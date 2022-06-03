If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29
After three straight outings of five-plus innings, it's time to take him seriously as a starting pitcher -- one with a sub-2.00 ERA and top-10 swinging-strike rate.
BOS Boston • #72 • Age: 25
His strikeout numbers are slipping the deeper he works into games, but he's still doing a fine job of run prevention. With two starts on the schedule, it's a pretty easy choice.
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30
I'm skeptical of his last start, in which he recorded 12 strikeouts, but he did alter his pitch mix some and was at one point a trendy sleeper pick as a Coors Field escapee. Having two favorable matchups makes him worth a roll of the dice.
ATL Atlanta • #65 • Age: 23
His first turn as a starter was marred by shaky defense, but he showed the same bat-missing potential that he did as a reliever. He should find the Pirates lineup to his liking.
CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22
The rookie's up-and-down season continues, but he's had no trouble missing bats, particularly since he began featuring his slider more. Prioritize your team's ERA and WHIP if you must, but you're leaving something like 15 strikeouts on the table.
CLE Cleveland • #45 • Age: 24
The left-hander has good pitching instincts and began throwing with more conviction in his last start, upping his velocity and piling up 15 swinging strikes. No telling how the follow-up goes, but the matchups make him awfully tempting.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24
Home runs remain far and away the biggest obstacle for the second-year pitcher. When he keeps the ball in the park, the results are generally good, and he'll be pitching in a big park against a suspect lineup this week.
TOR Toronto • #16 • Age: 30
Ditching the cutter continues to pay dividends for the enigmatic lefty, who had a 2.36 ERA and 10.5 K/9 in May. Of course, the walks remain high and the outings short, but the odds of useful production improve against a lineup like the Royals.
CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 24
The rookie went seven strong in his last start, only his third in the majors, and showed a little more bite with his slider. The elite ground-ball rate makes him especially interesting with two starts on the table.
Glenn Otto SP
TEX Texas • #49 • Age: 26
He's held his own against the Rays, Angels and Astros in recent weeks, so the White Sox, who rank third-to-last in runs scored, shouldn't present much of a challenge.