|
|
|UCF
|ECU
Gabriel, No. 13 UCF beat East Carolina 51-28 in AAC opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) For the second straight week, Dillon Gabriel and No. 13 Central Florida had no problem running their fast-tempo offense and rolling to big offensive totals.
The Knights just need to start cleaning up some of their penalties, too.
Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help UCF beat East Carolina 51-28 on Saturday, winning its American Athletic Conference opener for the fifth straight season in a game marked by the Knights' offensive brilliance and its early trouble with pre-snap penalties.
''You never play a perfect game but we came out (and) we put 51 points up,'' Gabriel said.
UCF (2-0, 1-0) rolled to 632 total yards after amassing 660 in its opener, getting huge performances from receivers Jaylon Robinson and Marlon Williams. But there were also 19 penalties for 139 yards, 10 coming in the opening quarter with seven of those false-start flags.
That included the bizarre sequence of the Knights having four straight false starts while trying to get off their first offensive snap. Yet, as Gabriel noted, the Knights went from a 1st-and-30 from their own 5-yard line to scoring on that drive anyway on Greg McCrae's short TD run.
The Knights soon settled in and blew the game open with a pair of touchdowns in the final 5 minutes before halftime.
''I'm proud of the guys, everyone played really well - and, there's still a lot to fix,'' Gabriel said. ''You can see what we do and without some penalties, without just minor things we've got to fix, I think the ceiling is extremely high.''
Holton Ahlers threw for 215 yards and three TDs for the Pirates (0-1, 0-1), who were making a delayed start to the season after coronavirus-related scheduling changes. And it came in an essentially empty Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols, with only a smattering of player family members in attendance.
But after a game-opening TD drive, the Pirates lost fumbles on their side of the 50 on three consecutive first-quarter possessions. They didn't make it back to the end zone until the Knights led 41-7 early in the third.
By the time it was over, the school said the Pirates had come within 2 yards of matching the most allowed in any season opener in program history.
''Really had an opportunity to get some control of the ballgame and had three turnovers,'' Pirates coach Mike Houston said. ''You have three turnovers there in the first quarter, to where you're around midfield, you've got a chance to stick the ball in again, to take control of the game, to get a lead on what everybody regards as the best team in our league.
''And those mistakes, you just can't keep making them.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UCF: This was the second road game to start the season for the Knights, with the penalty issues seemingly the biggest issue to address. Going back to last week's Georgia Tech win, UCF has committed 14 false-start penalties this season.
''Some of the things we have to correct in this one are obvious to everybody that was watching the football game,'' coach Josh Heupel said. ''I believe we'll do those things.''
ECU: The good news was the Pirates made it to gameday for the first time this season. They were originally scheduled to host Marshall for their opener on Aug. 29, but that game was pushed back to Sept. 12 - and then postponed again to a to-be-determined date after the Pirates had to pause football activities in August due to a coronavirus cluster. Beyond that, it was a rough start to Houston's second season.
BIG NUMBERS
Gabriel became the first UCF quarterback with consecutive 400-yard passing games and had a program-record 18 straight completions at one point. His top targets were just as good.
Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had a career-best 13 catches for 136 yards.
Robinson, an Oklahoma transfer, had a 64-yard touchdown catch when he sprinted free off the line and had no defender nearby.
''I was too wide open, I just didn't want to drop it,'' Robinson said.
FINAL CALL
Ahlers said the Pirates had some nerves Friday when they had a Zoom call with a doctor to get the go-ahead to finally play.
''We prepared as if we had a game, but with 2020, we get so close so many times, you don't know what's going to happen,'' Ahlers said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
UCF moved up just one spot after the Georgia Tech romp. It's unclear how the Knights' position will change now with Big Ten and Pac-12 teams eligible to appear in Sunday's new Top 25 for the first time since the preseason poll.
UP NEXT
UCF: The Knights play their first home game next Saturday against Tulsa.
