Spiller leads No. 10 Texas A&M over Vanderbilt 17-12
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher admitted that he'd be mad all week after the way his 10th-ranked team played against Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
But the veteran coach was able to look on the bright side of his situation after the game.
''I'm going to promise you this, it's a lot easier to go fix mistakes when you win than when you lose,'' he said.
Isaiah Spiller had 117 yards rushing, Ainias Smith ran for a touchdown Texas A&M overcame three turnovers in a mistake-filled game to beat Vanderbilt 17-12 in the season-opener for both teams.
Spiller had 5 five yards rushing in the first half before getting going after halftime. Smith added 51 yards rushing after switching from receiver to running back this season to steady the offense on a night when Kellen Mond fumbled twice, losing one.
Mond raved about the work of Spiller and Smith.
''I thought they were huge,'' he said. ''What you saw tonight was a lot of yards after contact. What they were able to do... I think is really going to help us in this offense and help us be really balanced and consistent.''
The Aggies didn't trail after the first quarter but were never able to pull away despite entering the game as 30-point favorites because of three fumbles and a penalty that resulted in a safety.
''A victory is a victory, but all three phases didn't play how I thought we could or how we can,'' Fisher said.
Fisher took responsibility for his team's mistakes.
''We made the plays when we had to but, man too much inconsistency,'' he said. ''We've just got to get them to play better and that's my fault.''
Vanderbilt started Ken Seals at quarterback, making him just the third true freshman QB to start a SEC season opener since freshman eligibility was restored in 1972. He threw for 150 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
''I don't think that because we were in the game we're feeling satisfied, but I do think it puts notice to a lot of people around the league and around the conference that this isn't the same Vanderbilt that they've been playing in the past,'' Seals said. ''Whoever we line up against, they know they're going to get a fight.''
Spiller got things going for A&M after halftime when he ran for 57 yards on the first play of the third quarter. Texas A&M pushed the lead to 14-5 when Mond connected with Caleb Chapman on a 17-yard TD pass two plays later.
Seals threw an interception on Vanderbilt's next drive, but the Aggies couldn't cash in on the mistake after Mond fumbled at the end of a run on the ensuing possession.
The Commodores cut the lead to 14-12 late in the third quarter when Seals threw a perfect strike to Amir Abdur-Rahman in the corner of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown. Abdur-Rahman had five receptions for 72 yards - both career highs.
The Aggies added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it 17-12. Texas A&M was driving later in the quarter when Daevion Davis forced a fumble after a reception by Jalen Preston and recovered it to give Vanderbilt the ball at their own 42.
But a pass by Seals was tipped and intercepted by Leon O'Neal. He returned it 35 yards and the Aggies got 15 more yards after Chris Pierce was flagged for a late hit when he threw O'Neal down at the end of the run while he was out of bounds on the A&M sideline.
The Aggies came away empty on their next drive when Mond fumbled the handoff on fourth-and-1. But Vanderbilt had to punt it back to allow Texas A&M to hold on for the victory.
Vanderbilt led 3-0 in the first quarter before Smith ran 25 yards for a touchdown to put A&M on top.
There were about eight minutes left in the second quarter when Andre Mintze hit Mond to force a fumble which was recovered by Dashaun Jerkins. The Commodores couldn't move the ball and had to punt. But Brian George received a personal foul for a blind side block in the end zone to give Vanderbilt a safety to cut the lead to 7-5.
THE TAKEAWAY
Despite the win, the Aggies will have to play much better if they hope to compete with the top teams in the SEC, starting next week when they visit No. 2 Alabama.
Seals showed poise and made some nice throws in his college debut and should only get better with more experience.
MOORE OUT
Vanderbilt was without linebacker Dimitri Moore, who led the SEC with 99 tackles last season and made the trip but did not play because of what coach Derek Mason called a minor injury. Moore, who is a Butkus Award candidate, is playing this season after changing his mind about opting out amid concerns about the COVID-19. Mason said he expects him back next week.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Texas A&M could move up a spot or two in the poll after No. 3 Oklahoma and LSU both lost on Saturday. But they might not with Pac-12 and Big Ten teams eligible now that they are set to begin play soon.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 6 LSU on Saturday night.
