Syracuse breaks out of rut, defeats Georgia Tech 37-20
SYRACUSE, NY (AP) Tommy DeVito threw for two scores, Sean Tucker ran for two others, and Syracuse broke out of its offensive doldrums to defeat Georgia Tech 37-20 Saturday for its first win of the season.
The game, which was delayed more than 30 minutes while three Syracuse players were retested for COVID-19, was the first in the refurbished Carrier Dome. Renovations included a new roof, lighting, air conditioning and a big scoreboard.
The Orange (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored 17 points off Georgia Tech (1-2, 1-1 ACC) turnovers. Syracuse's defense, playing without pre-season All America safety Andre Cisco who was injured in a fluke pre-game collision with a teammate, recorded five takeaways. The game marked the second straight game in which the Yellow Jackets committed five turnovers.
DeVito was 13 of 24 for 192 yards. Tucker, a freshman, had 111 yards on 22 carries and touchdown runs of 38 and four yards. Nykiem Johnson had four receptions for 84 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown, while Taj Harris had three catches for 64 yards, including a 46-yard pass play.
Tucker was Syracuse's first 100-yard rusher since quarterback Eric Dungey in 2018 and the first freshman to gain 100 yards in five years.
''He really did his job,'' Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. ''He really went after it. We like guys who are hit at the 20 but not tackled until the 25 or 26.''
Jeff Sims completed 13 of 28 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown for the Yellow Jackets but had four interceptions at the hands of the opportunistic defense.
''Big focus all week was on not turning the ball over. Obviously, we didn't do that,'' said Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins. ''Finishing in the red zone, finishing drives, obviously didn't do that. That's on me. I've go to do a better job getting guys ready. We have to protect the football.''
Jahmyr Gibbs, a freshman playing in just his second game for Tech, had 105 yards, the first 100-yard game of his brief career. Dontae Smith had a career-high 75 yards rushing.
Syracuse had scored 16 points, one touchdown and averaged 59 yards rushing in its first two games. In the first quarter alone, the Orange scored 17 points, two touchdowns and Tucker, who had just 23 yards on four carries in two games, registered 73 yards on the ground.
''It was great to see the offense come out and score some points and then the plays being made on special teams with the block (on a Georgia Tech field goal attempt), I thought it was a good team win,'' said Babers, who acknowledged things were starting to ''mount up'' after two losses to open the season. ''Do we need to get better? Yes. Are there areas we need to improve in? Yes. But going three games and getting our first win and now having the opportunity to heal up with a bye. Our opponents are all real, there are no gimmes. This bye is coming at a good time.''
The Orange raced to a 17-0 lead, but Georgia Tech narrowed the gap to 23-20 on a 3-yard run by Jamious Griffin with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
Syracuse pulled away on DeVito's strike to Johnson on a quick three-play drive and a defensive score by defensive back Trill Williams, who ran 43 yards after taking a lateral from Ja'Had Carter following his interception of a Sims pass.
''We fight our butts off to get us into a tight ballgame. We fight our way back, we let ourselves get in a hole, then we fight our way back...and then we let go of the rope and we give up the big return, a big pass play, a big shot play. We cannot do that,'' Collins said.
''Five defensive takeaways? Extremely impressive,'' said Babers, who was even more impressed with the renovated Dome.
''It's super, super impressive. Nothing but a big WOW from all of our players.''
Added Williams: ''I thought I was on a recruiting trip again.''
THE TAKEAWAY:
Georgia Tech: Sims is loaded with talent but will have to clean up his turnovers if the Yellow Jackets are to show sustained improvement. The freshman now has eight interceptions in the young season.
Syracuse: The Orange may have found its answer at running back in Tucker. The freshman showed great balance on his first score and proved difficult to bring down playing behind an offensive line that has failed to open many holes. Entering the game, Syracuse averaged 2.8 yards a play and was last in the ACC in points scored, total offense, rushing yards, passing yards and sacks allowed. The Orange averaged almost 5.5 yards per play Saturday on 357 yards of offense and allowed only one sack.
UP NEXT:
Georgia Tech has a week off before hosting Louisville Oct. 9
The Orange also has a bye week before continuing its three-game home stand against Duke on Oct. 10.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|14
|Rushing
|14
|6
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|448
|350
|Total Plays
|84
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|275
|163
|Rush Attempts
|52
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|178
|194
|Comp. - Att.
