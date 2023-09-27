Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR IND -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 210 REC 6 REYDS 42 TD 2 FPTS/G 21.6 I was wrong about Moss in Week 3 at Baltimore, and he was impressive with 30 carries for 122 yards, along with two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's scored at least 20.7 PPR points in two games in a row, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 4 against the Rams. He's now scored at least 12.0 PPR points in eight of his past 10 games where he's had at least 14 total touches, and he's played at least 76 percent of the snaps in each of the past two games. The Rams have allowed a running back to score at least 14.0 PPR points in each of their past two games, and Moss has top-10 upside in Week 4.

James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 267 REC 10 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.5 The Dolphins defense vs. running backs tightened up in Week 3 against Denver, but Miami allowed three running backs to score at least 15.0 PPR points in the first two games of the season against the Chargers and Patriots. Cook has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Raiders and Commanders, and he's done that without scoring a touchdown. It stinks that he's losing touchdowns to Latavius Murray and Damien Harris, but Cook is the best running back in Buffalo by far. And he should be considered a high-end No. 2 PPR running back in Week 4 against Miami.

Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 8 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Williams has been disappointing so far this season, scoring fewer than 10.0 PPR points in all three games, but this is a get-right spot against the Bears in Week 4. Chicago has already allowed five running backs to score at least 12.7 PPR points, including seven total touchdowns to the position. Only the Broncos have allowed more Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year, and Williams, unfortunately, can't face his own defense in a real game. I like Williams as a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Kamara will make his 2023 debut in Week 4 against Tampa Bay after serving a three-game suspension, and Fantasy managers should use him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Buccaneers run defense is tough, but two running backs have already scored at least 13.4 PPR points against them in three games. Kamara should also have fresh legs against this defense, which played Monday night, and he has four total touchdowns in his past five games against the Buccaneers.