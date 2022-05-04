The NFL Draft was crazy, which makes sense, since this offseason has been insane. No one apparently liked this quarterback class, while the rookie receivers were highly popular. And speaking of receivers, two stars were on the move in surprising trades in the first round when A.J. Brown was sent to Philadelphia and Marquise Brown to Arizona.
The latter move made some sense a few days later when we found out DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Just another eye-popping headline to add to the madness of the past few months.
Now, with the NFL Draft done, it's time for us to focus on the upcoming season and get you prepared for your Fantasy leagues. And that's why you're here.
This is our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft. The puzzle of most NFL rosters is now complete, and we can give you a better idea of what your Fantasy drafts might look like.
The fun of this mock draft is to see where the rookies were drafted and the veterans impacted by the NFL Draft. For example, Breece Hall will be the first rookie selected in most leagues, and he went in Round 4 as the No. 18 running back off the board. I love that value for Hall, and I would consider him as early as Round 3. He should be the lead running back for the Jets ahead of Michael Carter.
Kenneth Walker was the next rookie off the board, and he went in Round 6. Again, I like that value for Walker, who should be the No. 1 running back for the Seahawks ahead of Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson, especially if both continue to battle injuries (Carson is currently still dealing with a neck injury).
Round 7 was when the rookie receivers started to come off the board, and Skyy Moore was the first one selected, which was a surprise. Treylon Burks, Drake London and Chris Olave were drafted right after Moore, and I like London and Burks the best of this class in redraft leagues.
In total, there were eight rookie running backs selected (Hall, Walker, James Cook, Dameon Pierce, Tyler Allgeier, Isaiah Spiller, Tyler Badie and Brian Robinson) and 11 rookie receivers (Moore, Burks, London, Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson, Jalen Tolbert, Alec Pierce, George Pickens and David Bell). None of rookie quarterbacks or tight ends were drafted, and those guys will likely only get selected in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, as well as tight-end premium formats.
For the veterans, it was notable to see where A.J. Brown went following his trade to the Eagles, and he was still a second-round pick at No. 24 overall. He was the No. 11 receiver off the board, and that's the range he should go since he still has top-10 potential in Philadelphia.
Marquise Brown went in Round 5, and he should be considered the new No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals with Hopkins out. I like him in that range as a borderline No. 2 receiver.
Hopkins fell to Round 8, and that's the earliest I would consider drafting him. Along with the six-game absence, you have to be concerned that he's no longer an elite Fantasy receiver at 30, including coming back from last year's knee surgery.
Some other players who gained Fantasy value following the NFL Draft included James Conner (Round 2 here), Aaron Jones (Round 3), Darnell Mooney (Round 5) and Rashod Bateman (Round 6). Conner looks headed for a huge workload in Arizona, Jones should have a huge role in the passing game for the Packers, Mooney should dominate targets in Chicago and Bateman is now the new No. 1 receiver in Baltimore.
Some players who lost value following the NFL Draft include Antonio Gibson (Round 4 here), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Round 7), Elijah Moore (Round 7), Carter (Round 8) and Penny (Round 10). Gibson got some company in the Commanders' backfield with Robinson, as well as J.D. McKissic back in Washington, and Carter and Penny potentially got replaced in their backfields. The Lions added to their receiving corps this offseason with Jameson Williams and D.J. Chark, which is bad for St. Brown, and the Jets brought in Wilson, which lowers the value for Moore.
This mock draft was fun, and I like the way my team turned out. My first five picks felt like home runs in Najee Harris, D'Andre Swift, Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks and Mooney, and I drafted Walker in Round 6. After taking Gabriel Davis and Tony Pollard next, I drafted another rookie in Dameon Pierce in Round 9, and he could be the lead running back for the Texans this year.
