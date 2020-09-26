|
|
|NCST
|VATECH
Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over NC State on Saturday night.
Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries - including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker - the Hokies (1-0, 1-0 ACC) started quickly in a season opener delayed two weeks because of two COVID-related postponements.
Virginia Tech took advantage of an NC State defense missing three starters who were out with injuries,by speeding to a 17-0 lead.
Patterson, the Hokies' No. 3 quarterback, entered the game in the second quarter after starter Braxton Burmeister left with a hand injury. Patterson threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Tayvion Robinson and 16 yards to James Mitchell on the Hokies' final two possessions of the first half. He also scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Khalil Herbert ran for 104 yards and a score for Virginia Tech, which rushed for 315 yards.
Devin Leary threw for 165 yards and a score for the Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1).
THE TAKEAWAYS
NC State: After winning their opener, the Wolfpack were dominated in every phase of this game. The injuries on defense hurt, and NC State needs better play at quarterback. Leary, who played in the second half against the Hokies and threw a touchdown pass, may move into a starting role.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies have been plagued with coronavirus issues over the past two weeks, but looked sharp despite numerous players missing practices. Virginia Tech did not turn the ball over, made no mistakes on special teams, and had just five penalties in a well-rounded performance.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The impressive outing by the Hokies could vault them a few spots in the next Associated Press poll.
UP NEXT
NC State: The Wolfpack play at Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Duke on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|351
|474
|Total Plays
|75
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|314
|Rush Attempts
|42
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|7.7
|Yards Passing
|247
|181
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|11-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-51.0
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|46
|110
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|4-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-25
|3-43
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-47
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|181
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|314
|
|
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|12/16
|165
|1
|0
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|7/16
|82
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|14
|94
|0
|14
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|13
|64
|1
|10
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|7
|21
|1
|9
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|5
|-13
|0
|8
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|3
|-27
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|6
|4
|79
|0
|36
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|4
|4
|29
|0
|10
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|3
|2
|24
|1
|17
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|5
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
D. Parham 28 TE
|D. Parham
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Provillon 84 WR
|J. Provillon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 6 S
|Ja. Harris
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Te. Dawkins 0 DE
|Te. Dawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashford 16 S
|R. Ashford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 CB
|D. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 21 S
|K. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 28 DE
|I. Kante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|53
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|6
|51.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Parham 28 TE
|D. Parham
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|7/11
|106
|0
|0
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|4/6
|75
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|6
|104
|1
|37
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|53
|0
|51
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|10
|47
|1
|9
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|9
|46
|0
|22
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|5
|42
|0
|23
|
R. Blackshear 5 RB
|R. Blackshear
|8
|28
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|4
|3
|68
|1
|33
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|3
|2
|46
|0
|46
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|6
|4
|40
|1
|19
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Fairs 14 WR
|E. Fairs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Jenkins 33 DB
|K. Jenkins
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Debose 13 DL
|Z. Debose
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Simmons 94 DL
|N. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Matheny 30 DB
|T. Matheny
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Fuga 58 DL
|J. Fuga
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Adams 46 DL
|E. Adams
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|3/3
|49
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|4
|47.3
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|4
|5.0
|11
|0
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (5 plays, 46 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 61 yards from NCST 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 25 for 21 yards (82-M.Fisher).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(14:55 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to NCST 44 for 31 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(14:19 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to NCST 28 for 16 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(13:36 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to NCST 27 for 1 yard (4-C.Powell).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 27(12:57 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to NCST 29 for -2 yards (1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 29(12:22 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 29(12:18 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(12:13 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 27 for 2 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 27(11:52 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 5 yards (8-E.Belmar34-A.Tisdale).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NCST 32(11:12 - 1st) Penalty on NCST 6-C.Angeline False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 32. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NCST 27(10:57 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 18 for -9 yards (9-J.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - NCST 18(10:11 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 57 yards from NCST 18. 83-T.Robinson to VT 36 for 11 yards (12-D.Boykin).
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (3 plays, 64 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(10:00 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister pushed ob at NCST 42 for 22 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(9:23 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to NCST 37 for 5 yards (16-R.Ashford52-C.Clark).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 37(8:38 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(8:30 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 29 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale8-E.Belmar).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NCST 29(8:13 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - NCST 29(8:08 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Deablo at NCST 33. 17-D.Deablo to NCST 33 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(8:04 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister runs ob at NCST 27 for 6 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 27(7:53 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to NCST 8 for 19 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - VATECH 8(7:16 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(7:11 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 27 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby34-A.Tisdale).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 27(6:48 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 38 for 11 yards (17-D.Deablo38-A.Barno).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(6:25 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 40 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale58-J.Fuga).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 40(5:52 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 44 for 4 yards (33-K.Jenkins).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NCST 44(5:18 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 36 for -8 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NCST 36(4:38 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 55 yards from NCST 36. 83-T.Robinson to VT 15 for 6 yards (30-S.Williams).
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(4:24 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 34 for 19 yards (25-S.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(3:56 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert to VT 34 for no gain (1-I.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 34(3:17 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to VT 37 for 3 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 37(2:38 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 38 for 1 yard (24-M.Dunlap).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 38(2:09 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 34 yards from VT 38 to NCST 28 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(2:01 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman scrambles runs ob at NCST 36 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NCST 36(1:41 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 36(1:36 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 46 for 10 yards (17-D.Deablo9-J.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(1:03 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 49 for 3 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 49(0:47 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to VT 49 for 2 yards (37-B.Murray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NCST 49(15:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NCST 49(14:55 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 41 yards from VT 49 to VT 8 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 8(14:48 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 22 for 14 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(14:22 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 26 for 4 yards (16-R.Ashford52-C.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 26(13:52 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 31 for 5 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams31-V.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 31(13:22 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 31 for no gain (32-D.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 31(12:56 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 62 yards from VT 31 out of bounds at the NCST 7.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 7(12:45 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 9 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 9(12:17 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Parham.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 9(12:10 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to NCST 11 for 2 yards (96-N.Pollard).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - NCST 11(11:28 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 32-D.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 11. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NCST 6(11:20 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 53 yards from NCST 6. 83-T.Robinson to VT 46 for 5 yards (32-D.Thomas). Penalty on VT 37-B.Murray Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VT 46.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, -17 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(11:08 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister sacked at VT 18 for -13 yards (1-I.Moore).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 23 - VATECH 18(10:37 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 17 for -1 yard (32-D.Thomas90-S.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 24 - VATECH 17(10:02 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 19 for 2 yards (1-I.Moore).
|Penalty
|
4 & 22 - VATECH 19(9:37 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 17-D.Deablo False start 5 yards enforced at VT 19. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - VATECH 14(9:33 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 56 yards from VT 14. 5-T.Thomas runs ob at VT 49 for 21 yards.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(9:19 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to VT 38 for 11 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(9:05 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to VT 34 for 4 yards (33-K.Jenkins27-A.Chatman).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 34(8:44 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to VT 20 for 14 yards (24-D.Taylor33-K.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(8:29 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to VT 18 for 2 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 18(7:58 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to VT 12 for 6 yards (33-K.Jenkins38-A.Barno).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 12(7:45 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to VT 3 for 9 yards (17-D.Deablo33-K.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NCST 3(7:27 - 2nd) 8-R.Person runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (11 plays, 70 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:22 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 33 for 8 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 33(6:47 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 35 for 2 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(6:13 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 41 for 6 yards (1-I.Moore32-D.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 41(5:41 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 42 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore32-D.Thomas).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 42(5:09 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to NCST 25 for 33 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:50 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson to NCST 21 for 4 yards (31-V.Jones29-A.McNeill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 21(4:13 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to NCST 18 for 3 yards (32-D.Thomas). Penalty on VT 76-B.Hoffman Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 18.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - VATECH 28(3:57 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner to NCST 26 for 2 yards (31-V.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 26(3:19 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to NCST 15 for 11 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(2:54 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 3(2:48 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 93-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(2:48 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(2:48 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 34 for 9 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 34(2:31 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 33 for -1 yard (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NCST 33(2:01 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NCST 33(1:55 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 46 yards from NCST 33 to VT 21 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson. Team penalty on NCST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at VT 21.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (3 plays, 74 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 26(1:48 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner to NCST 23 for 51 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(1:16 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson to NCST 16 for 7 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 16(0:47 - 2nd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Halftime (4 plays, 46 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 8-R.Person to NCST 18 for 18 yards (22-C.Conner38-A.Barno).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 18(0:36 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 37 for 19 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(0:24 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to VT 40 for 23 yards (33-K.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(0:20 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to VT 36 for 4 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NCST 36(0:03 - 2nd) spikes the ball at VT 36 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 6 - NCST 36(0:03 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (9 plays, 67 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 35 yards from VT 50. 28-D.Parham to NCST 22 for 7 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 22(14:56 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 22(14:50 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 32 for 10 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(14:26 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 37 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale37-B.Murray).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 37(14:00 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to VT 47 for 16 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 47(13:34 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 50-G.Gibson False start 5 yards enforced at VT 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - NCST 48(13:17 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman runs ob at VT 46 for 6 yards. Team penalty on NCST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NCST 48. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - NCST 43(13:03 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 48 for 5 yards (13-Z.Debose34-A.Tisdale).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - NCST 48(12:25 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to VT 46 for 6 yards (13-Z.Debose17-D.Deablo).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - NCST 46(11:44 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Knight INTERCEPTED by 37-B.Murray at VT 42. 37-B.Murray to NCST 11 for 47 yards (16-B.Hockman).
