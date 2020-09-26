|
Bennett helps No. 4 Georgia rally past Arkansas 37-10
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Stetson Bennett transferred away from Georgia after a freshman year spent far down the depth chart. Back then, in early 2018, he didn't think he'd ever get a chance to lead his home-state Bulldogs to a win.
Things change.
Bennett wasn't expected to play in the Bulldogs' season and Southeastern Conference opener. The whole week was spent wondering whether Southern California transfer JT Daniels or redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis would get the call against Arkansas. But when Daniels wasn't cleared because of injury and Mathis' slow start led to the Bulldogs trailing against an opponent that hadn't won an SEC game since October 2017, it was Bennett who had come full circle, back from junior-college football, and rallied Georgia to a 37-10 victory.
Bennett entered in the second quarter and led Georgia to a late first-half field goal and then marched the Bulldogs on three straight second-half possessions that ended in touchdowns, breaking open the game and leading to an unlikely hero in a game that looked devastating for a half with the No. 4 team in the country trailing 7-5 at halftime.
''When I left, no I didn't ever think I'd ever be back. But when I came back, yeah, I thought I'd be here,'' Bennett said.
It was a confident answer coming from a guy who originally left the school after his first year when other quarterbacks transferred in, usurping his spot on the depth chart. And even though he served as No. 2 to Jake Fromm last year, he was expected to be No. 3 in 2020.
Now Georgia coach Kirby Smart has to make another decision after Bennett went 20 for 29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Mathis threw a red-zone interception and was sacked for a 17-yard loss pushing Georgia out of field goal range on third down during his 6-for-14 day, ceding quarterback duties to Bennett, trailing 7-2 after a safety was all the Bulldogs had to show on the scoreboard. Even his first four drives yielded only a field goal among a turnover-on-downs and a lost fumble.
Smart spent more time talking about Georgia's early game struggles than the positives suggested by the final score.
''Really sloppy first-half. Felt like I was in an extra-innings baseball game,'' he said. ''I thought we were very stagnant and (took) undisciplined penalties. Every time we had something going, we'd shoot ourselves in the foot. You can't win football games doing those things. We've got to improve and get better.''
Bennett's next three drives resulted in two touchdown passes and an 81-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown run. In the span of 10 game minutes, Georgia had gone from down 10-5 to ahead 34-10, largely because of Bennett's settling effect.
Feleipe Franks' finished 19 of 36 for 200 yards in his first game with Arkansas after transferring from Florida in the offseason. No single Arkansas quarterback threw for that many yards against an SEC opponent last year. Preseason All-SEC second-team running back Rakeem Boyd never exerted himself on the game as he ran for just 21 yards on 11 carries.
Franks was better than recent Arkansas quarterbacks as the Razorbacks have started five players at the position the last two years, but coach Sam Pittman wants more security.
''He has to be more conscious with the football,'' Pittman said. ''He's got to take care of the football. We were right in the game and he threw a pick-6. Part of that was the receivers ran into each other. I thought we were very sloppy with formations, alignments on offense.''
John Fitzpatrick caught Bennett's second touchdown, Eric Stokes returned Franks' pass for a score, and Zamir White, who ran for 71 yards on 13 carries, scored the game's final touchdown from six yards on the ground.
Whether Bennett starts next week or not, the way his last three years of football have gone, he isn't worried about it.
''The only people you can listen to is the people close to you and yourself,'' he said. ''The decision is never made. That's all you have to do is keep working every day.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled offensively for much of the first half. They figured it out in time to roll past the Razorbacks, but they are going to need more consistency to contend in the SEC this season.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks haven't won an SEC game in almost three years, so a halftime lead against the Bulldogs is a positive step.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Even with their uneven play, the Bulldogs could move up in the AP poll after No. 3 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State.
UP NEXT
Georgia open its home schedule against No. 8 Auburn next Saturday.
