Fantasy Football Week 14 Tight End Preview: Streamers, DFS plays, projections and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who to stream.

The tight end position isn't quite as terrible as it has been. That's about as excited as I can get about it, though. 

We've had a solid seven for most of the season and a couple of veterans have joined them in recent weeks. Kyle Rudolph and Jack Doyle have taken advantage of the fact that their No. 1 receivers can't get healthy. Since Week 10 they've both been top-10 options, and I don't expect that will change unless Adam Thielen or T.Y. Hilton return. For Doyle, I'm not even sure the return of Hilton would ruin him.  

It's also not just the old guys coming on strong. Mike Gesicki has scored in back-to-back games and has six targets or more in each of his past five games. Dallas Goedert saw his role expand when Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor went out but it didn't disappear in Week 13 when they returned. Tyler Higbee had a monster game without Gerald Everett, and Jacob Hollister has essentially been Russell Wilson's No. 2 receiver for the past month. 

Of course, it's fitting that all of these options emerge right when half of the league is eliminated. If you're in the playoffs, you probably don't need a fill-in at tight end anyway. You definitely don't if you have Doyle this week.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Greg Olsen TE
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Ian Thomas is a good streamer in deep leagues.
Numbers to Know
  • 7.3 - Targets per game for Jacob Hollister over the past month. Only Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce have more.
  • 10.3 - Yards per target for George Kittle this year, tops at the position. 
  • 72 - Snaps for Higbee in Week 13, a career-high.
  • 16.8 - Vance McDonald has scored 16.8 Fantasy points in his past four games combined.
Matchups that matter
Vance McDonald TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
6.1
TE RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
46
REYDS
242
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.5
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
11.7
TE RNK
8th
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Streamers
Jacob Hollister TE
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
48%
You can make a solid argument for all three of these guys, but Hollister's target volume gives him a PPR floor I can't pass up.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
10%
Higbee would be my favorite if I knew for sure Gerald Everett wasn't coming back. As it is, he's a fine streamer.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
41%
Gesicki is the one guy who has the room, ability and matchups to be a monster in the Fantasy playoffs.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 14 Prices
FanDuel
$6,700
DraftKings
$5,900
Kittle and Kelce have a very similar projection, so the price makes a difference, especially on DraftKings. I also think Kittle has more upside in New Orleans.
Contrarian Play
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 14 Prices
FanDuel
$6,400
DraftKings
$5,100
I'd expect a bounceback from Henry, who was terrible in Week 13. I would also expect his ownership to reflect his poor play last week.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

2

1

George Kittle

10.31

16.59

1

2

Travis Kelce

10.33

16.30

3

3

Hunter Henry

10.18

15.62

4

4

Jack Doyle

8.94

14.31

5

5

Zach Ertz

8.94

13.84

7

6

Darren Waller

7.93

12.81

6

7

Jared Cook

8.63

12.54

8

8

Mark Andrews

7.37

11.33

11

9

Tyler Higbee

6.49

11.32

15

10

Jacob Hollister

5.97

10.61

9

11

Ryan Griffin

6.63

10.56

10

12

Dallas Goedert

6.54

10.20

12

13

Noah Fant

6.28

9.95

14

14

Mike Gesicki

6.20

9.88

13

15

Kyle Rudolph

6.24

9.81

