Carroll, Tulane run for 7 TDs, beat Southern Miss 66-24
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Cameron Carroll scored a career-high three of Tulane's seven rushing touchdowns and added a 16-yard TD reception, and the Green Wave beat Southern Miss 66-24 on Saturday.
Carroll finished with a career-best 163 yards on 15 carries. Freshman Michael Pratt came off the bench and finished 8-of-18 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added seven carries for 40 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown for Tulane (2-1).
Southern Miss jumped to a 14-0 lead fewer than five minutes into the game but Tyjae Spears scored on runs of 2 and 15 yards to tie it early in the second quarter. After Jack Abraham hit Naricuss Driver for a 61-yard touchdown to put the Golden Eagles back in front, Pratt hit Carroll to make it 21-all and then Merek Glover's 41-yard field goal with 1:41 left in the first half gave Tulane the lead for good.
Abraham completed 23 of 38 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Southern Miss (0-3). He connected with Jason Brownlee for an 88-yard touchdown that made it 14-0 with 10:31 left in the first quarter.
Keon Howard, a transfer from Southern Miss, started the game at quarterback for the Green Wave but was replaced by Pratt in the first quarter. Howard was 1-of-3 passing for zero yards.
Carroll scored on a 30-yard run with 41 seconds left in the first half before he raced untouched off left tackle for a 52-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter to make it 38-21.
The Green Wave finished with 572 total yards, including 430 rushing.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|19
|Rushing
|19
|6
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|568
|344
|Total Plays
|75
|72
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|430
|70
|Rush Attempts
|54
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|142
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|2-13
|Touchdowns
|9
|3
|Rushing TDs
|7
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.7
|8-37.6
|Return Yards
|202
|58
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-135
|4-58
|Int. - Returns
|1-52
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|142
|PASS YDS
|299
|430
|RUSH YDS
|70
|568
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|15
|163
|3
|52
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|11
|120
|1
|47
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|8
|50
|2
|15
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|7
|40
|1
|17
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|8
|36
|0
|11
|
Y. Booker 27 RB
|Y. Booker
|5
|21
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|42
|1
|42
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|8
|2
|38
|0
|23
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|27
|0
|23
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Toles 23 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 41 DB
|D. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Williams 24 LB
|Do. Williams
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walker 34 S
|K. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 21 DB
|A. Kerr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Seiden 91 DE
|N. Seiden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 99 DE
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 54 DE
|C. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Friloux 95 DL
|A. Friloux
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
De. Williams 48 NT
|De. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hall 25 DB
|K. Hall
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|1/2
|41
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|3
|34.7
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|23/38
|299
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|6
|44
|0
|36
|
D. Ragsdale 3 RB
|D. Ragsdale
|6
|18
|0
|10
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|8
|17
|1
|4
|
D. Jones 26 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|5
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|8
|-27
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|6
|3
|110
|1
|88
|
D. Jones 26 WR
|D. Jones
|15
|11
|77
|0
|19
|
N. Driver 38 TE
|N. Driver
|2
|2
|62
|1
|61
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|4
|3
|30
|0
|22
|
C. Cavallo 97 TE
|C. Cavallo
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. McCoy 87 WR
|M. McCoy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott Jr. 12 DB
|E. Scott Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 15 DB
|J. Perry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cherry 24 DL
|T. Cherry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chesser 91 DL
|D. Chesser
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Brown 20 DB
|V. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 95 DL
|A. Cole
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|1/1
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Fleming 49 P
|G. Fleming
|8
|37.6
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|3
|15.0
|16
|0
