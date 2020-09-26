|
|
|BAMA
|MIZZOU
No. 2 Crimson Tide rolls on offense to 38-19 win over Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Nick Saban has never lost a season opener while coaching Alabama.
Then again, he'd never had one like this.
Yet despite an offseason largely scrapped by the coronavirus pandemic, and a delayed start to the season, Saban's second-ranked Crimson Tide looked just fine as they began their SEC-only schedule on Saturday night.
Mac Jones threw for 249 yards and two scores in less than three quarters of work, and Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris had dynamic performances on offense, helping Alabama roll to a 38-19 victory over the rebuilding Tigers.
''I think from a team standpoint, when you play a first game you sort of figure out who you are,'' Saban said after finally taking off his mask. ''You figure out where you and the last thing is, `What do I have to do to get better?' Everybody on our team has a lot of maturity in what they need to do to get better.''
Oh, there are areas to improve. The Crimson Tide had a few too many penalties, a few too many breakdowns on defense and they allowed Missouri to finally get its up-tempo offense going against their backups in the fourth quarter.
They still looked every bit a national title contender, though.
Waddle finished with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and Harris ran for 98 yards and three more scores, helping the Crimson Tide spoil the debut of new Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz and win their 27th straight over the SEC East before a COVID-19-curtailed crowd of 11,738 fans at Faurot Field.
TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, who started for the Tigers over Connor Bazelak, threw for 185 yards and a score. Bazelak also got a few series and was equally ineffective against Dylan Moses, Patrick Surtain II and the rest of the Crimson Tide defense, which kept Drinkwitz's creative offense out of the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter.
Bazelak added a touchdown scamper on the final play of the game for the final margin.
''I saw a lot of fight. I really did,'' Drinkwitz said. ''I thought those guys answered the bell. I don't think it was an issue of not being good enough at all. I thought our guys fought.''
Alabama's long wait to start the season actually began with a thud - a three-and-out on offense. But after forcing a three-and-out of their own, Jones began to find his wide receivers downfield and the Crimson Tide got rolling.
At one point, the only question was who was going to score their touchdowns.
Harris had the first on a short plunge and Waddle hauled in 18-yarder for the second a few minutes later. Waddle looked like had another on the Tide's ensuing possession, but a review ruled that he hit the pylon before crossing the goal line and Harris wound up poaching the touchdown for his second of the game.
Waddle eventually got his second, too, when he hauled in a spectacular 23-yard grab in double coverage that sent Alabama into the locker room with a 28-3 lead. In fact, the only slip-up to that point for the Tide came at the end of that play, when Waddle's cleats slipped on the asphalt through the end zone and he landed on his rear.
''Waddle is a great player. He gets open - that's his job - and he does a great job doing it,'' Jones said. ''We've had a great relationship going back to summer, 7-on-7s, getting that chemistry with him, all the late nights at the indoor. He's going to get open and do his job. He makes plays.''
Harris added his third touchdown on a twisting 8-yard run early in the second half, allowing Saban to see what freshman quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of their backups could do. They moved the ball in fits and starts, but it was Missouri that finished the game on a high note with a touchdown on the final play.
''We played very well the first half but the second half we need to finish,'' said Moses, a Butkus Award finalist two years ago who missed all of last season to an injury. ''But it's our first game. We just need to improve.''
COVID-19
Missouri defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison was absent because of COVID-19 and defensive quality control analyst Grant O'Brien filled the role. O'Brien also will handle those duties next weekend at Tennessee.
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama won its fifth straight against Missouri and has now won 92 straight against unranked foes. Just about all their stars got into the act, too. DeVonta Smith added eight catches for 89 yards, Moses spent most of the night in the Tigers' backfield and Surtain jumped on a fumble to keep things rolling at the start of the second half.
Missouri was overmatched but showed plenty of fight, and Drinkwitz can certainly build on that fact. It hardly helped his cause that the former Appalachian State coach had such a pandemic-altered offseason to install his system, and the kinks were particularly evident when Alabama was pulling away in the first half.
UP NEXT
The Crimson Tide play their home opener next Saturday against Texas A&M. Missouri heads to Tennessee.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|405
|297
|Total Plays
|68
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|69
|Rush Attempts
|36
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|303
|253
|Comp. - Att.
