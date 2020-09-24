|
|
|UAB
|SALA
Brown, Watkins have big nights in UAB's 42-10 win
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Spencer Brown rushed for three touchdowns in setting a UAB career record, fellow senior Austin Watkins Jr. had a career-high 183 yards receiving with a score, and the Blazers defeated South Alabama 42-10 on Thursday night.
Brown, the second-leading active career FBS rusher behind Clemson's Travis Etienne, finished with 105 yards on 20 carries with his third score giving him 36 rushing touchdowns, passing Pat Green (1991-94). Watkins made seven catches including a 56-yard reception and a 15-yard fourth-quarter score.
The game featured teams that both returned to play after a two-week break with new starting quarterbacks. Redshirt freshman Bryson Lucero started for the Blazers (2-1) with Tyler Johnston III sidelined with an injured non-throwing shoulder. The Jaguars (1-2) went with JC transfer Chance Lovertich in place of Desmond Trotter, also dealing with a shoulder injury.
All of Brown's scores came in the first half on runs of 15, 1 and 20 yards. Lucero's 6-yard TD pass to Trea Shropshire gave the Blazers a 28-10 halftime lead.
Lucero finished 18-of-28 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns.
Lovertich was 14 of 29 for 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Carlos Davis rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries.
Attendance was limited to 25 percent at the new 24,450-seat Hancock Whitney Stadium.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|509
|303
|Total Plays
|70
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|147
|Rush Attempts
|42
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|319
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|14-29
|Yards Per Pass
|11.4
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|11-122
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.0
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|43
|125
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|2-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|4-89
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|190
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|509
|TOTAL YDS
|303
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|18/28
|319
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|20
|105
|3
|20
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|6
|64
|1
|22
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|8
|16
|0
|9
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|5
|13
|0
|8
|
R. Johnson 7 WR
|R. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|3
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Watkins Jr. 6 WR
|A. Watkins Jr.
|9
|7
|183
|1
|56
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|4
|3
|77
|0
|52
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
R. Davis 87 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|5
|2
|8
|1
|6
|
R. Johnson 7 WR
|R. Johnson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|6-1
|1.0
|1
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 1 CB
|B. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brasher 32 LB
|L. Brasher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 23 LB
|T. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Miller 27 S
|Da. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 8 CB
|T. Marshall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McWilliams 15 CB
|M. McWilliams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 28 S
|J. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrell 31 S
|K. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnston 5 LB
|T. Johnston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Stinson III 58 LB
|R. Stinson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 83 WR
|K. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 16 LB
|A. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 CB
|K. Swoopes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 30 LB
|J. Rayam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|4
|44.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|14/29
|168
|1
|1
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|17
|105
|0
|33
|
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|7
|22
|0
|11
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|5
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Phillips 22 RB
|A. Phillips
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|7
|3
|59
|1
|38
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|2
|2
|42
|0
|29
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|12
|5
|35
|0
|17
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Miller 33 RB
|J. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 12 DL
|J. Littles
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flenord 1 CB
|D. Flenord
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
|Q. Wilfawn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 5 S
|T. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Rosette 8 S
|P. Rosette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/2
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|5
|39.4
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|4
|22.3
|25
|0
|
K. Johnson 9 LB
|K. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|2
|18.0
|26
|0
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 63 yards from SAB 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 20 for 18 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(14:52 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to SAB 24 for 56 yards (5-T.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(14:28 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to SAB 20 for 4 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 20(13:54 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to SAB 15 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 15(13:20 - 1st) 4-S.Brown runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 1st) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 16 for 16 yards (14-D.Turner22-J.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 16(13:04 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 18 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 18(12:33 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(12:05 - 1st) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 29(12:01 - 1st) 15-K.Baker to SAB 31 for 2 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SALA 31(11:29 - 1st) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SALA 31(11:25 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 45 yards from SAB 31 to UAB 24 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (12 plays, 76 yards, 5:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 24(11:17 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 33 for 9 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UAB 33(10:55 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 33 for no gain (4-R.Cole).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 33(10:16 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 10 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(10:00 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to SAB 35 for 22 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(9:36 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to SAB 26 for 9 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 26(9:04 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to SAB 27 for -1 yard (4-R.Cole7-C.Henderson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 27(8:25 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero to SAB 26 for 1 yard (7-C.Henderson).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UAB 26(7:37 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to SAB 22 for 4 yards (24-S.Jennings6-D.Rockette).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 22(7:08 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to SAB 15 for 7 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 15(6:34 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to SAB 6 for 9 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - UAB 6(6:07 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to SAB 1 for 5 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 1(5:29 - 1st) 4-S.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 1st) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 25 for 25 yards (0-K.Swoopes).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(5:20 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 23 for -2 yards (32-L.Brasher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - SALA 23(4:49 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 26 for 3 yards (99-F.McWilliams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 26(4:03 - 1st) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to SAB 37 for 11 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(3:38 - 1st) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 37(3:32 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 35 for -2 yards (32-L.Brasher8-T.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SALA 35(2:42 - 1st) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SALA 35(2:38 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 45 yards from SAB 35. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 36 for 16 yards (45-J.Harwell).
