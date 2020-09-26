|
|
|HOUBP
|LATECH
Anthony has 6 TDs, La Tech beats Houston Baptist 66-38
RUSTON, La. (AP) - Luke Anthony threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Louisiana Tech to a 66-38 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.
Anthony, a grad transfer from Abilene Christian, threw touchdown passes of 44 and 43 yards to Wayne Toussant in the first quarter. Isaiah Graham had two 15-yard TD receptions, the second a juggling catch that gave the Bulldogs (2-0) a 38-14 lead with about 3 minutes remaining before halftime.
Anthony added a 41-yard TD pass to Jawaun Johnson and bulled into the end zone from the 1 to stretch the lead to 52-24 late in the third quarter.
Anthony finished 17-of-30 passing for 340 yards.
Bailey Zappe was 37 of 58 for 406 yards passing and threw five touchdown passes - each from inside the 6 - and had an interception to lead Houston Baptist (0-3). Jerreth Sterns made 14 catches for 138 yards and three TDs, while Ben Ratzlaff had 10 receptions for 127 yards and two scores.
Zappe has thrown 16 touchdowns with only two intereptions in six career games against FBS opponents.
Attendance was limited to 7,140 (25% capacity) for the 28,019 seat-Joe Aillet Stadium. Face masks were required and tailgating was prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|32
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|16
|15
|Penalty
|3
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|12-20
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|468
|536
|Total Plays
|86
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|182
|Rush Attempts
|28
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|406
|360
|Comp. - Att.
|37-58
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|16-147
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|5
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.8
|2-25.5
|Return Yards
|89
|181
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-44
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-43
|4-110
|Int. - Returns
|1-45
|1-27
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|406
|PASS YDS
|360
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|182
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|536
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
|B. Zappe
|37/58
|406
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|6
|35
|0
|18
|
L. Turner 21 RB
|L. Turner
|5
|33
|0
|11
|
J. Woods 25 RB
|J. Woods
|6
|21
|0
|8
|
D. Lenard II 13 LB
|D. Lenard II
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
B. Bentsen 18 QB
|B. Bentsen
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
|B. Zappe
|8
|0
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Jo. Sterns 9 WR
|Jo. Sterns
|18
|14
|138
|3
|39
|
B. Ratzlaff 22 WR
|B. Ratzlaff
|12
|10
|137
|2
|48
|
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|5
|4
|42
|0
|21
|
D. Sherfield 6 WR
|D. Sherfield
|6
|4
|20
|0
|6
|
J. Woods 25 RB
|J. Woods
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Harrell 14 WR
|V. Harrell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Alfaro 15 TE
|J. Alfaro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Fuller 17 WR
|I. Fuller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Young 42 LB
|B. Young
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wolfe 1 S
|P. Wolfe
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 9 LB
|C. Johnson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Cash 3 S
|I. Cash
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Wallis 45 DL
|V. Wallis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Couch 46 DE
|C. Couch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ossai 48 LB
|P. Ossai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mason 49 DL
|D. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ijiyera 54 DL
|S. Ijiyera
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kemp 20 CB
|K. Kemp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 90 DL
|K. Baugh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Canada 22 CB
|C. Canada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vincent 10 DL
|G. Vincent
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Smith 16 CB
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Manning 8 S
|C. Manning
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ardoin 41 LB
|J. Ardoin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Garcia 37 K
|G. Garcia
|1/1
|42
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Patterson 12 P
|B. Patterson
|5
|39.8
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Jo. Sterns 9 WR
|Jo. Sterns
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|17/30
|314
|5
|1
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|5/7
|39
|0
|0
|
W. Elliott 10 QB
|W. Elliott
|1/1
|7
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|11
|77
|1
|34
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|9
|63
|0
|31
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|7
|20
|1
|9
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|5
|11
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|3
|3
|91
|2
|44
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|9
|4
|69
|0
|20
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|2
|2
|47
|0
|24
|
J. Johnson 8 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|2
|44
|1
|41
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|4
|3
|36
|2
|15
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|8
|5
|30
|0
|9
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|3
|3
|29
|1
|15
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calhoun 17 DB
|B. Calhoun
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickey 42 LB
|J. Dickey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DL
|M. Williams
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Woods 30 DB
|C. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kendzior 47 DL
|E. Kendzior
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 DL
|T. Allen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hall 93 DL
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shaw 91 DL
|S. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 96 DL
|B. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 55 LB
|L. Bell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Wilbon 95 DL
|G. Wilbon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 26 DB
|M. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 1 DB
|K. Ladler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rhines 98 DL
|C. Rhines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/1
|51
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|3
|30.0
|35
|0
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|22.0
|35
|0
