27 for 19 yards (52-D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(14:41 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 32 for 5 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 32(14:16 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 34 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas38-J.Butler).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 34(13:47 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to MTS 46 for 20 yards (42-C.Smith12-R.Blankenship).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(13:11 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to MTS 38 for 8 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 38(12:46 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to MTS 23 for 15 yards (4-Q.Riley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(12:18 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin pushed ob at MTS 18 for 5 yards (4-Q.Riley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 18(11:58 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 18(11:51 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TXSA 18(11:45 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 7-D.England-Chisolm.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:39 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley pushed ob at MTS 27 for 2 yards (9-C.Hicks15-T.Harmanson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(11:27 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 41 for 14 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(11:07 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 41(11:02 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 41(10:56 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 87-M.Tinsley. 87-M.Tinsley to MTS 45 for 4 yards (45-D.Henry88-J.Ligon).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 45(10:15 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 37 yards from MTS 45 to UTSA 18 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(10:07 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 19 for 1 yard (43-B.Shepherd49-J.Starling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 19(9:42 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 19(9:34 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXSA 19(9:28 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 43 yards from UTSA 19. 4-Q.Riley to MTS 38 for no gain (23-X.Spencer).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Downs (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(9:16 - 4th) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 39 for 1 yard (98-L.Dantzler88-J.Ligon).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 39(8:44 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 6-J.Marshall. 6-J.Marshall to UTSA 42 for 19 yards (0-R.Wisdom96-C.Wiley).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(8:21 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to UTSA 32 for 10 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(7:55 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to UTSA 37 for -5 yards (49-T.Bell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MTSU 37(7:21 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - MTSU 37(7:15 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 2-J.McDonald. 2-J.McDonald to UTSA 26 for 11 yards (11-K.Nwachuku4-A.Parks).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MTSU 26(6:46 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Tinsley.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(6:42 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 27 for 1 yard (90-R.Poydras43-B.Shepherd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 27(6:15 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 27(6:08 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXSA 27(6:01 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 51 yards from UTSA 27. 4-Q.Riley to MTS 28 for 6 yards (30-D.Taylor33-B.Daniels).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (13 plays, 72 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(5:47 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 35 for 7 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 35(5:23 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 35 for no gain (4-A.Parks).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 35(4:44 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 46 for 11 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(4:18 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 50 for 4 yards (15-T.Harmanson88-J.Ligon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 50(3:52 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 50 for no gain (88-J.Ligon).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 50(3:15 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at UTSA 42 for 8 yards (49-T.Bell).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(2:43 - 4th) 2-J.McDonald to UTSA 45 for -3 yards (95-C.Clayton).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - MTSU 45(2:14 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 2-J.McDonald. 2-J.McDonald to UTSA 33 for 12 yards (96-C.Wiley11-K.Nwachuku).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 33(1:42 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to UTSA 31 for 2 yards (45-D.Henry88-J.Ligon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(1:36 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 31(1:29 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to UTSA 10 for 21 yards (7-D.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 10(1:18 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to UTSA 6 for 4 yards (23-X.Spencer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 6(1:10 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:04 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Tinsley.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) 0-C.Holt kicks 10 yards from MTS 35. 15-T.Harmanson to MTS 45 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(1:04 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins kneels at MTS 46 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 46(0:32 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins kneels at MTS 47 for -1 yard.
