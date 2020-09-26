|
|
|FIU
|LIB
Willis' 370 yards of offense helps Liberty beat FIU 36-34
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes and accounted for 370 yards of offense to lead Liberty to a 36-34 victory over Florida International on Saturday.
Willis was 24-of-30 passing for 285 yards and added 85 yards rushing. His 67-yard run helped set up Alex Barbir's 27-yard field goal that stretched the Flames' lead to 36-28 with 6:32 remaining.
Lexington Joseph returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards. Four plays later Stone Norton made it 36-34 with a 6-yard TD pass to D'vonte Price, pulling FIU to 36-34 with 4:30 to play. Joseph also ran 100 yards into the end zone on the opening kickoff.
Norton was sacked twice as the Panthers went four-and-out on their final possession deep inside their own territory with 1:32 left.
Joshua Mack had a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and finished with 107 yards rushing for Liberty (2-0).
Price, a senior, ran for a career-high 148 yards with TD runs from 30 and 65 yards in the Panthers' season opener. The freshman Norton was 9-of-13 passing for 120 yards with two touchdown passes.
Capacity was limited to 1,000 at 25,000-seat Williams Stadium. It was the first meeting between the teams.
---
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|31
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|10-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|269
|507
|Total Plays
|51
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|219
|Rush Attempts
|31
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|136
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|11-20
|25-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|15-127
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.8
|2-30.5
|Return Yards
|255
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-255
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|219
|
|
|269
|TOTAL YDS
|507
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Norton 3 QB
|S. Norton
|9/13
|120
|2
|0
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|1/3
|11
|0
|0
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|1/4
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|13
|148
|2
|65
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|3
|35
|0
|17
|
S. Peterson Jr. 33 RB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|8
|34
|0
|8
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|
S. Norton 3 QB
|S. Norton
|5
|-41
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Singleton 2 WR
|B. Singleton
|3
|2
|50
|1
|45
|
S. Palmer 88 TE
|S. Palmer
|3
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
J. Holloman 1 WR
|J. Holloman
|8
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
N. Jefferson 6 WR
|N. Jefferson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 3 DB
|Ri. Dames
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gates 9 LB
|J. Gates
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maeva 58 LB
|T. Maeva
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 4 DB
|Ri. Dames
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 11 LB
|J. Powell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Christmas-Giles 55 DL
|D. Christmas-Giles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jaghai 18 DB
|N. Jaghai
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 92 DL
|J. Mercier
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 10 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 6 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Turner 7 DB
|J. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
|R. Jacques-Louis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jones 53 LB
|T. Jones
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 26 DB
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCray 22 DB
|B. McCray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. White 43 DL
|N. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Danzy 89 DL
|T. Danzy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mathis 44 LB
|A. Mathis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 0 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|4
|40.8
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|6
|42.5
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|24/30
|285
|2
|0
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|1/2
|23
|0
|0
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|13
|107
|1
|33
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|13
|85
|0
|67
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|12
|43
|1
|11
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|8
|8
|119
|1
|36
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|7
|6
|91
|0
|29
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|3
|3
|56
|1
|25
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|6
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Huntley 0 TE
|J. Huntley
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Barrett 15 TE
|C. Barrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lofton 11 WR
|J. Lofton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 44 DE
|A. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 17 S
|B. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanders 15 DE
|J. Sanders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 50 DT
|H. Chibueze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|3/4
|27
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|2
|30.5
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 8-L.Joseph runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 1st) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:51 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at LIB 49 for 24 yards (9-J.Gates90-N.Curtis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 49(14:40 - 1st) Penalty on FIU 0-D.Hall Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 49. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FIU 36(14:30 - 1st) 7-M.Willis sacked at FIU 45 for -9 yards (99-D.Strickland).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - FIU 45(13:45 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to FIU 38 for 7 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - FIU 38(13:05 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to FIU 24 for 14 yards (18-N.Jaghai).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 24(12:45 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:40 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (12 plays, 57 yards, 5:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 64 yards from LIB 35. 8-L.Joseph to FIU 37 for 36 yards (95-A.Barbir).