SMU wins home opener, runs over Stephen F Austin 50-7
DALLAS (AP) Shane Buechele threw two touchdown passes, Ulysses Bentley IV ran for two more scores and SMU beat Stephen F. Austin 50-7 on Saturday night.
Buechele was 14-of-25 passing for 141 yards with short scoring throws to Danny Gray and Kylen Granson. Gray also had a 6-yard touchdown run.
Bentley, who entered with a nation-leading five touchdowns, finished with 104 yards rushing on just six carries. TJ McDaniel added 104 yards on the ground for SMU (3-0). Terrance Gipson and TaMerik Williams each had a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Bentley scored the first time he touched the ball, running for 33 yards after catching Buechele's screen pass, capping the Mustangs' opening drive. Bentley added a 13-yard TD run that made it 36-0 with 9:36 left in the third quarter.
Trae Self completed 14 of 23 passes for 133 yards and ran for a 6-yard touchdown for Stephen F. Austin (0-3).
Capacity was limited to 25% at 32,000-seat Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Face masks were required and tailgating was prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|192
|424
|Total Plays
|67
|65
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|260
|Rush Attempts
|40
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|6.8
|Yards Passing
|165
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.5
|2-36.0
|Return Yards
|43
|162
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-83
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|3-75
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|260
|
|
|192
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Turner 24 RB
|J. Turner
|24
|35
|0
|6
|
T. Henderson 35 RB
|T. Henderson
|6
|27
|0
|21
|
J. McGowen 22 RB
|J. McGowen
|3
|1
|0
|3
|
T. Self 2 QB
|T. Self
|6
|-4
|1
|6
|
P. Weeks 18 QB
|P. Weeks
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Miller 11 WR
|J. Miller
|5
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
R. Simmons 9 WR
|R. Simmons
|4
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
X. Gipson 19 WR
|X. Gipson
|5
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
T. Love 89 WR
|T. Love
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
C. Aune 82 TE
|C. Aune
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Henderson 35 RB
|T. Henderson
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Spence 86 TE
|C. Spence
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|3
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Rikel 15 WR
|L. Rikel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Turner 24 RB
|J. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Cox 92 DT
|L. Cox
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 3 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campos 58 K
|C. Campos
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Quick 37 P
|M. Quick
|4
|42.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|2
|21.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|14/25
|141
|2
|0
|
T. Gipson 1 QB
|T. Gipson
|2/2
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|6
|104
|2
|33
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|17
|104
|0
|23
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|38
|1
|17
|
T. Gipson 1 QB
|T. Gipson
|4
|19
|1
|8
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|2
|-2
|1
|6
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|2
|-8
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|6
|5
|38
|1
|11
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|6
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|5
|2
|29
|0
|17
|
K. Burns 16 WR
|K. Burns
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|3
|2
|27
|1
|16
|
T. McIntyre 86 TE
|T. McIntyre
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Dorrity 84 WR
|M. Dorrity
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Aho 33 DL
|J. Aho
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 95 DT
|W. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|2
|36.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|2
|13.0
|15
|0
|
K. Burns 16 WR
|K. Burns
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
B. Massey 8 CB
|B. Massey
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 81-D.Brown kicks 50 yards from SAU 35. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 37 for 22 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(14:54 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 38 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SMU 38(14:25 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - SMU 38(14:22 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SAU 44 for 18 yards. Team penalty on SAU Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(14:10 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SAU 42 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 42(13:41 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SAU 36 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 36(13:12 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SAU 33 for 3 yards.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(12:41 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(12:34 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is no good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 61 yards from SMU 35. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 29 for 25 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 29(12:27 - 1st) 22-J.McGowen to SAU 27 for -2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - SFA 27(11:52 - 1st) 22-J.McGowen to SAU 30 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SFA 30(11:08 - 1st) 22-J.McGowen to SAU 30 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SFA 30(10:35 - 1st) 37-M.Quick punts 39 yards from SAU 30 to SMU 31 fair catch by 5-D.Gray.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (12 plays, 69 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(10:28 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 32 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SMU 32(9:59 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - SMU 32(9:55 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 43 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(9:40 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 48 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 48(9:16 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SMU 48(9:05 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SAU 31 for 21 yards. Team penalty on SMU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SMU 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SMU 43(8:38 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Penalty on SAU 23-B.Harmon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 42(8:33 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to SAU 42 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 42(7:58 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SAU 26 for 16 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(7:48 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SAU 15 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 15(7:32 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SAU 11 for 4 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 11(6:57 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:52 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Safety (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(6:52 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 28 FUMBLES (16-T.Denbow). to the SAU 25 downed by 8-L.Jones III.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFA 25(6:20 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 25 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SFA 25(5:40 - 1st) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 19 for -6 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|Penalty
|
