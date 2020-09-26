|
PITTSBURGH (AP) Patrick Jones II wants No. 21 Pittsburgh's defense to be the best in the country. Not just in points allowed. Not just in yards allowed. Not just in sacks or turnovers. All of it.
''We want it all,'' the senior defensive end said.
The Panthers are certainly playing like it.
Jones collected three of Pitt's seven sacks, helping the Panthers beat No. 24 Louisville 23-20 on Saturday. The win pushed Pitt (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to its best start since 2014 and adhered to a blueprint the Panthers believe can carry them to the conference title game in December: tough, physical defense and just enough offense to get by.
So far, it's working. The Panthers held the Cardinals (1-2, 0-2) to 223 yards - less than half of what they had been averaging coming in - and never let Malik Cunningham get comfortable. Cunningham completed just 9 of 21 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown and three picks, the last a fourth-down interception by Pitt's Jason Pinnock with 1:19 remaining.
Cunningham ended up leaving on a stretcher after the play with an undisclosed injury. Coach Scott Satterfield said the junior had feeling in all his extremities and was being evaluated.
The sight of their rising star heading into the tunnel with his head strapped to a board marked a difficult end to a difficult day for the Cardinals. Louisville struggled to generate much of anything offensively thanks to the relentless pursuit of Pitt's defensive front.
''We've played some good D lines, but they were different,'' Satterfield said. ''They played fast, they played physical.''
And they played exactly the way they knew they would play against the Cardinals. Sporting alternate charcoal grey uniforms inspired by both the architecture on the Pitt campus and the region's legacy as a leading global steel producer, the defense often resembled a cloud of dust that swarmed anything in a white jersey that happened to come into its path.
''I know the Steel Curtain is the Pittsburgh Steelers but today (we were) dominant up front,'' Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said.
When they weren't, the secondary picked them up most of the time. Other than a 21-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham to Atwell on a busted coverage in the second quarter that briefly gave Louisville a 17-13 lead, the Cardinals found little room to work.
Three times Louisville had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. The drives ended with interception, punt, interception.
''Our D-line, they trust that we're always going to take away the first read,'' Pinnock said. ''And we trust that they are going to get there. So we can undercut routes, we can do things that maybe, if you didn't trust your D-line, you couldn't do. We play well together.''
CLEARING HIS MIND
Pitt kicker Alex Kessman missed two kicks last week and had another go astray on a botched snap. He bounced back to drill three field goals, each of them from 41 yards or more. Kessman attributed his resilience to a chat with his sports psychologist and the ability to get out of his own head.
''I've proven I can go out there and kick the ball, so I said, `Just go out there and kick. Just stop thinking,''' Kessman said.
RETURN OF THE MACK
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 23 of 38 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. The second score went to senior Taysir Mack. Playing in his first game of the season, Mack caught three passes for 62 yards, including a 40-yard TD in which he somehow kept his left knee off the ground while fighting off defenders at the Louisville 20. Mack kept his feet churning while everyone else on the field stopped.
''That's my guy,'' Pickett said of Mack. ''We've been through a lot. I knew he had fresh legs.''
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: The Cardinals were hoping to take another significant step forward in coach Scott Satterfield's second season. An 0-2 start in the conference and Cunningham's injury will make that a difficult proposition over the remaining eight games.
Pitt: The offense remains a bit of a mixed bag but the defense should give the Panthers a chance to win week in and week out.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Louisville: The Cardinals likely will drop out of the polls.
Pitt: Even with teams from conferences currently not playing being allowed into the polls this week, expect the Panthers to at least stay at 21 or perhaps even rise a bit.
UP NEXT
Louisville: Is off next weekend then visits Georgia Tech on Oct. 9.
Pitt: Wraps up a stretch of four straight games at Heinz Field to start the season when North Carolina State visits next Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|20
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|198
|365
|Total Plays
|51
|78
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|156
|Rush Attempts
|30
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|107
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.2
|4-43.0
|Return Yards
|47
|71
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|3-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|198
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|9/21
|107
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|13
|78
|1
|75
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|3
|4
|0
|8
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|13
|3
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|9
|4
|37
|1
|21
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Martin 41 TE
|I. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
|D. Kinnaird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/2
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Lupo 43 K
|L. Lupo
|5
|41.2
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|23/38
|220
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|14
|47
|0
|21
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|9
|41
|0
|8
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|9
|28
|0
|15
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|4
|23
|0
|17
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|20
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|10
|7
|77
|1
|25
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|6
|3
|62
|1
|40
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|5
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|4
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
D. Moraga 80 TE
|D. Moraga
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Turner 9 WR
|D. Turner
|4
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Tipton 6 WR
|T. Tipton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|2-3
|3.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|3/3
|45
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|4
|43.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|2
|19.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
PITT
Panthers
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 40 yards from LOU 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 45 for 20 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 45(14:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 45 for no gain (11-N.Okeke90-J.Goldwire).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 45(14:14 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 48 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 48(14:53 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to LOU 27 for 25 yards (12-M.Character).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(13:27 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 27(13:17 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 27(13:11 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 22-V.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - PITT 27(13:07 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, -13 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(13:02 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to PIT 40 for 35 yards (15-J.Pinnock). Penalty on LOU 7-D.Fitzpatrick Pass interference 12 yards enforced at LOU 25. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 22 - LVILLE 13(12:40 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 10 FUMBLES (17-R.Weaver). 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 11 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 24 - LVILLE 11(12:01 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles runs ob at LOU 14 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 21 - LVILLE 14(11:30 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 91-P.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at LOU 14. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - LVILLE 19(11:17 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 12 for -7 yards (91-P.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - LVILLE 12(10:37 - 1st) 43-L.Lupo punts 34 yards from LOU 12. 3-J.Addison pushed ob at LOU 25 for 21 yards (29-T.Peterson).
