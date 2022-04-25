miles-mikolas.jpg

If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

Week 4: Sleeper hittersTwo-start pitchers

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 4 (April 25-May 1)
headshot-image
Merrill Kelly SP
ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33
Matchups
vs. LAD, at STL
Rostered
74%
While the matchups could be better, we've already seen him handle the Astros this year. His velocity was back to normal in his last start, but the work he did on his changeup this offseason remains evident.
headshot-image
Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. MIL, vs. SD
Rostered
29%
Maybe the key to maximizing his improved fastball is simply throwing it more, as he did in his last start. He'll get two bites at the apple this week, and neither matchup is prohibitive.
headshot-image
Tony Gonsolin SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #26 • Age: 27
Matchup
at ARI
Rostered
71%
The Dodgers are back to using Tony Gonsolin like a conventional starter with Andrew Heaney sidelined, letting him go six innings last time, which sets him up nicely for this dandy of a matchup.
headshot-image
German Marquez SP
COL Colorado • #48 • Age: 27
Matchups
at PHI, vs. CIN
Rostered
75%
The most two-faced pitcher in baseball is generally an acceptable play when he has two chances to get it right.
headshot-image
Miles Mikolas SP
STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 33
Matchups
vs. NYM, vs. ARI
Rostered
56%
While the upside is limited, Miles Mikolas has been his best self so far, and the matchups are promising enough.
headshot-image
Bailey Ober SP
MIN Minnesota • #16 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. DET
Rostered
49%
Continued improvement in velocity has Bailey Ober's whiff rates popping even though the strikeouts have left a bit to be desired. Better results could be in store.
headshot-image
Jordan Montgomery SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29
Matchup
vs. BAL
Rostered
70%
Having gone six strong Thursday, Jordan Montgomery seems fully built up now and is a good enough bat-misser to deliver a gem against the worst lineup in baseball.
headshot-image
Jameson Taillon SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 30
Matchup
vs. BAL
Rostered
47%
The Orioles are the worst scoring team by far, so anyone with a smidgen of potential is advisable against them. Jameson Taillon wasn't even at his best against them in his last turn and still came within an out of securing a win.
headshot-image
Elieser Hernandez SP
MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. SEA
Rostered
29%
He's rarely healthy but is usually a decent enough source of strikeouts when he is. He'll be facing a lineup that's been particularly vulnerable to whiffs early on.
headshot-image
Jordan Hicks RP
STL St. Louis • #12 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. NYM, vs. ARI
Rostered
29%
The former closer's first taste of starting Thursday went well enough but was understandably short. The stuff looks like it'll play over longer stretches, so hopefully he'll be extended enough this week to get a win or two.