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(2:26 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to UAB 34 for -2 yards (24-S.Jennings).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UAB 34(1:53 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Brown.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - UAB 34(1:44 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to UAB 43 for 9 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UAB 43(1:02 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 51 yards from UAB 43 to the SAB 6 downed by 20-L.Carr. Penalty on UAB 31-K.Harrell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 15.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (7 plays, 121 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(0:51 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 30 for no gain (21-W.Boler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 30(0:18 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 33 for 3 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 33(15:00 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to UAB 38 for 29 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(14:43 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 38(14:33 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:33 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(14:33 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 44-A.Moultrie Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 35. No Play.
UAB
Blazers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:33 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 9 yards from SAB 50 to the UAB 41 downed by 9-K.Johnson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 41(14:30 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to UAB 27 for 14 yards (83-K.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 27(14:30 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 30-J.Rayam Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at UAB 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 13(14:13 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to UAB 13 for no gain (50-N.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 13(13:36 - 2nd) 19-C.Lacy to UAB 13 for no gain (27-D.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UAB 13(13:05 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UAB 13(13:00 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo 31 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on UAB 8-T.Marshall Offside declined.
SALA
Jaguars
- Missed FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:51 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(12:46 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|+39 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 25(12:17 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to SAB 36 for 39 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(11:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to SAB 29 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 29(11:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to SAB 27 for 2 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 27(10:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to SAB 20 for 7 yards (1-D.Flenord).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(10:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 2nd) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 40 yards from UAB 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 15-K.Baker.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:20 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(10:15 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to UAB 42 for 33 yards (21-W.Boler50-N.Wilder).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(9:55 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to UAB 47 for -5 yards (21-W.Boler).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - UAB 47(9:17 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne. Penalty on UAB 1-B.Harris Pass interference 11 yards enforced at UAB 47. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(9:12 - 2nd) 22-A.Phillips to UAB 35 for 1 yard (1-B.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UAB 35(8:48 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - UAB 35(8:45 - 2nd) 22-A.Phillips to UAB 28 for 7 yards (1-B.Harris21-W.Boler).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - UAB 28(8:06 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to UAB 25 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(7:41 - 2nd) to UAB 27 for -2 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - UAB 27(7:03 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich sacked at UAB 34 for -7 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - UAB 34(6:16 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy to UAB 29 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner23-T.Taylor).
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - UAB 29(5:45 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(5:39 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 37 for 8 yards (4-R.Cole17-R.Melton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 37(4:58 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 40 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley4-R.Cole).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(4:34 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to SAB 8 for 52 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - SALA 8(4:10 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to SAB 6 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole99-W.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SALA 6(3:31 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince. Team penalty on UAB Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 6(3:25 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 2nd) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 63 yards from UAB 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 25 FUMBLES (24-D.Oliver). 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 25 for no gain.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(3:11 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to SAB 44 for 19 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(2:57 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 40 for -4 yards (50-N.Wilder22-J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - UAB 40(2:30 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to SAB 46 for 6 yards (23-T.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UAB 46(2:07 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Miller.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 46(2:02 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 39 yards from SAB 46 to UAB 15 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
SALA
Jaguars
- Halftime (1 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(1:54 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 16 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley12-J.Littles).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SALA 16(1:11 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 19 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley). Penalty on UAB 20-G.Prince Holding 8 yards enforced at UAB 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - SALA 8(1:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 10 for 2 yards (12-J.Littles).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - SALA 10(0:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 13 for 3 yards (48-G.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SALA 13(0:10 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 49 yards from UAB 13. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 48 for 10 yards (8-T.Marshall).
UAB
Blazers
- Fumble (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 25 for no gain (23-T.Taylor10-T.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(14:24 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at SAB 31 for 6 yards. Penalty on UAB 0-K.Swoopes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 31.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 46(14:10 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 46 for no gain (32-L.Brasher).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UAB 46(13:50 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich sacked at SAB 41 for -5 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - UAB 41(13:09 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 50 for 9 yards (28-J.Key).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UAB 50(12:29 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 35 yards from SAB 50 to UAB 15 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- Fumble (6 plays, -2 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 15(12:23 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 16 for 1 yard (3-A.DeShazor46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UAB 16(11:35 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - UAB 16(11:31 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 25 for 9 yards (24-S.Jennings5-T.Young).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:55 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 30 for 5 yards (12-J.Littles).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 30(10:20 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 7-R.Johnson. 7-R.Johnson to UAB 33 for 3 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 33(9:33 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 34 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - UAB 34(8:44 - 3rd) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 4 yards enforced at UAB 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UAB 30(8:27 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 42 yards from UAB 30. 4-J.Wayne to UAB 46 FUMBLES (8-T.Marshall). 98-K.Greenwell to UAB 46 for no gain.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(8:14 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Johnson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 46(8:08 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 45 for -1 yard.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - SALA 45(7:32 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to SAB 35 for 20 yards (8-P.Rosette).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(6:58 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero scrambles to SAB 34 for 1 yard (3-A.DeShazor4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SALA 34(6:10 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - SALA 34(6:03 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero sacked at SAB 44 for -10 yards FUMBLES (4-R.Cole). 4-R.Cole to SAB 44 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (10 plays, 29 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(5:56 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 44 for no gain (23-T.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UAB 44(5:30 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to UAB 48 for 8 yards (8-T.Marshall). Penalty on SAB 26-C.Davis Chop block 15 yards enforced at SAB 44. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 25 - UAB 29(4:50 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 42 for 13 yards (27-D.Miller0-K.Swoopes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UAB 42(4:33 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UAB 42(4:30 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 33 yards from SAB 42 out of bounds at the UAB 25.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (9 plays, 60 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(4:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 28 for 3 yards (12-J.Littles).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 28(3:46 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 44 for 16 yards (27-D.Betts).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(3:46 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 7-R.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 44. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(3:37 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 87-R.Davis. 87-R.Davis to UAB 40 for 11 yards (1-D.Flenord46-N.Mobley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(3:13 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 53-C.Ragland False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SALA 35(2:54 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for no gain (3-A.DeShazor7-C.Henderson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 15 - SALA 35(2:10 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince to SAB 47 for 18 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(1:39 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell. Team penalty on UAB Illegal formation declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 47(1:35 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 4-S.Brown. 4-S.Brown pushed ob at SAB 46 for 1 yard (1-D.Flenord).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SALA 46(1:08 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SALA 46(1:03 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 43 yards from SAB 46 out of bounds at the SAB 3.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (11 plays, 63 yards, 5:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 3(0:53 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 10 for 7 yards (16-A.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 10(0:25 - 3rd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to SAB 15 for 5 yards (15-M.McWilliams).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 15(0:03 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis pushed ob at SAB 40 for 25 yards (21-W.Boler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(15:00 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 40(14:56 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to UAB 43 for 17 yards (15-M.McWilliams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(14:44 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to UAB 39 for 4 yards (1-B.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 39(14:07 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to UAB 40 for -1 yard (10-T.Turner22-J.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 40(13:30 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to UAB 37 for 3 yards (14-D.Turner).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UAB 37(12:52 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Davis.
