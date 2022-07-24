George Kirby SP SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. TEX, at HOU Rostered 70% Of Kirby's two matchups this week, the one against the Rangers is at least halfway decent. The Astros not so much, but he's of the caliber of pitcher you should be looking to use whenever he's in line for two starts.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 75% Greene's inconsistencies as a rookie are well documented, but the Marlins offense was in a dire state heading into the All-Star break. As long as he's throwing strikes, he should be able to deal damage.

Jeffrey Springs SP TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 70% Springs will be making only his second start back from a leg injury, which brings with it workload concerns, but he still offers big bat-missing appeal and will be facing a middling offense that's vulnerable to left-handers in particular.

Jake Odorizzi SP HOU Houston • #17 • Age: 32 Matchups at OAK, vs. SEA Rostered 39% The Astros won't go six-man forever, which means Odorizzi is pitching for his job. His next start will be his third straight against the Athletics, but you can't ask for a much better matchup. Add a second start against the Mariners, and he should be in business this week.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. MIA, vs. BAL Rostered 52% Lodolo has been pretty shaky in three starts since returning from a strained back, but the talent is still evident, making him worth a gamble with matchups as favorable as the Marlins and Orioles. The Marlins are just horrendous against left-handed pitchers.

Chris Flexen SP SEA Seattle • #77 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. TEX, at HOU Rostered 61% Flexen's success doesn't make a lot of sense, but we're in Year 2 of that now. With a 2.88 ERA in his past 10 starts, he's worth considering any time he's in line for two starts, even if the matchups are iffy.

Alex Cobb SP SF San Francisco • #38 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. CHC Rostered 75% The season stat line is still underwhelming, but Cobb has a 3.00 ERA in five July starts and a 2.98 xFIP overall. His splitter could give an inexperienced Cubs lineup fits this week.

Alex Wood SP SF San Francisco • #57 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. CHC Rostered 77% It took half the season, but Wood has finally begun to pitch up to his peripherals, allowing a total of three earned runs in four July starts. He has an inviting matchup against a strikeout-prone Cubs lineup this week.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. ATL, at PIT Rostered 67% The ERA and WHIP clearly aren't where we wanted them to be, but Suarez threw five shutout innings in his first start back from a back injury last time out. He's usable at least in points leagues in a two-start week, especially since one of those matchups is against the Pirates.