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 11(11:31 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to NCST 7 for 4 yards (6-J.Harris21-K.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 7(10:49 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 7(10:44 - 3rd) Penalty on VT 21-K.Herbert False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 12(10:44 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 12(10:39 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Fumble (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(10:35 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 30 for 5 yards (8-E.Belmar23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NCST 30(9:59 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NCST 30(9:54 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 24 for -6 yards (9-J.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NCST 24(9:11 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 54 yards from NCST 24. 83-T.Robinson to VT 20 FUMBLES. 44-D.Strong to VT 20 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(9:01 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 43 for 23 yards (21-K.Martin).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(8:25 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister pushed ob at NCST 43 for 14 yards (25-S.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(7:49 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Herbert.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 43(7:44 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith. Penalty on NCST 13-T.Baker-Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NCST 43. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(7:37 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston to NCST 29 for -1 yard (0-T.Dawkins5-C.Hart).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 29(6:58 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister to NCST 24 for 5 yards (1-I.Moore).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 24(6:07 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister sacked at NCST 32 for -8 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - VATECH 32(5:28 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:22 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight pushed ob at NCST 38 for 13 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(4:56 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 49 for 11 yards (17-D.Deablo46-E.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(4:37 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NCST 49(4:33 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 40 for -9 yards (36-D.Crawford93-M.Kendricks).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - NCST 40(3:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to VT 49 for 11 yards (27-A.Chatman23-R.Ashby).
|+36 YD
|
4 & 8 - NCST 49(3:11 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to VT 13 for 36 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(2:51 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to VT 7 for 6 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 7(2:23 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 64 yards from NCST 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 25 for 24 yards (35-M.Fox).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(2:12 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister to VT 37 for 12 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams29-A.McNeill).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(1:30 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston to VT 49 for 12 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(1:10 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to NCST 45 for 6 yards (1-I.Moore5-C.Hart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 45(0:45 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Fairs.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 45(0:41 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 45(0:36 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 37 yards from NCST 45 Downed at the NCST 8.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Downs (14 plays, 42 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 8(0:26 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 13 for 5 yards (96-N.Pollard33-K.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 13(15:00 - 4th) 8-R.Person to NCST 16 for 3 yards (9-J.Reed23-R.Ashby).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 16(14:30 - 4th) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 23 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(14:01 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 23(13:54 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Lesane.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 23(13:48 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to NCST 40 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(13:32 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 40(13:26 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 47 for 7 yards (93-M.Kendricks23-R.Ashby).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 47(12:50 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to VT 47 for 6 yards (17-D.Deablo93-M.Kendricks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 47(12:18 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Lesane. Penalty on NCST 55-T.Riley Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 47. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - NCST 43(12:10 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to VT 49 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - NCST 49(11:42 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to VT 48 for 1 yard (4-D.Hollifield).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - NCST 48(11:11 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person pushed ob at VT 41 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Sack
|
4 & 4 - NCST 41(10:33 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 50 for -9 yards (4-D.Hollifield13-Z.Debose).
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (3 plays, 50 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(10:26 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert to NCST 4 for 46 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - VATECH 4(9:41 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to NCST 1 for 3 yards (32-D.Thomas4-C.Powell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 1(9:02 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:56 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to NCST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(8:56 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 27 for 2 yards (30-T.Matheny58-J.Fuga).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 27(8:27 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to VT 36 for 37 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(8:02 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at VT 45 for -9 yards (46-E.Adams13-Z.Debose).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 19 - NCST 45(7:25 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to VT 36 for 9 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 36(6:53 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to VT 29 for 7 yards (4-D.Hollifield37-B.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - NCST 29(6:08 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to VT 23 for 6 yards (33-K.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(5:32 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to VT 20 for 3 yards (94-N.Simmon).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 20(5:03 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 28-D.Parham. 28-D.Parham to VT 6 for 14 yards (4-D.Hollifield30-T.Matheny).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - NCST 6(4:23 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to VT 1 for 5 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 1(4:06 - 4th) 20-J.Houston runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- End of Game (6 plays, 41 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn kicks 14 yards from NCST 35 out of bounds at the NCST 49.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(4:02 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to NCST 44 for 5 yards (28-I.Kante).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 44(3:20 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson pushed ob at NCST 35 for 9 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(2:42 - 4th) 0-J.Holston pushed ob at NCST 12 for 23 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 12(1:59 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to NCST 9 for 3 yards (12-D.Boykin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 9(1:14 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to NCST 1 for 8 yards (5-C.Hart52-C.Clark).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 1 - VATECH 1(0:31 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson kneels at NCST 8 for -7 yards.