I added to my bench with Michael Gallup and Kenneth Gainwell next before finally drafting my tight end (Cole Kmet) in Round 12 and quarterback (Kirk Cousins) in Round 13. Kmet is another draft winner with the Bears having a barren receiving corps, and he's one of my favorite sleepers. And Cousins could have a career season under new coach Kevin O'Connell, and I'm going to love waiting for him with a late-round pick in all of my leagues this year.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
6. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
7. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
10. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Meron Berkson
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|R.J. White
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|George Maselli
|D. Adams WR LV
|6
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|8
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Harris RB PIT
|9
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Chase WR CIN
|10
|Scott Fish
|T. Kelce TE KC
|11
|Chris Towers
|A. Kamara RB NO
|12
|Dave Richard
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Dave Richard
|D. Cook RB MIN
|14
|Chris Towers
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|15
|Scott Fish
|D. Samuel WR SF
|16
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Fournette RB TB
|17
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Swift RB DET
|18
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|19
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|20
|George Maselli
|T. Hill WR MIA
|21
|Adam Aizer
|C. Godwin WR TB
|22
|R.J. White
|K. Allen WR LAC
|23
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Conner RB ARI
|24
|Meron Berkson
|A. Brown WR PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Meron Berkson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|26
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Evans WR TB
|27
|R.J. White
|J. Williams RB DEN
|28
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|29
|George Maselli
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|30
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|31
|Daniel Schneier
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|32
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Thomas WR NO
|33
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|34
|Scott Fish
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|35
|Chris Towers
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|36
|Dave Richard
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|38
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|39
|Scott Fish
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|40
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Akers RB LAR
|41
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|42
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Waller TE LV
|43
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|44
|George Maselli
|J. Allen QB BUF
|45
|Adam Aizer
|G. Kittle TE SF
|46
|R.J. White
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|47
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|48
|Meron Berkson
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|50
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|51
|R.J. White
|M. Pittman WR IND
|52
|Adam Aizer
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|53
|George Maselli
|M. Brown WR ARI
|54
|Frank Stampfl
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|55
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|56
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|57
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Williams WR LAC
|58
|Scott Fish
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|59
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|60
|Dave Richard
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Dave Richard
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|62
|Chris Towers
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|63
|Scott Fish
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|64
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Murray QB ARI
|65
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|66
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|67
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|68
|George Maselli
|D. Harris RB NE
|69
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|70
|R.J. White
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|71
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|72
|Meron Berkson
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Meron Berkson
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|74
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Brady QB TB
|75
|R.J. White
|A. Dillon RB GB
|76
|Adam Aizer
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|77
|George Maselli
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|78
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|79
|Daniel Schneier
|S. Moore WR KC
|80
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Davis WR BUF
|81
|Jacob Gibbs
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|82
|Scott Fish
|T. Burks WR TEN
|83
|Chris Towers
|D. London WR ATL
|84
|Dave Richard
|C. Olave WR NO
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|86
|Chris Towers
|D. Smith WR PHI
|87
|Scott Fish
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|88
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Watson WR GB
|89
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|90
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|91
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|92
|George Maselli
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|93
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|94
|R.J. White
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|95
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|96
|Meron Berkson
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Meron Berkson
|J. Cook RB BUF
|98
|Jack Capotorto
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|99
|R.J. White
|A. Lazard WR GB
|100
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|101
|George Maselli
|R. Gage WR TB
|102
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Williams WR DET
|103
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Jones RB KC
|104
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|105
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|106
|Scott Fish
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|107
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR TEN
|108
|Dave Richard
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Dave Richard
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|110
|Chris Towers
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|111
|Scott Fish
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|112
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|113
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|114
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Watson QB CLE
|115
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Toney WR NYG
|116
|George Maselli
|R. Penny RB SEA
|117
|Adam Aizer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|118
|R.J. White
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|119
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Moore WR ARI
|120
|Meron Berkson
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Meron Berkson
|D. Parker WR NE
|122
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|123
|R.J. White
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|124
|Adam Aizer
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|125
|George Maselli
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|126
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|127
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|128
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|129
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Williams RB ATL
|130
|Scott Fish
|J. Meyers WR NE
|131
|Chris Towers
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|132
|Dave Richard
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Dave Richard
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|134
|Chris Towers
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|135
|Scott Fish
|M. Jones WR JAC
|136
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|137
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|138
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Pierce WR IND
|139
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Hardman WR KC
|140
|George Maselli
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|141
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jones WR TEN
|142
|R.J. White
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|143
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|144
|Meron Berkson
|N. Hines RB IND
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Meron Berkson
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|146
