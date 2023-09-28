getty-joe-burrow-bengals.jpg

Joe Burrow may have saved the Bengals season by hobbling through a Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Six days later he will be asked to do the same against the Tennessee Titans, and I wouldn't be surprised if he pulls it off. But Burrow didn't help your Fantasy team in Week 3, and I wouldn't expect his help in Week 4 either, despite the great matchup.

The matchup is fantastic. Since the start of last season the Titans have had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and one of the best defenses against the run. The only quarterback this season who has failed to top 20 Fantasy points against them was Derek Carr, and Carr threw for 305 yards. 

The problem is I'm not sure Burrow can stand in the pocket long enough to take advantage of it. While there were a couple of great throws mixed in, the story mostly remained the same; Burrow is not taking deep shots and he's not accurate when he does. Both his 6.5 air yards per attempt and his 55.4% completion percentage are career lows. That's an unfortunate combination.

Further complicating things is that Burrow's calf will not allow him to run. He had five rushing touchdowns last year and 10 in his first three seasons in the league. He has two rushing yards in three games this season. 

There's really no reason to expect Burrow's calf is going to be better on a short week. The question is whether he can be precise enough to dink and dunk all the way down the field and then get the ball into the end zone twice as he did in Week 2. The Titans defense should help, but I am not convinced that will be enough. For that reason, Burrow is outside of my top 12 this week and he'll remain there until after the Bengals bye, or until he looks like Joe Burrow again. I'm not making a waiver claim to pick up one of the waiver wire guys, but there are more than a handful of guys who were drafted as QB2s that I would start over Burrow this week including Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins. Jared Goff, Jordan Love, and Anthony Richardson if he clears the concussion protocol

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

  • 29.6 -- Kirk Cousins leads all quarterbacks at 29.6 FPPG. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are the only other quarterbacks above 27 FPPG.
  • 5.6 -- Justin Fields has scored 5.9 FPPG with his legs the first three weeks of the season. He averaged 10.8 FPPG rushing in 2022.
  • 16.7% -- 16.7% of Jordan Love's throws have been off-target this season, the highest mark in the league.
  • 21.2% -- Tua Tagovailoa has been pressured on 21.2% of his dropbacks. No starting QB has been pressured less often.
  • 16.1% -- Sam Howell has been sacked on a league-worst 16.1% of his dropbacks.
  • 906 -- C.J. Stroud has 906 passing yards. Only Cam Newton and Justin Herbert had more in their first three games.
  • -0.20 -- Trevor Lawrence's -0.20 EPA per dropback is the worst mark of his career, even worse than his rookie season.
  • 3 -- Anthony Richardson has rushed four three touchdowns in a little over five quarters of play in the NFL. He's a start this week.
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -1 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
18th
PROJ PTS
19.6
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
655
RUYDS
74
TD
8
INT
1
FPTS/G
27.2
player headshot
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN DEN -3 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
20.9
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
526
RUYDS
109
TD
4
INT
4
FPTS/G
15.3
player headshot
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI DEN -3 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
20.8
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
791
RUYDS
57
TD
6
INT
2
FPTS/G
22.4
player headshot
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN CIN -2.5 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
22nd
PROJ PTS
20.2
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
563
RUYDS
2
TD
2
INT
2
FPTS/G
10.3
player headshot
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE DAL -7 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
6th
PROJ PTS
17.3
QB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
647
RUYDS
44
TD
3
INT
1
FPTS/G
15.4
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Kenny Pickett QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU PIT -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
13th
QB RNK
22nd
ROSTERED
51%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
689
RUYDS
9
TD
4
INT
3
FPTS/G
15.6
Pickett finally played a defense that wasn't elite and turned in a 22-point performance. The matchups against the Texans is more complicated, but nowhere close to as difficult as what he saw the first two weeks of the season. Even with those tough matchups, Pickett has shown marked improvement statistically in yards per attempt, yards per game, and touchdown rate. That being said, Dak Prescott is the only guy who was maybe drafted as a starter that I would start Pickett over this week.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
15th
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
63%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
906
RUYDS
35
TD
4
INT
0
FPTS/G
20.2
It's early and I don't want to overreact, but C.J. Stroud's first three NFL games have gone about as well as anyone could have hoped. His 906 yards are the third best mark ever for a QB's first three starts, behind only Cam Newton and Justin Herbert. He's done that without throwing one interception and playing behind a patchwork offensive line. This is a big test in Week 4 against Pittsburgh's pass rush. If Stroud passes the test, we may be talking about him as a top-12 QB in Week 5 against the Falcons.
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
7th
PROJ PTS
19.8
QB RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1075
RUYDS
17
TD
9
INT
2
FPTS/G
29.5
Cousins is the No. 1 QB in Fantasy and for the second week in a row he's the No. 1 QB in my projections. He's still not priced as one of the top options, so I'm going to keep riding him in cash games. The way his defense is playing, 40 pass attempts seems like a near lock.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Last week didn't work out too well for anyone on the Broncos, but I'm going right back to Wilson against the Bears this week. These are two of the worst defenses in the NFL right now, a great spot for both Wilson and Justin Fields to get right.
My full set of Week 4 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.