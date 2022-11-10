Patrick Mahomes told us before the season it would be a different Chiefs wide receiver every week. While JuJu Smith-Schuster's emergence has changed that a little bit, there has been a mysterious element to this Chiefs offense, that's the red zone touchdowns.

Early in the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire was used in a variety of unique ways in the red zone and scored five touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season despite averaging just 13 touches per game. Edwards-Helaire fell out of favor in Week 5 and it's been Mecold Hardman, not a running back, who has benefitted.

Hardman has scored four touchdowns in the past three Chiefs games, including two on rush attempts in Week 7. In that stretch he only has one game with more than 42 receiving yards and only one game with more than four touches. In other words, it seems unsustainable, but the red zone usage along makes him a No. 3 wide receiver....if he plays.

Hardman missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an abdominal injury, which could open the door for the Chiefs newest addition, Kadarius Toney.

Toney is a former first round pick who never meshed with Brian Daboll and was dealt to the Chiefs at the deadline. He also happens to be exxactly the type of player you'd like to get in space in Andy Reid's system. Toney only played nine snaps in his Week 9 debut, but the Chiefs plan on using him more moving forward. If Hardman is out in Week 10, they may use him a lot more this week.

Toney remains more of a stash and a DFS lottery play this week, but the difference between him and Hardman is that he could actually become a feature receiver in some point in the future. While we're hopeful he inherits the red zone role, by the time the playoffs role around he could simply be the Chiefs' No. 3 option.

Here is the rest of the Week 10 WR Preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Allen Lazard is the only wide receiver worth starting in Green Bay Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Kalif Raymond is a deep sleeper in Detroit

WR Preview Numbers to Know

75 -- Combined receiving yards for Michael Pittman in two games with Sam Ehlinger under center.

-- Combined receiving yards for Michael Pittman in two games with Sam Ehlinger under center. 30.3% -- Target share for Rondale Moore in Week 9.



-- Target share for Rondale Moore in Week 9. 26 -- Targets for Christian Kirk over the last three games.



-- Targets for Christian Kirk over the last three games. 55 -- Allen Lazard has at least 55 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown in every game he's played this year.



-- Allen Lazard has at least 55 receiving yards or a receiving touchdown in every game he's played this year. 7 -- Seven straight games for Chris Olave with double-digit PPR Fantasy points.



-- Seven straight games for Chris Olave with double-digit PPR Fantasy points. 325 -- Receiving yards for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the last three games.



-- Receiving yards for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the last three games. 4.2 -- DeVonta Smith has just as many games under 4.2 Fantasy points as he does over 15 Fantasy points. That's an epitome of a boom-bust wide receiver.



WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 70 REYDS 574 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 62 REYDS 609 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 407 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 71 REYDS 449 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds (WR Preview) DeAndre Carter WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 34 REYDS 282 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 If Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are both out again this week, Carter will be a No. 3 wide receiver with more upside than he showed in Week 9. Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 201 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Terrace Marshall has earned 15 targets in two games since the Panthers traded away Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey. He's averaged 13.5 PPR Fantasy points in those two games and faces a Falcons defense that has allowed the most FPPG to opposing wide receivers this season.

Stashes (WR Preview) Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU NYG -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 107 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 There's little doubt that Robinson is the Giants' most talented pass catcher and it's very common to see rookies get a boost in opportunity after the team's bye. A role worth seven-to-nine targets a week is still possible if everything clicks in the second half with Daniel Jones.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 16.9 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 70 REYDS 812 TD 6 FPTS/G 18.2 Waddle and Tyreek Hill are both top-six wide receivers for me this week and you'll get a much better price on Waddle quite possibly with a lower roster rate. Just don't mistake that for lower upside. Waddle has twice as many touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa as Hill does.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 76 REYDS 372 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 As you should know by now, I'm a big fan of betting on touchdown regression. I also love the fact that Johnson looks to be locked in as a double-digit target guy now that Chase Claypool has been shipped off to Chicago. There's a chance Johnson is a top-20 wide receiver from this point forward. Buy the dip.