Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Chase Edmonds, sit Odell Beckham Jr.

Week 8 marks the halfway point in most leagues. Now, owners everywhere are trying to strengthen their rosters by finding reliable Fantasy football rankings. However, with Fantasy football injures mounting, finding replacements for fallen stars can be a challenge. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle), Cardinals running back David Johnson (back/ankle), Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V (hamstring) and Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) are all reportedly out for Week 8, which means their owners will must work the Fantasy football waiver wire and make wise start-sit decisions. Can Chase Edmonds continue his impressive run for the Cardinals? Are the Falcons' skill position players hands-off with Matt Schaub under center? The Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the proven model at SportsLine can help ensure your lineup is optimized.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders tight end Darren Waller, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Waller recorded seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the NFL schedule. One player the model loves this week: Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds.

Last week, Edmonds was left out of most lineups because head coach Kliff Kingsbury activated running back David Johnson and then only played him for three snaps. Edmonds wound up taking 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns on his way to a monster day in a 27-21 win over the Giants. Prior to the breakout performance, he'd already been seeing increased usage in the offense and has now scored five times in the last three weeks.

Johnson will reportedly sit out on Sunday, vaulting Edmonds back into the spotlight. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 list him as the No. 13 running back, a high-end RB2, even though he was started in just 19 percent of CBS Sports leagues last week.

And a massive shocker: Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's coming off his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Beckham had a strong showing in Cleveland's home defeat against the Seahawks in his last outing, hauling in six of 11 targets for 101 yards. It was the third time this season Beckham has been targeted at least 10 times.

However, Beckham has been unable to find consistency in the Browns' offense. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 30 receiving yards in two of his last three games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Cleveland's Week 2 victory over the Jets. Now, Beckham and the Browns will have to travel to New England to face a Patriots defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

