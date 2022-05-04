breece-hall-1-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

The NFL Draft was crazy, which makes sense, since this offseason has been insane. No one apparently liked this quarterback class, while the rookie receivers were highly popular. And speaking of receivers, two stars were on the move in surprising trades in the first round when A.J. Brown was sent to Philadelphia and Marquise Brown to Arizona.

The latter move made some sense a few days later when we found out DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Just another eye-popping headline to add to the madness of the past few months.

Now, with the NFL Draft done, it's time for us to focus on the upcoming season and get you prepared for your Fantasy leagues. And that's why you're here.

This is our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft. The puzzle of most NFL rosters is now complete, and we can give you a better idea of what your Fantasy drafts might look like.

The fun of this mock draft is to see where the rookies were drafted and the veterans impacted by the NFL Draft. For example, Breece Hall will be the first rookie selected in most leagues, and he went in Round 4 as the No. 18 running back off the board. I love that value for Hall, and I would consider him as early as Round 3. He should be the lead running back for the Jets ahead of Michael Carter.

Kenneth Walker was the next rookie off the board, and he went in Round 6. Again, I like that value for Walker, who should be the No. 1 running back for the Seahawks ahead of Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson, especially if both continue to battle injuries (Carson is currently still dealing with a neck injury).

Round 7 was when the rookie receivers started to come off the board, and Skyy Moore was the first one selected, which was a surprise. Treylon Burks, Drake London and Chris Olave were drafted right after Moore, and I like London and Burks the best of this class in redraft leagues.

In total, there were eight rookie running backs selected (Hall, Walker, James Cook, Dameon Pierce, Tyler Allgeier, Isaiah Spiller, Tyler Badie and Brian Robinson) and 11 rookie receivers (Moore, Burks, London, Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson, Jalen Tolbert, Alec Pierce, George Pickens and David Bell). None of rookie quarterbacks or tight ends were drafted, and those guys will likely only get selected in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, as well as tight-end premium formats.

For the veterans, it was notable to see where A.J. Brown went following his trade to the Eagles, and he was still a second-round pick at No. 24 overall. He was the No. 11 receiver off the board, and that's the range he should go since he still has top-10 potential in Philadelphia.

Marquise Brown went in Round 5, and he should be considered the new No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals with Hopkins out. I like him in that range as a borderline No. 2 receiver.

Hopkins fell to Round 8, and that's the earliest I would consider drafting him. Along with the six-game absence, you have to be concerned that he's no longer an elite Fantasy receiver at 30, including coming back from last year's knee surgery.

Some other players who gained Fantasy value following the NFL Draft included James Conner (Round 2 here), Aaron Jones (Round 3), Darnell Mooney (Round 5) and Rashod Bateman (Round 6). Conner looks headed for a huge workload in Arizona, Jones should have a huge role in the passing game for the Packers, Mooney should dominate targets in Chicago and Bateman is now the new No. 1 receiver in Baltimore.

Some players who lost value following the NFL Draft include Antonio Gibson (Round 4 here), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Round 7), Elijah Moore (Round 7), Carter (Round 8) and Penny (Round 10). Gibson got some company in the Commanders' backfield with Robinson, as well as J.D. McKissic back in Washington, and Carter and Penny potentially got replaced in their backfields. The Lions added to their receiving corps this offseason with Jameson Williams and D.J. Chark, which is bad for St. Brown, and the Jets brought in Wilson, which lowers the value for Moore.

This mock draft was fun, and I like the way my team turned out. My first five picks felt like home runs in Najee Harris, D'Andre Swift, Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks and Mooney, and I drafted Walker in Round 6. After taking Gabriel Davis and Tony Pollard next, I drafted another rookie in Dameon Pierce in Round 9, and he could be the lead running back for the Texans this year.

