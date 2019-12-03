Fantasy Football Week 14 Tight End Preview: Streamers, DFS plays, projections and more

The tight end position isn't quite as terrible as it has been. That's about as excited as I can get about it, though.

We've had a solid seven for most of the season and a couple of veterans have joined them in recent weeks. Kyle Rudolph and Jack Doyle have taken advantage of the fact that their No. 1 receivers can't get healthy. Since Week 10 they've both been top-10 options, and I don't expect that will change unless Adam Thielen or T.Y. Hilton return. For Doyle, I'm not even sure the return of Hilton would ruin him.

It's also not just the old guys coming on strong. Mike Gesicki has scored in back-to-back games and has six targets or more in each of his past five games. Dallas Goedert saw his role expand when Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor went out but it didn't disappear in Week 13 when they returned. Tyler Higbee had a monster game without Gerald Everett, and Jacob Hollister has essentially been Russell Wilson's No. 2 receiver for the past month.

Of course, it's fitting that all of these options emerge right when half of the league is eliminated. If you're in the playoffs, you probably don't need a fill-in at tight end anyway. You definitely don't if you have Doyle this week.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Ian Thomas is a good streamer in deep leagues.

Numbers to Know

7.3 - Targets per game for Jacob Hollister over the past month. Only Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce have more.

- Targets per game for Jacob Hollister over the past month. Only Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce have more. 10.3 - Yards per target for George Kittle this year, tops at the position.

- Yards per target for George Kittle this year, tops at the position. 72 - Snaps for Higbee in Week 13, a career-high.

- Snaps for Higbee in Week 13, a career-high. 16.8 - Vance McDonald has scored 16.8 Fantasy points in his past four games combined.

Matchups that matter

Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 6.1 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 46 REYDS 242 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.5 Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 8th

Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Streamers Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 48% You can make a solid argument for all three of these guys, but Hollister's target volume gives him a PPR floor I can't pass up. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 10% Higbee would be my favorite if I knew for sure Gerald Everett wasn't coming back. As it is, he's a fine streamer. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 41% Gesicki is the one guy who has the room, ability and matchups to be a monster in the Fantasy playoffs.

DFS Plays

Top Plays George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 14 Prices FanDuel $6,700 DraftKings $5,900 Kittle and Kelce have a very similar projection, so the price makes a difference, especially on DraftKings. I also think Kittle has more upside in New Orleans.

Contrarian Play Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 14 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $5,100 I'd expect a bounceback from Henry, who was terrible in Week 13. I would also expect his ownership to reflect his poor play last week.

Heath's Projections