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony to LT 26 for 1 yard (54-S.Ijiyera).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 26(14:30 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs ob at LT 32 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 32(14:08 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 32(14:03 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 28 yards from LT 32 to HB 40 fair catch by 8-J.Sterns. Team penalty on HB Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 32. No Play.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(13:56 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 37 for no gain (45-V.Wallis17-T.Fluellen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 37(13:22 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 39 for 2 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 39(12:49 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LATECH 39(12:37 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 29 yards from LT 39. 8-J.Sterns to HB 33 FUMBLES. 34-G.Boniol to HB 33 for no gain.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(12:22 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Henderson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 33(12:18 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 33(12:14 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 33(12:05 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(11:59 - 1st) 25-J.Woods to HB 30 for 5 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - HOUBP 30(11:43 - 1st) Team penalty on HB False start 5 yards enforced at HB 30. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 25(11:33 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 2-E.Beek. 2-E.Beek to HB 30 for 5 yards (97-M.Williams).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOUBP 30(11:00 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns to LT 31 for 39 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 31(10:37 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to LT 23 for 8 yards (7-J.Cole).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - HOUBP 23(10:08 - 1st) Penalty on HB 2-E.Beek False start 5 yards enforced at LT 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOUBP 28(9:54 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 14-V.Harrell.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOUBP 28(9:47 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe scrambles to LT 19 for 9 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 19(9:35 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 19(9:32 - 1st) 25-J.Woods to LT 15 for 4 yards (93-D.Hall52-T.Grubbs).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOUBP 15(9:00 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to LT 4 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - HOUBP 4(8:34 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 1st) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 1st) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 25 for 25 yards (13-D.Lenard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:29 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 36 for 11 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(8:00 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to HB 44 for 20 yards (42-B.Young1-P.Wolfe).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(7:31 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 60 yards from LT 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 18 for 13 yards (42-J.Dickey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 18(7:18 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Sterns.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 18(7:15 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOUBP 18(7:09 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 32 for 14 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 32(6:37 - 1st) 25-J.Woods to HB 40 for 8 yards (52-T.Grubbs4-B.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HOUBP 40(6:18 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Woods.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOUBP 40(6:13 - 1st) 18-B.Bentsen to HB 43 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin95-G.Wilbon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 43(5:42 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns pushed ob at HB 44 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOUBP 44(5:14 - 1st) 2-E.Beek to HB 50 for 6 yards (46-E.Barnett). Penalty on LT 95-G.Wilbon Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at HB 50.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 35(4:43 - 1st) 2-E.Beek to LT 17 for 18 yards (30-C.Woods).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 17(4:15 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to LT 6 for 11 yards (7-J.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - HOUBP 6(3:51 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 14-V.Harrell.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 6(3:46 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:42 - 1st) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 1st) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:42 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony to LT 19 FUMBLES. to LT 19 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - LATECH 19(3:19 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham. Penalty on HB 3-I.Cash Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LT 19. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(3:11 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 40 for 6 yards (42-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 40(2:44 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 40(2:40 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 47 for 7 yards (1-P.Wolfe3-I.Cash).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(1:57 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to HB 50 for 3 yards (42-B.Young17-T.Fluellen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 50(1:28 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 50(1:24 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony scrambles runs ob at HB 43 for 7 yards.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(0:56 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(0:49 - 1st) 25-J.Woods to HB 24 for -1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOUBP 24(0:21 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 25-J.Woods. 25-J.Woods to HB 30 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HOUBP 30(15:00 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOUBP 30(14:49 - 2nd) 12-B.Patterson punts 42 yards from HB 30 to LT 28 fair catch by 5-S.Harris.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 72 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(14:42 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to HB 49 for 23 yards (3-I.Cash).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(14:22 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 49(14:19 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to HB 15 for 34 yards (49-D.Mason).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(13:41 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Interception (4 plays, 77 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 62 yards from LT 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 20 for 17 yards (26-M.Turner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 20(13:29 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 20 for no gain (3-T.Baldwin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 20(12:53 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe scrambles pushed ob at HB 25 for 5 yards (55-L.Bell). Penalty on HB 75-G.Martinez Holding 10 yards enforced at HB 20. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - HOUBP 10(12:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 2-E.Beek. 2-E.Beek to HB 21 for 11 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - HOUBP 21(12:17 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-B.Williamson at HB 30. 4-B.Williamson to HB 3 for 27 yards (2-E.Beek).