I added to my bench with Michael Gallup and Kenneth Gainwell next before finally drafting my tight end (Cole Kmet) in Round 12 and quarterback (Kirk Cousins) in Round 13. Kmet is another draft winner with the Bears having a barren receiving corps, and he's one of my favorite sleepers. And Cousins could have a career season under new coach Kevin O'Connell, and I'm going to love waiting for him with a late-round pick in all of my leagues this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
6. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
7. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
10. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Meron Berkson J. Taylor RB IND
2 Jack Capotorto A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Adam Aizer C. Kupp WR LAR
5 George Maselli D. Adams WR LV
6 Frank Stampfl D. Henry RB TEN
7 Daniel Schneier J. Jefferson WR MIN
8 Jamey Eisenberg N. Harris RB PIT
9 Jacob Gibbs J. Chase WR CIN
10 Scott Fish T. Kelce TE KC
11 Chris Towers A. Kamara RB NO
12 Dave Richard J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Dave Richard D. Cook RB MIN
14 Chris Towers M. Andrews TE BAL
15 Scott Fish D. Samuel WR SF
16 Jacob Gibbs L. Fournette RB TB
17 Jamey Eisenberg D. Swift RB DET
18 Daniel Schneier C. Lamb WR DAL
19 Frank Stampfl S. Diggs WR BUF
20 George Maselli T. Hill WR MIA
21 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB
22 R.J. White K. Allen WR LAC
23 Jack Capotorto J. Conner RB ARI
24 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Meron Berkson N. Chubb RB CLE
26 Jack Capotorto M. Evans WR TB
27 R.J. White J. Williams RB DEN
28 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
29 George Maselli D. Montgomery RB CHI
30 Frank Stampfl T. Higgins WR CIN
31 Daniel Schneier S. Barkley RB NYG
32 Jamey Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO
33 Jacob Gibbs J. Jacobs RB LV
34 Scott Fish D. Johnson WR PIT
35 Chris Towers A. Cooper WR CLE
36 Dave Richard K. Pitts TE ATL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
38 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
39 Scott Fish B. Hall RB NYJ
40 Jacob Gibbs C. Akers RB LAR
41 Jamey Eisenberg B. Cooks WR HOU
42 Daniel Schneier D. Waller TE LV
43 Frank Stampfl A. Gibson RB WAS
44 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
45 Adam Aizer G. Kittle TE SF
46 R.J. White E. Elliott RB DAL
47 Jack Capotorto J. Waddle WR MIA
48 Meron Berkson T. McLaurin WR WAS
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Meron Berkson J. Jeudy WR DEN
50 Jack Capotorto A. Robinson WR LAR
51 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND
52 Adam Aizer C. Sutton WR DEN
53 George Maselli M. Brown WR ARI
54 Frank Stampfl P. Mahomes QB KC
55 Daniel Schneier J. Dobbins RB BAL
56 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR CHI
57 Jacob Gibbs M. Williams WR LAC
58 Scott Fish E. Mitchell RB SF
59 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
60 Dave Richard A. Thielen WR MIN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Dave Richard J. Herbert QB LAC
62 Chris Towers T. Etienne RB JAC
63 Scott Fish H. Renfrow WR LV
64 Jacob Gibbs K. Murray QB ARI
65 Jamey Eisenberg K. Walker III RB SEA
66 Daniel Schneier R. Bateman WR BAL
67 Frank Stampfl T. Lockett WR SEA
68 George Maselli D. Harris RB NE
69 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
70 R.J. White L. Jackson QB BAL
71 Jack Capotorto C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
72 Meron Berkson C. Patterson RB ATL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Meron Berkson D. Schultz TE DAL
74 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB
75 R.J. White A. Dillon RB GB
76 Adam Aizer A. St. Brown WR DET
77 George Maselli D. Goedert TE PHI
78 Frank Stampfl T. Hockenson TE DET
79 Daniel Schneier S. Moore WR KC
80 Jamey Eisenberg G. Davis WR BUF
81 Jacob Gibbs E. Moore WR NYJ
82 Scott Fish T. Burks WR TEN
83 Chris Towers D. London WR ATL
84 Dave Richard C. Olave WR NO
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI
86 Chris Towers D. Smith WR PHI
87 Scott Fish M. Sanders RB PHI
88 Jacob Gibbs C. Watson WR GB
89 Jamey Eisenberg T. Pollard RB DAL
90 Daniel Schneier C. Kirk WR JAC
91 Frank Stampfl C. Edmonds RB MIA
92 George Maselli M. Carter RB NYJ
93 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB CLE
94 R.J. White G. Wilson WR NYJ
95 Jack Capotorto B. Aiyuk WR SF
96 Meron Berkson R. Wilson QB DEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Meron Berkson J. Cook RB BUF
98 Jack Capotorto Z. Ertz TE ARI
99 R.J. White A. Lazard WR GB
100 Adam Aizer M. Gordon RB DEN
101 George Maselli R. Gage WR TB
102 Frank Stampfl J. Williams WR DET
103 Daniel Schneier R. Jones RB KC
104 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pierce RB HOU
105 Jacob Gibbs R. Gronkowski TE TB
106 Scott Fish T. Allgeier RB ATL
107 Chris Towers R. Woods WR TEN
108 Dave Richard R. Mostert RB MIA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Dave Richard T. Patrick WR DEN
110 Chris Towers J. Hurts QB PHI
111 Scott Fish C. Claypool WR PIT
112 Jacob Gibbs A. Mattison RB MIN
113 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gallup WR DAL
114 Daniel Schneier D. Watson QB CLE
115 Frank Stampfl K. Toney WR NYG
116 George Maselli R. Penny RB SEA
117 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN
118 R.J. White P. Freiermuth TE PIT
119 Jack Capotorto R. Moore WR ARI
120 Meron Berkson J. Robinson RB JAC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Meron Berkson D. Parker WR NE
122 Jack Capotorto J. Dotson WR WAS
123 R.J. White T. Boyd WR CIN
124 Adam Aizer K. Golladay WR NYG
125 George Maselli D. Henderson RB LAR
126 Frank Stampfl R. Stevenson RB NE
127 Daniel Schneier M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
128 Jamey Eisenberg K. Gainwell RB PHI
129 Jacob Gibbs D. Williams RB ATL
130 Scott Fish J. Meyers WR NE
131 Chris Towers M. Stafford QB LAR
132 Dave Richard D. Foreman RB CAR
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
134 Chris Towers D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
135 Scott Fish M. Jones WR JAC
136 Jacob Gibbs J. Tolbert WR DAL
137 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kmet TE CHI
138 Daniel Schneier A. Pierce WR IND
139 Frank Stampfl M. Hardman WR KC
140 George Maselli G. Pickens WR PIT
141 Adam Aizer J. Jones WR TEN
142 R.J. White J. McKissic RB WAS
143 Jack Capotorto K. Osborn WR MIN
144 Meron Berkson N. Hines RB IND
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Meron Berkson C. Davis WR NYJ
146 Jack Capotorto A. Green WR ARI
147 R.J. White J. Landry WR CLE
148 Adam Aizer I. Spiller RB LAC
149 George Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB
150 Frank Stampfl G. Edwards RB BAL
151 Daniel Schneier N. Collins WR HOU
152 Jamey Eisenberg K. Cousins QB MIN
153 Jacob Gibbs D. Bell WR CLE
154 Scott Fish D. Carr QB LV
155 Chris Towers M. Mack RB HOU
156 Dave Richard J. White RB NE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Dave Richard O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
158 Chris Towers K. Herbert RB CHI
159 Scott Fish I. Smith TE MIN
160 Jacob Gibbs T. Badie RB BAL
161 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gesicki TE MIA
162 Daniel Schneier A. Rodgers WR GB
163 Frank Stampfl B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
164 George Maselli A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
165 Adam Aizer T. Lance QB SF
166 R.J. White S. Shepard WR NYG
167 Jack Capotorto S. Watkins WR GB
168 Meron Berkson T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Team by Team
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Taylor RB IND
2 24 A. Brown WR PHI
3 25 N. Chubb RB CLE
4 48 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 49 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 72 C. Patterson RB ATL
7 73 D. Schultz TE DAL
8 96 R. Wilson QB DEN
9 97 J. Cook RB BUF
10 120 J. Robinson RB JAC
11 121 D. Parker WR NE
12 144 N. Hines RB IND
13 145 C. Davis WR NYJ
14 168 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 2 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 23 J. Conner RB ARI
3 26 M. Evans WR TB
4 47 J. Waddle WR MIA
5 50 A. Robinson WR LAR
6 71 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
7 74 T. Brady QB TB
8 95 B. Aiyuk WR SF
9 98 Z. Ertz TE ARI
10 119 R. Moore WR ARI
11 122 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 143 K. Osborn WR MIN
13 146 A. Green WR ARI
