Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Wade Miley, Griffin Canning as sleepers

While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already. Scott White unearths the few gems who might still be available.

Week 11 (June 3-9) is looking like one of those where you'll probably have a couple two-start options already and won't be able to add any more.

The top 14 are all basically must-start and, in terms of ownership, are well beyond the threshold that would typically denote a sleeper. The only such pitchers I can give my full endorsement to are Wade Miley, who has excellent matchups and has recently demonstrated improved swing-and-miss ability, and Griffin Canning, who has looked electric since his promotion in late April. In competitive leagues of any real size, even they're probably owned already.

More-available types like Pablo Lopez and Dylan Bundy have shown enough potential recently that you could roll the dice on them in a points league, where a bad start wouldn't burn you as badly, but freeing up a roster spot for them may be more trouble than it's worth.

Must start, all formats

1

Blake Snell, TB

at DET

at BOS

2

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

vs. CHW

at SD

3

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

vs. SF

vs. COL

4

Luis Castillo, CIN

at STL

at PHI

5

Shane Bieber, CLE

vs. MIN

vs. NYY

6

Aaron Nola, PHI

at SD

vs. CIN

7

Mike Minor, TEX

vs. BAL

vs. OAK

8

Walker Buehler, LAD

at ARI

at SF

9

Chris Paddack, SD

vs. PHI

vs. WAS

10

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

at TOR

at CLE

11

Madison Bumgarner, SF

at NYM

vs. LAD

12

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

vs. COL

vs. STL

13

Frankie Montas, OAK

at LAA

at TEX

14

Max Fried, ATL

at PIT

at MIA

Sleepers

15

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

at KC

vs. TB

16

Wade Miley, HOU

at SEA

vs. BAL

17

Griffin Canning, LAA

vs. OAK

vs. SEA

Better left for points leagues

18

Robbie Ray, ARI

vs. LAD

at TOR

19

Jon Lester, CHC

vs. LAA

vs. STL

20

Devin Smeltzer, MIN

at CLE

at DET

21

Pablo Lopez, MIA

at MIL

vs. ATL

22

Dylan Bundy, BAL

at TEX

at HOU

No thanks

23

Chase Anderson, MIL

vs. MIA

vs. PIT

24

Trevor Cahill, LAA

at CHC

vs. SEA

25

Corbin Martin, HOU

at SEA

vs. BAL

26

Eric Lauer, SD

vs. PHI

vs. WAS

27

Jeff Hoffman, COL*

at CHC

at NYM

28

Clayton Richard, TOR

vs. NYY

vs. ARI

29

Glenn Sparkman, KC

vs. BOS

vs. CHW

30

Ryan Carpenter, DET

vs. TB

vs. MIN

31

Genesis Cabrera, STL

vs. CIN

at CHC

32

Wade LeBlanc, SEA

vs. HOU

at LAA

33

Steven Brault, PIT*

vs. ATL

at MIL

34

Drew Smyly, TEX

vs. BAL

vs. OAK

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