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 25(14:55 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 35 for 10 yards (33-K.Henry28-M.Moody).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(14:13 - 1st) 23-D.Baker to TUL 29 for 36 yards (28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(13:49 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 29(13:44 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to TUL 26 for 3 yards (33-K.Henry28-M.Moody).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 26(13:09 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to TUL 17 for 9 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 17(12:54 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to TUL 15 for 2 yards (7-P.Johnson48-D.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 15(12:17 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to TUL 17 for -2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - USM 17(11:39 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - USM 2(11:30 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 55 yards from USM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 40 for 30 yards (32-H.Maples19-K.Hemby).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(11:19 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 46 for 6 yards (12-E.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 46(11:02 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 46(10:57 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 46(10:53 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 42 yards from TUL 46 Downed at the USM 12.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 88 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+88 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 12(10:45 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 62 yards from USM 35. 11-A.Jones to USM 35 FUMBLES (25-T.Barnes). 29-C.Harrell to USM 26 for no gain. Team penalty on TUL Illegal block in the back declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(10:15 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 26(10:11 - 1st) 26-D.Jones to USM 37 for 11 yards (28-M.Moody).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(9:55 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham to USM 35 for -2 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 35(9:16 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 40 for 5 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 40(8:40 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson runs ob at TUL 38 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(8:02 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 38(7:56 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Jones.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 38(7:53 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-K.Hall at TUL 40. 25-K.Hall pushed ob at USM 8 for 52 yards (21-F.Gore).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - USM 8(7:39 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to USM 3 for 5 yards (93-J.Ratcliff).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 3(7:20 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to USM 2 for 1 yard (28-S.Bozeman93-J.Ratcliff).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 2(7:02 - 1st) 22-T.Spears runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:58 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 30 yards from TUL 35 out of bounds at the USM 35.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(6:58 - 1st) 23-D.Baker to USM 38 for 3 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 38(6:24 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 41 for 3 yards (37-M.Clark24-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 41(5:38 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to USM 42 for 1 yard (37-M.Clark40-N.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 42(4:54 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 35 yards from USM 42 to TUL 23 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 23(4:47 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at TUL 26 for 3 yards. Penalty on TUL 15-J.Robertson Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 17 - USM 16(4:24 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 16 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - USM 16(3:47 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 20 for 4 yards (12-E.Scott).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - USM 20(3:07 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 15 for -5 yards. Penalty on USM 6-S.Latham Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TUL 15. No Play. (6-S.Latham).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(2:18 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts pushed ob at USM 47 for 23 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(1:27 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to USM 45 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas24-T.Cherry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 45(1:01 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to USM 42 for 3 yards (3-T.Sykes46-A.Habas).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 42(0:27 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at USM 38 for 4 yards (12-E.Scott).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - USM 38(0:16 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to USM 36 for 2 yards (24-T.Cherry3-T.Sykes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(0:08 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 36(0:08 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to USM 33 for 3 yards (15-J.Perry).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 33(14:38 - 2nd) 22-T.Spears pushed ob at USM 21 for 12 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 21(14:08 - 2nd) 22-T.Spears to USM 15 for 6 yards (46-A.Habas19-K.Hemby).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 15(14:08 - 2nd) 22-T.Spears runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(13:39 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 38 for 13 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(13:07 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 39 for 1 yard (28-M.Moody33-K.Henry).