|15-32
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|15-104
|7-85
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-49.3
|6-49.2
|Return Yards
|91
|213
|Punts - Returns
|5-42
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-44
|4-86
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|4-114
|Safeties
|0
|0
|178
|PASS YDS
|194
|
|
|275
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|448
|TOTAL YDS
|350
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|18
|105
|0
|24
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|8
|75
|0
|30
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|15
|54
|1
|13
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|8
|41
|1
|16
|
B. Jordan-Swilling 29 RB
|B. Jordan-Swilling
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Yates 13 QB
|J. Yates
|2
|-4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|6
|4
|47
|0
|29
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|5
|3
|27
|0
|23
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|3
|2
|26
|1
|24
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|3
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
M. Ezzard 11 WR
|M. Ezzard
|2
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Coco 34 LS
|J. Coco
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Allen 18 DB
|D. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 18 DB
|D. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clayton 11 DL
|A. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|7
|49.3
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|3
|14.7
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ezzard 11 WR
|M. Ezzard
|5
|8.4
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|13/24
|194
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|24
|112
|2
|38
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|4
|23
|0
|19
|
M. Pierre 22 RB
|M. Pierre
|7
|19
|0
|7
|
C. Lutz 24 RB
|C. Lutz
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Labrosse 28 DB
|B. Labrosse
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Linton 17 LB
|S. Linton
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|6
|4
|87
|1
|43
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|3
|64
|1
|46
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|2
|17
|0
|18
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Benson 87 TE
|L. Benson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Carter 11 S
|J. Carter
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roscoe 97 DL
|C. Roscoe
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 LB
|S. Linton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jonas 20 DB
|C. Jonas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Nunn 15 DB
|N. Nunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 32 LB
|M. Wax
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richards 42 LB
|T. Richards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flowers 46 RB
|D. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 9 DL
|K. Jonathan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Greenwood 26 DB
|A. Greenwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/2
|47
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|6
|49.2
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|2
|5.5
|7
|0
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|37.5
|49
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 26 for 26 yards (18-P.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 26(14:55 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 36 for 10 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(14:45 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 37 for 1 yard. Penalty on GT 22-K.Oliver Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - CUSE 41(14:30 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 41(14:00 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 41 for no gain (32-S.Yondjouen).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 41(13:30 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 25-J.Jordan. 25-J.Jordan to SYR 40 for -1 yard (22-K.Oliver6-D.Curry).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 40(13:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 50 yards from SYR 40. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 27 for 17 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(12:50 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 27 for no gain (20-C.Jonas).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 27(12:30 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 22 FUMBLES. 70-R.Johnson to GT 22 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - GATECH 22(12:00 - 1st) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 29 for 7 yards (85-J.Black).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 29(11:20 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 40 yards from GT 29 out of bounds at the SYR 31.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(11:15 - 1st) 22-M.Pierre to SYR 30 for -1 yard (32-S.Yondjouen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - CUSE 30(10:40 - 1st) 25-J.Jordan to SYR 36 for 6 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 36(10:10 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 25-J.Jordan. 25-J.Jordan to GT 46 for 18 yards (1-J.Thomas). Team penalty on GT Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(9:50 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to GT 42 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 42(9:19 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to GT 38 for 4 yards.
|+38 YD
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 38(9:00 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (2 plays, 46 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:54 - 1st) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 31 for 6 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 31(8:30 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 85-J.Black at GT 30. 85-J.Black to GT 29 for 1 yard.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(8:25 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to GT 29 for no gain (0-D.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 29(7:45 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 29(7:43 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 29(7:43 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (11 plays, 45 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 62 yards from SYR 35. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 18 for 15 yards (88-D.Tuazama).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(7:28 - 1st) Team penalty on GT False start 5 yards enforced at GT 18. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 13(7:30 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 36 for 23 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(7:00 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 49 for 13 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(6:54 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to SYR 47 for 4 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 47(6:30 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to SYR 44 for 3 yards (0-M.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 44(6:15 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to SYR 38 for 6 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(5:45 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Griffin.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 38(5:36 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 31 for 7 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 31(5:15 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 26 for 5 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(4:40 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 18 for 8 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|Int
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 18(4:25 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Williams at SYR 16. 6-T.Williams to GT 37 for 47 yards (12-A.Sanders).
CUSE
Orange
- TD (7 plays, 37 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(4:10 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to GT 24 for 13 yards (18-D.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(3:45 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to GT 23 for 1 yard (22-K.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 23(3:25 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 23(3:17 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to GT 13 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(2:45 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to GT 7 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 7(2:16 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to GT 4 for 3 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 4(1:26 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 60 yards from SYR 35. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 21 for 16 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(1:16 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 24 for 3 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 24(0:45 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 25 for 1 yard (46-D.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 25(0:25 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 25(0:10 - 1st) Penalty on GT 14-J.King False start 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - GATECH 20(0:10 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 63 yards from GT 20 out of bounds at the SYR 17.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 17(15:00 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 23 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 23(14:30 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 24 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson42-J.Domineck).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 24(14:15 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 17 for -7 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 17(13:15 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 52 yards from SYR 17. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 35 for 4 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(13:08 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 37 for 2 yards (93-C.Okechukwu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 37(12:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 37(12:43 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 10-J.Sims Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GT 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 32(12:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 32(12:38 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 44 yards from GT 32 to SYR 24 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
CUSE
Orange
- Interception (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(12:32 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 27 for 3 yards (94-M.Lockhart).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 27(12:10 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 68-A.Servais False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 27. No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 22(11:50 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-Z.Walton at GT 32. 21-Z.Walton to GT 37 for 5 yards (3-T.Harris).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (8 plays, 63 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(11:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-R.Hanna at SYR 25. 19-R.Hanna to SYR 25 for no gain. Penalty on SYR 14-G.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GT 37. Team penalty on SYR Roughing the passer declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(11:32 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to SYR 40 for 8 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 40(11:06 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to SYR 37 for 3 yards (17-S.Linton52-C.Harper).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(10:45 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 26 for 11 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(10:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 24 for 2 yards (17-S.Linton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 24(10:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 24(9:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Allen.
|+24 YD
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 24(9:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(9:37 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin to SYR 2 for no gain.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 61 yards from GT 35. 4-N.Johnson to GT 47 for 49 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(9:29 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson to GT 46 for 1 yard (92-J.Griffin).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 46(9:05 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(9:05 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is no good. blocked by 99-Z.Morton.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:57 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 41 for 16 yards (11-J.Carter26-A.Greenwood).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(8:35 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to SYR 29 for 30 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(7:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter. Penalty on SYR 2-I.Melifonwu Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SYR 29. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 14(7:45 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 85-B.Ward False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 14. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 19(7:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to SYR 12 for 7 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 12(7:07 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to SYR 8 for 4 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 8(6:30 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to SYR 3 for 5 yards (17-S.Linton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - GATECH 3(5:56 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to SYR 1 for 2 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 1(5:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:10 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 2nd) 87-J.Kelley kicks 44 yards from GT 35. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 28 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(5:07 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 40 for 12 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(4:50 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 45 for 5 yards (0-D.Brooks1-J.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 45(4:19 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 56-D.Tisdale Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CUSE 30(4:19 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 34-S.Tucker. 34-S.Tucker to SYR 30 for no gain (1-J.Thomas6-D.Curry).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 20 - CUSE 30(4:19 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 49 for 19 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 49(3:40 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 49. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 44(3:24 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 48 yards from SYR 44 to GT 8 fair catch by 11-M.Ezzard.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 8(3:24 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 12 for 4 yards (20-C.Jonas).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 12(3:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 8 for -4 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 8(2:35 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 32 for 24 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(2:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 32(2:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 37 for 5 yards (0-M.Williams9-K.Jonathan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 37(2:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to GT 43 for 6 yards. Team penalty on GT Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at GT 37. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 32(1:30 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 37 for 5 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 37(1:22 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 37. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 11 for 2 yards. Team penalty on GT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at GT 37. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GATECH 32(1:22 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 64 yards from GT 32 out of bounds at the SYR 4.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (8 plays, -5 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 4(1:15 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 10 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 10(1:00 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 11 for 1 yard (13-A.Showell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 11(0:54 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 16 for 5 yards (17-D.Knight).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(0:54 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 16(0:30 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 23 for 7 yards (42-J.Domineck).
CUSE
Orange
- Missed FG (6 plays, 45 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 30 for 5 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 30(14:40 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 33 for 3 yards (11-J.Carter13-M.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 33(14:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 38 for 5 yards (19-R.Hanna6-T.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(13:30 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 42 for 4 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 42(13:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to SYR 42 for 16 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(12:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 42(12:37 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to SYR 42 for no gain (27-S.Thompson).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 42(11:53 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-R.Hanna at SYR 20. 19-R.Hanna to SYR 20 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Missed FG (14 plays, 56 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(11:45 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to GT 44 for 36 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(11:24 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to GT 45 for -1 yard (42-J.Domineck).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 45(11:00 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett. Penalty on GT 2-T.Carpenter Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 45. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(10:57 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to GT 31 for 4 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 31(10:15 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to GT 35 for -4 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 35(9:49 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - GATECH 35(9:49 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(9:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 35 for no gain (32-M.Wax).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 35(9:10 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 47 for 18 yards (2-I.Melifonwu32-M.Wax).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(8:50 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to SYR 37 for 10 yards (13-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(8:30 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 37 for no gain (32-M.Wax). Penalty on GT 11-M.Ezzard Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 37. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 25 - CUSE 48(8:10 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 50 for 2 yards. Penalty on GT 34-J.Coco Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 48. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 35 - CUSE 38(7:50 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 45 for 7 yards (93-C.Okechukwu32-M.Wax).
