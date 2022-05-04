The NFL Draft was crazy, which makes sense, since this offseason has been insane. No one apparently liked this quarterback class, while the rookie receivers were highly popular. And speaking of receivers, two stars were on the move in surprising trades in the first round when A.J. Brown was sent to Philadelphia and Marquise Brown to Arizona.

The latter move made some sense a few days later when we found out DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Just another eye-popping headline to add to the madness of the past few months.

Now, with the NFL Draft done, it's time for us to focus on the upcoming season and get you prepared for your Fantasy leagues. And that's why you're here.

This is our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft. The puzzle of most NFL rosters is now complete, and we can give you a better idea of what your Fantasy drafts might look like.

The fun of this mock draft is to see where the rookies were drafted and the veterans impacted by the NFL Draft. For example, Breece Hall will be the first rookie selected in most leagues, and he went in Round 4 as the No. 18 running back off the board. I love that value for Hall, and I would consider him as early as Round 3. He should be the lead running back for the Jets ahead of Michael Carter.

Kenneth Walker was the next rookie off the board, and he went in Round 6. Again, I like that value for Walker, who should be the No. 1 running back for the Seahawks ahead of Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson, especially if both continue to battle injuries (Carson is currently still dealing with a neck injury).

Round 7 was when the rookie receivers started to come off the board, and Skyy Moore was the first one selected, which was a surprise. Treylon Burks, Drake London and Chris Olave were drafted right after Moore, and I like London and Burks the best of this class in redraft leagues.

In total, there were eight rookie running backs selected (Hall, Walker, James Cook, Dameon Pierce, Tyler Allgeier, Isaiah Spiller, Tyler Badie and Brian Robinson) and 11 rookie receivers (Moore, Burks, London, Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson, Jalen Tolbert, Alec Pierce, George Pickens and David Bell). None of rookie quarterbacks or tight ends were drafted, and those guys will likely only get selected in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, as well as tight-end premium formats.

For the veterans, it was notable to see where A.J. Brown went following his trade to the Eagles, and he was still a second-round pick at No. 24 overall. He was the No. 11 receiver off the board, and that's the range he should go since he still has top-10 potential in Philadelphia.

Marquise Brown went in Round 5, and he should be considered the new No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals with Hopkins out. I like him in that range as a borderline No. 2 receiver.

Hopkins fell to Round 8, and that's the earliest I would consider drafting him. Along with the six-game absence, you have to be concerned that he's no longer an elite Fantasy receiver at 30, including coming back from last year's knee surgery.

Some other players who gained Fantasy value following the NFL Draft included James Conner (Round 2 here), Aaron Jones (Round 3), Darnell Mooney (Round 5) and Rashod Bateman (Round 6). Conner looks headed for a huge workload in Arizona, Jones should have a huge role in the passing game for the Packers, Mooney should dominate targets in Chicago and Bateman is now the new No. 1 receiver in Baltimore.

Some players who lost value following the NFL Draft include Antonio Gibson (Round 4 here), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Round 7), Elijah Moore (Round 7), Carter (Round 8) and Penny (Round 10). Gibson got some company in the Commanders' backfield with Robinson, as well as J.D. McKissic back in Washington, and Carter and Penny potentially got replaced in their backfields. The Lions added to their receiving corps this offseason with Jameson Williams and D.J. Chark, which is bad for St. Brown, and the Jets brought in Wilson, which lowers the value for Moore.

This mock draft was fun, and I like the way my team turned out. My first five picks felt like home runs in Najee Harris, D'Andre Swift, Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks and Mooney, and I drafted Walker in Round 6. After taking Gabriel Davis and Tony Pollard next, I drafted another rookie in Dameon Pierce in Round 9, and he could be the lead running back for the Texans this year.

I added to my bench with Michael Gallup and Kenneth Gainwell next before finally drafting my tight end (Cole Kmet) in Round 12 and quarterback (Kirk Cousins) in Round 13. Kmet is another draft winner with the Bears having a barren receiving corps, and he's one of my favorite sleepers. And Cousins could have a career season under new coach Kevin O'Connell, and I'm going to love waiting for him with a late-round pick in all of my leagues this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

2. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

6. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host

7. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor

8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

10. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Meron Berkson J. Taylor RB IND 2 Jack Capotorto A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB CAR 4 Adam Aizer C. Kupp WR LAR 5 George Maselli D. Adams WR LV 6 Frank Stampfl D. Henry RB TEN 7 Daniel Schneier J. Jefferson WR MIN 8 Jamey Eisenberg N. Harris RB PIT 9 Jacob Gibbs J. Chase WR CIN 10 Scott Fish T. Kelce TE KC 11 Chris Towers A. Kamara RB NO 12 Dave Richard J. Mixon RB CIN Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Dave Richard D. Cook RB MIN 14 Chris Towers M. Andrews TE BAL 15 Scott Fish D. Samuel WR SF 16 Jacob Gibbs L. Fournette RB TB 17 Jamey Eisenberg D. Swift RB DET 18 Daniel Schneier C. Lamb WR DAL 19 Frank Stampfl S. Diggs WR BUF 20 George Maselli T. Hill WR MIA 21 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB 22 R.J. White K. Allen WR LAC 23 Jack Capotorto J. Conner RB ARI 24 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR PHI Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Meron Berkson N. Chubb RB CLE 26 Jack Capotorto M. Evans WR TB 27 R.J. White J. Williams RB DEN 28 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB 29 George Maselli D. Montgomery RB CHI 30 Frank Stampfl T. Higgins WR CIN 31 Daniel Schneier S. Barkley RB NYG 32 Jamey Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO 33 Jacob Gibbs J. Jacobs RB LV 34 Scott Fish D. Johnson WR PIT 35 Chris Towers A. Cooper WR CLE 36 Dave Richard K. Pitts TE ATL Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA 38 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR 39 Scott Fish B. Hall RB NYJ 40 Jacob Gibbs C. Akers RB LAR 41 Jamey Eisenberg B. Cooks WR HOU 42 Daniel Schneier D. Waller TE LV 43 Frank Stampfl A. Gibson RB WAS 44 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF 45 Adam Aizer G. Kittle TE SF 46 R.J. White E. Elliott RB DAL 47 Jack Capotorto J. Waddle WR MIA 48 Meron Berkson T. McLaurin WR WAS Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Meron Berkson J. Jeudy WR DEN 50 Jack Capotorto A. Robinson WR LAR 51 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND 52 Adam Aizer C. Sutton WR DEN 53 George Maselli M. Brown WR ARI 54 Frank Stampfl P. Mahomes QB KC 55 Daniel Schneier J. Dobbins RB BAL 56 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR CHI 57 Jacob Gibbs M. Williams WR LAC 58 Scott Fish E. Mitchell RB SF 59 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR KC 60 Dave Richard A. Thielen WR MIN Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Dave Richard J. Herbert QB LAC 62 Chris Towers T. Etienne RB JAC 63 Scott Fish H. Renfrow WR LV 64 Jacob Gibbs K. Murray QB ARI 65 Jamey Eisenberg K. Walker III RB SEA 66 Daniel Schneier R. Bateman WR BAL 67 Frank Stampfl T. Lockett WR SEA 68 George Maselli D. Harris RB NE 69 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF 70 R.J. White L. Jackson QB BAL 71 Jack Capotorto C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 72 Meron Berkson C. Patterson RB ATL Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Meron Berkson D. Schultz TE DAL 74 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB 75 R.J. White A. Dillon RB GB 76 Adam Aizer A. St. Brown WR DET 77 George Maselli D. Goedert TE PHI 78 Frank Stampfl T. Hockenson TE DET 79 Daniel Schneier S. Moore WR KC 80 Jamey Eisenberg G. Davis WR BUF 81 Jacob Gibbs E. Moore WR NYJ 82 Scott Fish T. Burks WR TEN 83 Chris Towers D. London WR ATL 84 Dave Richard C. Olave WR NO Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI 86 Chris Towers D. Smith WR PHI 87 Scott Fish M. Sanders RB PHI 88 Jacob Gibbs C. Watson WR GB 89 Jamey Eisenberg T. Pollard RB DAL 90 Daniel Schneier C. Kirk WR JAC 91 Frank Stampfl C. Edmonds RB MIA 92 George Maselli M. Carter RB NYJ 93 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB CLE 94 R.J. White G. Wilson WR NYJ 95 Jack Capotorto B. Aiyuk WR SF 96 Meron Berkson R. Wilson QB DEN Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Meron Berkson J. Cook RB BUF 98 Jack Capotorto Z. Ertz TE ARI 99 R.J. White A. Lazard WR GB 100 Adam Aizer M. Gordon RB DEN 101 George Maselli R. Gage WR TB 102 Frank Stampfl J. Williams WR DET 103 Daniel Schneier R. Jones RB KC 104 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pierce RB HOU 105 Jacob Gibbs R. Gronkowski TE TB 106 Scott Fish T. Allgeier RB ATL 107 Chris Towers R. Woods WR TEN 108 Dave Richard R. Mostert RB MIA Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Dave Richard T. Patrick WR DEN 110 Chris Towers J. Hurts QB PHI 111 Scott Fish C. Claypool WR PIT 112 Jacob Gibbs A. Mattison RB MIN 113 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gallup WR DAL 114 Daniel Schneier D. Watson QB CLE 115 Frank Stampfl K. Toney WR NYG 116 George Maselli R. Penny RB SEA 117 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN 118 R.J. White P. Freiermuth TE PIT 119 Jack Capotorto R. Moore WR ARI 120 Meron Berkson J. Robinson RB JAC Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Meron Berkson D. Parker WR NE 122 Jack Capotorto J. Dotson WR WAS 123 R.J. White T. Boyd WR CIN 124 Adam Aizer K. Golladay WR NYG 125 George Maselli D. Henderson RB LAR 126 Frank Stampfl R. Stevenson RB NE 127 Daniel Schneier M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC 128 Jamey Eisenberg K. Gainwell RB PHI 129 Jacob Gibbs D. Williams RB ATL 130 Scott Fish J. Meyers WR NE 131 Chris Towers M. Stafford QB LAR 132 Dave Richard D. Foreman RB CAR Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL 134 Chris Towers D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE 135 Scott Fish M. Jones WR JAC 136 Jacob Gibbs J. Tolbert WR DAL 137 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kmet TE CHI 138 Daniel Schneier A. Pierce WR IND 139 Frank Stampfl M. Hardman WR KC 140 George Maselli G. Pickens WR PIT 141 Adam Aizer J. Jones WR TEN 142 R.J. White J. McKissic RB WAS 143 Jack Capotorto K. Osborn WR MIN 144 Meron Berkson N. Hines RB IND Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Meron Berkson C. Davis WR NYJ 146 Jack Capotorto A. Green WR ARI 147 R.J. White J. Landry WR CLE 148 Adam Aizer I. Spiller RB LAC 149 George Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB 150 Frank Stampfl G. Edwards RB BAL 151 Daniel Schneier N. Collins WR HOU 152 Jamey Eisenberg K. Cousins QB MIN 153 Jacob Gibbs D. Bell WR CLE 154 Scott Fish D. Carr QB LV 155 Chris Towers M. Mack RB HOU 156 Dave Richard J. White RB NE Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Dave Richard O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR 158 Chris Towers K. Herbert RB CHI 159 Scott Fish I. Smith TE MIN 160 Jacob Gibbs T. Badie RB BAL 161 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gesicki TE MIA 162 Daniel Schneier A. Rodgers WR GB 163 Frank Stampfl B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS 164 George Maselli A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN 165 Adam Aizer T. Lance QB SF 166 R.J. White S. Shepard WR NYG 167 Jack Capotorto S. Watkins WR GB 168 Meron Berkson T. Tagovailoa QB MIA Team by Team Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 1 J. Taylor RB IND 2 24 A. Brown WR PHI 3 25 N. Chubb RB CLE 4 48 T. McLaurin WR WAS 5 49 J. Jeudy WR DEN 6 72 C. Patterson RB ATL 7 73 D. Schultz TE DAL 8 96 R. Wilson QB DEN 9 97 J. Cook RB BUF 10 120 J. Robinson RB JAC 11 121 D. Parker WR NE 12 144 N. Hines RB IND 13 145 C. Davis WR NYJ 14 168 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA Jack Capotorto Rd Pk Player 1 2 A. Ekeler RB LAC 2 23 J. Conner RB ARI 3 26 M. Evans WR TB 4 47 J. Waddle WR MIA 5 50 A. Robinson WR LAR 6 71 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 7 74 T. Brady QB TB 8 95 B. Aiyuk WR SF 