Texas A&M: Travels to Alabama on Saturday before a visit from fifth-ranked Florida on Oct. 10.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|242
|368
|Total Plays
|67
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|183
|Rush Attempts
|38
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|6.8
|Yards Passing
|150
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|20-29
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|8-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-3
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.0
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|36
|44
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|1-7
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-35
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|183
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|20/29
|150
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|16
|65
|0
|21
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|15
|37
|0
|12
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|7
|3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|5
|5
|72
|1
|27
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|4
|3
|28
|0
|16
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|3
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
T. Alexander 11 WR
|T. Alexander
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|2
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Ball 84 TE
|J. Ball
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
Al. Orji 24 LB
|Al. Orji
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 9 DL
|D. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufman 1 DB
|D. Kaufman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
An. Orji 26 S
|An. Orji
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 6 CB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins Jr. 95 DL
|R. Wilkins Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Haynie 4 CB
|R. Haynie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hebert 21 LB
|K. Hebert
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clifton 96 DL
|N. Clifton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|6
|41.0
|1
|52
|
J. Wheatley 36 P
|J. Wheatley
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kaufman 1 DB
|D. Kaufman
|2
|18.0
|18
|0
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|17/28
|189
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|8
|117
|0
|57
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|10
|51
|1
|25
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|7
|18
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Chapman 81 WR
|C. Chapman
|7
|4
|40
|1
|17
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|7
|4
|39
|0
|21
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|4
|3
|38
|0
|23
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|4
|2
|27
|0
|26
|
Ka. Brown 18 WR
|Ka. Brown
|2
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|4
|2
|19
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 1 LB
|B. Johnson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
E. Young 4 DB
|E. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 0 DB
|M. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clemons 2 DL
|M. Clemons
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 15 DL
|J. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|2
|45.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
VANDY
Commodores
- FG (12 plays, 60 yards, 5:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 27 for 2 yards (2-M.Clemons33-A.Hansford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(14:31 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 27(14:28 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow pushed ob at VAN 48 for 21 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(13:50 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 48 for no gain (33-A.Hansford9-L.O'Neal).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 48(13:16 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to TXAM 44 for 8 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 44(12:50 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to TXAM 40 for 4 yards (92-J.Peevy1-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(12:25 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow pushed ob at TXAM 40 for no gain (33-A.Hansford13-E.Young).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 40(11:53 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 34 for 6 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 34(11:24 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TXAM 20 for 14 yards (17-J.Jones33-A.Hansford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(11:03 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 18 for 2 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 18(10:28 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 14 for 4 yards (17-J.Jones0-M.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 14(9:41 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 15 for -1 yard (92-J.Peevy).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 15(9:05 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 2-C.Lane to TXAM 7 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 7(8:54 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 7(8:49 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Preston.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 7(8:43 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 7(8:38 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 53 yards from TXAM 7 out of bounds at the VAN 40.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(8:27 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 38 for -2 yards (7-D.Morris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - VANDY 38(0:75 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 40 for 2 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 40(7:03 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VANDY 40(7:00 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 37 yards from VAN 40. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 25 for 2 yards.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:58 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 33 for 8 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 33(6:27 - 1st) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 36 for 3 yards (24-A.Orji10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(5:53 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to VAN 38 for 26 yards (23-J.Mahoney1-D.Kaufman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(5:12 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to VAN 36 for 2 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 36(4:31 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 18-K.Brown. 18-K.Brown pushed ob at VAN 25 for 11 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(3:51 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Chapman.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(3:45 - 1st) 0-A.Smith runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Missed FG (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(3:33 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 26 for 1 yard (92-J.Peevy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(2:58 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 32-J.Wakefield. 32-J.Wakefield pushed ob at VAN 30 for 4 yards (0-M.Jones).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 30(2:29 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman runs ob at TXAM 43 for 27 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(2:00 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Penalty on TXAM 35-M.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 43. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 38(1:54 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 34 for 4 yards (33-A.Hansford15-J.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 34(1:34 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 22 for 12 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(1:03 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to TXAM 25 for -3 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - VANDY 25(0:23 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to TXAM 23 for 2 yards (8-D.Leal).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 23(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 88-J.Harrison. 88-J.Harrison to TXAM 27 for -4 yards (8-D.Leal).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - VANDY 27(14:19 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (10 plays, 19 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(14:11 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 81-C.Chapman. 81-C.Chapman pushed ob at TXAM 35 for 8 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 35(13:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 5-J.Preston. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 40 for 5 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(12:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to VAN 37 for 23 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(12:14 - 2nd) 0-A.Smith to VAN 39 for -2 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXAM 39(11:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to VAN 28 for 11 yards (9-D.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 28(10:54 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to VAN 25 for 3 yards (24-A.Orji21-K.Hebert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Preston.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to VAN 24 for 1 yard (1-D.Kaufman). Penalty on TXAM 85-J.Wydermyer Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 24.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - TXAM 34(9:45 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane pushed ob at VAN 28 for 6 yards (24-A.Orji).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 28(9:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at VAN 34 for -6 yards FUMBLES (48-A.Mintze). 33-D.Jerkins to VAN 46 for 8 yards (54-C.Green).