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Green WR ARI
|147
|R.J. White
|J. Landry WR CLE
|148
|Adam Aizer
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|149
|George Maselli
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|150
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|151
|Daniel Schneier
|N. Collins WR HOU
|152
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|153
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Bell WR CLE
|154
|Scott Fish
|D. Carr QB LV
|155
|Chris Towers
|M. Mack RB HOU
|156
|Dave Richard
|J. White RB NE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Dave Richard
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|158
|Chris Towers
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|159
|Scott Fish
|I. Smith TE MIN
|160
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Badie RB BAL
|161
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|162
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|163
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|164
|George Maselli
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|165
|Adam Aizer
|T. Lance QB SF
|166
|R.J. White
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|167
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Watkins WR GB
|168
|Meron Berkson
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|24
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|25
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|4
|48
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|49
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|6
|72
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|7
|73
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|8
|96
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|9
|97
|J. Cook RB BUF
|10
|120
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|11
|121
|D. Parker WR NE
|12
|144
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|145
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|14
|168
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|23
|J. Conner RB ARI
|3
|26
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|47
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|5
|50
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|6
|71
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|7
|74
|T. Brady QB TB
|8
|95
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|9
|98
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|10
|119
|R. Moore WR ARI
|11
|122
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|12
|143
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|13
|146
|A. Green WR ARI
|14
|167
|S. Watkins WR GB
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|27
|J. Williams RB DEN
|4
|46
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|51
|M. Pittman WR IND
|6
|70
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|75
|A. Dillon RB GB
|8
|94
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|9
|99
|A. Lazard WR GB
|10
|118
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|11
|123
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|12
|142
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|13
|147
|J. Landry WR CLE
|14
|166
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|21
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|28
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|45
|G. Kittle TE SF
|5
|52
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|69
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|7
|76
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|8
|93
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|9
|100
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|10
|117
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|11
|124
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|12
|141
|J. Jones WR TEN
|13
|148
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|14
|165
|T. Lance QB SF
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Adams WR LV
|2
|20
|T. Hill WR MIA
|3
|29
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|4
|44
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|53
|M. Brown WR ARI
|6
|68
|D. Harris RB NE
|7
|77
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|92
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|9
|101
|R. Gage WR TB
|10
|116
|R. Penny RB SEA
|11
|125
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|12
|140
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|13
|149
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|14
|164
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|19
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|30
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|43
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|5
|54
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|6
|67
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|7
|78
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|8
|91
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|9
|102
|J. Williams WR DET
|10
|115
|K. Toney WR NYG
|11
|126
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|12
|139
|M. Hardman WR KC
|13
|150
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|14
|163
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|18
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|31
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|4
|42
|D. Waller TE LV
|5
|55
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|6
|66
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|7
|79
|S. Moore WR KC
|8
|90
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|9
|103
|R. Jones RB KC
|10
|114
|D. Watson QB CLE
|11
|127
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|12
|138
|A. Pierce WR IND
|13
|151
|N. Collins WR HOU
|14
|162
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|17
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|32
|M. Thomas WR NO
|4
|41
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|5
|56
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|6
|65
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|7
|80
|G. Davis WR BUF
|8
|89
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|9
|104
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|10
|113
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|128
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|12
|137
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|13
|152
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|14
|161
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|16
|L. Fournette RB TB
|3
|33
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|4
|40
|C. Akers RB LAR
|5
|57
|M. Williams WR LAC
|6
|64
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|81
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|8
|88
|C. Watson WR GB
|9
|105
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|10
|112
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|129
|D. Williams RB ATL
|12
|136
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|13
|153
|D. Bell WR CLE
|14
|160
|T. Badie RB BAL
|Scott Fish
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|15
|D. Samuel WR SF
|3
|34
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|4
|39
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|58
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|6
|63
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|7
|82
|T. Burks WR TEN
|8
|87
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|9
|106
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|10
|111
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|11
|130
|J. Meyers WR NE
|12
|135
|M. Jones WR JAC
|13
|154
|D. Carr QB LV
|14
|159
|I. Smith TE MIN
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|14
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|35
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|4
|38
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|59
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|6
|62
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|7
|83
|D. London WR ATL
|8
|86
|D. Smith WR PHI
|9
|107
|R. Woods WR TEN
|10
|110
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|11
|131
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|12
|134
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|13
|155
|M. Mack RB HOU
|14
|158
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|13
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|36
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|4
|37
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|60
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|6
|61
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|7
|84
|C. Olave WR NO
|8
|85
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|9
|108
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|10
|109
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|11
|132
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|12
|133
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|13
|156
|J. White RB NE
|14
|157
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR