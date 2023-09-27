It wasn't so great for the Denver Broncos, but the Dolphins gave us our first real boom week after Weeks 1 and 2 were mostly characterized by major injuries and meager production. May Week 4 bring more Miami-type pyrotechnics.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Week 4 Start and Sit calls for RB below. His Waiver Wire also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 4 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 4 premium projections over at Sportsline.
Running Backs
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I was wrong about Moss in Week 3 at Baltimore, and he was impressive with 30 carries for 122 yards, along with two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's scored at least 20.7 PPR points in two games in a row, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 4 against the Rams. He's now scored at least 12.0 PPR points in eight of his past 10 games where he's had at least 14 total touches, and he's played at least 76 percent of the snaps in each of the past two games. The Rams have allowed a running back to score at least 14.0 PPR points in each of their past two games, and Moss has top-10 upside in Week 4.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Dolphins defense vs. running backs tightened up in Week 3 against Denver, but Miami allowed three running backs to score at least 15.0 PPR points in the first two games of the season against the Chargers and Patriots. Cook has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Raiders and Commanders, and he's done that without scoring a touchdown. It stinks that he's losing touchdowns to Latavius Murray and Damien Harris, but Cook is the best running back in Buffalo by far. And he should be considered a high-end No. 2 PPR running back in Week 4 against Miami.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Williams has been disappointing so far this season, scoring fewer than 10.0 PPR points in all three games, but this is a get-right spot against the Bears in Week 4. Chicago has already allowed five running backs to score at least 12.7 PPR points, including seven total touchdowns to the position. Only the Broncos have allowed more Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year, and Williams, unfortunately, can't face his own defense in a real game. I like Williams as a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Kamara will make his 2023 debut in Week 4 against Tampa Bay after serving a three-game suspension, and Fantasy managers should use him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Buccaneers run defense is tough, but two running backs have already scored at least 13.4 PPR points against them in three games. Kamara should also have fresh legs against this defense, which played Monday night, and he has four total touchdowns in his past five games against the Buccaneers.
MIA Miami • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
There's obvious concern for Achane having a letdown game after his historic performance against Denver in Week 3 when he had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. The Bills defense is a significant step up in competition from the Broncos, and Achane is still in a timeshare with Raheem Mostert, who is a must-start Fantasy running back. But I'm still going to start Achane as a No. 2 running back this week and hope the Dolphins continue to give him work. This game has the highest projected point total of the week at 53.5, and Mike McDaniel's offense is clicking right now. Achane showed he can thrive in the passing game and convert at the goal line, and he's worth trusting in your lineup for Week 4.
DET Detroit • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Montgomery (thigh) is expected to play Thursday night at Green Bay after missing Week 3, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He should return to his role as the leader in carries for Detroit, and he scored a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games. The Packers have allowed two running backs to score at least 17.5 PPR points this season, and Montgomery has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in five games in a row against Green Bay dating back to his time in Chicago.
CHI Chicago • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Johnson and Khalil Herbert are both in play as flex options this week against the Broncos, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Granted, the majority of it was the 96.5 PPR points scored by Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane in Week 3, but Brian Robinson Jr. also scored 26.9 PPR points against the Broncos in Week 2. I'll give a slight lean toward Johnson over Herbert since it feels like the Bears want to make a switch on who plays more, but that's just a gut call. However, given the matchup, I do expect both Bears running backs to have the chance to help Fantasy managers this week.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Steelers are sticking with Harris as their No. 1 running back, but it's as close to an even split as you can get. Harris played 31 snaps in Week 3 at Las Vegas, while Warren had 28, and it feels like Mike Tomlin knows he needs to get Warren more work. Now, neither was overly impressive against the Raiders, but Warren looks more explosive every time he touches the ball. I'll use both as flex options in Week 4 at Houston, and the Texans have already allowed four running backs to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I thought Robinson would struggle in Week 3 against Buffalo, and he did with 7.0 PPR points. He failed to score a touchdown or catch a pass for the first time this season, although he averaged 7.0 yards per carry. He faces another tough matchup in Week 4 against the Eagles, and Philadelphia has yet to allow a running back to score this season. Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1 is the lone running back with more than 9.3 PPR points against the Eagles, and Robinson is only worth starting as a flex option at best in Week 4.
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chiefs allowed David Montgomery to score a rushing touchdown in Week 1, but he's the lone running back with more than 8.0 PPR points against Kansas City this season. Hall has yet to play 50 percent of the snaps for the Jets in three games, and he's combined for 16 carries for 27 yards and one catch for 9 yards on four targets in his past two outings against the Cowboys and Patriots. Until Hall shows he's 100 percent back from last year's knee injury, as well as improved quarterback and offensive line play from the Jets, you should keep Hall on your bench in most leagues.
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pierce found the end zone last week at Jacksonville, and the touchdown helped propel him to 14.9 PPR points, which is a season high. But he still ran for less than 40 yards for the third game in a row, and he was once again under 60 total yards. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 11.0 PPR points in three games in a row, but I'm still not ready to trust Pierce as anything more than a flex option this week. He's also still in a timeshare with Devin Singletary, who has seen his playing time rise in each of the past three games.
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
So far this season, White had a huge game in Week 2 against Chicago with 21.3 PPR points sandwiched by two dud games against Minnesota (6.9 PPR points) and Philadelphia (7.2 PPR points). His matchup in Week 4 at New Orleans feels like it will have another disappointing outcome, and the Saints have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown this season in matchups with Derrick Henry, Miles Sanders and A.J. Dillon. In PPR, White remains a high-end flex since he has eight catches on eight targets in his past two outings, but he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and has one touchdown, which makes him tough to trust as a starter in all formats.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I'm still starting Mixon as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I don't have a lot of confidence in him against the Titans. While Tennessee did allow Jerome Ford to score two touchdowns in Week 3, no running back has more than 52 total yards against the Titans this year. And Ford was the first running back to score against Tennessee this season. Mixon scored a touchdown in Week 3 against the Rams, which was his first of the year, but he's yet to run for more than 65 yards in any contest. If I have a running back like Zack Moss, Kyren Williams or De'Von Achane on my roster then I'm benching Mixon this week given the matchup.