|
|
|WVU
|OKLAST
Hubbard, No. 15 Oklahoma State, escape with another victory
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) For Chuba Hubbard and Oklahoma State, it wasn't pretty, but in the end, when it really mattered, he and his team made the plays they needed to.
Hubbard scored on a 23-yard run with 1:17 remaining to salvage a difficult afternoon and help No. 15 Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 27-13 on Saturday.
Sidelined for a number of key plays after fumbling on consecutive second-half possessions, Hubbard ended up with 101 yards on 22 rushes for his 12th 100-yard performance in his last 13 games. With the additional action, Hubbard's backup, L.D. Brown, gained 103 yards on 11 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run, for Oklahoma State (2-0, 1-0 Big 12).
It was the first time since a 2016 contest against TCU that Oklahoma State had two different running backs rush for over 100 yards in a Big 12 outing.
''It's not good when you put the ball on the ground,'' Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said about Hubbard. ''And he knows that and he did come back in late and made a cut and made a score, and did good for us, but this is not a secret. He needs to take care of the football.''
True freshman backup quarterback Shane Illingworth, in his first collegiate start, completed 15 of 21 passes for 139 yards, but also had an interception, for the Cowboys.
''That's part of football, you're not going to be able to have games where everything goes as planned,'' said receiver Tylan Wallace, who had six receptions for 78 yards. ''You know you're going to face adversity, we had a lot of that today, and I'm just happy that we fought to the end. I couldn't ask for more than guys making a play when their number is called.''
Jarret Doege threw for 285 yards and a touchdown for West Virginia (1-1, 0-1), which actually outgained Oklahoma State 353-342. Winston Wright had four catches for 103 yards, including a 70-yard score late in the second quarter.
West Virginia, which has now lost six in a row to Oklahoma State dating back to 2014, was hurt by several costly penalties, getting flagged 12 times for 106 yards.
''Today was not good enough,'' Mountaineers coach Neal Brown said. ''That's the story of the game - extremely disappointing performance. We were an undisciplined football team today, and that's on me, that's on our coaches. We talk all the time about WVU not beating WVU.''
Oklahoma State came through with a key turnover early in the second quarter. After defensive end Trace Ford forced a fumble by hitting Doege's arm while he was about to pass, Tyren Irby scooped up the loose ball in the backfield and raced 56 yards for the touchdown that made it 14-0.
At that point, Hubbard had gained just 10 yards on three carries, and Brown had already scored, with his explosive touchdown run on his first touch of the game. Hubbard, who led the nation in rushing last year with 2,094 yards, played better after that, but then he fumbled late in the third quarter and then again early in the fourth. Those plays could have been extremely costly but fortunately, Cowboy offensive linemen recovered the ball each time.
''He's great, I just told him to just get out of his head,'' Brown said of Hubbard, who had 93 yards on 27 carries, including the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, in last week's 16-7 win over Tulsa. ''He feels he's not playing the way Chuba's supposed to play. I told him it's okay, it's going to pick up, it's a team sport, and at the end of the day, we got the W, and that's all we care about.''
TAKEAWAY
West Virginia: The Mountaineers moved the ball well throughout the first half and really appeared to be controlling the game, but they still trailed 20-7 at halftime despite holding significant advantages in yardage and total offensive plays. With five minutes left in the half, trailing 17-0, West Virginia had an edge in offensive plays of 39-21. Overall for the half, they led in total offense, 270-213, and that edge persisted throughout the entire game.
Oklahoma State: It was a game-time decision, but starting quarterback Spencer Sanders ultimately did not play, due to a right foot injury suffered during the first quarter last week. Illingworth, who completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards to spark the comeback 16-7 victory over Tulsa, played the entire game and looked pretty good, managing the offense well. He was 10 for 15 for 102 yards in the first half, but outside of a 32-yard completion to Wallace in the first quarter, most of his passes were check-downs underneath.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma State will remain in the Top 20, but will likely drop a couple of spots after another unimpressive victory. West Virginia, which received votes and was just outside the Top 25, will probably drop further and not be back up for consideration for at least a couple more weeks.
HONORED ALUMNI
Oklahoma State honored former running back Thurman Thomas (1984-87) at halftime, inducting him as the first player in their new Ring of Honor. His name and his No. 34 was unveiled atop the west end zone at Boone Pickens Stadium. Thomas, who was the Big Eight's Offensive Player of the Year in 1985 and '87, is still the OSU's leading rusher with 5,001 yards and his 50 total touchdowns rank second. Thomas, who went on to play 14 years in the NFL, 13 with the Buffalo Bills, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and the National College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
FINAL WORD
''You just got to find a way to win somehow and it's not pretty,'' Gundy said. ''That's not how you draw it up. It's just an unusual year and it's different than it ever has been, so the guys have to find a way to win a football game and make enough plays.''
