Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper hitters for Week 17 (July 25-31) Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups COL1, MIN2, @BOS3 Rostered 65% Recently back from a calf injury, Renfroe is looking to mash, having homered in three straight games, and has some mashable opponents in Kyle Freeland, Chris Archer, Dylan Bundy and Brayan Bello. Vinnie Pasquantino DH KC Kansas City • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups LAA3, @NYY4 Rostered 66% Bottom line is Pasquantino is too good to be available in one-third of CBS Sports leagues still. The production has lagged so far, but the amount and quality of contact point to big things for the left-handed hitter, who'll get to enjoy the short porch at Yankee Stadium for four games this week. Rowdy Tellez 1B MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups COL1, MIN2, @BOS3 Rostered 74% With only one left-hander on the schedule and no righty better than Nick Pivetta, we can hope to see the good version of the infuriatingly streaky Tellez this week. Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 38 Matchups MIA4, BAL3 Rostered 68% Votto has come out of the break hot with two home runs in three games and has an OPS around .850 since returning from COVID-19 in late May. He'll face a pieced-together Marlins rotation and an unimposing Orioles rotation this week. Gavin Lux 2B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups WAS3, @COL4 Rostered 67% Someone out there has to be worth picking up for the Dodgers' top-rated hitter matchups this week, which include four games at Coors Field. Lux is their one hitter who's both available and promising enough to justify a recommendation. Wilmer Flores 3B SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 30 Matchups @ARI3, CHC4 Rostered 78% Flores has had a steady, if unspectacular, season as one of the few Giants hitters who's in the lineup most every day. With four home runs in his past 13 games, he's in a good spot to take advantage of their second-ranked hitter matchups, which feature seven games against Diamondbacks and Cubs pitchers. Andrew McCutchen DH MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35 Matchups COL1, MIN2, @BOS3 Rostered 48% McCutchen has been sneaky good for over a month now, batting .309 with seven homers, three steals and a near-.900 OPS in his past 39 games. The way the rotations line up right now, he'll miss Nathan Eovaldi in the Red Sox series and Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray in the Twins series, and those teams don't have much else to offer pitching-wise. Yandy Diaz 3B TB Tampa Bay • #2 • Age: 30 Matchups @BAL4, CLE3 Rostered 40% The Rays' leadoff hitter does a good job getting on base and ... not much else. Still, he's hot right now, batting .390 (32 for 82) in his past 23 games, and should be able to maximize his output with the third-best hitter matchups this week, which include a four-game series against the Orioles. Tommy Pham LF CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchups MIA4, BAL3 Rostered 65% The quality of contact remains strong for Pham (91st percentile average exit velocity). Even if we're losing hope in him getting the most out of it, he's capable of taking advantage of pitchers like Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, Spenser Watkins and Austin Voth. Aaron Hicks CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #31 • Age: 32 Matchups @NYM2, KC4 Rostered 29% One of the less celebrated members of the Yankees lineup, Hicks brings an element of speed and power and has been particularly productive in July, batting .314 (16 for 51) with three homers and two steals. He'll get four games against the Royals pitching staff this week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 17

1. Dodgers WAS3, @COL4

2. Giants @ARI3, CHC4

3. Rays @BAL4, CLE3

4. Reds MIA4, BAL3

5. Angels @KC3, TEX4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 17

1. Twins @MIL2, @SD3

2. Mets NYY2, @MIA3

3. Diamondbacks SF3, @ATL3

4. Tigers SD3, @TOR4

5. Marlins @CIN4, NYM3