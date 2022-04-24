luis-severino.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 25-May 1). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Rodon SP SF Carlos Rodon SP SF
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
WAS
Washington
2
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
3
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
4
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
DET
Detroit
5
M. Scherzer SP NYM Max Scherzer SP NYM
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
6
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
HOU
Houston
7
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
8
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
9
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
TEX
Texas
10
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
HOU
Houston
11
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
MIA
Miami
Sleepers and questionables
12
L. Severino SP NYY Luis Severino SP NYY
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
KC
Kansas City
13
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
14
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
TOR
Toronto
15
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
STL
St. Louis
16
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
SD
San Diego
17
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
18
K. Gibson SP PHI Kyle Gibson SP PHI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
19
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
Better left for points leagues
20
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
21
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
22
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
23
J. Hicks RP STL Jordan Hicks RP STL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
24
Z. Eflin SP PHI Zach Eflin SP PHI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
25
M. Lorenzen SP LAA Michael Lorenzen SP LAA
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
No thanks
26
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
27
D. Lynch SP KC Daniel Lynch SP KC
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
28
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
29
J. Lyles SP BAL Jordan Lyles SP BAL
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
BOS
Boston
30
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
31
T. Hearn SP TEX Taylor Hearn SP TEX
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
32
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
33
D. Keuchel SP CHW Dallas Keuchel SP CHW
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
34
J. Fleming RP TB Josh Fleming RP TB
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
35
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
STL
St. Louis
36
R. Sanmartin SP CIN Reiver Sanmartin SP CIN
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
COL
Colorado