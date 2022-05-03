Now that the NFL Draft is over, it's time to see how the rookies will be evaluated for dynasty leagues. With that in mind, we held our first 12-team, rookie-only PPR mock draft, and the results of this three-round exercise were interesting. Only two running backs seem like slam dunks as first-round picks with Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III, and they were two of the first three overall selections. Dameon Pierce and James Cook went in the first round here, but that might not happen in all rookie-only drafts, even one-quarterback leagues like this one.

Receivers were selected with 11 of the first 15 overall picks and 19 of the 36 selections. Only five quarterbacks and two tight ends were selected, and the final 11 picks were running backs. As you can see, this is a draft class filled with talented receivers.

Like most rookie-only drafts, this was a non-snake draft. We treated this draft like you were adding players to an already established dynasty roster, so the Fantasy managers here just drafted best-player available. Many rookie drafts are happening now, so hopefully, this is a good guide for you to follow.

Round 1

1. Meron Berkson: Breece Hall, RB, NYJ

2. Jack Capotorto: Drake London, WR, ATL

3. R.J. White: Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA

4. Adam Aizer: Jameson Williams, WR, DET

5. George Maselli: Treylon Burks, WR, TEN

6. Frank Stampfl: Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

7. Dan Schneier: Skyy Moore, WR, KC

8. Jamey Eisenberg: Chris Olave, WR, NO

9. Jacob Gibbs: Christian Watson, WR, GB

10. Scott Fish: George Pickens, WR, PIT

11. Chris Towers: Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU

12. Dave Richard: James Cook, RB, BUF

The Fantasy manager with the second selection has two tough choices. Assuming Hall goes No. 1, do you take Walker or a receiver at No. 2? And do you draft London as the first receiver off the board?

I agree with what Jack did here going with London. While you can make a strong case for Williams, Burks or Wilson as the No. 1 rookie receiver, I like London the best with his landing spot in Atlanta. The Falcons will feed him targets this season with Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder, and I expect Atlanta's quarterback situation to improve in 2023.

London was the first receiver selected in the NFL Draft, and he will hopefully be the best Fantasy receiver of this class. And, especially in PPR, I expect him to have more upside than Walker.

I like Burks as the second receiver, Wilson third and Williams fourth, but Williams still might have the most upside if healthy for Week 1 coming off his ACL tear suffered in the national championship game. Along with London, these should be the top four receivers selected in most rookie-only drafts.

Olave, Watson and Moore -- in that order for me -- should be the next three receivers off the board, and you should hope for a top-nine selection in one-quarterback rookie drafts. Those first nine players selected here feel like the best Fantasy options in this class -- at least for now.

Round 2

1. Meron Berkson: John Metchie III, WR, HOU

2. Jack Capotorto: Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS

3. R.J. White: Alec Pierce, WR, IND

4. Adam Aizer: Isaiah Spiller, RB, LAC

5. George Maselli: Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL

6. Frank Stampfl: Rachaad White, RB, TB

7. Dan Schneier: Tyquan Thornton, WR, NE

8. Jamey Eisenberg: David Bell, WR, CLE

9. Jacob Gibbs: Jalen Tolbert, WR, DAL

10. Scott Fish: Trey McBride, TE, ARI

11. Chris Towers: Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI

12. Dave Richard: Zamir White, RB, LV

Even though Round 2 feels like a drop in Fantasy potential, there are still plenty of good players being drafted here. Some of my favorite selections were Dotson, Pierce, Spiller, Allgeier, Rachaad White, Bell, McBride and Zamir White.

Dotson could be in a great spot in 2023 if the Commanders move on from Terry McLaurin, and Pierce landed in a great situation as the No. 2 receiver for the Colts opposite Michael Pittman. And I like Bell as the potential slot receiver for the Browns and Deshaun Watson, so Cleveland was a quality destination for Bell.

Spiller should provide a solid complement for Austin Ekeler in Los Angeles, and Allgeier could be the starter in Atlanta now that Mike Davis is gone. White will be the No. 2 running back in Tampa Bay and the handcuff for Leonard Fournette, and White could be in a prominent role in Las Vegas by 2023 if the Raiders move on from Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

McBride was the first tight end drafted here, and his role could expand as a rookie with DeAndre Hopkins dealing with a six-game suspension. He has the chance to be a quality playmaker for the Cardinals for many years -- hopefully with Kyler Murray.

Round 3

1. Meron Berkson: Kenny Pickett, QB, PIT

2. Jack Capotorto: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS

3. R.J. White: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG

4. Adam Aizer: Malik Willis, QB, TEN

5. George Maselli: Desmond Ridder, QB, ATL

6. Frank Stampfl: Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN

7. Dan Schneier: Danny Gray, WR, SF

8. Jamey Eisenberg: Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF

9. Jacob Gibbs: Kyren Williams, RB, LAR

10. Scott Fish: Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF

11. Chris Towers: Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL

12. Dave Richard: Romeo Doubs, WR, GB

This will likely be the quarterback round in one-quarterback leagues, and Pickett will go first since he's the only one with a chance to start as a rookie. If he beats out Mitchell Trubisky then he could be worth a second-round selection in rookie-only drafts.

Willis and Ridder could be starters in 2023, and we'll see if they start as rookies. It could happen given the starters in front of them, and they could be surprising Fantasy options this year.

There were some interesting running backs in this round with Brian Robinson, Davis-Price and Williams, and all three could be lottery tickets this season. More so with Robinson and Davis-Price since Robinson could be No. 2 in Washington behind Antonio Gibson, and Davis-Price could be the backup to Elijah Mitchell in San Francisco.

Williams will be more of a third-down back for the Rams, but we know Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson have struggled with injuries, which could put Williams in a prominent spot this year.