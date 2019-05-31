Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Derek Dietrich, Howie Kendrick

Just a handful of teams are in line for seven games in Week 11 (June 3-9), but it's more than you might think at first glance. The Athletics and Rangers are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, as are the Rays and Red Sox, which introduces the usual complication of "OK, but which of their players will actually be in the lineup both games?"

It's dicey, in other words, to assume a playing-time advantage whenever a doubleheader is involved, especially when it comes to older players like Hunter Pence. But for him, his Texas teammates and his Oakland counterparts, I'd say it doesn't much matter this week. The matchups for those two teams are so favorable that the presumption of a day off is hardly a deal-breaker for any one of their hitters.

It's why Pence is once again atop my list of sleeper hitters for this week, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

View Profile Hunter Pence TEX • DH • 24 BA .295 R 30 HR 11 RBI 39 SB 2

Even with increased exposure — the 36-year-old is firmly entrenched now after beginning the year as the lesser half of a platoon — Hunter Pence continues to thrive, his rebuilt swing generating consistently hard contact. Here's your last chance to get on board before he goes off on the Orioles and Athletics pitching staffs this week.

View Profile Matt Olson OAK • 1B • 28 BA .238 R 14 HR 7 RBI 12 SB 0

Defying everything we think we know about hamate bone injuries, Matt Olson has come back hitting for as much power as ever, so it's a wonder he's still available enough to qualify for this list. In another surprise, he has done his best work against lefties so far, so the three on tap this week are hardly a deal-breaker, especially given some of the scrubby right-handers he's scheduled to face.

View Profile Derek Dietrich CIN • 2B • 22 BA .262 R 24 HR 17 RBI 36 SB 1

With his three-homer game Tuesday putting him within spitting distance of the major-league lead, the Reds may finally be coming around to the idea of playing Derek Dietrich more regularly. It's more of a given with five righties on the schedule this week, which makes now a good time to take advantage even if the power pace has to slow eventually.

View Profile Avisail Garcia TB • RF • 24 BA .301 R 28 HR 10 RBI 25 SB 6

As a low-OBP, high-ground ball hitter whose one year of relevance depended on an inflated BABIP, Avisail Garcia seemed like an odd choice for the data-savvy Rays this offseason, but he's delivering when he's been in the lineup. Which is now close to every day. His batted-ball profile has improved enough that his current pace isn't so unbelievable, and the kind of heater he's on right now earns him a look in a week with favorable matchups.

View Profile David Fletcher LAA • 3B • 6 BA .314 R 28 HR 4 RBI 21 SB 4

David Fletcher is looking like one of those whole-is-greater-than-the-sum-of-his-parts players who stands out mostly for his high contact rate but offers just enough power and speed to hang with the big boys at the position — and by "the position," I mean any of the four where he's eligible. At about 50 percent ownership, he's a safe fallback with matchups like this week's.

View Profile Howie Kendrick WAS • 3B • 47 BA .328 R 24 HR 9 RBI 33 SB 1

Howie Kendrick has put up some imposing numbers as a part-timer over the past three years, but he's at another level this year. The Nationals have yet to commit to him on an everyday basis, but one role he has consistently filled is first base starter against left-handed pitchers. The Nationals have four of those on tap this week.

View Profile Amed Rosario NYM • SS • 1 BA .257 R 21 HR 6 RBI 29 SB 5

Amed Rosario has gotten a chance to hit leadoff with Jeff McNeil on the IL, improving his chances of contributing day to day. It's enough to take him from useless to useful, especially against some of the worst the Giants and Rockies can throw at him this week.

View Profile Mallex Smith SEA • CF • 0 BA .197 R 20 HR 2 RBI 11 SB 14

After he slumped so badly he got sent to the minors earlier this year, necessity has forced Mallex Smith into the leadoff spot, and he has responded well, in spite of having his multi-hit streak snapped Thursday. His rate of stealing bases hasn't slowed even with his struggles the plate, and being on one of the the few teams with a natural seven-game schedule this week should give him a nice volume boost as well.

View Profile Stephen Piscotty OAK • RF • 25 BA .276 R 27 HR 6 RBI 25 SB 2

Stephen Piscotty is lagging a bit with the power production this year, but batting in the heart of the lineup gives him a reasonable chance of making an impact with seven games against the Angels and Rangers pitching staffs.

View Profile Brett Gardner NYY • CF • 11 BA .242 R 32 HR 8 RBI 21 SB 6

Fantasy players keep wishing Brett Gardner away, but the 35-year-old continues to produce, performing at near 25-homer, 20-steal pace so far. He's playing nearly every day and striking out almost never, so you could do a lot worse with your outfield opening in a week he's facing pitchers like Clayton Richard, Edwin Jackson, Jefry Rodriguez and Zach Plesac.

Best hitter matchups for Week 11

1. Astros @SEA4, BAL3

2. Rangers BAL3, OAK4

3. Athletics @LAA3, @TEX4

4. Rays @DET3, @BOS4

5. Angels @CHC1, OAK3, SEA3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 11

1. Giants @NYM3, LAD3

2. Twins @CLE3, @DET3

3. Rockies @CHC3, @NYM3

4. Padres PHI3, WAS4

5. Blue Jays NYY3, ARI3