Arkansas travels to Mississippi State for its first road game of the season.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|15
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-20
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|359
|267
|Total Plays
|89
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|77
|Rush Attempts
|42
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|266
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|28-47
|20-39
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|12-108
|10-53
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|7-49.9
|8-46.1
|Return Yards
|216
|10
|Punts - Returns
|3-57
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-91
|1-10
|Int. - Returns
|3-68
|1-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|359
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|20/29
|211
|2
|0
|
D. Mathis 2 QB
|D. Mathis
|8/17
|55
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|13
|71
|1
|20
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|7
|26
|0
|7
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|5
|20
|0
|11
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
D. Mathis 2 QB
|D. Mathis
|10
|4
|0
|9
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Edwards 33 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|9
|6
|62
|0
|16
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|7
|4
|47
|1
|19
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|5
|4
|29
|0
|19
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|3
|2
|27
|0
|23
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
|J. FitzPatrick
|2
|2
|19
|1
|12
|
J. Robinson 17 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Seither 18 TE
|B. Seither
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 81 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|4
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 23 WR
|Ja. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|4-2
|1.5
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 11 LB
|Je. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McBride 22 LB
|N. McBride
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 20 DB
|M. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DT
|W. Brinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|2/2
|38
|3/3
|9
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 K
|J. Camarda
|7
|49.9
|5
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|45.5
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|17.0
|19
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|19/36
|200
|1
|2
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|6
|38
|0
|11
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|11
|21
|0
|5
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|4
|16
|0
|19
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|5
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|1
|-14
|0
|-14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|11
|7
|102
|1
|49
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|6
|3
|40
|0
|15
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|3
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|6
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Hu. Henry 82 TE
|Hu. Henry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|7-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Jacobs 8 DB
|J. Jacobs
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gerald 5 DL
|D. Gerald
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Catalon 6 WR
|K. Catalon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Mo. Brown 21 DB
|Mo. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 28 LB
|A. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coates 13 DL
|J. Coates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 40 P
|G. Caratan
|6
|48.0
|0
|57
|
S. Loy 42 P
|S. Loy
|2
|40.5
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 25 for no gain (32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(14:37 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARK 25(14:33 - 1st) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 31 for 6 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 31(14:12 - 1st) 40-G.Caratan punts 40 yards from ARK 31 out of bounds at the UGA 29. Team penalty on ARK False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 29.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(14:05 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 36 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UGA 36(13:34 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis to ARK 49 for 15 yards (5-D.Gerald21-M.Brown). Team penalty on UGA Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 36. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 18 - UGA 26(13:19 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to UGA 38 for 12 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 38(12:48 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 47 for 9 yards (21-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(12:17 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 47(12:11 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis to ARK 47 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan15-S.Blair).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UGA 47(11:51 - 1st) Team penalty on UGA False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 47. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 48(11:40 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis scrambles to ARK 47 for 5 yards (10-B.Pool).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UGA 47(11:12 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 38 yards from ARK 47 to ARK 9 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (9 plays, 91 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 9(11:05 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 11 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice17-N.Dean).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 11(10:43 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 13 for 2 yards (4-N.Smith17-N.Dean).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ARK 13(10:19 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris. Penalty on UGA 27-E.Stokes Pass interference 12 yards enforced at ARK 13. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:14 - 1st) 16-T.Burks to ARK 28 for 3 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARK 28(9:55 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 82-H.Henry.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARK 28(9:50 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren to UGA 44 for 28 yards (16-L.Cine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(9:33 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 82-H.Henry False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARK 49(9:04 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 41-T.Hammonds.
