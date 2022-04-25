Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that deadweight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.



All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper hitters for Week 4 (April 25-May 1) Jurickson Profar LF SD San Diego • #10 • Age: 29 Matchups @CIN3, @PIT3 Rostered 62% Always a disciplined hitter, he's been impacting the ball much harder in the early going this year and is among the home run leaders as a result. The Padres will enjoy the second-best matchups of any team this week. Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups SF1, @PIT3, CHC3 Rostered 74% Though off to a slow start, he's liable to mash against mushy pitchers like Bryse Wilson, Jose Quintana and Justin Steele. In all, he's facing three lefties, against whom he had an .885 OPS last year. Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 25 Matchups COL4, @NYM3 Rostered 39% A big series at Coors Field seems to have earned him the Phillies' trust at third base again, and he'll get to see that staff again this week. He's looking more like the hitter we hoped to see last year, delivering premium exit velocities and a microscopic strikeout rate. Joc Pederson LF SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30 Matchups @MIL1, OAK2, WAS3 Rostered 29% The Giants have only one lefty on the schedule and a slate full of homer-prone pitchers, which makes it a good time to take advantage of Joc Pederson's hot start. He normally sits against lefties. Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups KC3, LAA3 Rostered 71% He's cooled off after knocking around the Tigers staff opening weekend but gets similar matchups this week against some of the worst the Royals and Angels can throw at him. The data so far backs up the idea of a sophomore breakout. Aaron Hicks CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #31 • Age: 32 Matchups BAL3, @KC3 Rostered 21% The 32-year-old has turned back the clock after a couple of injury-plagued years, regaining the on-base skills that justify his move to the top of the Yankees lineup. They have the most favorable matchups of all this week. Andrew McCutchen DH MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35 Matchups SF1, @PIT3, CHC3 Rostered 40% Like Hunter Renfroe, Andrew McCutchen did his best work against lefties last year, batting .293 with a 1.027 OPS, and again, the Brewers have three of them on the schedule. Alejandro Kirk C TOR Toronto • #30 • Age: 23 Matchups BOS4, HOU3 Rostered 76% The bloom is off the rose for this preseason sleeper even though playing time hasn't been the issue. Sure, he doesn't have an extra-base hit yet, but he's struck out only four times and none in his past nine games. These matchups could be enough to get him going. Ji-Man Choi 1B TB Tampa Bay • #26 • Age: 30 Matchups SEA3, MIN3 Rostered 42% He's been difficult to recommend amid a torrid start because of the Rays' insistence on sitting him against lefties, but they have only one of those on the schedule this week. Pitchers like Chris Flexen, Dylan Bundy and Chris Paddack are pretty mashable, too. Adam Duvall CF ATL Atlanta • #14 • Age: 33 Matchups CHC3, @TEX3 Rostered 66% Another keep-the-faith pick, Adam Duvall is the sort of all-or-nothing player who'll drive you crazy at times, but his matchups this week offer the makings of a home run binge.

Best hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Yankees BAL3, @KC3

2. Padres @CIN3, @PIT3

3. Astros @TEX4, @TOR3

4. Braves CHC3, @TEX3

5. Brewers SF1, @PIT3, CHC3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Athletics @SF2, CLE3

2. Nationals MIA3, @SF3

3. Pirates MIL3, SD3

4. Cubs @ATL3, @MIL3

5. Royals @CHW3, NYY3