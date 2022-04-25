If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33
While the matchups could be better, we've already seen him handle the Astros this year. His velocity was back to normal in his last start, but the work he did on his changeup this offseason remains evident.
Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26
Maybe the key to maximizing his improved fastball is simply throwing it more, as he did in his last start. He'll get two bites at the apple this week, and neither matchup is prohibitive.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27
The Dodgers are back to using Tony Gonsolin like a conventional starter with Andrew Heaney sidelined, letting him go six innings last time, which sets him up nicely for this dandy of a matchup.
COL Colorado • #48 • Age: 27
The most two-faced pitcher in baseball is generally an acceptable play when he has two chances to get it right.
STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 33
While the upside is limited, Miles Mikolas has been his best self so far, and the matchups are promising enough.
Bailey Ober SP
MIN Minnesota • #16 • Age: 26
Continued improvement in velocity has Bailey Ober's whiff rates popping even though the strikeouts have left a bit to be desired. Better results could be in store.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29
Having gone six strong Thursday, Jordan Montgomery seems fully built up now and is a good enough bat-misser to deliver a gem against the worst lineup in baseball.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 30
The Orioles are the worst scoring team by far, so anyone with a smidgen of potential is advisable against them. Jameson Taillon wasn't even at his best against them in his last turn and still came within an out of securing a win.
MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 26
He's rarely healthy but is usually a decent enough source of strikeouts when he is. He'll be facing a lineup that's been particularly vulnerable to whiffs early on.
Jordan Hicks RP
STL St. Louis • #12 • Age: 25
The former closer's first taste of starting Thursday went well enough but was understandably short. The stuff looks like it'll play over longer stretches, so hopefully he'll be extended enough this week to get a win or two.