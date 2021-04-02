Most every team was able to run its best pitchers out there for opening weekend, which means it's mostly back-end guys lining up for two starts in Week 2 (April 5-11).

It may not be the best development for setting your lineup, but it does make for a more robust selection of sleepers. Five of the 10 pitchers featured here are scheduled for two starts, and a couple of them -- Carlos Rodon and Trevor Rogers -- I was already hyping even before matchups entered the discussion.

Of course, it doesn't mean you have to start them over a higher-end one-start option like Kyle Hendricks or Charlie Morton. But if you have a pitching hole to fill, the selection is better this week than most.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.