UP NEXT
West Virginia returns home to take on Baylor next Saturday.
Oklahoma State heads out on the road next Saturday, visiting Kansas.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|328
|337
|Total Plays
|79
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|203
|Rush Attempts
|42
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|285
|139
|Comp. - Att.
|20-37
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|12-106
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.8
|6-44.8
|Return Yards
|42
|22
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|2-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|285
|PASS YDS
|139
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|328
|TOTAL YDS
|337
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|20/37
|285
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|26
|104
|0
|19
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|7
|11
|0
|15
|
G. Malashevich 89 WR
|G. Malashevich
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|7
|-38
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|9
|4
|103
|1
|70
|
TJ. Simmons 1 WR
|TJ. Simmons
|5
|4
|82
|0
|41
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|3
|2
|32
|0
|18
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|9
|5
|32
|0
|14
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Addae 4 CB
|A. Addae
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Guzman 2 S
|N. Guzman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young 6 S
|S. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Yates 50 OL
|B. Yates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thornton 52 DL
|J. Thornton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fields Jr. 86 WR
|R. Fields Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|2/2
|30
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|6
|39.8
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|15/21
|139
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|11
|103
|1
|66
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|22
|101
|1
|23
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|10
|6
|78
|0
|32
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|4
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|3
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|12-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 CB
|T. Harper
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cassity 90 FB
|B. Cassity
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Irby 91 DE
|T. Irby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Hale 19 K
|A. Hale
|2/2
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|6
|44.8
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|11.0
|20
|0
|
S. Taylor 18 QB
|S. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 20 for 20 yards (13-T.Harper).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(14:56 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 21 for 1 yard (98-B.Evers).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 21(14:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 34 for 13 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(14:10 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for 2 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WVU 36(13:41 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for no gain (3-T.Sterling7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WVU 36(13:02 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WVU 36(12:56 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 39 yards from WVU 36 to OKS 25 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(12:49 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(12:41 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 35 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(12:16 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 35(12:11 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 38 for 3 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 38(11:47 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 42 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith29-S.Mahone).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OKLAST 42(11:05 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 46 yards from OKS 42. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 12 for no gain (1-L.Wolf).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (10 plays, 40 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(10:57 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 26 for 14 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(10:39 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on OKS 94-T.Ford Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 26. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 5 - WVU 31(10:33 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 18 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel0-C.Holmes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 49(10:14 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to OKS 49 for 2 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 49(9:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to OKS 43 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 43(9:03 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to OKS 40 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez96-K.Walterscheid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(8:31 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 40(8:24 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 40(8:18 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to OKS 43 for -3 yards (92-C.Murray91-T.Irby).
|Penalty
|
4 & 13 - WVU 43(7:30 - 1st) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKS 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WVU 48(7:30 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 38 yards from OKS 48 to OKS 10 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(7:24 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 11 for 1 yard (23-T.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 11(6:51 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 10 for -1 yard (56-D.Stills).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 10(6:17 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 42 for 32 yards (23-T.Smith4-A.Addae). Penalty on WVU 42-B.Brand Offside declined.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(6:04 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 48 for 10 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(5:47 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth scrambles to WVU 48 for no gain (4-A.Addae).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 48(5:23 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth sacked at OKS 48 for -4 yards (8-V.Cowan).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 48(4:38 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to WVU 40 for 12 yards (23-T.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 40(3:51 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 35 yards from WVU 40 to WVU 5 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 5(3:44 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 7 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 7(3:09 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 20 for 13 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(2:35 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 24 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 24(2:15 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 23 for -1 yard (16-D.Harper).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 23(1:34 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to WVU 32 for 9 yards (13-T.Harper).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(1:01 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 35 for 3 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 35(0:21 - 1st) 2-J.Doege scrambles to WVU 38 for 3 yards (16-D.Harper).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WVU 38(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 57-M.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 33(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 33(14:50 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 43 yards from WVU 33 to OKS 24 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (3 plays, 76 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:47 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 22 for -2 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 22(14:23 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 34 for 12 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+66 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(13:52 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:43 - 2nd) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - WVU 20(13:43 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 22 for 2 yards (92-C.Murray).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 13 - WVU 22(13:97 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 41 for 19 yards (3-T.Sterling1-C.Bundage).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 41(12:49 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 4-L.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(12:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Sinkfield.