VANDY
Commodores
- Safety (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(8:50 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 47 for 1 yard (26-D.Richardson33-A.Hansford).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 47(8:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals to VAN 48 for 1 yard (8-D.Leal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 48(7:44 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 48(7:38 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 52 yards from VAN 48. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 10 for 10 yards (26-A.Orji). Penalty on TXAM 16-B.George Illegal block in the back 0 yards enforced at TXAM End Zone. to TXAM End Zone for no gain safety.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 71 yards from TXAM 20. 1-D.Kaufman to VAN 27 for 18 yards (32-A.White24-E.Crownover).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(7:18 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 40 for 13 yards (1-B.Johnson5-B.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(6:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals to VAN 44 for 4 yards (26-D.Richardson2-M.Clemons).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 44(6:20 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to TXAM 45 for 11 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(6:00 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 44 for 1 yard (13-E.Young).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 44(5:20 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 32-J.Wakefield. 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 37 for 7 yards (32-A.White).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 37(4:51 - 2nd) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 39 for -2 yards (32-A.White8-D.Leal).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - VANDY 39(4:05 - 2nd) Team penalty on VAN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 44(4:05 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 44 yards from TXAM 44 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(3:57 - 2nd) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 18 FUMBLES. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 19 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 19(3:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Chapman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TXAM 19(3:15 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Chapman.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXAM 19(3:08 - 2nd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 37 yards from TXAM 19 out of bounds at the VAN 44.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(2:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to TXAM 40 for 16 yards (9-L.O'Neal32-A.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(2:37 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to TXAM 38 for 2 yards (0-M.Jones1-B.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 38(2:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 84-J.Ball. 84-J.Ball to TXAM 41 for -3 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 41(1:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - VANDY 41(1:24 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 25 yards from TXAM 41 to TXAM 16 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Halftime (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(1:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 14 for -2 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXAM 14(0:41 - 2nd) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 20 for 6 yards (1-D.Kaufman).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 20(0:35 - 2nd) kneels at TXAM 19 for -1 yard.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at VAN 18 for 57 yards (21-K.Hebert).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(14:08 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to VAN 17 for 1 yard (24-A.Orji10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 17(13:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 81-C.Chapman. 81-C.Chapman runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (9 plays, -18 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:20 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 28 for 3 yards (8-D.Leal).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(12:50 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at VAN 36 for 8 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(12:22 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to TXAM 50 for 14 yards (13-E.Young).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(11:50 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TXAM 43 for 7 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 43(11:23 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Penalty on TXAM 5-J.Preston Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(11:17 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 11-T.Alexander. 11-T.Alexander to TXAM 32 for 6 yards (17-J.Jones8-D.Leal).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 32(10:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals to TXAM 28 for 4 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(10:17 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to TXAM 25 for 3 yards (33-A.Hansford1-B.Johnson).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 25(9:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-D.Richardson at TXAM 7. 26-D.Richardson to TXAM 7 for no gain.
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (6 plays, 36 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 7(9:40 - 3rd) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 13 for 6 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 13(9:03 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 20 for 7 yards. Team penalty on TXAM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TXAM 13. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 8(8:24 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 10 for 2 yards (26-A.Orji33-D.Jerkins).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXAM 10(7:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 5-J.Preston. 5-J.Preston pushed ob at TXAM 31 for 21 yards (1-D.Kaufman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(7:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Preston.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 31(7:17 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 43 FUMBLES (33-D.Jerkins). 23-J.Mahoney to TXAM 43 for no gain.