9 98 Z. Ertz TE ARI 10 119 R. Moore WR ARI 11 122 J. Dotson WR WAS 12 143 K. Osborn WR MIN 13 146 A. Green WR ARI 14 167 S. Watkins WR GB R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 22 K. Allen WR LAC 3 27 J. Williams RB DEN 4 46 E. Elliott RB DAL 5 51 M. Pittman WR IND 6 70 L. Jackson QB BAL 7 75 A. Dillon RB GB 8 94 G. Wilson WR NYJ 9 99 A. Lazard WR GB 10 118 P. Freiermuth TE PIT 11 123 T. Boyd WR CIN 12 142 J. McKissic RB WAS 13 147 J. Landry WR CLE 14 166 S. Shepard WR NYG Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 4 C. Kupp WR LAR 2 21 C. Godwin WR TB 3 28 A. Jones RB GB 4 45 G. Kittle TE SF 5 52 C. Sutton WR DEN 6 69 D. Singletary RB BUF 7 76 A. St. Brown WR DET 8 93 K. Hunt RB CLE 9 100 M. Gordon RB DEN 10 117 J. Burrow QB CIN 11 124 K. Golladay WR NYG 12 141 J. Jones WR TEN 13 148 I. Spiller RB LAC 14 165 T. Lance QB SF George Maselli Rd Pk Player 1 5 D. Adams WR LV 2 20 T. Hill WR MIA 3 29 D. Montgomery RB CHI 4 44 J. Allen QB BUF 5 53 M. Brown WR ARI 6 68 D. Harris RB NE 7 77 D. Goedert TE PHI 8 92 M. Carter RB NYJ 9 101 R. Gage WR TB 10 116 R. Penny RB SEA 11 125 D. Henderson RB LAR 12 140 G. Pickens WR PIT 13 149 A. Rodgers QB GB 14 164 A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN Frank Stampfl Rd Pk Player 1 6 D. Henry RB TEN 2 19 S. Diggs WR BUF 3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN 4 43 A. Gibson RB WAS 5 54 P. Mahomes QB KC 6 67 T. Lockett WR SEA 7 78 T. Hockenson TE DET 8 91 C. Edmonds RB MIA 9 102 J. Williams WR DET 10 115 K. Toney WR NYG 11 126 R. Stevenson RB NE 12 139 M. Hardman WR KC 13 150 G. Edwards RB BAL 14 163 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS Daniel Schneier Rd Pk Player 1 7 J. Jefferson WR MIN 2 18 C. Lamb WR DAL 3 31 S. Barkley RB NYG 4 42 D. Waller TE LV 5 55 J. Dobbins RB BAL 6 66 R. Bateman WR BAL 7 79 S. Moore WR KC 8 90 C. Kirk WR JAC 9 103 R. Jones RB KC 10 114 D. Watson QB CLE 11 127 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC 12 138 A. Pierce WR IND 13 151 N. Collins WR HOU 14 162 A. Rodgers WR GB Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 8 N. Harris RB PIT 2 17 D. Swift RB DET 3 32 M. Thomas WR NO 4 41 B. Cooks WR HOU 5 56 D. Mooney WR CHI 6 65 K. Walker III RB SEA 7 80 G. Davis WR BUF 8 89 T. Pollard RB DAL 9 104 D. Pierce RB HOU 10 113 M. Gallup WR DAL 11 128 K. Gainwell RB PHI 12 137 C. Kmet TE CHI 13 152 K. Cousins QB MIN 14 161 M. Gesicki TE MIA Jacob Gibbs Rd Pk Player 1 9 J. Chase WR CIN 2 16 L. Fournette RB TB 3 33 J. Jacobs RB LV 4 40 C. Akers RB LAR 5 57 M. Williams WR LAC 6 64 K. Murray QB ARI 7 81 E. Moore WR NYJ 8 88 C. Watson WR GB 9 105 R. Gronkowski TE TB 10 112 A. Mattison RB MIN 11 129 D. Williams RB ATL 12 136 J. Tolbert WR DAL 13 153 D. Bell WR CLE 14 160 T. Badie RB BAL Scott Fish Rd Pk Player 1 10 T. Kelce TE KC 2 15 D. Samuel WR SF 3 34 D. Johnson WR PIT 4 39 B. Hall RB NYJ 5 58 E. Mitchell RB SF 6 63 H. Renfrow WR LV 7 82 T. Burks WR TEN 8 87 M. Sanders RB PHI 9 106 T. Allgeier RB ATL 10 111 C. Claypool WR PIT 11 130 J. Meyers WR NE 12 135 M. Jones WR JAC 13 154 D. Carr QB LV 14 159 I. Smith TE MIN Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 11 A. Kamara RB NO 2 14 M. Andrews TE BAL 3 35 A. Cooper WR CLE 4 38 D. Moore WR CAR 5 59 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC 6 62 T. Etienne RB JAC 7 83 D. London WR ATL 8 86 D. Smith WR PHI 9 107 R. Woods WR TEN 10 110 J. Hurts QB PHI 11 131 M. Stafford QB LAR 12 134 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE 13 155 M. Mack RB HOU 14 158 K. Herbert RB CHI Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 12 J. Mixon RB CIN 2 13 D. Cook RB MIN 3 36 K. Pitts TE ATL 4 37 D. Metcalf WR SEA 5 60 A. Thielen WR MIN 6 61 J. Herbert QB LAC 7 84 C. Olave WR NO 8 85 D. Hopkins WR ARI 9 108 R. Mostert RB MIA 10 109 T. Patrick WR DEN 11 132 D. Foreman RB CAR 12 133 D. Prescott QB DAL 13 156 J. White RB NE 14 157 O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR