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(12:31 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 37(12:25 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 44 for 7 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - LIB 44(11:54 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager sacked at FIU 36 for -8 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LIB 36(11:25 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 36 yards from FIU 36 to the LIB 28 downed by 1-J.Holloman. Penalty on FIU 45-R.Jacques-Louis Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 28.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 82 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 43(11:11 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to FIU 49 for 8 yards (11-J.Powell0-D.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 49(10:30 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to FIU 42 for 7 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(9:55 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa. Penalty on FIU 7-J.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 42. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 27(9:40 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to FIU 25 for 2 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 25(8:52 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to FIU 17 for 8 yards (9-J.Gates).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 17(8:30 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to FIU 11 for 6 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 11(8:00 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to FIU 8 for 3 yards (55-D.Christmas9-J.Gates).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 8(7:25 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to FIU 5 for 3 yards (3-R.Dames).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 5 - FIU 5(6:45 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to FIU 12 for -7 yards (3-R.Dames9-J.Gates).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - FIU 12(6:00 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa. Penalty on FIU 7-J.Turner Pass interference 10 yards enforced at FIU 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - FIU 2(5:55 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to FIU 2 for no gain (94-K.Oliver).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 2(5:25 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 8-L.Joseph to FIU 18 for 18 yards (20-J.Jolly).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 18(5:15 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to FIU 29 for 11 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(4:55 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 34 for 5 yards (10-T.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 34(4:20 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 43 for 9 yards (44-A.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 43(3:50 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 43(3:45 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 47 for 4 yards. Penalty on LIB 99-R.Rusins Facemasking 15 yards enforced at FIU 47.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(3:15 - 1st) 24-D.Price to LIB 35 for 3 yards (1-J.Scruggs4-C.Megginson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 35(2:55 - 1st) 24-D.Price to LIB 30 for 5 yards (6-A.Butler44-A.Lewis).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 30(2:25 - 1st) 24-D.Price runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:16 - 1st) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (14 plays, 39 yards, 6:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 1st) 0-C.Gabriel kicks 64 yards from FIU 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 24 for 23 yards (22-B.McCray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 24(2:10 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 3 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 27(1:35 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to LIB 30 for 3 yards (9-J.Gates).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 30(0:55 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 42 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(0:39 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 45 for 3 yards (9-J.Gates7-J.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FIU 45(0:06 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett to LIB 45 for no gain (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 45(15:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to FIU 48 for 7 yards (4-R.Dames11-J.Powell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(14:30 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Mack.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 48(14:25 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Lofton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FIU 48(14:19 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FIU 48(14:15 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 28 yards from FIU 48 Downed at the FIU 20.
LIB
Flames
- Missed FG (13 plays, 82 yards, 6:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(14:04 - 2nd) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 28 for 8 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LIB 28(13:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 28(13:24 - 2nd) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 29 for 1 yard (1-J.Scruggs35-T.Dupree).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 29(12:45 - 2nd) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 36 for 7 yards (55-E.James6-A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(12:07 - 2nd) 8-L.Joseph to FIU 36 for no gain (6-A.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 36(11:30 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 44 for 8 yards (55-E.James).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 44(10:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 49 for 5 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(10:20 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to LIB 47 for 4 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 47(9:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins to LIB 30 for 17 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(9:15 - 2nd) 8-L.Joseph to LIB 28 for 2 yards (1-J.Scruggs). Team penalty on FIU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LIB 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - LIB 35(8:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson. Penalty on FIU 88-S.Palmer Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 35. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 25 - LIB 45(8:44 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins to LIB 41 for 4 yards (10-T.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - LIB 41(8:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - LIB 41(8:03 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Team penalty on FIU Illegal formation declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - LIB 41(7:54 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 40 yards from LIB 41 Downed at the LIB 1.
