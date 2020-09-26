|
Kansas State stuns No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) A Kansas State squad that lost its opener to Arkansas State two weeks ago, had its roster depleted by COVID-19, and entered Saturday's game against No. 3 Oklahoma as a four-touchdown underdog overcame it all to pull off one of the biggest stunners of the season.
Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and the Wildcats rallied from 21 points down to beat the third-ranked Sooners 38-35, a 50-yard field goal by Blake Lynch with 4:32 remaining providing the margin of victory.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said he didn't know until Friday if he'd have enough players available at all position groups to play the game. Turns out, the Wildcats had exactly what they needed.
''You find out a lot about a person and about a team from a challenge and adversity, and this team responded,'' Thompson said. ''I had no doubt going into this game that we were going to have a chance to win just by the way that we handled the last two weeks, the way we practiced, the way we came together and corrected our mistakes.''
Freshman Deuce Vaughn caught four passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Wildcats. It was Kansas State's first-ever road win against a top-three team in the AP poll.
Kansas State upset Oklahoma 48-41 in Manhattan, Kansas, last year, making the loss especially disappointing for the Sooners. Oklahoma outgained the Wildcats 517 yards to 400 but had four turnovers to none for Kansas State.
''We just made critical errors that gave them a chance,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''Give Chris (Klieman) and Kansas State a lot of credit. When we made errors, he made us pay.''
Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions.
''He's a young guy in his second start,'' Riley said. ''We're going to continue to build on it and he's going to continue to get better and get coached better as well.''
In the opening moments of the second quarter, Rattler threw into traffic and found Drake Stoops for a 32-yard touchdown. It was the first career score for the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, and it gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead.
Thompson's 39-yard touchdown pass to Chabastin Taylor in the second quarter cut Oklahoma's lead to 14-7, but the Sooners answered with Marvin Mims' 9-yard touchdown reception in the final minute of the first half.
Rattler's 53-yard pass to Stoops led to Seth McGowan's 5-yard touchdown run and gave the Sooners a 35-14 lead late in the third quarter.
''We knew when we were down 21 we were just like, we're going to get our chance, we're going to get our shot,'' Vaughn said. ''We're going to see how good we are at battling adversity. That's exactly what we did. When things started to turn our way, we were like we can't get too high. We never got too low. We stayed even-keeled.''
Two short rushing touchdowns by Thompson got the Wildcats back in the game.
Kansas State's Nick Allen blocked Reeves Mundschau's punt, and the Wildcats took over at the Oklahoma 38. Vaughn's 38-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats' second offensive play and the critical extra point tied it at 35 with 8:17 to play.
Kansas State's Jahron McPherson intercepted Rattler in the final minute to help close out the win.
''For me, I dream about this all the time,'' McPherson said. ''For me, I was just so happy and happy for my team. I do everything for my team. I was just happy for all of us.''
Oklahoma had a regular-season loss each of the four times it has reached the College Football Playoff. The Sooners hope they can bounce back again.
''We're very disappointed, but the resolve is very strong,'' Riley said. ''We know how to respond to a loss around here, and we'll do it, and it's going to take every single one of us.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: The Wildcats didn't fold when they fell behind and the defense improved in the second half against Rattler.
''It's a great offense,'' Klieman said of Oklahoma. ''The quarterback's an exceptionally good player. We had to keep trying to pressure him to get him off schedule.''
Oklahoma: The defense fell apart much like it has many times in recent years.
''Defensively, it would be some of the busted coverages on the big plays and then a few missed tackles,'' Riley said. ''Give Kansas State credit. Those are tackles they didn't miss. They tackled better than we did.''
QUOTABLE
Thompson reminded his teammates at halftime that they were ''overlooked, unappreciated, have been slept on and not given a chance.''
Then, he laid out the opportunity in front of them.
''What better position could you ask for right now? I think when I was saying that, looking around you could see it in everybody's eyes, that they believed. That's special. That's special. I don't know how else to put it.''
BIG KICK
Lynch bounced back from a 1-for-3 effort on field goals against Arkansas State to connect on his career long for the game-winner.
''I wouldn't say it was nerves, but I definitely had some adrenaline,'' he said.
STAT LINES
In the fourth quarter, Kansas State outscored Oklahoma 17-0. The Wildcats gave up 455 yards the first three quarters and 62 yards in the fourth.
UP NEXT
Kansas State: Hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.
Oklahoma: Travels to Iowa State on Saturday. The Cyclones beat the Sooners three years ago and nearly upset them last year before falling 42-41.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|28
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|6
|17
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|393
|499
|Total Plays
|51
|76
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|130
|Rush Attempts
|26
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|334
|387
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|30-41
|Yards Per Pass
|13.1
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|13-108
|10-75
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.5
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|82
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|2--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-71
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|3-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|334
|PASS YDS
|387
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|393
|TOTAL YDS
|499
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|18/25
|334
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|8
|45
|1
|28
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|9
|10
|3
|5
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
J. Wright 9 RB
|J. Wright
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Mozee 6 RB
|K. Mozee
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|5
|4
|129
|0
|77
|
J. Gardner 6 DB
|J. Gardner
|1
|1
|78
|0
|78
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|5
|2
|45
|1
|39
|
B. Moore 0 TE
|B. Moore
|4
|4
|31
|0
|11
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|2
|23
|0
|23
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|4
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Elder 19 DB
|R. Elder
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
|E. Boye-Doe
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 0 LB
|E. Sullivan
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gardner 6 DB
|J. Gardner
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 26 DB
|W. Jones II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gainous 13 DE
|K. Gainous
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DT
|J. Pickle
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Henry 36 DB
|H. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 DB
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 DT
|R. Hentz II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/1
|50
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|3
|39.7
|0
|45
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|3
|41.3
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|3
|18.0
|22
|0
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|1
|7.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|30/41
|387
|4
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|13
|73
|1
|14
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|13
|41
|0
|13
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|8
|-5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|4
|3
|93
|1
|51
|
A. Stogner 18 RB
|A. Stogner
|6
|5
|83
|0
|29
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|7
|4
|43
|0
|13
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|6
|5
|31
|2
|11
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|4
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|8
|5
|30
|0
|17
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|2
|2
|29
|1
|21
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
B. Willis 81 RB
|B. Willis
|2
|2
|23
|0
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 11 LB
|N. Bonitto
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 DB
|T. Norwood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 S
|J. Broiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 8 DL
|P. Winfrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|40.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at OKL 46 for 21 yards (29-K.Duke).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(14:36 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 47 for 1 yard (93-J.Pickle59-D.Wiley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 47(14:10 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to KST 47 for 6 yards (29-K.Duke32-J.Hughes).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 47(13:33 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to KST 39 for 8 yards (19-R.Elder25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(12:59 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to KST 34 for 5 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 34(12:23 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo INTERCEPTED by 0-E.Sullivan at KST 29. 0-E.Sullivan to KST 33 for 4 yards (14-C.Rambo).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(12:14 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 35 for 2 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell95-I.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 35(11:33 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 41 for 6 yards (6-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 41(10:54 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KST 41 for no gain (23-D.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 41(10:14 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 42 yards from KST 41 to OKL 17 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(10:06 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 19 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 19(9:36 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to OKL 42 for 23 yards (19-R.Elder55-C.Fletcher).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(9:08 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 41 for -1 yard (29-K.Duke59-D.Wiley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 41(8:36 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 43 for 2 yards (12-A.Parker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 43(7:55 - 1st) Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Offside 5 yards enforced at OKL 43. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 48(7:44 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to KST 39 for 13 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(7:44 - 1st) Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KST 39. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(7:28 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles pushed ob at KST 23 for 1 yard (29-K.Duke).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 23(7:12 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to KST 15 for 8 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 15(6:35 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KST 11 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson29-K.Duke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(6:11 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler to KST 11 for no gain (0-E.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 11(6:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to KST 11 for no gain (19-R.Elder93-J.Pickle).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 11(5:38 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(5:29 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(5:24 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 22 FUMBLES. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 22 for no gain (95-I.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - KSTATE 22(4:43 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KST 29 for 7 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 29(3:58 - 1st) 43-J.Blumer punts 45 yards from KST 29 to OKL 26 fair catch by 17-M.Mims. Team penalty on KST Illegal Procedure 0 yards enforced at OKL 26.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(3:58 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 28 for 2 yards (36-H.Henry). Penalty on OKL 81-B.Willis Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 28.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 18 - OKLA 18(3:38 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to OKL 38 for 20 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(3:12 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KST 49 for 13 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(2:51 - 1st) 14-C.Rambo incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Rattler. Team penalty on OKL Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KST 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLA 46(2:38 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to KST 48 for 6 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 48(2:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler sacked at KST 50 for -2 yards (13-K.Gainous).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 50(1:15 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KST 44 for 6 yards. Penalty on OKL 18-A.Stogner Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 44.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - OKLA 46(0:55 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to KST 43 for 11 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 43(0:29 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to KST 32 for 11 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (8 plays, 15 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 20 for 20 yards (22-J.Criddell32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(14:44 - 2nd) 23-J.Youngblood to KST 23 for 3 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 23(14:08 - 2nd) 33-T.Burns to KST 26 for 3 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu0-W.Washington).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 26(13:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on OKL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KST 26. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(13:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to KST 37 for 6 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 37(12:40 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 39 for 2 yards (24-B.Asamoah0-W.Washington).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 39(11:59 - 2nd) Penalty on KST 73-C.Duffie False start 5 yards enforced at KST 39. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 34(11:40 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to KST 40 for 6 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 40(10:54 - 2nd) Penalty on KST 73-C.Duffie False start 5 yards enforced at KST 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 35(10:48 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner punts 42 yards from KST 35. 17-M.Mims to OKL 21 for -2 yards (24-B.Monty).
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(10:39 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 22 for 1 yard (29-K.Duke).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 22(10:09 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to OKL 31 for 9 yards (12-A.Parker31-J.McPherson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(9:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Gardner at KST 35. 6-J.Gardner to KST 35 for no gain (17-M.Mims).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(9:47 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 36 for 1 yard (38-B.Mead2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 36(9:10 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 33-T.Burns. 33-T.Burns pushed ob at KST 38 for 2 yards (38-B.Mead).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 38(8:38 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to KST 44 for 6 yards (13-T.Norwood).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 44(7:56 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to KST 49 for 5 yards (38-B.Mead).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(7:24 - 2nd) 33-T.Burns to OKL 48 for 3 yards (38-B.Mead13-T.Norwood).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 48(6:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to OKL 31 for 17 yards (0-W.Washington).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(6:09 - 2nd) 88-P.Brooks to OKL 39 for -8 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - KSTATE 39(5:28 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|+39 YD
|
3 & 18 - KSTATE 39(5:20 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:10 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 37 for 12 yards (0-E.Sullivan7-T.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(4:41 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 42 for 5 yards (0-E.Sullivan32-J.Hughes).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 42(4:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease pushed ob at KST 45 for 13 yards (26-W.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(3:48 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to KST 39 for 6 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 39(3:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease pushed ob at KST 33 for 6 yards (26-W.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(2:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims pushed ob at KST 29 for 4 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(2:25 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to KST 21 for 8 yards (0-E.Sullivan32-J.Hughes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(1:54 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to KST 14 for 7 yards (55-C.Fletcher26-W.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 14(1:16 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to KST 9 for 5 yards (55-C.Fletcher93-J.Pickle).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(0:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Halftime (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 58 yards from OKL 35. 23-J.Youngblood pushed ob at KST 19 for 12 yards (20-R.Barnes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(0:44 - 2nd) Team penalty on KST False start 5 yards enforced at KST 19. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 14(0:40 - 2nd) 33-T.Burns to KST 15 for 1 yard (24-B.Asamoah).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 57 yards from OKL 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 25 for 17 yards (22-J.Criddell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:54 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KST 31 for 6 yards (4-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(14:15 - 3rd) 6-K.Mozee to KST 33 for 2 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 33(13:31 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to KST 30 for -3 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KSTATE 30(12:54 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 33 yards from KST 30 Downed at the OKL 37.
OKLA
Sooners
- Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(12:46 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 34 for -3 yards (29-K.Duke12-A.Parker).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 34(12:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to OKL 46 for 12 yards (12-A.Parker32-J.Hughes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 46(11:48 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 48 for 2 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(11:17 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 43 for -5 yards FUMBLES (56-W.Hubert). 7-S.Rattler to OKL 43 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLA 43(10:58 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 48 for 5 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 48(10:12 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to KST 43 for 9 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 43(9:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler to KST 43 for no gain (29-K.Duke32-J.Hughes).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(9:25 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 36 for -7 yards (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - KSTATE 36(9:03 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 17 - KSTATE 36(8:57 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore pushed ob at KST 47 for 11 yards (10-P.Fields).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 47(8:35 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner punts 40 yards from KST 47 Downed at the OKL 13.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (5 plays, 87 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(8:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to OKL 42 for 29 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(7:57 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 47 for 5 yards (31-J.McPherson22-D.Green). Penalty on KST 31-J.McPherson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at OKL 47.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(7:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to KST 25 for 13 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:13 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to KST 21 for 4 yards (29-K.Duke31-J.McPherson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 21(6:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 22 for 22 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell0-W.Washington).
|+77 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(6:29 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to OKL 1 for 77 yards (10-P.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - KSTATE 1(5:53 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to OKL 1 for no gain (40-J.Terry10-P.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 1(5:09 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:00 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 30 for 5 yards (7-T.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 30(4:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims. Penalty on KST 26-W.Jones Pass interference 13 yards enforced at OKL 30. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(4:19 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 44 for 1 yard (12-A.Parker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 44(3:41 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Howard.
|+51 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 44(3:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to KST 5 for 51 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLA 5(2:51 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(2:46 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 69-N.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at KST 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 20(2:46 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|+78 YD
|
2 & 15 - KSTATE 20(2:40 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Gardner. 6-J.Gardner pushed ob at OKL 2 for 78 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - KSTATE 2(1:42 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Fumble (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:36 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at OKL 42 for 17 yards (19-R.Elder31-J.McPherson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(1:24 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 38 FUMBLES (31-J.McPherson). 59-D.Wiley to OKL 38 for no gain. Penalty on KST 31-J.McPherson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKL 38.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 13 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(1:15 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 47(0:28 - 3rd) 4-M.Knowles to KST 50 for 3 yards.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 50(0:28 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at OKL 15 for 35 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(14:29 - 4th) 9-J.Wright pushed ob at OKL 9 for 6 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 9(13:48 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to OKL 9 for no gain (44-B.Radley-Hiles8-P.Winfrey).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 9(13:48 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to OKL 6 for 3 yards (10-P.Fields96-L.Stokes).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 6(13:06 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to OKL 4 for 2 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - KSTATE 4(12:34 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (12 plays, 43 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 22 for 22 yards (8-T.Denson41-A.Moore). Penalty on OKL 26-C.Murphy Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 22.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(12:17 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 12(12:12 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 22 for 10 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 12(12:12 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 12(12:09 - 4th) Penalty on OKL 5-T.Pledger False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 12. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 15 - OKLA 7(12:09 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to OKL 32 for 25 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(11:35 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 33 for 1 yard (59-D.Wiley93-J.Pickle).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 33(10:51 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 47 for 14 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(10:17 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 47 for no gain (40-S.Trussell). Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLA 37(9:51 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 40 for 3 yards (19-R.Elder12-A.Parker).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - OKLA 40(9:25 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to OKL 50 for 10 yards (90-B.Massie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 50(8:43 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 50(8:36 - 4th) Team penalty on OKL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKL 50. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OKLA 45(8:36 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 0 yards from OKL 45 blocked by 12-A.Parker. 52-N.Allen to OKL 28 for no gain.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 28 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(8:27 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 28(8:24 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(8:24 - 4th) Team penalty on KST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKL 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (6 plays, 1 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(8:17 - 4th) Team penalty on OKL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLA 20(8:17 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 27 for 7 yards (13-K.Gainous).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 27(7:52 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops pushed ob at OKL 37 for 10 yards (4-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(7:36 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Pledger.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 37(7:30 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 37(7:13 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 26 for -11 yards (90-B.Massie).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - OKLA 26(6:40 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 35 yards from OKL 26 to KST 39 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(6:32 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to OKL 38 for 23 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(6:08 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to OKL 36 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 36(5:30 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore runs 36 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KST 0-B.Moore Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at OKL 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - KSTATE 41(5:21 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - KSTATE 41(5:17 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to OKL 32 for 9 yards (4-J.Davis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 32(4:37 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(4:32 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to OKL 28 for 3 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 28(4:08 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 28 for no gain (32-J.Hughes15-R.Hentz).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 28(3:50 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to KST 48 for 24 yards. Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - OKLA 18(3:27 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 11 for -7 yards. Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 18. No Play. (29-K.Duke).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 28(3:04 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 28(2:57 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 45 yards from OKL 28 to KST 27 fair catch by 20-D.Render.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(2:49 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 24 for -3 yards (11-N.Bonitto24-B.Asamoah).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - KSTATE 24(2:43 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to KST 32 for 8 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell). Penalty on KST 19-S.Wheeler Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KST 24. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - KSTATE 19(2:28 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to KST 26 for 7 yards (4-J.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 26(1:42 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 34 for 8 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 34(0:58 - 4th) 43-J.Blumer punts 41 yards from KST 34. 17-M.Mims to OKL 24 for -1 yard (12-A.Parker).
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (2 plays, 34 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(0:49 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 24(0:41 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops INTERCEPTED by 31-J.McPherson at OKL 42. 31-J.McPherson to OKL 42 for no gain.