|+49 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARK 49(8:57 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 1st) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(8:48 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 25 for no gain (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(8:29 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 25(8:25 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis scrambles to UGA 34 for 9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UGA 34(7:48 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 56 yards from UGA 34 to ARK 10 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 10(7:41 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 15 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARK 15(7:24 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARK 15(7:19 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 15(7:15 - 1st) 40-G.Caratan punts 50 yards from ARK 15. 10-K.Jackson to ARK 50 for 15 yards (27-H.Henry).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(7:05 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to ARK 47 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan50-E.Gregory).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 47(6:36 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to ARK 42 for 5 yards. Penalty on UGA 7-J.Burton Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 42.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UGA 48(6:21 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 48 for no gain (10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UGA 48(5:43 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UGA 48(5:34 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 47 yards from UGA 48 Downed at the ARK 5. Team penalty on UGA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UGA 48. No Play.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (3 plays, -80 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - ARK 43(5:24 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 50 yards from UGA 43 Downed at the ARK 7.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 7(5:14 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 3 for -4 yards (32-M.Rice). Penalty on UGA 32-M.Rice Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ARK 7. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(5:00 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 36 for 14 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(4:51 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UGA 36(4:44 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 82-H.Henry INTERCEPTED by 2-R.LeCounte at UGA 47. 2-R.LeCounte to ARK 15 for 38 yards (7-T.Knox).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 15(4:33 - 1st) 3-Z.White to ARK 12 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARK 12(4:00 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis complete to 3-Z.White. 3-Z.White to ARK 12 for no gain (0-J.Jacobs).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - ARK 12(3:22 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-M.Brown at ARK 5. 21-M.Brown to ARK 5 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 5(3:14 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 82-H.Henry False start 2 yards enforced at ARK 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 12 - UGA 3(3:14 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - UGA 3(3:09 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 7 for 4 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 7(2:48 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 7(2:43 - 1st) 40-G.Caratan punts 57 yards from ARK 7. 10-K.Jackson to ARK 45 for 19 yards. Penalty on UGA 5-M.Landers Holding 11 yards enforced at ARK 45.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Safety (5 plays, -1 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(2:24 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to ARK 45 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(2:00 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to ARK 42 for 3 yards (5-D.Gerald42-J.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARK 42(1:16 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARK 42(1:08 - 1st) Penalty on UGA 16-D.Robertson False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARK 47(1:06 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARK 47(1:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 46 yards from ARK 47 Downed at the ARK 1.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (7 plays, 3 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 1(0:49 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 53-J.Oehrlein False start 0 yards enforced at ARK 1. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 1(0:43 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 5 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice4-N.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UGA 5(15:00 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 41-T.Hammonds.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 5(14:56 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to ARK 14 for 9 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|-14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 14(14:40 - 2nd) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK End Zone FUMBLES. to ARK End Zone for no gain safety.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:30 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 73 yards from ARK 20. 6-K.McIntosh to ARK 45 for 48 yards (90-V.Calvaruso).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(14:22 - 2nd) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 45(14:15 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to ARK 38 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 38(13:58 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to ARK 36 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARK 36(13:14 - 2nd) 2-D.Mathis to ARK 31 for 5 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(12:59 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to ARK 25 for 6 yards (5-D.Gerald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARK 25(12:44 - 2nd) 2-D.Mathis incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - ARK 25(12:37 - 2nd) 2-D.Mathis to ARK 25 FUMBLES. 5-D.Gerald sacked at ARK 42 for -17 yards (5-D.Gerald).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ARK 42(11:54 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 42 yards from ARK 42 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Downs (11 plays, 37 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(11:47 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 22 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt17-N.Dean).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 22(11:24 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 23 for 1 yard (2-R.LeCounte).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 23(10:49 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 25 for 2 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 25(10:14 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 37 yards from ARK 25 out of bounds at the UGA 38.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(10:07 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 48 for 9 yards (1-J.Catalon). Team penalty on UGA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UGA 39. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARK 34(9:55 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 42 for 8 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 42(9:34 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to ARK 47 for 11 yards (28-A.Parker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(9:18 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to ARK 39 for 8 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARK 39(9:05 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to ARK 39 for no gain (91-T.Carter24-L.Bishop).