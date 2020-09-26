|
|GAS
|LALAF
La-Lafayette edges Georgia Southern on 53-yard field goal
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Louisiana-Lafayette transfer kicker Nate Snyder had missed three of his four collegiate field goal attempts in the Ragin' Cajuns' first two games, but head coach Billy Napier didn't lose confidence.
''I watch him every day, and he's lights out,'' Napier said after Snyder's 53-yard field goal on the game's final play gave No. 19 ULL a 20-18 Sun Belt Conference win over upset-minded Georgia Southern here Saturday. ''You can see the leg talent when he kicks off. He's a very talented young man who had just made some technical errors. You don't make a 53-yarder if you don't have confidence.''
The Ragin' Cajuns (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) looked on the way to their first loss when Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Wertz hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Dalton Anderson with a two-point conversion with 54 seconds left to give the Eagles (1-1, 0-1) an 18-17 lead.
ULL quarterback Levi Lewis completed three passes for 47 yards in a desperation final drive, including an 18-yarder to running back Trey Ragas to the Eagle 36. From there Snyder, who hit a 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter to tie the game but missed a 34-yarder at the end of the first half, lined up for easily the longest field goal try of his college career.
''I knew that we would be able to drive down and get a kick,'' the Indiana transfer said. ''I just felt like it was going to be a long one and thinking I really needed to hammer the ball. The misses I'd had, I'd been trying to aim it.''
His game-winner was down the middle with room to spare to give the Cajuns their third straight comeback win.
''The second I hit it, I knew it was good,'' Snyder said. ''I was halfway to the sideline before it went through.''
Lewis, who threw for 290 yards, including connecting with Errol Rogers on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 10:34 left to give ULL its first lead at 17-10. The Cajuns dodged a bullet when Eagle receiver Beau Johnson fumbled through the end zone for a touchback at the end of a 57-yard completion that was ruled a touchdown and overturned on replay with 2:48 left.
Werts, who threw for a career-high 255 yards and completed his final seven passes, led a 61-yard drive in the final two minutes that he ended with his scoring pass to Hood. After a time out, Werts evaded one tackler before hitting Anderson for the two-point conversion.
Werts set up the Eagles' first score with a 61-yard pass to Wesley Kennedy III before J. D. King's two-yard scoring run on the first play of the second period. The Cajuns, who were missing eight starters mostly due to coronavirus quarantines, came back with an 83-yard drive and Ragas scored from 10 yards out to make it 7-7 at halftime.
''We played a little short-handed,'' Napier said. ''We didn't pay with near the roster we had in the opener (a 31-14 road win over then-ranked Iowa State), ''but we had a lot of players who played for the first time that stepped up and had a significant role. I'm proud of the young guys that stepped up.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Southern: The Eagles' option attack took a back seat Saturday to the arm of Werts, whose previous career high was 190 yards passing. He had four completions of 30 or more yards.
Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin' Cajuns rallied from behind for a third straight time after trailing Iowa State at halftime and going into overtime before downing Georgia State last weekend. Lewis has now thrown for 569 yards in ULL's last two games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
ULL will likely drop in the poll even with the victory, since Big Ten Conference teams will start being ranked in next week's AP poll.
BALL CONTRO:
Georgia Southern controlled the ball for more than 35 minutes, was 8-of-14 on third downs and had six drives of 50 or more yards, but got no points out of three drives inside the ULL 25-yard-line. ''They had a good plan and they force you to do a lot of things,'' Napier said. ''The option and the play-action challenge your eye discipline and creates issues, and Werts is a dangerous player.''