|23-32
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-49
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|3-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|40
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|303
|PASS YDS
|253
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|17
|98
|3
|18
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Br. Young 9 QB
|Br. Young
|4
|2
|0
|12
|
T. Sanders 26 RB
|T. Sanders
|9
|1
|0
|2
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|10
|8
|134
|2
|46
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|13
|8
|89
|0
|23
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|2
|2
|42
|0
|22
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
T. Sanders 26 RB
|T. Sanders
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Ray 18 DL
|L. Ray
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 16 LB
|D. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/1
|34
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Johnson 98 P
|S. Johnson
|3
|39.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|19/25
|185
|1
|0
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|7/14
|68
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|14
|67
|0
|11
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|3
|12
|1
|9
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|4
|11
|0
|10
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Abrams-Draine 15 WR
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|8
|-35
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|5
|5
|63
|0
|23
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|4
|1
|54
|1
|54
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|5
|3
|44
|0
|22
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|9
|5
|34
|0
|13
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|3
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|4
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|1
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 40 LB
|C. Wilkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 LB
|T. Williams
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparks 14 DB
|A. Sparks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 17 DB
|J. Carlies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|2/2
|37
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 17 P
|G. McKinniss
|3
|39.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|19.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine 15 WR
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:54 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 6 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 31(14:18 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 31(14:13 - 1st) 98-S.Johnson punts 33 yards from BAMA 31 to MIZ 36 fair catch by 15-K.Abrams-Draine.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(14:06 - 1st) 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 36 for no gain (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(13:37 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(13:33 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson sacked at MIZ 26 for -10 yards (8-C.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MIZZOU 26(12:56 - 1st) 17-G.McKinniss punts 40 yards from MIZ 26 Downed at the BAMA 34.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (12 plays, 66 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(12:47 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 37 for 3 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 37(12:13 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to MIZ 43 for 20 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(11:48 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIZ 45 for -2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 45(11:06 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIZ 34 for 11 yards (9-T.Gillespie11-D.Nicholson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 34(10:44 - 1st) 10-M.Jones to MIZ 30 for 4 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(10:24 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 30(10:18 - 1st) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at MIZ 17 for 13 yards (9-T.Gillespie32-N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(10:02 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIZ 12 for 5 yards (6-D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 12(9:32 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at MIZ 5 for 7 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 5(9:03 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIZ 3 for 2 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 3(8:28 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIZ 1 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 1(7:49 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Downs (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(7:46 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 48 for 23 yards (42-J.Moody).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(7:12 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to BAMA 41 for 11 yards (18-L.Ray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(6:57 - 1st) Penalty on MIZ 61-R.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 41. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 46(6:45 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to BAMA 35 for 11 yards (13-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 35(6:13 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 35(6:08 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to BAMA 33 for 2 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(5:33 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to BAMA 34 for -1 yard (32-D.Moses).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 66 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(5:27 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to MIZ 20 for 46 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(5:06 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MIZ 18 for 2 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 18(4:27 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 18(4:20 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 30 for 25 yards. Team penalty on BAMA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 30.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(4:06 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 44 for -1 yard (13-M.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 44(3:46 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 49 for 5 yards (3-D.Wright).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 49(3:09 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson sacked at MIZ 37 for -12 yards. Team penalty on BAMA Holding 9 yards enforced at MIZ 49. No Play. (32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(2:34 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson to BAMA 42 FUMBLES (28-J.Jobe). 3-S.Robinson to BAMA 42 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(2:08 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(2:05 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(2:02 - 1st) 17-G.McKinniss punts 33 yards from BAMA 42 to BAMA 9 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (9 plays, 100 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(1:53 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 17 for 8 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 17(1:35 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 35 for 18 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(1:16 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-B.Robinson. 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 33 for -2 yards (3-M.Manuel11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 33(0:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Robinson.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAMA 33(0:24 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to MIZ 45 for 22 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(0:05 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to MIZ 11 for 34 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to MIZ 1 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(14:43 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:37 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:37 - 2nd) 82-C.Allen kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 15 for 13 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(14:31 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 21 for 6 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 21(14:03 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 31 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(13:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MIZ 32 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 32(13:07 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 32(13:02 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 32(12:55 - 2nd) 17-G.McKinniss punts 44 yards from MIZ 32 to BAMA 24 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(12:47 - 2nd) 6-D.Smith to BAMA 12 for -12 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 22 - BAMA 12(12:09 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 55-E.Ekiyor False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 12. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 27 - BAMA 7(11:54 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 15 for 8 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - BAMA 15(11:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 20 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton11-D.Nicholson).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - BAMA 20(10:40 - 2nd) 98-S.Johnson punts 39 yards from BAMA 20. 15-K.Abrams-Draine to MIZ 40 for -1 yard (6-D.Smith).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (11 plays, 50 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(10:30 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 44 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 44(10:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson to MIZ 43 for -1 yard (3-D.Wright).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 43(9:28 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto to BAMA 44 for 13 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(9:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(9:03 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to BAMA 35 for 9 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 35(8:40 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson to BAMA 32 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(8:12 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to BAMA 23 for 9 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 23(7:50 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to BAMA 15 for 8 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(7:35 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to BAMA 13 for 2 yards (3-D.Wright).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 13(7:12 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson pushed ob at BAMA 16 for -3 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 16(6:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Knox runs ob at BAMA 10 for 6 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 10(6:05 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:00 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAMA 20(6:00 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 24 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 24(5:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 37 for 13 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(5:04 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 73-E.Neal False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAMA 32(4:53 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 35 for 3 yards (1-J.Bledsoe11-D.Nicholson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 35(4:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 48 for 13 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(3:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MIZ 38 for 14 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(3:25 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MIZ 36 for 2 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 36(2:51 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to MIZ 27 for 9 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(2:25 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to MIZ 23 for 4 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 23(1:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Robinson.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 23(1:45 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 2(1:38 - 2nd) Team penalty on BAMA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MIZ 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Halftime (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 28-D.Downing.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:38 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (18-L.Ray).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(1:10 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 33 for 6 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(0:34 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 40 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(0:24 - 2nd) 15-K.Abrams-Draine to MIZ 43 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris).
