Jeffrey Springs RP TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. STL, at MIN Rostered 47% After three straight outings of five-plus innings, it's time to take him seriously as a starting pitcher -- one with a sub-2.00 ERA and top-10 swinging-strike rate.

Garrett Whitlock SP BOS Boston • #72 • Age: 25 Matchups at LAA, at SEA Rostered 67% His strikeout numbers are slipping the deeper he works into games, but he's still doing a fine job of run prevention. With two starts on the schedule, it's a pretty easy choice.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Matchups at CLE, at CHW Matchups 47% I'm skeptical of his last start, in which he recorded 12 strikeouts, but he did alter his pitch mix some and was at one point a trendy sleeper pick as a Coors Field escapee. Having two favorable matchups makes him worth a roll of the dice.

Spencer Strider RP ATL Atlanta • #65 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 48% His first turn as a starter was marred by shaky defense, but he showed the same bat-missing potential that he did as a reliever. He should find the Pirates lineup to his liking.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22 Matchups vs. ARI, at STL Rostered 74% The rookie's up-and-down season continues, but he's had no trouble missing bats, particularly since he began featuring his slider more. Prioritize your team's ERA and WHIP if you must, but you're leaving something like 15 strikeouts on the table.

Konnor Pilkington RP CLE Cleveland • #45 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. TEX, vs. OAK Rostered 4% The left-hander has good pitching instincts and began throwing with more conviction in his last start, upping his velocity and piling up 15 swinging strikes. No telling how the follow-up goes, but the matchups make him awfully tempting.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup at MIA Rostered 70% Home runs remain far and away the biggest obstacle for the second-year pitcher. When he keeps the ball in the park, the results are generally good, and he'll be pitching in a big park against a suspect lineup this week.

Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR Toronto • #16 • Age: 30 Matchup at KC Rostered 68% Ditching the cutter continues to pay dividends for the enigmatic lefty, who had a 2.36 ERA and 10.5 K/9 in May. Of course, the walks remain high and the outings short, but the odds of useful production improve against a lineup like the Royals.

Graham Ashcraft SP CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. ARI, at STL Rostered 7% The rookie went seven strong in his last start, only his third in the majors, and showed a little more bite with his slider. The elite ground-ball rate makes him especially interesting with two starts on the table.