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern returns to the state of Louisiana next Saturday to face Louisiana-Monroe. ULL is open next Saturday and will travel to meet Appalachian State in a Wednesday, Oct. 7, game that matches the preseason Sun Belt favorites in the West and East Divisions.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|447
|438
|Total Plays
|67
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|148
|Rush Attempts
|49
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|255
|290
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|14.2
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|27
|61
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|290
|
|
|192
|RUSH YDS
|148
|
|
|447
|TOTAL YDS
|438
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|11/18
|255
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|24
|100
|1
|12
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|10
|32
|0
|10
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|7
|29
|0
|13
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|6
|27
|0
|14
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|3
|2
|105
|0
|61
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|2
|1
|59
|0
|59
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|3
|3
|44
|1
|28
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Smith 85 WR
|E. Smith
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Thompson 6 WR
|N. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singletary 6 S
|J. Singletary
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
|E. Kitchen Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jackson 2 S
|Ja. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Adcock 57 NT
|G. Adcock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jackson 40 LB
|Ja. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|1/2
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|2
|42.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|18/32
|290
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|4
|54
|0
|36
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|15
|52
|1
|11
|
E. Bailey 20 RB
|E. Bailey
|3
|27
|0
|25
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|3
|15
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|4
|3
|64
|0
|34
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|5
|4
|54
|0
|19
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|6
|2
|47
|0
|27
|
D. Pauley 80 WR
|D. Pauley
|4
|2
|47
|0
|34
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|5
|3
|39
|1
|27
|
Ja. Williams 18 WR
|Ja. Williams
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
K. Carter 26 WR
|K. Carter
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 95 LB
|A. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDowell 10 QB
|C. McDowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hughes 33 WR
|P. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiggins 44 LB
|T. Wiggins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Snyder 36 K
|N. Snyder
|2/3
|53
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|3
|43.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
GAS
Eagles
- Downs (16 plays, 68 yards, 7:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 38 for 13 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(14:30 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 47 for 9 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 47(13:57 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 49 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones97-J.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 49(13:22 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GAS 49(13:16 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 49 for no gain (95-A.Riley24-B.Trahan). Penalty on ULL 24-B.Trahan Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at GSO 49. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(13:00 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to ULL 34 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill90-M.Narcisse).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 34(12:25 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 27 for 7 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 27(11:48 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 24 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(11:10 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 19 for 5 yards (33-P.Hughes2-L.McCaskill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 19(10:35 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to ULL 16 for 3 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux97-J.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GAS 16(9:53 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAS 16(9:44 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to ULL 12 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 12(9:06 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 6 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill9-P.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 6(8:25 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to ULL 4 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones90-M.Narcisse).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 4(7:43 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 3 for 1 yard (2-L.McCaskill10-A.Jones).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 3(7:01 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to ULL 7 for -4 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (11 plays, 78 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 7(6:51 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 18 for 11 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(6:30 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 20 for 2 yards (94-C.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 20(5:57 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 26-K.Carter. 26-K.Carter to ULL 28 for 8 yards (2-J.Jackson13-D.Canteen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(5:35 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 32 for 4 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 32(4:51 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 46 for 14 yards (14-D.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(4:36 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 46(4:30 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 80-D.Pauley. 80-D.Pauley to GSO 20 for 34 yards (45-R.Byrd2-J.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(3:57 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to GSO 17 for 3 yards (47-R.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 17(3:14 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 89-H.Bergeron.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 17(3:05 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to GSO 15 for 2 yards (0-R.Johnson36-R.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 15(2:48 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(2:42 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to ULL 24 for 61 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(1:57 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche runs ob at ULL 10 for 14 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 10(1:15 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 4 for 6 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux24-B.Trahan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 4(0:39 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 2 for 2 yards (9-P.Butler2-L.McCaskill).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 2(15:00 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (11 plays, 83 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 60 yards from GSO 35. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 17 for 12 yards (28-D.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(14:47 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 20 for 3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 20(14:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 20(14:05 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 80-D.Pauley. 80-D.Pauley to ULL 33 for 13 yards (6-J.Singletary12-A.Wilson).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(13:33 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to GSO 31 for 36 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(12:54 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to GSO 18 for 13 yards (13-D.Canteen40-J.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(12:21 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin to GSO 12 for 6 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 12(11:50 - 2nd) 20-E.Bailey to GSO 11 for 1 yard (93-A.Watkins13-D.Canteen).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 11(10:43 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to GSO 10 for 1 yard (14-D.Baker).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LALAF 10(10:12 - 2nd) Penalty on GSO 32-C.Harris Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 10. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - LALAF 5(9:52 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 54-T.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 5. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(9:32 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (14 plays, 41 yards, 7:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 64 yards from ULL 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 15 for 14 yards (80-D.Pauley22-J.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(9:19 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 18 for 3 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux24-B.Trahan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 18(8:43 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 23 for 5 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux95-A.Riley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 23(8:00 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 25 for 2 yards (97-J.Nelson10-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:24 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 25(7:17 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 30 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 30(6:37 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright to GSO 37 for 7 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(6:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 39 for 2 yards (24-B.Trahan7-F.Gardner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 39(5:15 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 47 for 8 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(4:37 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULL 45 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner2-L.McCaskill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 45(4:00 - 2nd) 15-J.King to ULL 42 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill44-T.Wiggins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 42(3:21 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULL 42 for no gain (4-Z.Hill).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GAS 42(2:46 - 2nd) Team penalty on GSO 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ULL 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - GAS 47(2:46 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to ULL 44 for 3 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - GAS 44(2:34 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - GAS 44(2:23 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 44 yards from ULL 44 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Interception (5 plays, -6 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(2:13 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 20(2:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 27 for 7 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 27(1:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc pushed ob at ULL 43 for 16 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(1:34 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin to ULL 50 for 7 yards (47-R.Wade).
|Int
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 50(1:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy INTERCEPTED by 36-R.Ellis at GSO 14. 36-R.Ellis to GSO 14 for no gain.
GAS
Eagles
- Fumble (5 plays, 35 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 14(1:19 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 21 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 21(0:56 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 23 for 2 yards (95-A.Riley97-J.Nelson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 23(0:45 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 26 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill4-Z.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 26(0:36 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Thompson.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - GAS 26(0:28 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Trahan at ULL 38. 24-B.Trahan to ULL 46 FUMBLES (7-K.Hood). 9-P.Butler to ULL 49 for 3 yards (85-E.Smith).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Halftime (2 plays, 34 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(0:12 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to GSO 17 for 34 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(0:03 - 2nd) incomplete.