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (9 plays, 43 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(7:07 - 3rd) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 41 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 41(6:31 - 3rd) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 44 for -3 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 44(5:49 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to TXAM 28 for 16 yards (17-J.Jones7-D.Morris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(5:27 - 3rd) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 28 for no gain (5-B.Brown3-T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 28(5:07 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to TXAM 26 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson9-L.O'Neal).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 26(4:24 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to TXAM 12 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(4:08 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to TXAM 8 for 4 yards (92-J.Peevy9-L.O'Neal).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 8(3:31 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to TXAM 7 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 7(2:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:45 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (9 plays, 68 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:45 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for no gain (95-R.Wilkins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:03 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 81-C.Chapman. 81-C.Chapman to TXAM 31 for 6 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 31(1:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 18-K.Brown. 18-K.Brown to TXAM 46 for 15 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(0:50 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 81-C.Chapman. 81-C.Chapman runs ob at VAN 45 for 9 yards.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 45(0:15 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to VAN 15 for 30 yards (4-R.Haynie1-D.Kaufman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 15(14:54 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 15(14:48 - 4th) Team penalty on TXAM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at VAN 15. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - TXAM 20(14:48 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to VAN 7 for 13 yards (26-A.Orji).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TXAM 7(14:04 - 4th) 47-S.Small 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 1-D.Kaufman to VAN 18 for 18 yards (33-A.Hansford32-A.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(13:51 - 4th) 8-K.Seals scrambles to VAN 22 for 4 yards (14-K.Carper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 22(13:16 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 22 for no gain (1-B.Johnson35-M.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 22(12:38 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 3-J.Marlow. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 27 for 5 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 27(11:53 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 50 yards from VAN 27 to TXAM 23 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(11:44 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 34 for 11 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(11:06 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to VAN 42 for 24 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(10:45 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 28-I.Spiller False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXAM 47(10:32 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 5-J.Preston. 5-J.Preston to VAN 41 FUMBLES (9-D.Davis). 9-D.Davis to VAN 42 for no gain.
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (9 plays, -1 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(10:19 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 42(10:09 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 42(10:05 - 4th) 8-K.Seals scrambles to TXAM 50 for 8 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 50(9:17 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 32-J.Wakefield. 32-J.Wakefield runs ob at TXAM 45 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(8:42 - 4th) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 38 for 7 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 38(8:32 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 5-B.Brown Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TXAM 38. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(8:14 - 4th) 32-J.Wakefield to TXAM 20 for 3 yards (0-M.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 20(7:37 - 4th) 8-K.Seals sacked at TXAM 30 for -10 yards (2-M.Clemons35-M.Jackson).
|Int
|
3 & 17 - VANDY 30(6:53 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 9-L.O'Neal at TXAM 6. 9-L.O'Neal pushed ob at TXAM 41 for 35 yards (19-C.Pierce).
TXAM
Aggies
- Downs (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(6:39 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 19-C.Pierce Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TXAM 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(6:39 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 44(6:31 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to VAN 35 for 9 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 35(5:48 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to VAN 35 for no gain (33-D.Jerkins95-R.Wilkins).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 35(5:03 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to VAN 37 FUMBLES. 11-K.Mond to VAN 36 for no gain.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(4:56 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 36(4:50 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 3-J.Marlow. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 35 for -1 yard (8-D.Leal92-J.Peevy).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 35(4:07 - 4th) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 27 for -8 yards (2-M.Clemons).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - VANDY 27(3:30 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 38 yards from VAN 27 to TXAM 35 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- End of Game (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(3:24 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 36 for 1 yard (33-D.Jerkins24-A.Orji).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 36(2:47 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 40 for 4 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 40(2:36 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 5-J.Preston. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 48 for 8 yards (28-A.George).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(1:58 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to VAN 50 for 2 yards (26-A.Orji10-D.Odeyingbo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 50(1:28 - 4th) Team penalty on VAN Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VAN 50. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(1:14 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to VAN 35 for no gain (48-A.Mintze96-N.Clifton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(0:28 - 4th) 11-K.Mond kneels at VAN 36 for -1 yard.
