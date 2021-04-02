The season's first full week (following a short Week 1) is a light load, with only one team playing seven games. It puts the sleeper recommendations on more equal footing, with matchups having the greatest say.

It just so happens that back-end starters are getting most of the work this week. Between that and a three-game series being played at Coors Field, several teams are in line to put up crooked numbers.

As I've said before, most of you have no reason to stray from the players you drafted to fill out your lineup, but where needs have arisen, this list has you covered. All of these players are rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk opening day winners and losers, waiver wire adds and Week 2 on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 2 (April 5-11) C.J. Cron 1B COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 31 Matchups ARI3, @SF3 ROSTERED 60% He enters the season red hot after a productive spring and should be well suited for Coors Field, where he'll play half the week against some not-so-spectacular pitchers. Christian Walker 1B ARI Arizona • #53 • Age: 30 Matchups @COL3, CIN3 ROSTERED 59% The Diamondbacks cleanup hitter will also enjoy a three-game series at Coors Field and then gets to beat up on pitchers like Wade Miley and Jeff Hoffman back home. Bobby Dalbec 1B BOS Boston • #29 • Age: 25 Matchups TB3, @BAL3 ROSTERED 66% His power surge last September carried over to this spring and should continue this week with has-beens like Rich Hill, Michael Wacha and Matt Harvey coming at him. Josh Rojas 2B ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 26 Matchups @COL3, CIN3 ROSTERED 24% A big spring secured this former minor-league standout the starting job, and same favorable matchups, particularly the three games at Coors Field, will help him lock it in. Justin Upton LF LAA L.A. Angels • #10 • Age: 33 Matchups HOU2, @TOR4 ROSTERED 44% Injuries sidetracked this middle-of-the-order mainstay the past couple years, but in his past 38 games, regular season and spring training combined, he has hit .313 with 10 homers. Hunter Renfroe RF BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 29 Matchups TB3, @BAL3 ROSTERED 26% He isn't riding quite the same high as Bobby Dalbec but has a similar power profile and could send a few out against the bottom-feeders the Rays and Orioles are throwing at him. Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups PIT3, @ARI3 ROSTERED 57% Hopefully back to full strength following a spring battle with COVID-19, he's committed to swinging for power again after finding success with it last September and has the right matchups for it this week. Bryan Reynolds LF PIT Pittsburgh • #10 • Age: 26 Matchups @CIN3, CHC3 ROSTERED 33% This spring, he looked more like the guy who hit .314 with an .880 OPS as a rookie two years ago than whatever we saw last year, and with nothing but righties on the schedule, he's in a position to do even more damage. Rowdy Tellez 1B TOR Toronto • #44 • Age: 26 Matchups @TEX3, LAA4 ROSTERED 26% The Blue Jays are the only team scheduled for seven games this week, and while Rowdy Tellez is a platoon player, six of them are against righties. He emerged as a middle-of-the-order threat last year, featuring big power with a reduced strikeout rate. Jazz Chisholm 2B MIA Miami • #70 • Age: 23 Matchups STL3, @NYM3 ROSTERED 28% He's a high-variance player given his strikeout tendencies, but you hope to be on the right side of the variance against a bunch of back-of-the-rotation guys this week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 2

1. Blue Jays @TEX3, LAA4

2. Rockies ARI3, @SF3

3. Diamondbacks @COL3, CIN3

4. Reds PIT3, @ARI3

5. Padres SF3, @TEX3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 2

1. Athletics LAD3, @HOU3

2. Royals @CLE2, @CHW3

3. Phillies NYM3, @ATL3

4. Nationals ATL3, @LAD3

5. Mariners CHW3, @MIN3