14 167 S. Watkins WR GB
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 K. Allen WR LAC
3 27 J. Williams RB DEN
4 46 E. Elliott RB DAL
5 51 M. Pittman WR IND
6 70 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 75 A. Dillon RB GB
8 94 G. Wilson WR NYJ
9 99 A. Lazard WR GB
10 118 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
11 123 T. Boyd WR CIN
12 142 J. McKissic RB WAS
13 147 J. Landry WR CLE
14 166 S. Shepard WR NYG
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 21 C. Godwin WR TB
3 28 A. Jones RB GB
4 45 G. Kittle TE SF
5 52 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 69 D. Singletary RB BUF
7 76 A. St. Brown WR DET
8 93 K. Hunt RB CLE
9 100 M. Gordon RB DEN
10 117 J. Burrow QB CIN
11 124 K. Golladay WR NYG
12 141 J. Jones WR TEN
13 148 I. Spiller RB LAC
14 165 T. Lance QB SF
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Adams WR LV
2 20 T. Hill WR MIA
3 29 D. Montgomery RB CHI
4 44 J. Allen QB BUF
5 53 M. Brown WR ARI
6 68 D. Harris RB NE
7 77 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 92 M. Carter RB NYJ
9 101 R. Gage WR TB
10 116 R. Penny RB SEA
11 125 D. Henderson RB LAR
12 140 G. Pickens WR PIT
13 149 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 164 A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Henry RB TEN
2 19 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 43 A. Gibson RB WAS
5 54 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 67 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 78 T. Hockenson TE DET
8 91 C. Edmonds RB MIA
9 102 J. Williams WR DET
10 115 K. Toney WR NYG
11 126 R. Stevenson RB NE
12 139 M. Hardman WR KC
13 150 G. Edwards RB BAL
14 163 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 18 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 31 S. Barkley RB NYG
4 42 D. Waller TE LV
5 55 J. Dobbins RB BAL
6 66 R. Bateman WR BAL
7 79 S. Moore WR KC
8 90 C. Kirk WR JAC
9 103 R. Jones RB KC
10 114 D. Watson QB CLE
11 127 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
12 138 A. Pierce WR IND
13 151 N. Collins WR HOU
14 162 A. Rodgers WR GB
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 8 N. Harris RB PIT
2 17 D. Swift RB DET
3 32 M. Thomas WR NO
4 41 B. Cooks WR HOU
5 56 D. Mooney WR CHI
6 65 K. Walker III RB SEA
7 80 G. Davis WR BUF
8 89 T. Pollard RB DAL
9 104 D. Pierce RB HOU
10 113 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 128 K. Gainwell RB PHI
12 137 C. Kmet TE CHI
13 152 K. Cousins QB MIN
14 161 M. Gesicki TE MIA
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Chase WR CIN
2 16 L. Fournette RB TB
3 33 J. Jacobs RB LV
4 40 C. Akers RB LAR
5 57 M. Williams WR LAC
6 64 K. Murray QB ARI
7 81 E. Moore WR NYJ
8 88 C. Watson WR GB
9 105 R. Gronkowski TE TB
10 112 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 129 D. Williams RB ATL
12 136 J. Tolbert WR DAL
13 153 D. Bell WR CLE
14 160 T. Badie RB BAL
Scott Fish
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Kelce TE KC
2 15 D. Samuel WR SF
3 34 D. Johnson WR PIT
4 39 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 58 E. Mitchell RB SF
6 63 H. Renfrow WR LV
7 82 T. Burks WR TEN
8 87 M. Sanders RB PHI
9 106 T. Allgeier RB ATL
10 111 C. Claypool WR PIT
11 130 J. Meyers WR NE
12 135 M. Jones WR JAC
13 154 D. Carr QB LV
14 159 I. Smith TE MIN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Kamara RB NO
2 14 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 35 A. Cooper WR CLE
4 38 D. Moore WR CAR
5 59 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
6 62 T. Etienne RB JAC
7 83 D. London WR ATL
8 86 D. Smith WR PHI
9 107 R. Woods WR TEN
10 110 J. Hurts QB PHI
11 131 M. Stafford QB LAR
12 134 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
13 155 M. Mack RB HOU
14 158 K. Herbert RB CHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 13 D. Cook RB MIN
3 36 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 37 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 60 A. Thielen WR MIN
6 61 J. Herbert QB LAC
7 84 C. Olave WR NO
8 85 D. Hopkins WR ARI
9 108 R. Mostert RB MIA
10 109 T. Patrick WR DEN
11 132 D. Foreman RB CAR
12 133 D. Prescott QB DAL
13 156 J. White RB NE
14 157 O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR