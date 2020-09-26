|
|
|TEXAS
|TXTECH
No. 8 Texas rallies to beat Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime, sending No. 8 Texas to a wild 63-56 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday that saw the Longhorns rally with two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes of regulation.
Moore's second touchdown catch came with 40 seconds left and Ehlinger's 2-point conversion pass to Brennan Eagles tied it to get to overtime. Texas got the ball first and quickly scored when Ehlinger and Moore connected for their third score of the day.
Texas Tech's possession ended when Alan Bowman was forced to scramble and threw a wild pass that was intercepted by Caden Sterns.
Texas, chasing its first Big 12 title since 2009, had looked done when the Red Raiders went ahead 56-41 late in the fourth quarter on touchdowns from T.J. Vasher and SaRodorick Thompson Jr. But Ehlginer engineered a quick drive for a touchdown pass to Eagles and the Longhorns recovered the onside kick to set up the tying score.
''Our quarterback looked at me and said, `They left us too much time. We're going to tie this thing up and win in overtime,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''And I believed him.''
Texas is 2-0 for the first time under Herman, who is in his fourth season with the Longhorns, who are chasing their first Big 12 title since 2009.
Ehlinger finished with 262 yards passing with five touchdowns and also ran for a score for Texas (2-0 1-0) . Bowman passed for 325 yards and five touchdowns for the Red Raiders (1-1, 0-1) but also threw three interceptions.
''We learned we're never out of it. You look around college football in 2020, there's some weird things going on,'' Ehlinger said. ''All I can say is wow.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: The Longhorns feel any game is within reach of their senior quarterback and Ehlinger delivered again. Ehlinger found multiple targets to get the Longhorns into the end zone and was 10 of 11 passing in leading the comeback. Moore is rapidly turning into a favorite target after missing the 2019 season while under team suspension. The comeback will overshadow a miserable performance by the defense under first-year coordinator Chris Ash.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were on the brink of delivering second-year coach Matt Wells a signature win over a Top 10 team and big rival. Blowing a two touchdown lead in the final 3 minutes could crush a team's confidence. Bowman's big day was overshadowed by the three interceptions. The first two set up Texas touchdowns in the first half before the last one ended the game.
''We get a stop, we win the game. We force a turnover, we win the game,'' Texas Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers said. ''We fell short.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Longhorns could be rising. Although it wasn't always impressive, the big comeback and two teams ranked higher than Texas losing Saturday only helps their chance to move up.
UP NEXT
Texas returns home to host TCU next Saturday
Texas Tech travels to Kansas State next Saturday
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|24
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|13
|16
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|459
|426
|Total Plays
|89
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|116
|Rush Attempts
|48
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|262
|325
|Comp. - Att.
|27-41
|31-52
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-100
|4-15
|Touchdowns
|9
|8
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|5
|Other
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.0
|5-47.8
|Return Yards
|162
|35
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|3-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-63
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-93
|1-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|325
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|459
|TOTAL YDS
|426
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|27/40
|262
|5
|1
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|12
|89
|0
|26
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|16
|69
|1
|24
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|16
|44
|1
|12
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|4
|12
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|7
|5
|73
|3
|31
|
B. Schooler 81 WR
|B. Schooler
|10
|7
|58
|1
|27
|
K. Money 83 WR
|K. Money
|4
|4
|39
|0
|20
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|4
|3
|31
|1
|12
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|3
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Woodard 9 WR
|A. Woodard
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Black 0 WR
|T. Black
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Thompson 9 DB
|Jo. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Watson II 2 DB
|K. Watson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Leitao 81 DL
|R. Leitao
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Watson 25 RB
|G. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2/2
|43
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|5
|40.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|-17.0
|0
|0
|
T. Owens 44 DB
|T. Owens
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|31/52
|325
|5
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|16
|104
|2
|75
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|3
|6
|0
|8
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|3
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|9
|7
|91
|1
|19
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|7
|7
|77
|2
|22
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|9
|4
|74
|2
|29
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|6
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|6
|3
|19
|0
|22
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Cleveland 85 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Holcomb 87 TE
|J. Holcomb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ingram 22 DB
|J. Ingram
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCann 98 DL
|N. McCann
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 0 DL
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Drew 90 DL
|D. Drew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|5
|47.8
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger pushed ob at TEX 30 for 5 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(14:30 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 42 for 12 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(14:20 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 46 for 4 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 46(14:01 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles pushed ob at TT 46 for 8 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(13:38 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TT 46 for no gain (53-E.Howard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 46(13:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 41 for 5 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 41(12:21 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TT 30 for 11 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(12:01 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler to TT 21 for 9 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 21(11:41 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler pushed ob at TT 12 for 9 yards (7-A.Frye).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(11:19 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TT 9 for 3 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 9(10:43 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TT 9 for no gain (16-T.Leggett1-K.Merriweather).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 9(10:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TT 4 for 5 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 4(9:19 - 1st) Penalty on TT 53-E.Howard Offside 2 yards enforced at TT 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TEXAS 2(9:15 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:11 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 33 for 8 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 33(8:47 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TEX 45 for 22 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(8:28 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 27 for 18 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(8:06 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 15 for 12 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(7:50 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TEX 13 for 2 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 13(7:06 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 42 for 42 yards (9-T.Vasher35-P.Curley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(6:52 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to TEX 47 for 5 yards (17-C.Schooler7-A.Frye).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 47(6:32 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TT 42 for 11 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(6:10 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 35 for 7 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 35(5:47 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 30 for 5 yards (53-E.Howard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(5:32 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 26 for 4 yards (1-K.Merriweather17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 26(5:06 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 26 for no gain (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 26(4:35 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 26(4:29 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:24 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 28 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 28(4:10 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 28(4:04 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Holcomb.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 28(3:59 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 42 yards from TT 28 to TEX 30 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(3:50 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 34 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers41-J.Morgenstern).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 34(3:14 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 39 for 5 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 39(2:56 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to TEX 50 for 11 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(2:35 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 15-M.Washington. 15-M.Washington to TT 44 for 6 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 44(2:04 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at TT 30 for 14 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(1:23 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 31 for -1 yard (6-R.Jeffers97-T.Bradford).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 31(0:48 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:41 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 5-C.Townsend. 5-C.Townsend to TT 27 for 2 yards (25-B.Foster).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27(0:16 - 1st) 5-C.Townsend to TT 27 for no gain (95-A.Collins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 27(15:00 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXTECH 27(14:53 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 41 yards from TT 27 to TEX 32 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(14:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 32(14:36 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 32 for no gain (53-E.Howard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 32(13:53 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 32(13:47 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 17 yards from TEX 32 out of bounds at the TEX 49.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(13:37 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma pushed ob at TEX 33 for 16 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(13:00 - 2nd) 18-M.Price incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Cleveland. Penalty on TEX 9-J.Thompson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 33. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(12:51 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TEX 22 for -4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXTECH 22(12:16 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (10 plays, 51 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 11 yards from TT 35 to the TT 46 downed by 36-T.Wolff.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(12:11 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-C.Brown at TEX 27. 15-C.Brown to TEX 49 for 22 yards (14-X.White).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 148 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(12:01 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TT 46 for 5 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 46(11:29 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at TT 43 for 3 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 43(11:05 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 75-J.Angilau False start 5 yards enforced at TT 43. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 48(10:42 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TT 37 for 11 yards (7-A.Frye).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(10:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-A.Woodard. 9-A.Woodard to TT 31 for 6 yards (11-E.Monroe2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(10:02 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TT 29 for 2 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 29(9:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TT 25 for 4 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:47 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TT 25 for no gain (98-N.McCann).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:09 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TT 1 for 24 yards (7-A.Frye).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXTECH 1(7:53 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:48 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(7:48 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman sacked at TT 19 for -6 yards FUMBLES (46-J.Ossai). 6-J.Mitchell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(7:48 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(7:45 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk pushed ob at TT 31 for 6 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 31(7:30 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 36 for 5 yards (3-J.Green).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(7:15 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 39 for 3 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 39(6:48 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TT 45 for 6 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 45(6:28 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TT 47 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(6:07 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 47(5:57 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon pushed ob at TEX 44 for 9 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 44(5:40 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TEX 26 for 18 yards (25-B.Foster15-C.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(5:17 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to TEX 19 for 7 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 19(4:50 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Interception (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:44 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 28 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 28(4:06 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 28 for no gain (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 28(3:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 28(3:20 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from TEX 28 blocked by 41-J.Morgenstern. 6-J.Moore to TEX 17 for no gain.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Halftime (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(2:35 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler to TT 14 for 5 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 14(2:04 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TT 8 for 6 yards (16-T.Leggett6-R.Jeffers).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXTECH 8(1:28 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TT 6 for 2 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 6(1:13 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 95-J.Hutchings Offside 3 yards enforced at TT 6. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 3(1:13 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(1:08 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 30 for 5 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 30(0:52 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TT 22 FUMBLES. 14-X.White to TT 22 for no gain.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:55 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 30 for 5 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 30(14:25 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 30(14:21 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 53 yards from TT 30. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 17 FUMBLES. 3-X.Martin runs no gain for a touchdown.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Missed FG (13 plays, 55 yards, 6:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:08 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:08 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 37 for 12 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(13:49 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler to TEX 41 for 4 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 41(13:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 41(13:23 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXTECH 41(13:16 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 40 yards from TEX 41 to TT 19 fair catch by 7-A.Frye.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(13:08 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 23 for 4 yards (49-T.Graham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 23(12:41 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 23(12:35 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 23(12:30 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 0 yards from TT 23 blocked by 44-T.Owens. 23-J.Barron runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:21 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(12:21 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 33 for 8 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 33(12:06 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 35 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai95-A.Collins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(11:33 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 35 for no gain (36-J.Jones). Penalty on TEX 93-T.Sweat Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TT 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(11:12 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TEX 45 for 5 yards (25-B.Foster).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 45(10:54 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TEX 18 for 27 yards (25-B.Foster). Penalty on TT 18-M.Price Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at TEX 45. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 45(10:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TEX 39 for 6 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(9:42 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TEX 42 for -3 yards (81-R.Leitao).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEXAS 42(8:58 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TEX 34 for 8 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 34(8:38 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TEX 28 for 6 yards (25-B.Foster).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(8:25 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TEX 19 for 9 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 19(7:44 - 3rd) 5-C.Townsend to TEX 7 for 12 yards (25-B.Foster). Penalty on TT 77-E.Carde Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 15.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 25(7:18 - 3rd) 5-C.Townsend to TEX 24 for 1 yard (98-M.Ojomo).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 24(6:42 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TEX 28 for -4 yards (95-A.Collins6-J.Mitchell).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 28(6:04 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (1 plays, 10 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(5:58 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 52-S.Cosmi False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 28. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXTECH 23(5:58 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to TEX 34 for 11 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 34(5:18 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 43 for 9 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(5:01 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 41 for 16 yards. Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 44.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 19 - TXTECH 34(4:39 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 32 for -2 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - TXTECH 32(4:02 - 3rd) 6-J.Moore incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Ehlinger.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - TXTECH 32(3:54 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - TXTECH 32(3:46 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 35 yards from TEX 32 to TT 33 fair catch by 7-A.Frye.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (11 plays, 64 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(3:37 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 35 for 2 yards (99-K.Coburn40-A.Adeoye).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 35(3:02 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 27 for -8 yards (49-T.Graham).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 16 - TEXAS 27(2:14 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 49 for 22 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(1:57 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 47 for 4 yards (25-B.Foster11-A.Cook). Penalty on TEX 11-A.Cook Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TEX 47.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(1:40 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 29 for 3 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 29(1:01 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Cleveland.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 29(0:54 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:44 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to TEX 28 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 28(0:22 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 28(0:14 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-A.Hogan at TEX 34. 27-A.Hogan to TEX 10 for 24 yards (70-C.Jones).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (6 plays, 56 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 38 yards from TT 35 to the TEX 27 downed by 18-J.Wiley.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(14:59 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TT 47 for 26 yards (6-R.Jeffers41-J.Morgenstern).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(14:40 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 15-M.Washington. 15-M.Washington to TT 40 for 7 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 40(14:08 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TT 30 for 10 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(13:48 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 30(13:41 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 24 for 6 yards (98-N.McCann).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 24(13:08 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TT 21 for 3 yards (98-N.McCann2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 21(12:53 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TT 19 for 2 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(12:25 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TT 7 for 12 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXTECH 7(12:13 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TT 10 for -3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 10(11:39 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TT 9 for 1 yard (41-J.Morgenstern6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 9(11:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TXTECH 9(10:52 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, -16 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(10:47 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(10:43 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 25(10:38 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 25(10:35 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 47 yards from TT 25 Downed at the TEX 28.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (2 plays, 78 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(10:23 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler to TEX 44 for 16 yards. Penalty on TEX 78-D.Okafor Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TXTECH 18(10:04 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXTECH 18(9:57 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 16 for -2 yards (98-N.McCann).
|Sack
|
3 & 22 - TXTECH 16(9:18 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 7 for -9 yards (19-T.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 31 - TXTECH 7(8:37 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 49 yards from TEX 7. 7-A.Frye to TT 44 FUMBLES. 7-A.Frye to TT 44 for no gain.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (4 plays, 59 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:25 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TT 46 for 2 yards (98-M.Ojomo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 46(7:49 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TEX 48 for 6 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 48(7:14 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TEX 43 for 5 yards (95-A.Collins).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(7:00 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon runs ob at TEX 31 for 12 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(6:47 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TEX 18 for 13 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(6:19 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (8 plays, 42 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 51 yards from TT 35. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 35 for 21 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(6:04 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 36 for 1 yard (17-C.Schooler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 36(5:44 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 43 for 7 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 43(5:12 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler to TEX 44 for 1 yard (17-C.Schooler). Penalty on TEX 78-D.Okafor Chop block 15 yards enforced at TEX 43. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - TEXAS 28(5:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 19 for -9 yards (53-E.Howard).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - TEXAS 19(4:22 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 59 yards from TEX 19. 7-A.Frye to TT 22 for no gain.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(4:12 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TT 25 for 3 yards (36-J.Jones).
|+75 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 25(3:27 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 24 yards from TT 35 to TEX 41 fair catch by 18-J.Wiley.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(3:13 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler to TT 32 for 27 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(3:02 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 32(2:56 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to TT 12 for 20 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(2:45 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 23 yards from TEX 35 to the TT 42 downed by 19-M.Epps.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(2:37 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TT 39 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 39(2:09 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TT 27 for 12 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(1:55 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TT 23 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler1-K.Merriweather).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 23(1:25 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 18 for 5 yards (90-D.Drew).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 18(1:04 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 8 for 10 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - TXTECH 8(0:53 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler runs ob at TT 5 for 3 yards. Penalty on TEX 78-D.Okafor Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TT 8. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 13 - TXTECH 13(0:48 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter False start 5 yards enforced at TT 13. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 18 - TXTECH 18(0:48 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:40 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:40 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:36 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 38 for 13 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(0:28 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 38(0:20 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 38(0:15 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 43 for 5 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 43(0:09 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 56 yards from TT 43 Downed at the TEX 1.