|+41 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 26(12:43 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at OKS 33 for 41 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(12:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to OKS 23 for 10 yards (13-T.Harper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(11:48 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 74-J.Gmiter False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WVU 28(11:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WVU 28(11:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - WVU 28(11:23 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege sacked at OKS 44 for -16 yards FUMBLES (94-T.Ford). 91-T.Irby runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(11:07 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 22 for -3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLAST 22(10:34 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 36 for 14 yards (16-D.Harper20-M.Rodriguez).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(10:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at OKS 46 for 18 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(9:53 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to OKS 47 for -1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 47(9:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 47(9:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to OKS 29 for 18 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(8:53 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 29(8:49 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 24 for 5 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga1-C.Bundage).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 24(8:13 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to OKS 22 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga94-T.Ford).
|-7 YD
|
4 & 3 - OKLAST 22(7:28 - 2nd) 89-G.Malashevich to OKS 29 FUMBLES (89-G.Malashevich). 89-G.Malashevich recovers at the OKS 29. 89-G.Malashevich to OKS 29 for no gain (8-R.Williams).
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(7:24 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 45 for 16 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(7:24 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 50-J.Bartlett Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKS 45. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(7:05 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 34 for 6 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 34(6:34 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 28 for 6 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(6:10 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 25 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 25(5:49 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WVU 23(5:13 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WVU 23(5:07 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 29 for 4 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(4:37 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 30 for 1 yard (40-B.Martin).
|+70 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30(3:59 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 50 yards from WVU 35 to the OKS 15 8-B.Johnson muffs the ball. 18-S.Taylor recovers at the OKS 15. 18-S.Taylor to OKS 17 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(3:41 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 21 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WVU 21(3:05 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 21(2:59 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 28 for 7 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(2:45 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 31 for 3 yards (2-N.Guzman).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 31(2:09 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 25 for -6 yards (55-D.Stills).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - WVU 25(2:01 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 29 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 29(1:59 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 40 yards from OKS 29 to WVU 31 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (7 plays, 40 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(1:52 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan pushed ob at WVU 36 for 5 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 36(1:48 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 40 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 40(1:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on WVU False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 40. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 35(1:27 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 32 for -3 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 32(1:01 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 35 yards from WVU 32 to OKS 33 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(0:59 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 33(0:53 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for no gain (55-D.Stills). Penalty on WVU 55-D.Stills Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at OKS 33.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(0:47 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 46 for 6 yards (2-N.Guzman).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 46(0:30 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at WVU 38 for 8 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(0:23 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 31 for 7 yards (2-N.Guzman86-R.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 31(0:16 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 27 for 4 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 27(0:10 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth spikes the ball at WVU 27 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - WVU 27(0:08 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (12 plays, 29 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 23 for -2 yards (4-A.Addae8-V.Cowan).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 23(14:29 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 34 for 11 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WVU 34(13:54 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 34 for no gain (56-D.Stills).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WVU 34(13:22 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 48 yards from OKS 34 to WVU 18 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(13:15 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 22 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga3-T.Sterling).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 22(12:42 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 25 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 25(12:07 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 28 for 3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(11:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 28(11:47 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 29 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 29(11:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright. Penalty on OKS 1-C.Bundage Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WVU 29. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(11:07 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 47 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez13-T.Harper).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 47(10:28 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 44 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(9:56 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 40 for 4 yards (99-S.Asi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 40(9:22 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 40 for no gain (3-T.Sterling).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 40(8:41 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith. Penalty on WVU 20-A.Sinkfield Chop block 15 yards enforced at OKS 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 21 - OKLAST 45(8:36 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 47 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - OKLAST 47(7:56 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 41 yards from WVU 47 to the OKS 12 downed by 51-K.Poland.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(7:42 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 17 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields6-E.Loe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 17(7:08 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 18 for 1 yard (90-A.Mesidor).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 18(6:28 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 16 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(5:56 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for no gain (29-S.Mahone90-A.Mesidor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 34(5:18 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 37 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields52-J.Thornton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 37(4:50 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth scrambles to OKS 38 for 1 yard (29-S.Mahone). Penalty on OKS 73-T.Jenkins Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WVU 38(4:33 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 62 yards from OKS 38 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Interception (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(4:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 20(4:17 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 20(4:10 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 14 for -6 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OKLAST 14(3:35 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 43 yards from WVU 14 to OKS 43 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