|-12 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 43(0:20 - 2nd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 3-S.Robinson. 3-S.Robinson to MIZ 31 for -12 yards. Penalty on MIZ 3-S.Robinson Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at MIZ 31.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Fumble (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 82-C.Allen kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Knox to MIZ 28 for 3 yards (3-D.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(14:30 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 28 for no gain (8-C.Harris). Penalty on MIZ 55-M.Maietti Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 28. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 18(14:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 27 for 9 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(13:30 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 41 for 14 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(12:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MIZ 47 for 6 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|-10 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 47(12:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson to MIZ 37 FUMBLES. 2-P.Surtain to MIZ 37 for no gain.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(11:45 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MIZ 33 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton0-T.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 33(11:25 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MIZ 23 for 10 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(11:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MIZ 19 for 4 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 19(10:30 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MIZ 8 for 11 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAMA 8(9:50 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (17 plays, 55 yards, 8:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 3rd) 82-C.Allen kicks 50 yards from BAMA 50 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(9:45 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 34 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(9:15 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 39 for 5 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(8:55 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 42 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 42(8:30 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 48 for 6 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 48(8:08 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 50 for 2 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(7:30 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to BAMA 49 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 49(7:45 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to BAMA 40 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(7:30 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to BAMA 39 for 1 yard (31-W.Anderson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 39(5:50 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to BAMA 40 for -1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(5:15 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to BAMA 34 for 6 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 34(4:45 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to BAMA 22 for 12 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(4:15 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to BAMA 21 for 1 yard (18-L.Ray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 21(3:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to BAMA 21 for no gain (9-J.Battle).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 21(2:50 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to BAMA 8 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - MIZZOU 8(2:23 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to BAMA 4 for 4 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 4(1:45 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 4(1:39 - 3rd) 3-S.Robinson sacked at BAMA 20 for -16 yards (18-L.Ray).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - MIZZOU 20(1:30 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Fumble (13 plays, 18 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(1:09 - 3rd) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 25 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:45 - 3rd) 9-B.Young complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 31 for 6 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 31(15:00 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MIZ 46 for 23 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(14:40 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 46(14:31 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MIZ 45 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton97-A.Byers).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 45(13:55 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MIZ 31 for 14 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(13:15 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to MIZ 30 for 1 yard (78-K.Whiteside).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 30(12:20 - 4th) 9-B.Young scrambles to MIZ 23 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 23(11:51 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to MIZ 19 for 4 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(11:10 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MIZ 21 for -2 yards (40-C.Wilkins).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 21(10:25 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 24-T.Sanders. 24-T.Sanders to MIZ 23 for -2 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - BAMA 23(9:35 - 4th) Penalty on BAMA 9-B.Young Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MIZ 23. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 19 - BAMA 28(9:10 - 4th) 9-B.Young sacked at MIZ 35 for -7 yards FUMBLES (0-T.Williams). 32-N.Bolton to MIZ 43 for 8 yards (69-L.Dickerson).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(9:03 - 4th) 3-S.Robinson complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 46 for 3 yards.
|+54 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 46(8:45 - 4th) 3-S.Robinson complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Fumble (8 plays, 15 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(8:28 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 24 for -1 yard (3-M.Manuel).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 24(7:45 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 23 for -1 yard (3-M.Manuel).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAMA 23(7:10 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 36 for 13 yards (17-J.Carlies).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(6:25 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 36 for no gain (40-C.Wilkins).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 36(5:45 - 4th) 9-B.Young to BAMA 48 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(5:15 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 48(5:08 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to BAMA 50 for 2 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 50(4:30 - 4th) 9-B.Young sacked at BAMA 40 for -10 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BAMA 40(3:50 - 4th) 98-S.Johnson punts 45 yards from BAMA 40. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 18 FUMBLES. 45-T.Fletcher recovers at the MIZ 18. 45-T.Fletcher to MIZ 18 for no gain.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(3:36 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MIZ 16 for 2 yards (0-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 16(2:55 - 4th) 24-T.Sanders to MIZ 16 for no gain (78-K.Whiteside40-C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 16(2:10 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - BAMA 16(2:10 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- End of Game (14 plays, 75 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 4th) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 28-D.Downing.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:05 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Young.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:55 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 40 for 15 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(1:45 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 49 for 9 yards (16-D.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 49(1:30 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 49(1:16 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to BAMA 49 for 2 yards (42-J.Moody).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(1:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to BAMA 41 for 8 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 41(0:45 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 28-D.Downing. 28-D.Downing to BAMA 34 for 7 yards (42-J.Moody).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(0:38 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at BAMA 38 for -4 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 38(0:31 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto to BAMA 16 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(0:22 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(0:17 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto to BAMA 7 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 7(0:08 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 7(0:04 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