4 & 16 - SFA 19(5:01 - 1st) Team penalty on SAU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SAU 19. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - SFA 14(4:53 - 1st) 37-M.Quick punts 0 yards from SAU 14 blocked by 16-K.Burns. to SAU End Zone for -14 yards safety.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (6 plays, 44 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 81-D.Brown kicks 56 yards from SAU 20. 5-D.Gray to SAU 44 for 32 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(4:41 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SAU 21 for 23 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SMU 21(4:08 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SAU 23 for -2 yards (3-B.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - SMU 23(3:36 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SAU 16 for 7 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 16(3:05 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SAU 4 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - SMU 4(2:52 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 64-C.Ervin False start 5 yards enforced at SAU 4. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - SMU 9(2:27 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Interception (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(2:23 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to SAU 34 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFA 34(1:39 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 39 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 39(0:58 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 43 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFA 43(0:24 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 44 for 1 yard.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - SFA 44(15:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Crossley at SAU 48. 1-B.Crossley to SAU 44 for 4 yards. Team penalty on SMU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SAU 44.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 41(14:54 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 46 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 46(14:24 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 49 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 49(13:48 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SAU 49 for 2 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(13:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 45 for -6 yards (92-L.Cox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - SMU 45(12:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to SMU 49 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SMU 49(11:44 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 86-T.McIntyre.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SMU 49(11:40 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 35 yards from SMU 49 to SAU 16 fair catch by 8-L.Jones III. Team penalty on SMU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SAU 16.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Downs (10 plays, 47 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 21(11:34 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 9-R.Simmons. 9-R.Simmons to SAU 40 for 19 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 40(10:57 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 41 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFA 41(10:11 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 46 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFA 46(9:26 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 50 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 50(8:47 - 2nd) 35-T.Henderson to SMU 49 for 1 yard.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFA 49(8:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 9-R.Simmons. 9-R.Simmons to SMU 39 for 10 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFA 39(7:24 - 2nd) 2-T.Self sacked at SMU 45 for -6 yards (95-W.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFA 45(6:39 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 35-T.Henderson. 35-T.Henderson to SMU 31 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SFA 31(5:49 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - SFA 31(5:45 - 2nd) 2-T.Self scrambles to SMU 32 for -1 yard.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (10 plays, 68 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 32(5:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 49 for 17 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(5:13 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 50 for 1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 50(4:36 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SAU 38 for 12 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 38(4:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SAU 26 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(3:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 26(3:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 86-T.McIntyre. 86-T.McIntyre to SAU 20 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SMU 20(3:15 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SAU 14 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 14(3:00 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SAU 6 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SMU 6(2:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 6(2:27 - 2nd) 5-D.Gray runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Downs (9 plays, 38 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(2:21 - 2nd) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 24 for -1 yard (33-J.Aho).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SFA 24(1:39 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 24 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SFA 24(1:33 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 25 for 1 yard. Team penalty on SMU 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at SAU 24. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFA 29(1:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 37 for 8 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 37(0:47 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 82-C.Aune. 82-C.Aune to SMU 46 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 46(0:32 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Aune.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFA 46(0:27 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 15-L.Rikel.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFA 46(0:24 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SMU 37 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SFA 37(0:14 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (5 plays, -5 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 36 for 11 yards.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 36(14:34 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 30 for -6 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFA 30(13:52 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 28 for -2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 18 - SFA 28(13:07 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 31 for 3 yards. Penalty on SAU 8-L.Jones III Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at SAU 31.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 30 - SFA 16(12:52 - 3rd) 2-T.Self to SAU 20 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - SFA 20(12:08 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 44 yards from SAU 20. 5-D.Gray to SMU 47 for 11 yards.