WVU
Mountaineers
- FG (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(3:25 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to WVU 44 for 13 yards (23-T.Smith).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WVU 44(3:05 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace INTERCEPTED by 1-T.Fields at WVU 36. 1-T.Fields to OKS 42 for 22 yards (89-J.Woods).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(2:49 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 42 for no gain (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 42(2:23 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. Penalty on OKS 24-J.Bernard-Converse Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 42. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(2:23 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to OKS 8 for 19 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - OKLAST 8(1:56 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 7 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 7(1:24 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 10 for -3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 10(0:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 10(0:42 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- FG (12 plays, 57 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(0:37 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 23 FUMBLES (50-B.Yates). 72-J.Sills to OKS 23 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 23(15:00 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 25 for 2 yards (4-A.Addae7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 25(14:30 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at OKS 32 for 7 yards (29-P.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WVU 32(13:49 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 38 yards from OKS 32 to WVU 30 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (17 plays, 80 yards, 7:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(13:41 - 4th) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 25 for -5 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 25(13:03 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown pushed ob at WVU 31 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 31(12:36 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons. Penalty on OKS 31-K.Harvell-Peel Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at WVU 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(12:28 - 4th) 2-J.Doege scrambles to WVU 46 for no gain (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(11:46 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to OKS 39 for 15 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(11:29 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to OKS 35 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 35(11:04 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to OKS 33 for 2 yards (13-T.Harper).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 33(10:28 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to OKS 19 for 14 yards (8-R.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(9:54 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 19(9:48 - 4th) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKS 19. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 24(9:48 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to OKS 13 for 11 yards (13-T.Harper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 13(9:10 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 13(9:05 - 4th) 30-E.Staley 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- End of Game (8 plays, 0 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 4th) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 20 for 20 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(8:56 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 21 FUMBLES (6-S.Young). 73-T.Jenkins to OKS 21 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WVU 21(8:56 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on WVU 11-N.Fortune Pass interference 11 yards enforced at OKS 21. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(8:20 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 36 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields90-A.Mesidor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 36(7:45 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth to OKS 39 for 3 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 39(7:05 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 43 for 4 yards (55-D.Stills).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(6:45 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 44 for 1 yard (55-D.Stills).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WVU 44(6:20 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 44 for no gain (4-A.Addae).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 44(5:43 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at WVU 42 for 14 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(5:20 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to WVU 38 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields50-J.Bartlett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 38(4:35 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to WVU 33 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 33(4:05 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to WVU 31 for 2 yards (9-J.Pooler55-D.Stills).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 31(3:33 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 26 for 5 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo1-T.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 26(2:51 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 25 for 1 yard (23-T.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WVU 25(2:07 - 4th) Penalty on OKS 4-K.Black False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 25. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 30(2:04 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to WVU 12 for 18 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(1:26 - 4th) 16-S.Illingworth FUMBLES (Aborted) at WVU 23. 16-S.Illingworth recovers at the WVU 23. 16-S.Illingworth to WVU 23 for no gain.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 21 - WVU 23(1:23 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 4th) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 4th) 19-A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(1:17 - 4th) Penalty on OKS 94-T.Ford Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 30(1:17 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30(1:13 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at WVU 39 for 9 yards (13-T.Harper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(1:07 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 45 for 6 yards (8-R.Williams). Penalty on WVU 68-B.Mays Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WVU 39. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 34(1:00 - 4th) Penalty on OKS 1-C.Bundage Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 34. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(1:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 34 for -5 yards (92-C.Murray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 34(0:32 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - OKLAST 34(0:26 - 4th) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 25 for -9 yards (1-C.Bundage).
-
SFA
SMU
7
36
4th 11:48 ESP+
-
2BAMA
MIZZOU
35
6
3rd 1:09 ESPN
-
HOUBP
LATECH
24
45
3rd 7:52 ESP3
-
VANDY
10TXAM
5
14
3rd 7:17 SECN
-
FSU
12MIAMI
3
38
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
16TENN
SC
21
14
3rd 8:02 SECN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
7
24
3rd 14:44 ESPU
-
NCST
20VATECH
10
31
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UAB
SALA
42
10
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
TXSA
35
37
Final CBSSN
-
24LVILLE
21PITT
20
23
Final ACCN
-
5FLA
MISS
51
35
Final ESPN
-
GAS
19LALAF
18
20
Final ESP2
-
CAMP
APLST
21
52
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
CUSE
20
37
Final
-
13UCF
ECU
51
28
Final ABC
-
23UK
8AUBURN
13
29
Final SECN
-
KSTATE
3OKLA
38
35
Final FOX
-
FIU
LIB
34
36
Final ESPU
-
IOWAST
TCU
37
34
Final FS1
-
TULANE
USM
66
24
Final
-
WVU
15OKLAST
13
27
Final ABC
-
8TEXAS
TXTECH
63
56
Final/OT FOX
-
UTEP
LAMON
31
6
Final ESP2
-
22ARMY
14CINCY
10
24
Final ESPN
-
MISSST
6LSU
44
34
Final CBS
-
DUKE
UVA
20
38
Final ACCN
-
4UGA
ARK
37
10
Final SECN
-
TXSTSM
BC
21
24
Final
-
TROY
18BYU
0
058.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
GAST
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
SFLA
FAU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
HOU
0
0
PPD ESP+