SALA
Jaguars
- Interception (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(12:47 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SALA 38(12:12 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 38 for no gain (49-C.Bell).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 38(11:31 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins pushed ob at SAB 47 for 15 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(10:59 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to SAB 45 for 2 yards (48-G.Johnson12-J.Littles).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 45(10:18 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to SAB 29 for 16 yards (4-R.Cole17-R.Melton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(9:46 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to SAB 29 for no gain (31-D.Sullivan55-M.Strong). Penalty on UAB 20-G.Prince Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 29. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 25 - SALA 44(9:20 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins. Penalty on SAB 17-R.Melton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 44. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(9:12 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to SAB 18 for 11 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 18(8:41 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to SAB 17 for 1 yard (10-Q.Wilfawn12-J.Littles).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 17(8:04 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to SAB 15 for 2 yards (1-D.Flenord).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 15(7:23 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 4th) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 30 yards from UAB 35 out of bounds at the SAB 35.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(7:15 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich to SAB 39 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder15-M.McWilliams).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 39(6:48 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to UAB 44 for 17 yards (21-W.Boler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(6:30 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UAB 44(6:24 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 50-N.Wilder at UAB 43. 50-N.Wilder to SAB 48 for 9 yards (15-K.Baker).
SALA
Jaguars
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(6:16 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 48(6:10 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to SAB 26 for 22 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 26(5:46 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to SAB 6 for 20 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - SALA 6(5:09 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to SAB 1 for 5 yards (12-J.Littles).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SALA 1(4:26 - 4th) Penalty on UAB 22-D.McBride False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 1. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SALA 6(4:05 - 4th) 22-D.McBride to SAB 6 for no gain (10-Q.Wilfawn48-G.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 6(3:24 - 4th) 22-D.McBride runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 4th) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 61 yards from UAB 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 29 for 25 yards (26-D.Miller).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(3:01 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 35 for 6 yards (27-D.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 35(2:33 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 40 for 5 yards (31-K.Harrell32-L.Brasher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(2:07 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 43 for 3 yards (32-L.Brasher5-T.Johnston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SALA 43(1:34 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 43(1:27 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to UAB 50 for 7 yards (5-T.Johnston).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 50(1:07 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich scrambles to UAB 44 for 6 yards (1-B.Harris).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 44(0:31 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to UAB 49 for -5 yards (58-R.Stinson).
-
UAB
SALA
42
10
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
TXSA
0
060 O/U
-7
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
23UK
8AUBURN
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
24LVILLE
21PITT
0
055.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KSTATE
3OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
GAST
CHARLO
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
13UCF
ECU
0
077 O/U
+27
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
5FLA
MISS
0
057 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CAMP
APLST
0
051.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
19LALAF
0
052 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
GATECH
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
FIU
LIB
0
059 O/U
-7.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
TCU
0
044 O/U
+2.5
Sat 1:30pm FS1
-
TULANE
USM
0
054.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:30pm
-
8TEXAS
TXTECH
0
070.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
22ARMY
14CINCY
0
045 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
6LSU
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WVU
15OKLAST
0
051.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UTEP
LAMON
0
050 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
4UGA
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
UVA
0
045.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
TXSTSM
BC
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
SFA
SMU
0
060.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
HOUBP
LATECH
0
070.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
2BAMA
MIZZOU
0
056 O/U
+27.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
16TENN
SC
0
043.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
VANDY
10TXAM
0
046 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
062 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FSU
12MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NCST
20VATECH
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TROY
18BYU
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
SFLA
FAU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
HOU
0
0
PPD ESP+