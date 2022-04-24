Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 25-May 1). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
C. Rodon SP SF Carlos Rodon SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|2
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|3
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|4
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|5
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|6
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|7
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|8
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
|
@
|
@
|9
|10
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|11
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|12
L. Severino SP NYY Luis Severino SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|13
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|14
|15
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
vs
|
@
|16
|17
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|18
|19
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|20
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|21
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
|
@
|
@
|22
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|23
|24
|25
M. Lorenzen SP LAA Michael Lorenzen SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|26
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|27
D. Lynch SP KC Daniel Lynch SP KC
|
@
|
vs
|28
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|29
J. Lyles SP BAL Jordan Lyles SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|30
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|31
|32
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|33
D. Keuchel SP CHW Dallas Keuchel SP CHW
|
vs
|
vs
|34
J. Fleming RP TB Josh Fleming RP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|35
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
|
vs
|
@
|36
R. Sanmartin SP CIN Reiver Sanmartin SP CIN
|
vs
|
@