Forget my top 100 prospects, right? You just wants to know which up-and-comers will help you win now.

It's to that end that I've put together this All-Rookie team, identifying the prospect at each position who should have the biggest impact in 2022. And since, truthfully, a starting lineup can't contain all the prospect goodness we're about to see, I've also named an alternate at each position.

Not every prospect depicted here is expected to have a job from the start, but each is the most selectable at his position in a traditional redraft league.

Catcher

Minors: .310 BA (284 AB), 21 HR, 24 2B, .993 OPS, 30 BB, 33 K

Majors: .273 BA (88 AB), 3 HR, 3 2B, .742 OPS, 6 BB, 9 K

With impeccable bat-to-ball skills and the inside track on a starting job, Keibert Ruiz is already regarded as a top-10 catcher in redraft leagues.

Alternate: Adley Rutschman, Orioles

The Giants' Joey Bart figures to beat him to the majors, but Rutschman is a once-in-a-generation catcher talent worth stashing even ahead of his promotion.

First base

Spencer Torkelson 3B •

Minors: .267 BA (431 AB), 30 HR, .935 OPS, 77 BB, 114 K

The top pick in the 2020 draft predictably sped through the minor-league system last year and appears in line for a starting job for a team looking to turn the corner.

Alternate: Nick Pratto, Royals

The 23-year-old overhauled his stroke during the 2020 shutdown and now looks like the sort of masher the position demands.

Second base

Nolan Gorman 3B •

Minors: .279 BA (480 AB), 25 HR, .814 OPS, 38 BB, 115 K

Hyped as a generational power bat straight out of high school, Nolan Gorman moved through the minors too fast to put up big numbers but seemed to master Triple-A by the end of 2021, even cutting down on his strikeouts.

Alternate: Vidal Brujan, Rays

While his 80-grade speed could be a revelation in Fantasy, his failure to develop power in the minors could render him a part-timer, particularly for a team like the Rays.

Third base

Minors: .344 BA (535 AB), 30 HR, 32 2B, .973 OPS, 42 BB, 74 K

No minor-leaguer had a more impressive stat line than Miranda last year, but his lack of defensive home could limit his opportunities.

Alternate: Miguel Vargas, Dodgers

The 22-year-old has made enough of an impression this spring that he could potentially get the call if something were to happen to 37-year-old Justin Turner

Shortstop

Bobby Witt SS •

Minors: .290 BA (497 AB), 33 HR, 29 SB, .936 OPS, 51 BB, 131 K

After pushing for a roster spot last spring, Bobby Witt is a shoo-in this time around, having now thoroughly demolished the upper minors. He'll begin the year at third base, though.

Alternate: Oneil Cruz, Pirates

His 6-foot-7 frame gives him the leverage for a possible 40-homer outcome but also many possible holes to exploit.

Outfield

Minors: .347 BA (291 AB), 13 HR, 21 SB, 1.001 OPS, 43 BB, 66 K

One of the most buzzed-about prospects since he was 17, Julio Rodriguez just hit .362 in his first taste of Double-A, and the hunch here is that the Mariners won't slow him down for their big contention push.

Riley Greene RF •

Minors: .301 BA (485 AB), 24 HR, 16 SB, .921 OPS, 63 BB, 153 K

It sounds like Riley Greene is set to join Spencer Torkelson in Detroit for the start of the season, and while Torkelson's superior plate discipline could make for a smoother transition, Greene brings a certain speed element.

Minors: .258 BA (244 AB), 16 HR, 16 SB, .873 OPS, 30 BB, 66 K

Majors: .215 BA (107 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, .578 OPS, 4 BB, 40 K

The 25-year-old's foray into power hitting didn't go as smoothly as hoped last year. He'll try to get back to being a table setter in the minors to open the year.

Alternates: Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks; Joshua Lowe, Rays

Both are more exciting than Duran, probably, but their timelines are murkier with the Diamondbacks in rebuild mode and the Rays having too many players to play.

Designated hitter

Minors: .287 BA (362 AB), 16 HR, 33 2B, .909 OPS, 39 BB, 76 K

Majors: 4 for 9, HR, 2B, 1 BB, 3 K

The rebuilding Diamondbacks seemed strangely reluctant to turn first base duties over to Seth Beer last year, but they'll have little excuse with the DH coming to the NL this year.

Alternate: Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals

He's a disciplined and projectable hitter who could potentially beat Nick Pratto to the majors but is better suited for DH in the long run.

Starting pitcher

Minors: 5-4, 2.06 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 78 2/3 IP, 13 BB, 113 K

Majors: 2-0, 2.03 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 13 1/3 IP, 3 BB, 18 K

He was already tracking as a future ace even before finding superhuman control last year, leaving workload as Shane Baz's only hurdle now. He'll be delayed at the start after surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow.

Minors: 4-3, 3.41 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 66 IP, 12 BB, 92 K

Majors: 2-1, 4.05 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 26 2/3 IP, 5 BB, 30 K

Joe Ryan's freakishly effective low-90s fastball may prove to be a gimmick with increased exposure, but early returns saw it baffle major-leaguers the same as minor-leaguers.

Grayson Rodriguez RP •

Minors: 9-1, 2.36 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 103 IP, 27 BB, 161 K

It's been a long time since we've seen a pitching prospect as complete as Grayson Rodriguez, whose knockout stuff, loaded arsenal and plus command should coax a promotion even from the rebuilding Orioles.

Minors: 2-2, 2.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 50 2/3 IP, 11 BB, 78 K

He's hardly pitched in the minor leagues since being the first pitcher selected in the 2019 draft, but with 14.1 K/9 and 1.4 BB/9 so far, Nick Lodolo's would seem to have little more to gain from them.

Minors: 10-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 106 1/3 IP, 39 BB, 139 K

Hunter Greene is right there with Lodolo in terms of potentially having a big-league job. The former No. 2 overall pick can light up the radar gun with triple-digit heat and showed a more developed secondary arsenal last year.

Alternates: Reid Detmers, Angels; Edward Cabrera, Marlins; MacKenzie Gore, Padres

Detmers and Cabrera both looked pretty miserable in their debuts last year but piled up strikeouts in the minors. Gore, meanwhile, appears to have rediscovered his mechanics this spring, which could elevate him to being the game's top pitching prospect (or something close to it) again

Relief pitcher

Minors: 1 SV, 4.99 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 30 2/3 IP, 24 BB, 44 K

Majors: 3 SV, 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 27 IP, 9 BB, 37 K

Camilo Doval looks to be the closer after handling the job down the stretch and into the playoffs, and of course, anyone with that coveted role has value in Fantasy, for however long he keeps it.

Minors: 5-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 63 1/3 IP, 32 BB, 100 K

Majors: 3-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 31 2/3 IP, 12 BB, 39 K

With a sizzling fastball, nasty slider and elite ground-ball skills, Aaron Ashby could make hay as a starter if he gets that chance, but it's possible he spends much of the year as a multi-inning reliever.

Alternate: Spencer Strider, Braves

A starter in the minors, Strider climbed all the way from Low-A to the majors in his professional debut, buoyed by a Jacob deGrom-like 21 percent swinging-strike rate, but his long-term role is undetermined.