|+61 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 39(13:07 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 38-N.Driver. 38-N.Driver runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 32 for 32 yards (32-H.Maples19-K.Hemby).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 32(12:21 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 35 for 3 yards (91-D.Chesser28-S.Bozeman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 35(11:58 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones runs ob at TUL 42 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 42(11:51 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Toles.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 42(11:42 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USM 42(11:32 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 42(11:24 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 58 yards from TUL 42 to USM End Zone. touchback.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(10:59 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 23-D.Baker. 23-D.Baker runs ob at USM 25 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 25(10:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to USM 29 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 29(9:52 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 33 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams40-N.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(9:37 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles runs ob at USM 38 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 38(9:25 - 2nd) 3-D.Ragsdale to USM 48 for 10 yards (37-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(9:16 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 48(9:16 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to TUL 49 for 3 yards (40-N.Anderson5-C.Sample). Team penalty on USM Illegal formation declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 49(8:43 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mccoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 49(8:36 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 32 yards from TUL 49 to TUL 17 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(8:08 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 18 for 1 yard (19-K.Hemby28-S.Bozeman).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 18(7:31 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 20 for 2 yards (12-E.Scott28-S.Bozeman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 20(7:26 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 20(7:14 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 45 yards from TUL 20. 18-N.Brooks to USM 35 FUMBLES (23-J.Toles). 23-J.Toles to USM 35 for no gain.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(7:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 35(6:54 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to USM 22 for 13 yards (19-K.Hemby3-T.Sykes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 22(6:25 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to USM 15 for 7 yards. Penalty on TUL 61-J.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 22. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 20 - USM 32(6:25 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 59 yards from TUL 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 21 for 15 yards (24-D.Williams28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(6:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Jones.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 21(5:29 - 2nd) 3-D.Ragsdale to USM 27 for 6 yards (33-K.Henry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 27(5:24 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 27(5:16 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 33 yards from USM 27 to TUL 40 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(4:47 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 45 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby32-H.Maples).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 45(4:11 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 46 for 1 yard (24-T.Cherry).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 46(3:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to USM 50 for 4 yards (18-N.Brooks32-H.Maples).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 50(3:19 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to USM 40 for 10 yards (19-K.Hemby9-M.Shorts).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(2:45 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to USM 31 for 9 yards (9-M.Shorts32-H.Maples).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 31(2:14 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to USM 28 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman91-D.Chesser).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(2:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 28(1:57 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to USM 19 for 9 yards (9-M.Shorts12-E.Scott).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - USM 19(1:53 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 68-J.Remetich False start 5 yards enforced at USM 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - USM 24(1:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - USM 24(1:48 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 14 for 14 yards (24-D.Williams40-N.Anderson).
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 14(1:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 7 for -7 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - TULANE 7(1:27 - 2nd) 23-D.Baker to USM 12 for 5 yards (77-J.Johnson24-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - TULANE 12(1:22 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 13 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULANE 13(1:06 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 39 yards from USM 13 to TUL 48 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Halftime (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(0:58 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts runs ob at USM 37 for 15 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(0:51 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles pushed ob at USM 30 for 7 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 30(0:51 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (2 plays, 65 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:33 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:33 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 32 FUMBLES. 37-M.Clark to USM 26 for 11 yards. Team penalty on TUL Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at USM 26.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:12 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 32 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Halftime (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 32(0:12 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 35 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody94-E.Hicks).
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 32 yards from USM 35. 91-N.Seiden to TUL 35 for 2 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(14:57 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 48 for 13 yards (15-J.Perry).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(14:45 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:36 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Missed FG (6 plays, 44 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:36 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 29-C.Harrell to USM 16 for 16 yards (28-M.Moody40-N.Anderson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 16(14:31 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 35 for 19 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(14:03 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to TUL 47 for 18 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(13:46 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 47(13:40 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to TUL 47 for no gain (77-J.Johnson5-C.Sample).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 47(13:07 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to TUL 35 FUMBLES (37-M.Clark). out of bounds at the TUL 40. Penalty on TUL 7-P.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 47. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 42(12:39 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee pushed ob at TUL 38 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 38(12:05 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to TUL 35 for 3 yards (99-A.Thomas24-D.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(11:31 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to TUL 32 for 3 yards (36-C.Kuerschen24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 32(11:01 - 3rd) 3-D.Ragsdale to TUL 32 for no gain (21-A.Kerr40-N.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 32(10:25 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 32(10:21 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to TUL 25 fair catch by 46-K.Jones.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(10:18 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to TUL 36 for 11 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(10:06 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 44 for 8 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 44(9:42 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to USM 33 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(9:08 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 33(9:01 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to USM 30 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 30(8:36 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to USM 31 FUMBLES (32-H.Maples). 72-T.Tuggle to USM 31 for no gain.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - USM 31(7:55 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (6 plays, 70 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(7:51 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 33 for 2 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 33(7:24 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones pushed ob at USM 47 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(7:09 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 47(7:02 - 3rd) 3-D.Ragsdale to USM 44 for -3 yards (94-E.Hicks7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TULANE 44(6:15 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TULANE 44(6:10 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 31 yards from USM 44 to TUL 25 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(6:04 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 31 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby95-A.Cole).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 31(5:43 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 36 for 5 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(5:34 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 45 for 9 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 45(5:13 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to USM 42 for 13 yards (18-N.Brooks28-S.Bozeman).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 42(4:57 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 2(4:49 - 3rd) Team penalty on TUL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USM 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(4:49 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good. Team penalty on USM Personal Foul declined.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 23-D.Baker to USM 13 for 13 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(4:43 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 38-N.Driver. 38-N.Driver runs ob at USM 14 for 1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 14(4:03 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 13 for -1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 13(3:18 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 5 for -8 yards (5-C.Sample).