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(11:56 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SAU 25 for 28 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(11:41 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SAU 13 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 13(11:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 13(11:09 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SAU 9 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 9(10:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SAU 3 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - SMU 3(9:54 - 3rd) 31-T.Lavine runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SMU 5-D.Gray Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SAU 3. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 13(9:46 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:42 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 8:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(9:42 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 30 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFA 30(9:07 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 36 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 36(8:34 - 3rd) 35-T.Henderson to SAU 39 for 3 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFA 39(7:57 - 3rd) 35-T.Henderson to SMU 40 for 21 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 40(7:21 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SMU 34 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFA 34(6:47 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to SMU 28 for 6 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 28(6:15 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SMU 30 FUMBLES (55-G.Wiley). 71-Z.Ingram to SMU 32 for no gain.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 14 - SFA 32(5:33 - 3rd) 35-T.Henderson to SMU 36 FUMBLES. 35-T.Henderson to SMU 35 for 1 yard.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 17 - SFA 35(4:48 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to SMU 18 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 18(4:12 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to SMU 14 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFA 14(3:26 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SMU 16 for -2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFA 16(2:44 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to SMU 7 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - SFA 7(2:05 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SMU 6 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFA 6(1:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Self scrambles runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 3rd) 58-C.Campos extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 3rd) 81-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from SAU 35. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 21 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 21(1:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 86-T.McIntyre.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 21(1:12 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 39 for 18 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(0:56 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 44 for 5 yards. Penalty on SAU 95-C.Fox Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 44.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(0:56 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 44 for 5 yards.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 44(0:37 - 3rd) 5-D.Gray to SMU 36 for -8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SMU 36(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SMU 36(14:56 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar punts 37 yards from SMU 36. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 27 for no gain.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 27(14:50 - 4th) 24-J.Turner to SAU 28 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFA 28(14:10 - 4th) 24-J.Turner to SAU 34 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SFA 34(13:32 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Turner.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - SFA 34(13:29 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Miller.
SMU
Mustangs
- Downs (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 34(13:23 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 34 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SMU 13-J.Bell Holding 10 yards enforced at SAU 34. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - SMU 44(13:16 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SAU 29 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 29(12:43 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to SAU 27 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SMU 27(12:01 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - SMU 27(11:56 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 27(11:53 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFA 27(11:48 - 4th) 24-J.Turner to SAU 28 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SFA 28(11:15 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Jones III.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SFA 28(11:10 - 4th) 37-M.Quick punts 41 yards from SAU 28. 5-D.Gray to SMU 46 for 15 yards.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(11:00 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to SAU 49 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 49(10:29 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson to SAU 47 for 2 yards.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 47(9:57 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson complete to 16-K.Burns. 16-K.Burns to SAU 19 for 28 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 19(9:21 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SAU 3 for 16 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SMU 3(8:49 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(8:44 - 4th) 24-J.Turner to SAU 27 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFA 27(8:01 - 4th) 24-J.Turner to SAU 27 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFA 27(7:24 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Aune.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFA 27(7:19 - 4th) 37-M.Quick punts 46 yards from SAU 27. 8-B.Massey to SAU 30 for 43 yards.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (3 plays, 30 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 30(7:04 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SAU 13 for 17 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 13(6:30 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson to SAU 5 for 8 yards. Penalty on SMU 9-W.Brown Personal Foul offsetting. Penalty on SAU 8-T.Pace Personal Foul offsetting.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 5(6:04 - 4th) 21-T.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Downs (9 plays, 33 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 63 yards from SMU 35. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 20 for 18 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 20(5:56 - 4th) 24-J.Turner to SAU 21 for 1 yard.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFA 21(5:21 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks complete to 89-T.Love. 89-T.Love to SAU 47 for 26 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 47(4:54 - 4th) 35-T.Henderson to SMU 49 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFA 49(4:18 - 4th) 35-T.Henderson to SMU 48 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFA 48(3:36 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks complete to 86-C.Spence. 86-C.Spence to SMU 42 for 6 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 42(3:11 - 4th) 24-J.Turner to SMU 44 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - SFA 44(2:37 - 4th) 24-J.Turner to SMU 45 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SFA 45(1:55 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Henderson.
|Sack
|
4 & 13 - SFA 45(1:49 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks sacked at SAU 47 for -8 yards (96-D.Levelston).