FIU
Panthers
- Halftime (3 plays, 22 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 1(7:39 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 1 for no gain (92-J.Mercier).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FIU 1(7:10 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-R.Dames at FIU 49. 4-R.Dames runs ob at FIU 49 for no gain. Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 1. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 6(6:47 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 5 for -1 yard (58-T.Maeva).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - FIU 5(6:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 17 for 12 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 17(5:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 32 for 15 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 32(5:18 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett to LIB 38 for 6 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 38(4:55 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 41 for 3 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 41(4:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 43 for 2 yards (0-D.Hall89-T.Danzy).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 43(3:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to FIU 44 for 13 yards (7-J.Turner).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 44(3:25 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to FIU 14 for 30 yards (0-D.Hall4-R.Dames).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 14(3:14 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to FIU 6 for 8 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste44-A.Mathis).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 6(2:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to FIU 8 for -2 yards (3-R.Dames).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - FIU 8(1:55 - 2nd) 5-D.Stubbs sacked at FIU 17 for -9 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - FIU 17(1:20 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LIB
Flames
- FG (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(1:14 - 2nd) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 25 for 5 yards (55-E.James6-A.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 25(0:36 - 2nd) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 28 for 3 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 28(0:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 42 for 14 yards (6-A.Butler1-J.Scruggs).
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -14 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 35 for 10 yards (90-N.Curtis).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(14:25 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at FIU 29 for 36 yards (18-N.Jaghai).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 29(14:14 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 18-N.Jaghai Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FIU 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 14(13:55 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at FIU 10 for 4 yards (7-J.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 10(13:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to FIU 9 for 1 yard (92-J.Mercier58-T.Maeva).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FIU 9(12:35 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FIU 9(12:31 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 59 yards from LIB 35. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 24 for 18 yards (23-C.Stone).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 24(12:21 - 3rd) Team penalty on FIU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FIU 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LIB 19(12:21 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - LIB 19(12:17 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton to FIU 16 for -3 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - LIB 16(11:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton sacked at FIU 10 for -6 yards (10-T.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - LIB 10(11:08 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 51 yards from FIU 10 Downed at the LIB 39.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 79 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 39(11:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on FIU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LIB 39. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - FIU 44(11:00 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 47 for 3 yards (55-D.Christmas).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 47(10:25 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 44 for -3 yards (9-J.Gates).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 5 - FIU 44(9:50 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to FIU 27 for 29 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 27(9:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa pushed ob at FIU 18 for 9 yards (26-J.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - FIU 18(9:10 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to FIU 14 for 4 yards (10-D.Jackson53-T.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 14(8:45 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 62 yards from LIB 35. 8-L.Joseph to FIU 21 for 18 yards (57-C.Poole).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(8:31 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to FIU 35 for 14 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(8:13 - 3rd) 24-D.Price runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 3rd) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(8:02 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 24 for -1 yard (43-N.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - FIU 24(7:28 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 30 for 6 yards (4-R.Dames29-J.Potts).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - FIU 30(6:55 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to FIU 45 for 25 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(6:30 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to FIU 34 for 11 yards (3-R.Dames).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 34(6:03 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 58-T.Maeva Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FIU 34. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 5 - FIU 29(6:03 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa pushed ob at FIU 14 for 15 yards (18-N.Jaghai).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 14(5:51 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 43-N.White Roughing the passer 7 yards enforced at FIU 14. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - FIU 7(5:45 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to FIU 5 for 2 yards (22-B.McCray).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 5(5:25 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis to FIU 3 for 2 yards (3-R.Dames).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FIU 3(4:44 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FIU 3(4:38 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 60 yards from LIB 35 to FIU 5 fair catch by 8-L.Joseph.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(4:34 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(4:30 - 3rd) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 29 for 4 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 29(3:53 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 41 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(3:30 - 3rd) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 42 for 1 yard (32-A.Pierre99-R.Rusins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 42(2:55 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 50 for 8 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 50(2:22 - 3rd) 33-S.Peterson to LIB 45 for 5 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(1:50 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 3rd) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:42 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 14 for -11 yards FUMBLES (53-T.Jones). 0-J.Huntley to LIB 14 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 21 - FIU 14(1:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 8-J.Mack. 8-J.Mack to LIB 21 for 7 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - FIU 21(0:20 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 34 for 13 yards (10-D.Jackson).