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARK 39(8:26 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARK 39(8:22 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett scrambles to ARK 33 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 33(8:09 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to ARK 31 for 2 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 31(7:32 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint. 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint to ARK 25 for 6 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 25(6:53 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to ARK 24 for 1 yard (50-E.Gregory31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARK 24(6:16 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to ARK 24 for no gain (31-G.Morgan10-B.Pool).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(6:11 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 24(6:05 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Warren.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 24(6:01 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to ARK 30 for 6 yards (23-M.Webb).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UGA 30(5:18 - 2nd) 40-G.Caratan punts 50 yards from ARK 30 to UGA 20 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(5:10 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 20(5:04 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett to UGA 31 for 11 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(4:33 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARK 31(4:27 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett sacked at UGA 25 for -6 yards (10-B.Pool5-D.Gerald).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - ARK 25(3:48 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Cook.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARK 25(3:44 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 54 yards from UGA 25 to ARK 21 fair catch by 10-D.Warren.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 21(3:37 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 24 for 3 yards (10-M.Herring).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 24(2:52 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 25 for 1 yard (7-T.Stevenson). Penalty on UGA 7-T.Stevenson Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at ARK 25.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(2:35 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to UGA 40 for 20 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(2:18 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 40(2:14 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to UGA 38 for 2 yards (11-J.Johnson25-Q.Walker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ARK 38(1:39 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to UGA 30 for 8 yards (13-A.Ojulari). Penalty on ARK 62-B.Latham Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - ARK 48(1:30 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 76-M.Cunningham False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 48. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 23 - ARK 47(1:30 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to UGA 42 for 11 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARK 42(1:23 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 20 yards from UGA 42 out of bounds at the UGA 22. Team penalty on UGA Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at UGA 42. No Play.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Fumble (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(1:00 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 26 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 26(0:40 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to ARK 48 for 26 yards (10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(0:27 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Cook.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 48(0:23 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to ARK 29 for 19 yards (6-K.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(0:12 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett spikes the ball at ARK 29 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 29(0:12 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to ARK 26 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 26(0:08 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to ARK 21 for 5 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UGA 21(0:04 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- FG (10 plays, 43 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 31 for 6 yards (9-G.Brooks56-Z.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 31(14:25 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 34 for 3 yards (93-I.Nichols15-S.Blair).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 34(14:07 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 47 for 13 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(13:37 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on ARK 13-J.Coates Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ARK 48(13:30 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 48(13:25 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to ARK 47 for 1 yard (56-Z.Williams31-G.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 47(12:46 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to ARK 42 FUMBLES (1-J.Catalon). 2-M.Slusher to ARK 49 for 7 yards (70-W.McClendon).
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 57 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(12:38 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to UGA 46 for 5 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 46(12:16 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks to UGA 39 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(11:58 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to UGA 33 for 6 yards (17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UGA 33(11:26 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks to UGA 33 for no gain (13-A.Ojulari).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 33(10:56 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to UGA 22 for 11 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(10:16 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to UGA 21 for 1 yard (95-D.Wyatt).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 21(9:56 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to UGA 6 for 15 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - UGA 6(9:41 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 6(9:38 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to UGA 3 for 3 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - UGA 3(9:06 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks sacked at UGA 8 for -5 yards (4-N.Smith17-N.Dean).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UGA 8(8:27 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 43 for 43 yards (90-V.Calvaruso).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(8:16 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett to ARK 48 for 9 yards (56-Z.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 48(7:47 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to ARK 28 for 20 yards (13-J.Coates).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 28(7:29 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to ARK 20 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 20(7:09 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to ARK 7 for 13 yards (6-K.Catalon). Penalty on ARK 9-J.Jones Offside declined.