PITT
Panthers
- FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:26 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(10:19 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to LOU 25 for no gain (33-I.Hayes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 25(9:50 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to LOU 23 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - PITT 23(9:16 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:10 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 23 for -2 yards (8-C.Kancey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 23(8:35 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 23 for no gain (14-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 23(8:04 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LVILLE 23(7:58 - 1st) 43-L.Lupo punts 37 yards from LOU 23 to PIT 40 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (12 plays, 60 yards, 5:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(7:50 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to LOU 43 for 17 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(7:28 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to LOU 41 for 2 yards (41-I.Martin22-Y.Abdullah).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - PITT 41(7:06 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at LOU 42 for -1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 42(6:17 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack pushed ob at LOU 29 for 13 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 29(5:51 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to LOU 27 for 2 yards (90-J.Goldwire6-E.Conley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 27(5:08 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to LOU 25 for 2 yards (12-M.Character).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 25(4:32 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to LOU 17 for 8 yards (12-M.Character).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(4:02 - 1st) 7-D.Turner to LOU 15 for 2 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 15(3:28 - 1st) 2-I.Abanikanda to LOU 7 for 8 yards (3-R.Yeast12-M.Character).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - PITT 7(3:07 - 1st) 2-I.Abanikanda to LOU 8 for -1 yard (17-D.Etheridge90-J.Goldwire).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PITT 8(2:29 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 8(2:24 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 40 yards from LOU 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(2:05 - 1st) Team penalty on PIT False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 25. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 20(2:05 - 1st) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 27 for 7 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 27(1:43 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 32 for 5 yards (12-M.Character).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 32(1:20 - 1st) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 40 for 8 yards (9-C.Avery).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(0:49 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-I.Abanikanda. 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 36 for -4 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - PITT 36(0:14 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis pushed ob at PIT 50 for 14 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(15:00 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 38 for -12 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 22 - PITT 38(14:30 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for -2 yards (57-D.Kinnaird41-R.Puryear).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 24 - PITT 36(14:10 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to LOU 48 for 16 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PITT 48(13:04 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 36 yards from LOU 48 to LOU 12 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- FG (11 plays, 68 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 12(13:04 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 16 for 4 yards (36-C.Pine).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 16(13:04 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on PIT 15-J.Pinnock Pass interference 11 yards enforced at LOU 16. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(12:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 22 for -5 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 15 - LVILLE 22(11:54 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 44 for 22 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(11:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 45 for 1 yard (36-C.Pine38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 45(10:46 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 19-H.Hall.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 45(10:27 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to PIT 43 for 12 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(10:03 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith pushed ob at PIT 16 for 27 yards (12-P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16(9:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to PIT 16 for no gain (17-R.Weaver).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 16(9:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at PIT 18 for -2 yards (32-S.Dennis91-P.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 18(8:31 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at PIT 20 for -2 yards (2-D.Green).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - LVILLE 20(7:45 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (2 plays, 21 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(7:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to PIT 21 for no gain (38-C.Bright91-P.Jones).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 21(6:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(6:51 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at PIT 40 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(6:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 40(6:17 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 40 for no gain (17-D.Etheridge).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 40(5:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison pushed ob at LOU 45 for 15 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 45(5:21 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to LOU 41 for 4 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 41(4:49 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to LOU 37 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - PITT 37(4:24 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to LOU 25 for 12 yards (33-I.Hayes). Penalty on PIT 80-D.Moraga Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at LOU 37. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 42(3:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to LOU 40 for 2 yards (7-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+40 YD
|
4 & 5 - PITT 40(3:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(3:11 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(3:03 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(2:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 22 for -3 yards (24-P.Campbell17-R.Weaver).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LVILLE 22(2:17 - 2nd) 43-L.Lupo punts 55 yards from LOU 22 Downed at the PIT 23.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 23(2:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis runs ob at PIT 31 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 31(1:50 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(1:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 40 for 4 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PITT 40(1:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Moraga.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - PITT 40(1:03 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 3-J.Addison False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PITT 35(1:03 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PITT 35(0:58 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 40 yards from PIT 35 to LOU 25 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (2 plays, 26 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 22 for -3 yards (36-C.Pine).
|Int
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 22(14:28 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-M.Williams at PIT 40. 14-M.Williams to LOU 49 for 11 yards (55-C.Chandler).