|Penalty
|
2 & 28 - CUSE 45(7:25 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 54-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at GT 45. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 33 - CUSE 40(7:22 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to SYR 31 for 29 yards (11-J.Carter19-R.Hanna).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(6:47 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to SYR 27 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams13-M.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(6:10 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 24 for 3 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 24(5:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to SYR 14 for 10 yards (15-N.Nunn).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(5:15 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to SYR 17 for -3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - CUSE 17(4:35 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 9 for 8 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 9(4:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - CUSE 9(3:58 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(3:53 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 20(3:48 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Penalty on SYR 56-D.Tisdale Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 20(3:41 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GATECH 20(3:38 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 50 yards from SYR 20. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 33 for 3 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
CUSE
Orange
- TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(3:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to GT 37 for 4 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 37(3:05 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to SYR 36 for 27 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(2:40 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to SYR 43 for -7 yards (97-C.Roscoe).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 17 - CUSE 43(2:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to SYR 3 for 40 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CUSE 3(1:39 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart kicks 34 yards from GT 35. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 35 for 4 yards (5-J.Howard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(1:25 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 42 for 7 yards (0-D.Brooks).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 42(1:00 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to GT 43 for 15 yards (6-D.Curry1-J.Thomas).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(0:45 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good. Team penalty on GT Illegal substitution declined.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(0:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to GT 35 for 10 yards (52-C.Harper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(0:13 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 35 for no gain (97-C.Roscoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 35(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 35(14:56 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 37 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CUSE 37(14:20 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 42 yards from GT 37 to SYR 21 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(14:16 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 26 for 5 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 26(13:55 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 26 for no gain (13-A.Showell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 26(13:25 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 29 for 3 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 29(12:45 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 40 yards from SYR 29. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 31 for no gain.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(12:34 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to GT 32 for 1 yard (42-T.Richards).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 32(12:15 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 34-J.Coco. 34-J.Coco to GT 39 for 7 yards (0-M.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 39(11:45 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to GT 37 for -2 yards (0-M.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CUSE 37(11:20 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 37 to SYR 10 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (5 plays, 50 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(11:07 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 13 for 3 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 13(10:40 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 15 for 2 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 15(10:05 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 14 for -1 yard. Penalty on SYR 56-D.Tisdale Holding. Team penalty on GT Personal Foul offsetting. No Play. (42-J.Domineck).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 15(9:45 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 15(9:28 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 55 yards from SYR 15. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 48 for 18 yards.
CUSE
Orange
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(9:15 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to SYR 41 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(8:55 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 41(8:55 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to SYR 39 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 39(8:30 - 4th) Penalty on GT 34-J.Coco False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 39. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 13 - CUSE 44(8:30 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-J.Carter at SYR 34. 11-J.Carter 6-T.Williams Downed at the GT 43 runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (5 plays, 73 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(8:30 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 6-T.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (5 plays, 12 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney kicks 60 yards from SYR 20. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 33 for 13 yards. Penalty on GT 28-D.Smith Chop block 15 yards enforced at GT 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(8:00 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 18 for no gain (11-J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 18(7:45 - 4th) 13-J.Yates scrambles to GT 22 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 22(7:45 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 22(7:45 - 4th) Team penalty on GT False start 5 yards enforced at GT 22. No Play.
|Sack
|
4 & 11 - CUSE 17(7:45 - 4th) 13-J.Yates sacked at GT 8 for -9 yards FUMBLES (17-S.Linton97-C.Roscoe). 17-S.Linton to GT 9 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - GATECH 9(6:45 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to GT 9 for no gain (14-J.King).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 9(6:19 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to GT 8 for 1 yard (11-A.Clayton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 6(6:00 - 4th) 22-M.Pierre runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 8(6:05 - 4th) 22-M.Pierre to GT 1 for 7 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 1(6:05 - 4th) 22-M.Pierre to GT 1 for no gain (6-D.Curry).
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (8 plays, 1 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 1(5:42 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to GT 3 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 3(5:30 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to GT 7 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 7(5:20 - 4th) Team penalty on GT Ineligible player downfield during passing down 4 yards enforced at GT 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 3(5:10 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete.
|Punt
|
1 & 3 - CUSE 3(5:10 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 39 yards from GT 3. 4-N.Johnson to GT 29 for 13 yards (14-J.King).
CUSE
Orange
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(3:58 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to GT 25 for 4 yards (0-D.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 25(3:48 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to GT 24 for 1 yard (92-J.Griffin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 24(3:38 - 4th) 22-M.Pierre to GT 20 for 4 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 20(3:28 - 4th) 22-M.Pierre to GT 18 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(3:18 - 4th) 22-M.Pierre to GT 17 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 17(3:08 - 4th) 17-S.Linton to GT 24 FUMBLES. 22-M.Pierre to GT 18 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 18(2:58 - 4th) 22-M.Pierre to GT 18 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson). Team penalty on SYR Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 18.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 25 - CUSE 33(1:30 - 4th) 28-B.Labrosse to GT 28 for 5 yards (94-M.Lockhart).