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 17(0:02 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 59 yards from GSO 35. 19-E.Garror to ULL 34 for 28 yards (40-J.Jackson22-T.Pace).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(14:54 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 37 for 3 yards. Penalty on ULL 54-T.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - LALAF 24(14:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 28 for 4 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 16 - LALAF 28(13:50 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 39 for 11 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 39(13:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Pauley.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 39(13:35 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from ULL 39. 7-K.Hood to GSO 23 for 3 yards (23-T.Wisham49-P.Boudreaux).
GAS
Eagles
- FG (12 plays, 66 yards, 7:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 23(13:23 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for 6 yards (97-J.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 29(12:45 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 30 for 1 yard (2-L.McCaskill).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 30(12:08 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 42 for 12 yards (24-B.Trahan9-P.Butler).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 42(11:19 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to ULL 47 for 11 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(10:49 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULL 44 for 3 yards (24-B.Trahan43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 44(10:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULL 40 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 40(9:17 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to ULL 32 for 8 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(8:40 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULL 29 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 29(7:56 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 28-D.Carter. 28-D.Carter to ULL 16 for 13 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 16(7:25 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULL 14 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill2-L.McCaskill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 14(6:40 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULL 11 for 3 yards (10-A.Jones2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAS 11(6:02 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - GAS 11(5:54 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (11 plays, 67 yards, 5:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to ULL 25 fair catch by 86-J.Bernard.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(5:49 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 28 for 3 yards (32-C.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 28(5:06 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 35 for 7 yards (45-R.Byrd6-J.Singletary).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(4:51 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 38 for 3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 38(4:16 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Carter.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 38(4:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to GSO 35 FUMBLES (13-D.Canteen). 2-K.Lacy recovers at the GSO 35. 2-K.Lacy to GSO 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(3:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 35(3:21 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to GSO 35 for no gain (32-C.Harris94-C.Wright).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 35(2:37 - 3rd) 20-E.Bailey to GSO 10 for 25 yards (12-A.Wilson13-D.Canteen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(1:59 - 3rd) 20-E.Bailey to GSO 9 for 1 yard (11-T.Bradley6-J.Singletary).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 9(1:21 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to GSO 8 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 8(0:43 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Pauley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 8(0:36 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:30 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 28 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 28(15:00 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 30 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 30(14:19 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 28 for -2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAS 28(13:35 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 40 yards from GSO 28. 19-E.Garror to ULL 42 for 10 yards (27-R.Langan).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(13:20 - 4th) Penalty on ULL 58-O.Torrence False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 42. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 37(13:20 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 39 for 2 yards (93-A.Watkins45-R.Byrd).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 13 - LALAF 39(12:40 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to GSO 41 for 20 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(12:17 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to GSO 35 for 6 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 35(11:52 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to GSO 31 for 4 yards. Penalty on ULL 54-T.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 35. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 14 - LALAF 45(11:18 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to GSO 27 for 18 yards (12-A.Wilson6-J.Singletary).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(10:42 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Missed FG (4 plays, 51 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:37 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to ULL 31 for 44 yards (20-M.Garner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(9:56 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to ULL 28 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry4-Z.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 28(9:21 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to ULL 25 for 3 yards (24-B.Trahan43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 25(8:44 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to ULL 24 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - GAS 24(8:05 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(8:01 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 23 for -1 yard (45-R.Byrd18-J.Birdsong).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 23(7:18 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 25 for 2 yards (57-G.Adcock93-A.Watkins).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 25(6:40 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 31 for 6 yards (93-A.Watkins5-B.Josue).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 31(5:57 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 39 yards from ULL 31 to GSO 30 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(5:48 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 85-E.Smith. 85-E.Smith to GSO 39 for 9 yards (19-E.Garror28-J.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 39(5:11 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 38 for -1 yard (95-A.Riley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 38(4:26 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 40 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(3:46 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 41 for 1 yard (7-F.Gardner).
|+59 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 41(3:04 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 11-B.Johnson. 11-B.Johnson runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(2:48 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 20 for no gain (47-R.Wade6-J.Singletary).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 20(2:02 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 22 for 2 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 22(1:52 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 22(1:46 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 49 yards from ULL 22. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 39 for 10 yards (9-P.Butler).
GAS
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 61 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 39(1:34 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to GSO 50 for 11 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 50(1:27 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to ULL 43 for 7 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 43(1:13 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to ULL 33 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(1:05 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to ULL 28 for 5 yards.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 28(1:01 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:54 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- End of Game (7 plays, 39 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to ULL 25 fair catch by 86-J.Bernard.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(0:54 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas pushed ob at ULL 44 for 19 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(0:47 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Penalty on ULL 65-C.Rubio Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - LALAF 34(0:41 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Carter.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - LALAF 34(0:32 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULL 46 for 12 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 46(0:20 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas runs ob at GSO 36 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(0:14 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 36(0:10 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 36(0:02 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