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 40 yards from LT 35 to HB 25 fair catch by 2-E.Beek.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(12:01 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 2-E.Beek. 2-E.Beek to HB 30 for 5 yards (91-S.Shaw).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOUBP 30(11:28 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns pushed ob at HB 32 for 2 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOUBP 32(10:55 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ratzlaff.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - HOUBP 32(10:52 - 2nd) 12-B.Patterson punts 26 yards from HB 32 out of bounds at the LT 42.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(10:45 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 42 for no gain (42-B.Young1-P.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 42(10:09 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 42(10:04 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen scrambles to LT 43 for 1 yard (42-B.Young). Penalty on HB 9-C.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 47(9:56 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LATECH 47(9:51 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 22 yards from LT 47 Downed at the HB 31.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 31(9:39 - 2nd) 2-E.Beek to HB 34 for 3 yards (54-A.Walker). Team penalty on HB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at HB 31. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOUBP 26(9:21 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe scrambles to HB 30 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - HOUBP 30(8:48 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - HOUBP 30(8:41 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 14-V.Harrell.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - HOUBP 30(8:35 - 2nd) 12-B.Patterson punts 50 yards from HB 30. 5-S.Harris to LT 41 for 21 yards (9-C.Johnson). Penalty on LT 89-T.Magee Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at LT 29.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (11 plays, 81 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(8:20 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 13 for -6 yards (10-G.Vincent).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 16 - LATECH 13(7:33 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 29 for 16 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(7:01 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 45 for 16 yards (16-D.Smith). Penalty on LT 77-D.Campbell Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 29. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 20 - LATECH 19(6:33 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 43 for 24 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(5:53 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 43(5:46 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 88-K.Maxwell. 88-K.Maxwell to HB 42 for 15 yards (20-K.Kemp).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(5:22 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to HB 32 for 10 yards (1-P.Wolfe42-B.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(4:45 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to HB 29 for 3 yards (42-B.Young).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 29(4:15 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to HB 15 for 14 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(3:38 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 15(3:33 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- FG (11 plays, 50 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 40 yards from LT 35 to HB 25 fair catch by 2-K.Dickey.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(3:24 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 29 for 4 yards (52-T.Grubbs1-K.Ladler).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 29(2:57 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe sacked at HB 27 for -2 yards (55-L.Bell).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOUBP 27(2:27 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 2-E.Beek. 2-E.Beek to HB 48 for 21 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 48(2:13 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns pushed ob at LT 26 for 26 yards (30-C.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 26(1:50 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 6-D.Sherfield. 6-D.Sherfield to LT 22 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 22(1:24 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 6-D.Sherfield. 6-D.Sherfield runs ob at LT 17 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOUBP 17(1:20 - 2nd) 18-B.Bentsen to LT 15 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 15(0:47 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Alfaro.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 15(0:42 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Sherfield.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - HOUBP 15(0:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to LT 11 for 4 yards (3-T.Baldwin). Penalty on HB 78-R.Burnett Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - HOUBP 25(0:25 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - HOUBP 25(0:21 - 2nd) 37-G.Garcia 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Halftime (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 12-B.Patterson kicks 62 yards from HB 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 38 for 35 yards (2-K.Dickey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(0:07 - 2nd) Team penalty on LT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LT 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - LATECH 33(0:07 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to LT 41 for 8 yards (9-C.Johnson).