ECU: The Pirates travel to Georgia State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|27
|Rushing
|10
|12
|Passing
|18
|11
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|632
|459
|Total Plays
|87
|83
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|224
|244
|Rush Attempts
|40
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|408
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|32-47
|14-29
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|19-139
|11-105
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.3
|5-42.6
|Return Yards
|6
|87
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-83
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|408
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|224
|RUSH YDS
|244
|
|
|632
|TOTAL YDS
|459
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|32/47
|408
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|16
|83
|1
|28
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|10
|77
|0
|25
|
J. Richardson 25 RB
|J. Richardson
|4
|41
|1
|31
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|7
|22
|0
|9
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Harvey 28 RB
|R. Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|12
|9
|150
|2
|64
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|18
|13
|136
|0
|24
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|10
|5
|69
|1
|21
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|2
|37
|0
|20
|
J. Credle 13 WR
|J. Credle
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeLoach 90 DL
|C. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester 52 DL
|K. Hester
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 0 DL
|K. Turnier
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|3/3
|33
|6/6
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|3
|39.3
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|3.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|14/29
|215
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|8
|66
|0
|20
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|12
|55
|0
|19
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|12
|42
|0
|14
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|9
|42
|0
|10
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|13
|39
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Omotosho 8 WR
|A. Omotosho
|5
|3
|56
|0
|24
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|2
|52
|1
|37
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|7
|2
|8
|1
|7
|
J. Lewis 89 TE
|J. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Burnette 83 WR
|C. Burnette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Smith 12 LB
|X. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|5
|16.6
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
ECU
Pirates
- TD (10 plays, 90 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 40 for 15 yards. Penalty on UCF 8-D.Mack Pass interference declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(14:53 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 42 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 42(14:17 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 45 for 3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ECU 45(13:43 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to UCF 43 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(13:23 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to UCF 42 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 42(12:58 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to UCF 38 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ECU 38(12:40 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 5-C.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCF 38.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 20 - ECU 47(12:40 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to UCF 31 for 22 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 31(12:40 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 75-S.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 31. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - ECU 36(12:06 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to UCF 17 for 19 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 17(11:32 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 7-D.Pinnix. 7-D.Pinnix runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
UCF
Knights
- TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:20 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(11:20 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 77-L.Pauole False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - UCF 20(11:20 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 55-M.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - UCF 15(11:20 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 6-M.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 15. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 25 - UCF 10(11:20 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 87-J.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 30 - UCF 5(11:20 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 6 for 1 yard.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 29 - UCF 6(11:20 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 30 for 24 yards.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 30(11:03 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 47 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(10:47 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 47(10:31 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 44 for -3 yards.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 13 - UCF 44(10:23 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris pushed ob at ECU 35 for 21 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(9:51 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 35. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 40(9:51 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to ECU 20 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(9:48 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 20(9:17 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to ECU 2 for 18 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(9:13 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to ECU 1 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(8:25 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
ECU
Pirates
- Fumble (1 plays, 10 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 22 for 20 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 22(8:22 - 1st) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 33 FUMBLES. to ECU 32 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (6 plays, -10 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(8:22 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 26 for 6 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 26(8:09 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 27 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCF 27(7:55 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - UCF 27(7:19 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 73-S.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 27. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - UCF 32(7:15 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 68-M.Tatum False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - UCF 37(7:15 - 1st) Team penalty on UCF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ECU 37. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - UCF 42(7:15 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 30 yards from ECU 42 to ECU 12 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
ECU
Pirates
- Fumble (4 plays, 23 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 12(7:15 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Lewis.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 12(7:07 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 14 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ECU 14(7:00 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 90-C.Deloach Offside 5 yards enforced at ECU 14. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 19(6:30 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 35 FUMBLES. to ECU 35 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(6:12 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at ECU 31 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 31(6:02 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 29 for 2 yards.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 29(5:52 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to ECU 9 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UCF 9(5:35 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCF 9(5:16 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to ECU 9 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UCF 9(5:10 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UCF 9(4:32 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- Fumble (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 46 for 46 yards. Team penalty on ECU Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at ECU 14.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 7(4:28 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 11 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ECU 11(4:19 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 11(3:43 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 20 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(3:43 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 20(3:19 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 17 for -3 yards.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 13 - ECU 17(3:14 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 41 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 41(2:04 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 41(2:04 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 43 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ECU 43(1:22 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead. Penalty on UCF 8-Z.Maxwell Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 47(1:22 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 47(1:16 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to UCF 47 for no gain.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 10 - ECU 47(1:10 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to UCF 50 FUMBLES. to ECU 48 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- Downs (6 plays, 12 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(0:39 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to ECU 42 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 42(0:33 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to ECU 39 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 39(15:00 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to ECU 38 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(15:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 38(14:33 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to ECU 35 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UCF 35(14:26 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - UCF 35(13:47 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