PITT
Panthers
- FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(14:13 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to LOU 45 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PITT 45(13:48 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 45(13:44 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 80-D.Moraga. 80-D.Moraga to LOU 32 for 13 yards (12-M.Character).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(13:25 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at LOU 18 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 18(12:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 18(12:48 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at LOU 26 for -8 yards FUMBLES (22-Y.Abdullah). 22-V.Davis to LOU 28 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 20 - PITT 28(12:09 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to LOU 24 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - PITT 24(11:32 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:26 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 23 for -2 yards (95-D.Danielson8-C.Kancey).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 23(10:50 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 37 for 14 yards (14-M.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(10:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 39 for 2 yards (36-C.Pine32-S.Dennis).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 39(9:44 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 36 for -3 yards (91-P.Jones38-C.Bright).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 36(9:06 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 33 for -3 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LVILLE 33(8:26 - 3rd) 43-L.Lupo punts 42 yards from LOU 33 Downed at the PIT 25.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(8:15 - 3rd) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 25 for no gain (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(7:44 - 3rd) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 30 for 5 yards (5-R.Hicks10-R.Burns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PITT 30(7:05 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PITT 30(6:58 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 51 yards from PIT 30. 10-R.Burns to LOU 26 for 7 yards (23-T.Sibley).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(6:45 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 26(6:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 30 for 4 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 30(6:01 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 34 for 4 yards (9-B.Hill).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 34(5:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 34. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
4 & 7 - LVILLE 29(5:06 - 3rd) 29-T.Peterson to PIT 40 for 31 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(4:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to PIT 36 for 4 yards (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 36(4:01 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 36(3:53 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to PIT 31 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LVILLE 31(3:06 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell. Penalty on PIT 25-A.Woods Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16(3:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Pfeifer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 16(2:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to PIT 16 for no gain (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 16(2:13 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 16(2:04 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Interception (9 plays, 25 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 64 yards from LOU 35. 3-J.Addison to PIT 20 for 19 yards (44-F.Sherman95-T.Geathers).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(1:48 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 27-B.Mack. 27-B.Mack to PIT 29 for 9 yards (12-M.Character).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 29(1:15 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 50 for 21 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(0:38 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to LOU 46 for 4 yards (3-R.Yeast11-N.Okeke).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 46(15:00 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to LOU 45 for 1 yard (11-N.Okeke17-D.Etheridge).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 45(14:22 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to LOU 38 for 7 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(13:51 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to LOU 24 for 14 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(13:13 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to LOU 18 for 6 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 18(12:27 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to LOU 21 for -3 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - PITT 21(11:48 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Avery at LOU 5. 9-C.Avery to LOU 45 for 40 yards.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (2 plays, -13 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(11:12 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to PIT 47 for 8 yards (92-T.Bentley).
|Int
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 47(10:35 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Hamlin at PIT 32. 3-D.Hamlin to PIT 32 for no gain (7-D.Fitzpatrick).
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (9 plays, 36 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(10:25 - 4th) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 34 for 2 yards (13-K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PITT 34(9:50 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 34(9:43 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison runs ob at PIT 50 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(9:25 - 4th) 2-I.Abanikanda to LOU 45 for 5 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 45(8:49 - 4th) 2-I.Abanikanda to LOU 38 for 7 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(8:10 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett sacked at LOU 42 for -4 yards FUMBLES (17-D.Etheridge). out of bounds at the LOU 42.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - PITT 42(7:40 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton to LOU 38 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 38(7:00 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to LOU 32 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - PITT 32(6:10 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(6:02 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 75-R.Bell False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 32. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 27(6:02 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 29 for 2 yards (14-M.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 29(5:28 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for 6 yards (12-P.Ford3-D.Hamlin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 35(5:00 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to LOU 38 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 38(4:23 - 4th) 43-L.Lupo punts 38 yards from LOU 38 to PIT 24 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(4:16 - 4th) 7-D.Turner pushed ob at PIT 42 for 18 yards (13-K.Clark).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(3:32 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 39 for -3 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - PITT 39(2:48 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 38 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - PITT 38(2:43 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PITT 38(2:35 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 45 yards from PIT 38 to LOU 17 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (5 plays, 44 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(2:27 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 28 for 11 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(1:57 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 28(1:52 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 32 for 4 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 32(1:46 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 34 for 2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|Int
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 34(1:26 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Pinnock at LOU 39. 15-J.Pinnock to LOU 39 for no gain (1-T.Atwell).