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 30 for 5 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOUBP 30(14:53 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 31 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOUBP 31(14:25 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 36 for 5 yards (4-B.Williamson52-T.Grubbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 36(14:01 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 2-E.Beek.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 36(13:56 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe sacked at HB 27 for -9 yards (97-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - HOUBP 27(13:21 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Sherfield.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - HOUBP 27(13:16 - 3rd) 12-B.Patterson punts 39 yards from HB 27. 5-S.Harris to HB 31 for 35 yards (12-B.Patterson). Team penalty on HB Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at HB 31.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Interception (4 plays, -39 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(12:56 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to HB 14 for 2 yards (1-P.Wolfe). Penalty on HB 1-P.Wolfe Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 7 yards enforced at HB 14.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - LATECH 7(12:41 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to HB 4 for 3 yards (1-P.Wolfe20-K.Kemp).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 4(12:01 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|Int
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 4(11:56 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-D.Smith at HB End Zone. 16-D.Smith to HB 45 for 45 yards (33-J.Henderson).
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 45(11:44 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe sacked at HB 22 for -23 yards. Penalty on HB 4-B.Zappe Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at HB 22. (43-T.Allen).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 33 - HOUBP 22(11:35 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 36 for 14 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+47 YD
|
3 & 19 - HOUBP 36(11:09 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to LT 17 for 47 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 17(10:36 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 11-B.Walker. 11-B.Walker to LT 9 for 8 yards (52-T.Grubbs3-T.Baldwin). Penalty on LT 3-T.Baldwin Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at LT 9.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - HOUBP 4(10:29 - 3rd) 25-J.Woods to LT 2 for 2 yards (47-E.Kendzior97-M.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOUBP 2(9:53 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 3rd) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 3rd) 37-G.Garcia kicks 65 yards from HB 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 30 for 30 yards (10-L.Botkin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(9:43 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 33 for 3 yards (46-C.Couch8-C.Manning).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 33(9:12 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 41 for 8 yards (42-B.Young45-V.Wallis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(8:40 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 44 for 3 yards (46-C.Couch).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 44(8:08 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham. Penalty on HB 17-T.Fluellen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LT 44. No Play.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(8:00 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 39 yards from LT 35. 25-D.Wilson to HB 26 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 26(7:48 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 29 for 3 yards (97-M.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOUBP 29(7:27 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 6-D.Sherfield. 6-D.Sherfield to HB 34 for 5 yards (17-B.Calhoun).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOUBP 34(6:57 - 3rd) 18-B.Bentsen to HB 35 for 1 yard (97-M.Williams42-J.Dickey).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - HOUBP 35(6:30 - 3rd) 12-B.Patterson punts 42 yards from HB 35 to LT 23 fair catch by 5-S.Harris.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(6:23 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 42 for 19 yards (3-I.Cash1-P.Wolfe).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(5:46 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to HB 27 for 31 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(5:14 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to HB 18 for 9 yards (90-K.Baugh42-B.Young).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 18(4:55 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to HB 14 for 4 yards (1-P.Wolfe). Team penalty on HB 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at HB 18. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 13(4:40 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to HB 3 for 10 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - LATECH 3(4:18 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to HB 2 for 1 yard (42-B.Young9-C.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 2(3:42 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to HB 1 for 1 yard (22-C.Canada90-K.Baugh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 1(3:09 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to HB 1 for no gain (45-V.Wallis16-D.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 1(2:42 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(2:39 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 29 for 4 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 29(2:10 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to HB 41 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 41(2:10 - 3rd) Penalty on HB 79-D.Wilkins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HB 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - HOUBP 26(2:03 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Sterns.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 25 - HOUBP 26(1:56 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to HB 40 for 14 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - HOUBP 40(1:41 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to LT 46 for 14 yards (17-B.Calhoun).