ECU
Pirates
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(13:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 45 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(13:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 49 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 49(13:05 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to UCF 41 for 10 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 41(12:40 - 2nd) 2-C.Hayden to UCF 42 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ECU 42(12:13 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - ECU 42(11:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl. Penalty on UCF 5-R.Charlton Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 37(11:36 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles pushed ob at UCF 34 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - ECU 34(11:07 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
UCF
Knights
- FG (10 plays, 60 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(11:07 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at ECU 46 for 20 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(11:02 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 40 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 40(10:34 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 31 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 31(10:20 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 26 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 26(10:09 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 24 for 2 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 24(9:50 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to ECU 13 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 13(9:14 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 11 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UCF 11(8:42 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Team penalty on UCF Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ECU 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UCF 16(8:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - UCF 16(8:12 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - UCF 16(7:59 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (2 plays, 7 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(7:55 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at ECU 30 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 30(7:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 32 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ECU 32(6:41 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 32 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ECU 32(6:41 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 36 yards from ECU 32 Downed at the UCF 32. Team penalty on UCF Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UCF 32.
UCF
Knights
- TD (4 plays, 78 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(6:05 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 29 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 29(5:54 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 31 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 31(5:54 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 36 for 5 yards.
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(5:06 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 60 yards from UCF 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 18 for 13 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 18(4:57 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 31 for 13 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 31(4:51 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 40 for 9 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ECU 40(4:27 - 2nd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 39 for -1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - ECU 39(3:59 - 2nd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 48 for 9 yards. Penalty on ECU 8-A.Omotosho Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 48.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ECU 38(3:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ECU 38(3:25 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 49 yards from ECU 38. 6-M.Williams to UCF 14 for 1 yard.
UCF
Knights
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 14(3:18 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 25 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:09 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to UCF 31 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 31(2:52 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 41 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(2:35 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 44 for 3 yards.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 44(2:22 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 31 for 25 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 31(1:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to ECU 24 for 7 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 24(1:08 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to ECU 12 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(1:08 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-J.Credle. 13-J.Credle to ECU 7 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 7(0:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
UCF
Knights
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 33 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 33(15:00 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 39 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(14:45 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 46 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 46(14:08 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at ECU 46 for 8 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(14:08 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 26 for 20 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 26(13:35 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 20 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 20(13:40 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to ECU 11 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 11(13:16 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:11 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(13:11 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 14 for -11 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 21 - ECU 14(13:11 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 13 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - ECU 13(12:34 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - ECU 13(11:57 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 47 yards from ECU 13. 6-M.Williams to UCF 45 for 5 yards.
UCF
Knights
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(11:51 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to ECU 49 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 49(11:41 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-J.Credle. 13-J.Credle to ECU 45 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(11:23 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to ECU 39 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 39(11:12 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to ECU 37 for 2 yards.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 37(10:24 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae pushed ob at ECU 9 for 28 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCF 9(10:05 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (11 plays, 107 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 16 for 14 yards. Team penalty on ECU Illegal Contact 8 yards enforced at ECU 16.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 8(9:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 13 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 13(9:30 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 15 for 2 yards.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 15(9:00 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 2-C.Hayden. 2-C.Hayden to ECU 46 for 31 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 46(8:19 - 3rd) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 48 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ECU 48(7:48 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ECU 48(7:42 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho. Penalty on UCF 14-C.Thornton Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 42(7:35 - 3rd) Penalty on ECU 54-A.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 42. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - ECU 47(7:35 - 3rd) 2-C.Hayden to UCF 38 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 38(7:11 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to UCF 37 for 1 yard.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 37(6:34 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(6:26 - 3rd) Team penalty on UCF Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ECU 35. No Play.
