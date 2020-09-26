|
|
|UK
|AUBURN
Nix, No. 8 Auburn pull away from No. 23 Kentucky, 29-13
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) The first half ended with both teams feeling as if they were robbed of touchdowns.
The second half was about Bo Nix, Seth Williams and Auburn's passing game.
Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns, including a pair to Williams, and No. 8 Auburn scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away from No. 23 Kentucky for a 29-13 victory Saturday in the season opener.
The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky's failed fake punt in the lone Top 25 matchup of the Southeastern Conference's opening weekend.
''Bo made a couple of really good throws for touchdowns,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. ''I thought Seth Williams made two big-time plays right there to help us.
''I'm just excited for our team. It gave us a good measuring stick of where we're at.''
The game was played before a COVID-19-limited crowd of 17,000-plus - mostly Auburn students - and the most electric moment for the sparse in-person audience was a 100-yard interception return called back by targeting just before halftime. That came right after replay officials upheld the call that Chris Rodriguez was down inside the 1.
''He was clearly in,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''I really can't give a good explanation. I really didn't get good explanations all day. I don't know if us wearing these masks and all that. I don't know. That was tough. That was a big swing.''
Nix delivered some big plays to start an encore to a promising freshman season, especially to Williams. He completed 16 of 27 passes and also ran for 34 yards.
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson returned from a knee injury that cost him most of last season. He completed 24 of 37 passes for 239 yards and ran for 42 yards. Kavosiey Smoke ran untouched for an early 35-yard touchdown and Josh Ali caught nine passes for 98 yards.
The athletic Williams capped his six-catch, 112-yard performance with a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He reached over 6-foot-1 cornerback Kelvin Joseph for the catch with 10:21 left.
''You got to know it's your ball when it's in the air,'' Wiliams said.
Jamien Sherwood forced and recovered a Wilson fumble to set up a fourth-quarter score.
''I have to do a better job of holding onto the ball when I'm running,'' Wilson said. ''But I just felt like being off a year I haven't been hit at all. No excuses. Just have to be able to hold on to the football.''
Kentucky's offense then went nowhere, and neither did a fake punt attempt that set the table for Nix's 21-yard touchdown pass to Eli Stove.
The Wildcats cut it to 15-13 with Wilson's 8-yard touchdown to Akeem Hayes late in the third, but couldn't match Auburn's first-quarter 2-point conversion for the tie on a swinging gate play with backup quarterback Grant Loy.
''That kind of gave us a shot in the arm, kind of changed the dynamics of the game even after the scores after that,'' Malzahn said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: Still hasn't beaten a top-10 SEC team on the road since topping No. 1 Mississippi in 1964. Wilson provided hope for the passing game after the Wildcats relied heavily on the run in his absence last season.
Auburn: Has to get better on third-down defense, giving up eight first downs on 10 Wildcats attempts in the first half. Receivers Williams and Anthony Schwartz look like the big-play threats the Tigers were expecting, but the running game has a long way to go.
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
The final seconds of the first half resulted in two reviews and no points, to the dismay of both teams. First, Rodriguez's stop (officially). Then Roger McCreary picked off a Wilson pass and raced 100 yards to the end zone, shedding Wilson's tackle attempt at the 20.
But that touchdown was waved off after another review resulted in linebacker Derick Hall getting ejected for targeting along the Auburn sideline. Malzahn still called it ''the play of the game.''
''They just said it was targeting,'' Malzahn said. ''I kind of saw it as it happened. Just by the casual eye, I thought it was a good block. But who knows? I'll check it out.''
HONORING DYE
Auburn honored former coach Pat Dye before the game and Malzahn dressed in his honor on the sidelines, wearing Dye's trademark cap, with a short-sleeved dress shirt and tie. Dye passed away at age 80 on June 1 from complications of kidney and liver failure.
UP NEXT
Kentucky hosts Lane Kiffin and Mississippi in its home opener on Saturday.
