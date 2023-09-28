raheem-mostert-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

In Week 3 Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane combined for 285 yards rushing, 11 receptions, 90 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. And it is ia legitimate question what should be done about them in Fantasy Football moving forward. Funny game we play, huh?  

There seems to be some consensus forming as to what we should do with Mostert. He is a clear sell as a  31-year-old with a laundry list of past injuries. While I get the sentiment, there have been so many injuries this season, it's hard to sell anyone coming off a performance like last week unless you think they still really aren't worth starting. And that is not the way I feel about either Dolphin.

  • Week 4 previews: QB | WR | TE

This week against the Buffalo Bills, I have Mostert projected for 14 carries, three catches, 97 total yards, and a touchdown. That makes him RB3 in the projections, though I've dropped him to RB7 in my rankings. Achane projects for nine carries, two catches, 62 totals yards, and 0.6 touchdowns. That makes him RB24, just ahead of Najee Harris, Matt Breida (assuming Saquon Barkley is still out) and Jerome Ford

It's perfectly fine to start both Mostert and Achane as long as they are both healthy. We'll see if that remains true once presumed starter Jeff Wilson returns from his injury. There was a point not too long ago when the Dolphins were flirting with Jonathan Taylor because they didn't have enough at running back. They may have too much once Wilson returns.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 4 RB Preview:

Week 4 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Jonathan Taylor RB
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Taylor is eligible to return as soon as Week 5 and reportedly is healthy. His landing spot will alter the Fantasy landscape if he's traded and ruin the value of Zack Moss if he's not.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 51% -- More than half of Derrick Henry's rush attempts have come against an eight-man box, the highest rate in the league.
  • 16.1% -- 16.1% of Jahmyr Gibbs' rush attempts have gone for 12 or more yards. That's elite.
  • 33.3% -- Zack Moss leads all running backs with at least 20 rush attempts with a 33.3% avoid rate.
  • 12 -- Miles Sanders has 12 catches already. He only had 20 all of last year in Philadelphia.
  • 10.9 -- De'Von Achane has averaged 10.9 yards before contact per attempt.
  • 19.8% -- Bijan Robinson still leads all running backs with a 19.8% target share. Don't worry about his Week 3 dud.
  • 419 -- Tony Pollard is on pace for 419 touches. The Cowboys are not babying him. 
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
16.7
RB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
108
REC
10
REYDS
92
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.1
player headshot
Isiah Pacheco RB
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ KC -9.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
155
REC
7
REYDS
47
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.1
player headshot
Javonte Williams RB
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
12
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
138
REC
8
REYDS
42
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.7
player headshot
Khalil Herbert RB
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
7.4
RB RNK
28th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
93
REC
6
REYDS
64
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.2
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 4 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Matt Breida RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA NYG -1 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
23rd
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
31
REC
4
REYDS
-2
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.4
Saquon Barkley is trying to come back, which could completely ruin Breida's Week 4 appeal, but Breida is a high-end flex is Barkley is out and needs to be added just in case. Breida played 86% of the snaps with Daniel Jones including all 11 on third and fourth down. The Seahawks present a much better matchup than San Francisco did.
player headshot
Kendre Miller RB
NO New Orleans • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB NO -3 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
47%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
34
REC
1
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.4
The waiver wire is thin this late in the week, but I would still expect close to 10 touches for Kendre Miller in Alvin Kamara's return. That's about as good as you're going to find. Miller is also a great stash candidate with Jamaal Williams on IR.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
50
REC
3
REYDS
12
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.6
Hill still isn't practicing and we don't expect him in Week 4, but he's a good stash because the last time we saw him he was handling almost all of the high value touches for the Ravens. He's a high-end flex in tandem with Edwards and a low-end Rb2 if Edwards misses time.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR IND -1 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
13th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
210
REC
6
REYDS
42
TD
2
FPTS/G
21.6
I'm going right back to Moss after a great Week 3. In these instances it takes a while for the pricing to catch up to the usage. Moss leads all running backs with an 83% snap share the past two weeks and he has a much better matchup against the Rams than he did last week against the Ravens. He's my No. 2 back in the projections and a must-play in cash games at his price.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
16.7
RB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
108
REC
10
REYDS
92
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.1
The Chargers are shaping up to be the get-right spot for struggling running backs. It worked last week with Alexander Mattison, and I'm betting on it with Josh Jacobs in Week 4. Jacobs showed signs of life in Week 3, and he's primed to explode in Week 4 against a defense that is once again hemorrhaging yards to the position. Opposing running backs are averaging 136 yards per game against this defense.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 4 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 4. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.