UCF
Knights
- Downs (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 50 yards from ECU 50 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(6:26 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 29 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCF 29(6:09 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 29 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 29(5:34 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 40 for 11 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(5:29 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 48 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(5:05 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 48(5:01 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to ECU 43 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 43(4:44 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 42 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UCF 42(4:10 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 42(4:06 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 42(4:00 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ECU 42(3:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ECU 42(3:50 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 46 yards from ECU 42 to UCF 12 fair catch by 6-M.Williams. Team penalty on UCF Holding 6 yards enforced at UCF 12.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 6(3:42 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 8 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 8(3:30 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 11 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 11(3:00 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 15 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UCF 15(2:30 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 32 yards from UCF 15 Downed at the UCF 47.
ECU
Pirates
- Interception (3 plays, -33 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 47(2:01 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to UCF 40 for 7 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 40(1:45 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to UCF 24 for 16 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ECU 24(1:05 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 27-R.Grant at UCF 24. 27-R.Grant touchback.
UCF
Knights
- FG (10 plays, 66 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(0:53 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at UCF 23 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 23(0:22 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 24 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UCF 24(15:00 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams. Penalty on ECU 45-R.D'Abreu Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UCF 24. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(14:50 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 42 FUMBLES. to UCF 42 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 42(14:28 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 49 for 7 yards.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(14:02 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at ECU 9 for 42 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UCF 9(13:51 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Credle.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UCF 9(13:48 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 65-C.Schneider False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UCF 14(13:48 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UCF 14(13:41 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - UCF 14(13:37 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(13:33 - 4th) Penalty on ECU 66-F.Frye False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - ECU 20(13:33 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 24 for 4 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - ECU 24(13:05 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 80-S.Calhoun. 80-S.Calhoun to ECU 38 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 38(12:48 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 43 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 43(12:27 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 49 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 49(11:55 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to UCF 44 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - ECU 44(11:55 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 22-D.Good Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UCF 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 29(11:40 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to UCF 24 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 24(11:19 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to UCF 23 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 23(10:33 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to UCF 21 FUMBLES. to UCF 21 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - ECU 21(9:52 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCF 11 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 11(9:25 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCF 10 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 10(8:55 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to UCF 3 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ECU 3(8:14 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(8:09 - 4th) 25-J.Richardson to UCF 27 for 2 yards. Team penalty on UCF Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at UCF 27.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 21 - UCF 14(7:40 - 4th) 25-J.Richardson to UCF 19 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - UCF 19(6:56 - 4th) 25-J.Richardson to UCF 22 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
3 & 13 - UCF 22(6:18 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 56 yards from UCF 22. 22-T.Snead to ECU 26 for 4 yards.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 26(6:18 - 4th) Team penalty on ECU Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ECU 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 16(6:05 - 4th) 2-C.Hayden to ECU 17 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 17(5:55 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 18 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ECU 18(5:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 11 for -7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ECU 11(4:40 - 4th) 1-L.Larsen punts 35 yards from ECU 11 to ECU 46 fair catch by. Team penalty on UCF Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 16.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (11 plays, 77 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 23 for 23 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 23(3:54 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 29 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 29(3:28 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 33 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 33(2:56 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 38 for 5 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 38(2:24 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to UCF 44 for 18 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(2:05 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to UCF 30 for 14 yards. Team penalty on ECU Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - ECU 40(1:45 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Burnette.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 40(1:39 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to UCF 31 for 9 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 31(1:00 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to UCF 11 for 20 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 11(0:40 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to UCF 8 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 8(0:30 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles pushed ob at UCF 7 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 7(0:23 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