Auburn visits No. 4 Georgia on Saturday in a big early matchup of potential division contenders.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|15
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|12-20
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|378
|323
|Total Plays
|78
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|91
|Rush Attempts
|40
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|239
|233
|Comp. - Att.
|24-38
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-53.0
|5-41.0
|Return Yards
|78
|94
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-72
|2-64
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|233
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|378
|TOTAL YDS
|323
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|7
|62
|1
|35
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|13
|42
|0
|12
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|10
|31
|0
|8
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|9
|13
|0
|5
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|13
|9
|98
|0
|33
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|3
|2
|42
|0
|40
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|4
|4
|37
|0
|25
|
D. Harris 86 WR
|D. Harris
|5
|4
|25
|0
|12
|
A. Hayes 19 WR
|A. Hayes
|3
|2
|24
|1
|16
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 3 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
DE. Jackson 56 LB
|DE. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|4
|53.0
|0
|75
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Johnson 28 DB
|Z. Johnson
|3
|24.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|16/27
|233
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|5
|34
|0
|13
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|6
|29
|0
|11
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|8
|21
|1
|8
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|6
|15
|0
|6
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|12
|6
|112
|2
|32
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|4
|4
|55
|1
|21
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|5
|3
|40
|0
|23
|
Z. Capers 9 WR
|Z. Capers
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 26 DB
|J. Simpson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Loy 14 QB
|G. Loy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 DB
|N. Pritchett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walker 3 DE
|Z. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 99 LB
|T. Moultry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 11 DB
|Z. Puckett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|2
|38.5
|2
|39
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|2
|43.0
|1
|45
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 34 for 34 yards (30-T.Dodson42-M.Bembry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(14:53 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 34(14:48 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to AUB 46 for 12 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(14:28 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to KEN 46 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 46(14:08 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 46(14:01 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to KEN 45 for 1 yard (92-P.Hoskins).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 45(13:19 - 1st) 10-B.Nix punts 38 yards from KEN 45 Downed at the KEN 7.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (12 plays, 93 yards, 6:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 7(13:07 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 14 for 7 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 14(12:37 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 16 for 2 yards (0-O.Pappoe44-D.Newkirk).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 16(11:53 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 18 for 2 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 18(11:22 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 17 for -1 yard (44-D.Newkirk).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 17(10:49 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 20 for 3 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 20(10:13 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 43 for 23 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 43(9:41 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 50 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 50(9:03 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to AUB 42 for 8 yards (33-K.Britt21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(8:32 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to AUB 42 for no gain (94-T.Truesdell44-D.Newkirk).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 42(7:52 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to AUB 40 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UK 40(7:40 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to AUB 36 for 4 yards (25-C.Wooden36-J.Simpson). Penalty on AUB 99-T.Moultry Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 40. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 35(7:00 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 30 for 30 yards (17-T.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(6:37 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 65-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 30. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - AUBURN 25(6:37 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 32 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 32(6:12 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 43 for 11 yards (92-P.Hoskins29-Y.Corker).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(5:44 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to KEN 31 for 26 yards (5-D.Square23-T.Ajian).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(5:25 - 1st) 12-E.Stove to KEN 24 for 7 yards (31-J.Watson26-B.Echols).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 24(4:54 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to KEN 1 for 23 yards (3-C.Dort).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - AUBURN 1(4:39 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 1(4:35 - 1st) 3-D.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:30 - 1st) 14-G.Loy complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to KEN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (11 plays, 36 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(4:30 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 19 for -6 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - UK 19(3:51 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 27 for 8 yards (20-J.Sherwood36-J.Simpson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 27(3:12 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 39 for 12 yards (29-D.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(2:37 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Hayes.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 39(2:29 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 44 for 5 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 44(1:46 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to AUB 46 for 10 yards (21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(1:15 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UK 46(1:09 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to AUB 46 for no gain (33-K.Britt). Penalty on AUB 45-C.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 46. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 41(1:03 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to AUB 39 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UK 39(0:07 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to AUB 39 for no gain (33-K.Britt).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - UK 39(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Thomas.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Downs (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(14:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to KEN 47 for 14 yards (26-B.Echols).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(14:31 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 47(14:24 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to KEN 42 for 5 yards (56-D.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 42(13:48 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to KEN 25 for 17 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(13:25 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to KEN 16 for 9 yards (5-D.Square).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 16(12:58 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to KEN 16 for no gain (1-K.Joseph4-J.Paschal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 16(12:27 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 16(12:22 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to KEN 16 for no gain (5-D.Square).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (11 plays, 36 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 16(12:16 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 30 for 14 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(11:42 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 32 for 2 yards (21-S.Monday31-Z.Puckett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UK 32(11:02 - 2nd) Team penalty on KEN 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at KEN 32. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 13 - UK 27(11:02 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to AUB 40 for 33 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(10:25 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to AUB 37 for 3 yards (29-D.Hall31-Z.Puckett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 37(9:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to AUB 31 for 6 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 31(9:09 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to AUB 30 for 1 yard (33-K.Britt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(8:35 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to AUB 22 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain). Penalty on KEN 88-K.Upshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 30. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 20 - UK 40(8:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to AUB 44 for -4 yards (6-C.Tutt33-K.Britt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - UK 44(7:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson sacked at AUB 44 for no gain (44-D.Newkirk).
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - UK 44(6:42 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - UK 44(6:34 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 44 yards from AUB 44 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(6:24 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 23 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 23(5:52 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to AUB 25 for 2 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 25(5:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 24 for -1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 24(4:32 - 2nd) 91-O.Chapman punts 41 yards from AUB 24 Downed at the KEN 35.
UK
Wildcats
- Interception (12 plays, -6 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(4:20 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 39 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 39(3:47 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 45 for 6 yards (33-K.Britt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(3:09 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 48 for 3 yards (33-K.Britt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UK 48(2:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 48(2:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to AUB 12 for 40 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 12(1:40 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to AUB 8 for 4 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 8(1:34 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to AUB 3 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 3(1:14 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to AUB 2 for 1 yard (94-T.Truesdell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UK 2(0:45 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to AUB 1 for 1 yard (44-D.Newkirk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UK 1(0:34 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to AUB 1 for no gain (44-D.Newkirk).
|Int
|
3 & 1 - UK 1(0:26 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-R.McCreary at AUB End Zone. 23-R.McCreary runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|Int
|
3 & 1 - UK 1(0:26 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-R.McCreary at AUB End Zone. 23-R.McCreary to AUB 30 for 30 yards.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 21 for 21 yards (21-S.Monday).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(14:53 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 19 for -2 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - UK 19(14:21 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 23 for 4 yards (21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 23(13:41 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 23(13:35 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 53 yards from KEN 23 Downed at the AUB 24.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(13:21 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 25 for 1 yard (15-J.Wright).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 25(12:52 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to KEN 43 for 32 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(12:28 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to KEN 41 for 2 yards (31-J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 41(12:02 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 41(11:56 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 41(11:49 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix punts 39 yards from KEN 41 Downed at the KEN 2.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 2(11:39 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 2 for no gain (1-B.Bryant).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 2(11:08 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 1 for -1 yard (33-K.Britt9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UK 1(10:19 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UK 1(10:11 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 75 yards from KEN 1 out of bounds at the AUB 24.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 76 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(10:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 49 for 25 yards (44-J.Davis). Penalty on KEN 96-I.Gibson Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(9:39 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to KEN 49 for 2 yards (1-K.Joseph15-J.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 49(9:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to KEN 37 for 12 yards (3-C.Dort).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(8:34 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to KEN 32 for 5 yards (5-D.Square).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 32(8:03 - 3rd) Penalty on AUB 80-Z.Capers False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 37(8:03 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 1-K.Joseph Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 37. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(7:53 - 3rd) Penalty on AUB 65-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 22. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - AUBURN 27(7:53 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to KEN 14 for 13 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 14(6:58 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to KEN 9 for 5 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - AUBURN 9(6:31 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 9(6:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to KEN 11 for -2 yards (4-J.Paschal5-D.Square).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 11(5:48 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 61 yards from AUB 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 27 for 23 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(5:34 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 27(5:28 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 36 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 36(4:52 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 39 for 3 yards (92-M.Burks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(4:31 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 39(4:19 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 19-A.Hayes. 19-A.Hayes to AUB 45 for 16 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(3:48 - 3rd) 6-J.Ali incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 45(3:40 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to AUB 39 for 6 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 39(3:01 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to AUB 14 for 25 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(2:28 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to AUB 11 for 3 yards (33-K.Britt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 11(1:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to AUB 8 for 3 yards (3-Z.Walker9-Z.McClain).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 8(1:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 19-A.Hayes. 19-A.Hayes runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:00 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(1:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 42 for 17 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:42 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 47 for 5 yards (9-D.Robinson23-T.Ajian).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 47(15:00 - 4th) to AUB 47 FUMBLES. to AUB 38 for -9 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - AUBURN 38(14:22 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - AUBURN 38(14:16 - 4th) 41-A.Marshall punts 42 yards from AUB 38. 6-J.Ali to KEN 26 for 6 yards (15-J.Peters).
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(14:04 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 27 for 1 yard (0-O.Pappoe).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 27(13:32 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 32 for 5 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 32(12:42 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 30 FUMBLES. 20-J.Sherwood to KEN 23 for 7 yards (79-L.Fortner).
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(12:34 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to KEN 15 for 8 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 15(12:08 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to KEN 6 for 9 yards (26-B.Echols).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - AUBURN 6(11:36 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to KEN 7 for -1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 7(11:03 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to KEN 4 for 3 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 4(10:27 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(10:21 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 28 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 28(9:58 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 30 for 2 yards (23-R.McCreary25-C.Wooden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UK 30(9:19 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|-3 YD
|
4 & 5 - UK 30(9:14 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy to KEN 27 for -3 yards (15-J.Peters).
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(9:07 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to KEN 21 for 6 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 21(8:25 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 29 for 28 yards (35-C.Riley21-S.Monday).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(8:11 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 30 for 1 yard (33-K.Britt99-T.Moultry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UK 30(7:46 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UK 30(7:38 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson sacked at KEN 24 for -6 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UK 24(6:52 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 36 yards from KEN 24 out of bounds at the AUB 40.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(6:45 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 40(6:40 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 39 for -1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 39(5:58 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to AUB 46 for 7 yards (4-J.Paschal29-Y.Corker).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - AUBURN 46(5:13 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 45 yards from AUB 46 Downed at the KEN 9.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (12 plays, 122 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 9(4:59 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 15 for 6 yards (33-K.Britt3-Z.Walker).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 15(4:33 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to KEN 27 for 12 yards (14-G.Loy).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(4:13 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to KEN 35 for 8 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UK 35(3:54 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 35(3:48 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 41 for 6 yards (9-Z.McClain33-K.Britt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(3:25 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw. Penalty on AUB 20-J.Sherwood Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KEN 41. No Play.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(3:19 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(3:19 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to AUB 41 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 41(2:44 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to AUB 29 for 12 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(2:26 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to AUB 13 for 16 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 13(2:12 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to AUB 5 for 8 yards (6-C.Tutt). Penalty on KEN 89-A.Dailey Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at AUB 5.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 12 - UK 15(1:58 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to AUB 10 FUMBLES (0-O.Pappoe). 0-O.Pappoe to AUB 11 for no gain.
AUBURN
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11(1:47 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 11(1:41 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to AUB 15 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 15(1:33 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to AUB 21 for 6 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(0:52 - 4th) 10-B.Nix kneels at AUB 20 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 20(0:22 - 4th) 10-B.Nix kneels at AUB 19 for -1 yard.