|-12 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARK 7(6:45 - 3rd) to ARK 19 FUMBLES. to ARK 19 for no gain.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 19 - ARK 19(6:07 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:00 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett to ARK End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 59 yards from UGA 35. 10-D.Warren to ARK 16 for 10 yards (81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 16(5:55 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 15 for -1 yard (88-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UGA 15(5:28 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UGA 15(5:20 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 15 for no gain (17-N.Dean).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UGA 15(4:35 - 3rd) 40-G.Caratan punts 0 yards from ARK 15 blocked by 3-T.Campbell. out of bounds at the ARK 24.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Interception (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 24(4:31 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to ARK 20 for 4 yards (31-G.Morgan50-E.Gregory).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARK 20(4:01 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McIntosh.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARK 20(3:56 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to ARK 7 for 13 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARK 7(3:25 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Interception (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(3:20 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (16-L.Cine).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(3:01 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods INTERCEPTED by 27-E.Stokes at ARK 30. 27-E.Stokes runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:53 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 23 for -2 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARK 23(2:27 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to UGA 50 for 27 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(2:02 - 3rd) 16-T.Burks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods INTERCEPTED by 2-R.LeCounte at UGA 19. 2-R.LeCounte to UGA 19 for no gain (8-M.Woods).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 1 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 19(1:53 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 30 for 11 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 30(1:25 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 3-Z.White. 3-Z.White to UGA 39 for 9 yards (1-J.Catalon7-J.Foucha).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UGA 39(0:46 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 42 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool91-T.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(0:16 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 42(0:09 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett to UGA 42 for no gain (56-Z.Williams).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 42(15:00 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 5-M.Landers. 5-M.Landers to ARK 35 for 23 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(14:38 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to ARK 33 for 2 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UGA 33(14:05 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - UGA 33(13:57 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to ARK 17 for 16 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 17(13:21 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to ARK 14 for 3 yards (93-I.Nichols31-G.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 14(12:41 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 5-M.Landers. 5-M.Landers to ARK 10 for 4 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 10(12:01 - 4th) 3-Z.White to ARK 6 for 4 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UGA 6(11:20 - 4th) 3-Z.White runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:15 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 25 for no gain (4-N.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(10:34 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 25 for no gain (4-N.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARK 25(9:30 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 31 for 6 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 31(8:59 - 4th) 42-S.Loy punts 44 yards from ARK 31 to UGA 25 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(8:49 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis to UGA 31 for 6 yards (15-S.Blair).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 31(8:17 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis complete to 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint. 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint to UGA 37 for 6 yards (0-J.Jacobs).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(7:47 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 41 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 41(7:08 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis to UGA 44 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UGA 44(6:31 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to ARK 28 for 28 yards. Penalty on UGA 73-X.Truss Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 44. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - UGA 34(6:13 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis sacked at UGA 26 for -8 yards (56-Z.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - UGA 26(5:37 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 63 yards from UGA 26 Downed at the ARK 11.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Downs (9 plays, 16 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(5:24 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 13 for 2 yards (91-T.Mitchell22-N.McBride).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARK 13(4:52 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARK 13(4:48 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to ARK 17 for 4 yards (20-M.Burns).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 17(4:14 - 4th) 40-G.Caratan punts 49 yards from ARK 17. 7-T.Stevenson to ARK 43 for 23 yards (93-I.Nichols10-D.Warren).
UGA
Bulldogs
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(3:59 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 43(3:55 - 4th) 22-K.Milton to ARK 39 for 4 yards (10-B.Pool56-Z.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UGA 39(3:15 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Robinson. Penalty on ARK 0-J.Jacobs Pass interference 11 yards enforced at ARK 39. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(3:09 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis to ARK 31 for -3 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - UGA 31(2:49 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis to ARK 33 for -2 yards (56-Z.Williams10-B.Pool).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - UGA 33(2:10 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis complete to 18-B.Seither. 18-B.Seither to ARK 21 for 12 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UGA 21(1:29 - 4th) 96-Z.Logue 38 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on ARK Illegal formation declined.
ARK
Razorbacks
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(1:23 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 44 for 19 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(1:10 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to UGA 46 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 46(1:04 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to UGA 37 for 9 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 37(0:40 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to UGA 31 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(0:36 - 4th) Penalty on ARK 89-B.Toll False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARK 36(0:36 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARK 36(0:30 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to UGA 33 for 3 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - ARK 33(0:21 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to UGA 30 for 3 yards (22-N.McBride97-W.Brinson).
|Sack
|
4 & 9 - ARK 30(0:17 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at UGA 41 for -11 yards (4-N.Smith).
ARK
Razorbacks
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(0:07 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett kneels at UGA 39 for -2 yards.