Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Wade Miley, Griffin Canning as sleepers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already. Scott White unearths the few gems who might still be available.
Week 11 (June 3-9) is looking like one of those where you'll probably have a couple two-start options already and won't be able to add any more.
The top 14 are all basically must-start and, in terms of ownership, are well beyond the threshold that would typically denote a sleeper. The only such pitchers I can give my full endorsement to are Wade Miley, who has excellent matchups and has recently demonstrated improved swing-and-miss ability, and Griffin Canning, who has looked electric since his promotion in late April. In competitive leagues of any real size, even they're probably owned already.
More-available types like Pablo Lopez and Dylan Bundy have shown enough potential recently that you could roll the dice on them in a points league, where a bad start wouldn't burn you as badly, but freeing up a roster spot for them may be more trouble than it's worth.
Must start, all formats
1
Blake Snell, TB
at DET
at BOS
2
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
vs. CHW
at SD
3
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
vs. SF
vs. COL
4
Luis Castillo, CIN
at STL
at PHI
5
Shane Bieber, CLE
vs. MIN
vs. NYY
6
Aaron Nola, PHI
at SD
vs. CIN
7
Mike Minor, TEX
vs. BAL
vs. OAK
8
Walker Buehler, LAD
at ARI
at SF
9
Chris Paddack, SD
vs. PHI
vs. WAS
10
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
at TOR
at CLE
11
at NYM
vs. LAD
12
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
vs. COL
vs. STL
13
Frankie Montas, OAK
at LAA
at TEX
14
Max Fried, ATL
at PIT
at MIA
Sleepers
15
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
at KC
vs. TB
16
Wade Miley, HOU
at SEA
vs. BAL
17
Griffin Canning, LAA
vs. OAK
vs. SEA
Better left for points leagues
18
Robbie Ray, ARI
vs. LAD
at TOR
19
Jon Lester, CHC
vs. LAA
vs. STL
20
Devin Smeltzer, MIN
at CLE
at DET
21
Pablo Lopez, MIA
at MIL
vs. ATL
22
Dylan Bundy, BAL
at TEX
at HOU
No thanks
23
Chase Anderson, MIL
vs. MIA
vs. PIT
24
Trevor Cahill, LAA
at CHC
vs. SEA
25
Corbin Martin, HOU
at SEA
vs. BAL
26
Eric Lauer, SD
vs. PHI
vs. WAS
27
Jeff Hoffman, COL*
at CHC
at NYM
28
Clayton Richard, TOR
vs. NYY
vs. ARI
29
Glenn Sparkman, KC
vs. BOS
vs. CHW
30
Ryan Carpenter, DET
vs. TB
vs. MIN
31
Genesis Cabrera, STL
vs. CIN
at CHC
32
Wade LeBlanc, SEA
vs. HOU
at LAA
33
Steven Brault, PIT*
vs. ATL
at MIL
34
Drew Smyly, TEX
vs. BAL
vs. OAK
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