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 46(1:11 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to LT 43 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOUBP 43(0:53 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 25-J.Woods. 25-J.Woods to LT 40 for 3 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOUBP 40(0:17 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 6-D.Sherfield. 6-D.Sherfield to LT 34 for 6 yards (17-B.Calhoun).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 34(0:02 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe scrambles to LT 25 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOUBP 25(15:00 - 4th) 25-J.Woods to LT 22 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 22(14:47 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to LT 9 for 13 yards (7-J.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - HOUBP 9(14:19 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ratzlaff.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOUBP 9(14:09 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe scrambles pushed ob at LT 1 for 8 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOUBP 1(13:30 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 4th) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 4th) 12-B.Patterson kicks 25 yards from HB 35 to LT 40 fair catch by 45-J.Adams.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(13:25 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 48 for 8 yards (42-B.Young9-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 48(13:12 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 48(13:04 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 49 for 1 yard (3-I.Cash48-P.Ossai).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 49(12:27 - 4th) 3-A.Allen to HB 50 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(12:11 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to HB 45 for 5 yards (42-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 45(11:31 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to HB 45 for no gain (3-I.Cash).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 45(10:47 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to HB 36 for 9 yards (3-I.Cash1-P.Wolfe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(10:07 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-T.Fluellen at HB End Zone. 17-T.Fluellen touchback. Penalty on HB 17-T.Fluellen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HB 36. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(10:00 - 4th) 3-A.Allen scrambles to HB 5 for 16 yards (9-C.Johnson3-I.Cash).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LATECH 5(9:25 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to HB 2 for 3 yards (42-B.Young9-C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 2(8:55 - 4th) 25-G.Garner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:52 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (10 plays, 85 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 4th) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 63 yards from LT 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 15 for 13 yards (28-Z.Parker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 15(8:46 - 4th) 13-D.Lenard to HB 20 for 5 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOUBP 20(8:31 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns runs ob at HB 33 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 33(8:04 - 4th) 13-D.Lenard to HB 35 for 2 yards (42-J.Dickey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOUBP 35(7:27 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe scrambles to HB 39 for 4 yards (42-J.Dickey).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOUBP 39(6:45 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to LT 13 for 48 yards (30-C.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 13(6:22 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Sterns.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 13(6:16 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOUBP 13(6:10 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Fuller.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 10 - HOUBP 13(6:04 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to LT 1 for 12 yards (17-B.Calhoun).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - HOUBP 1(5:46 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 4th) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 4th) 12-B.Patterson kicks 47 yards from HB 35. 13-I.Graham runs ob at LT 38 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(5:35 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to LT 38 for no gain (42-B.Young).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 38(4:59 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 88-K.Maxwell. 88-K.Maxwell to LT 45 for 7 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 45(4:30 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 25-G.Garner. 25-G.Garner to HB 41 for 14 yards (3-I.Cash).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(3:49 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant to HB 37 for 4 yards (48-P.Ossai). Penalty on HB 9-C.Johnson Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at HB 37.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(3:32 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to HB 13 for 9 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 13(2:54 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to HB 7 for 6 yards (1-P.Wolfe41-J.Ardoin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - LATECH 7(2:10 - 4th) 25-G.Garner to HB 7 for no gain (42-B.Young9-C.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 7(1:23 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 88-K.Maxwell. 88-K.Maxwell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- End of Game (3 plays, 26 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes kicks 45 yards from LT 35 to HB 20 fair catch by 2-E.Beek.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(1:15 - 4th) 13-D.Lenard to HB 33 for 8 yards (42-J.Dickey98-C.Rhines).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOUBP 33(0:45 - 4th) 13-D.Lenard to HB 40 for 7 yards (96-B.Bell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 40(0:21 - 4th) 13-D.Lenard to LT 49 for 11 yards (42-J.Dickey26-M.Turner).