|Penalty
|
4 & 18 - TULANE 5(2:24 - 3rd) Team penalty on USM Delay of game 3 yards enforced at USM 5. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - TULANE 2(2:19 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 45 yards from USM 2 to USM 47 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(2:12 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+47 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 47(2:06 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (13 plays, 59 yards, 6:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:57 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 25 for no gain (41-D.Hodges).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:22 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 21 for -4 yards (7-P.Johnson77-J.Johnson).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - TULANE 21(0:39 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 14 for -7 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - TULANE 14(15:00 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming punts 45 yards from USM 14 to TUL 41 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 41(14:53 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 46 for 5 yards (32-H.Maples93-J.Ratcliff).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USM 46(14:20 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 46 for no gain (32-H.Maples19-K.Hemby).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 46(13:36 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to USM 43 for 11 yards (15-J.Perry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 43(13:03 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to USM 38 for 5 yards (93-J.Ratcliff32-H.Maples).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 38(12:26 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to USM 34 for 4 yards (24-T.Cherry).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 34(12:08 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to USM 35 for -1 yard (32-H.Maples).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 2 - USM 35(11:23 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to USM 18 for 17 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 18(10:49 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to USM 17 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples46-A.Habas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 17(10:04 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to USM 12 for 5 yards (15-J.Perry19-K.Hemby).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 12(9:23 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to USM 6 for 6 yards (91-D.Chesser32-H.Maples).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - USM 6(8:48 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to USM 2 for 4 yards (93-J.Ratcliff).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 2(8:32 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to USM 1 for 1 yard (93-J.Ratcliff).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 1(8:07 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (6 plays, 40 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(8:03 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 21-F.Gore. 21-F.Gore to USM 27 for 2 yards (35-J.Machado).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 27(7:36 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to USM 24 for -3 yards (41-D.Hodges).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 24(6:58 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 16 for -8 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - TULANE 16(6:15 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming punts 39 yards from USM 16. 4-J.Jackson runs ob at USM 40 for 15 yards.
USM
Golden Eagles
- End of Game (8 plays, 27 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(6:05 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to USM 36 for 4 yards (12-E.Scott19-K.Hemby).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 36(5:37 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to USM 30 for 6 yards (12-E.Scott28-S.Bozeman).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(5:03 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to USM 22 for 8 yards (94-K.Booth).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USM 22(4:24 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to USM 22 for no gain (5-M.Pleas95-A.Cole).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 22(3:45 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to USM 20 for 2 yards (18-N.Brooks15-J.Perry).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(3:08 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:03 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:03 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to USM 25 fair catch by 23-D.Baker.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(3:03 - 4th) 23-D.Baker to USM 20 for -5 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - USM 20(2:39 - 4th) 23-D.Baker to USM 22 for 2 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - USM 22(2:02 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 37 for 15 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(1:30 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 46 for 9 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 46(1:21 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 44 for -2 yards (35-J.Machado).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 44(0:51 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to TUL 44 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 44(0:39 - 4th) 23-D.Baker to TUL 41 for 3 yards.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 41(0:10 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to TUL 48 for -7 yards (25-K.Hall).