|+33 YD
|
4 & 1 - FIU 34(15:00 - 4th) 8-J.Mack pushed ob at FIU 33 for 33 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 33(14:25 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to FIU 24 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - FIU 24(14:05 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to FIU 20 for 4 yards (55-D.Christmas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 20(13:43 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa. Penalty on FIU 94-K.Oliver Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 20. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - FIU 15(13:38 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to FIU 7 for 8 yards (90-N.Curtis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - FIU 7(13:05 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson to FIU 2 for 5 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 2(12:32 - 4th) 8-J.Mack runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:27 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to FIU 1 for 1 yard.
LIB
Flames
- FG (7 plays, 73 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(12:27 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 30 for 5 yards (44-A.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LIB 30(11:45 - 4th) 3-S.Norton complete to 8-L.Joseph. 8-L.Joseph pushed ob at FIU 30 for no gain (35-T.Dupree).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LIB 30(11:20 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman. Penalty on LIB 4-C.Megginson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(11:13 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 45(11:07 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 48 for 3 yards (6-A.Butler99-R.Rusins).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - LIB 48(10:30 - 4th) 3-S.Norton sacked at FIU 46 for -2 yards (10-T.Clark11-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LIB 46(10:30 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 36 yards from FIU 46 to LIB 18 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 33 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 18(9:44 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FIU 18(9:39 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 65-T.Sargeant False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 18. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - FIU 13(9:39 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 21 for 8 yards (11-J.Powell90-N.Curtis).
|+67 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 21(9:06 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to FIU 12 for 67 yards (0-D.Hall).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 12(8:35 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to FIU 14 for -2 yards (11-J.Powell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - FIU 14(8:05 - 4th) 1-S.Louis to FIU 10 for 4 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - FIU 10(7:18 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to FIU 9 for 1 yard (11-J.Powell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - FIU 9(6:35 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 8-L.Joseph pushed ob at LIB 33 for 65 yards (16-Q.Reese).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(6:20 - 4th) 24-D.Price to LIB 33 for no gain (6-A.Butler35-T.Dupree).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 33(5:44 - 4th) 3-S.Norton complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather to LIB 11 for 22 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 11(5:10 - 4th) 3-S.Norton complete to 6-N.Jefferson. 6-N.Jefferson to LIB 6 for 5 yards (10-T.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 6(4:35 - 4th) 3-S.Norton complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(4:30 - 4th) 3-S.Norton complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on FIU 87-K.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(4:30 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Fairweather.
FIU
Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 73 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(4:30 - 4th) 14-C.Ferguson to LIB 20 FUMBLES. 14-C.Ferguson recovers at the LIB 17. 14-C.Ferguson to LIB 17 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - FIU 17(4:25 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 23 for 6 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 12 - FIU 23(3:54 - 4th) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 46 for 23 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 46(3:12 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 47 for 1 yard (99-D.Strickland4-R.Dames).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FIU 47(3:09 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 47 for no gain (9-J.Gates).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FIU 47(2:24 - 4th) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - FIU 47(2:20 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 7-M.Haskins False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 47. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FIU 42(2:20 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 33 yards from LIB 42 Downed at the FIU 25.
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(2:11 - 4th) 3-S.Norton complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 33 for 8 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - LIB 33(1:52 - 4th) 3-S.Norton sacked at FIU 23 for -10 yards. Penalty on FIU 3-S.Norton Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at FIU 23. (11-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LIB 23(1:44 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|Sack
|
4 & 12 - LIB 22(1:40 - 4th) 3-S.Norton sacked at FIU 3 for -19 yards (15-J.Sanders).
