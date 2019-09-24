Fantasy Football Week 4 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, DFS plays and more

We've reached the point in the season where we have just enough data to get ourselves in trouble. We can no longer just roll our eyes and say "it's early," but we don't necessarily have enough information to justify massive changes in perspective. Of course, that's not stopping anyone from doing just that. One thing I do think we can draw something from is targets, or more specifically target share.

The Chargers are a fine example. There was plenty of room for Mike Williams to take the next step in this offense, especially with Hunter Henry injured again. Instead, Philip Rivers has just thrown the ball even more to Keenan Allen. Allen leads football with 42 targets, and Williams isn't even second on the team, with Austin Ekeler out-targeting him 20-15. As of now, Allen looks like a threat to be the No. 1 receiver in Fantasy and Williams' breakout does not look promising. Of course, that could change against the Dolphins. They may both be awesome.

Another guy who has benefitted from a huge increase in targets is Cooper Kupp. He's had at least nine targets in all three Rams' games and leads the team with a 29.5% target share. Now the Rams have three great wide receivers, so weekly fluctuation is to be expected, but Kupp hasn't really taken much from Robert Woods or Brandin Cooks. The Rams have just shifted a chunk of the targets away from their running backs. In 2018 nearly 18% of their targets went to the backs, in 2019 that number is below 10%.

While I wouldn't expect these trends to continue to quite the same degree they have through the first three weeks, I have increased my target expectation for both Allen and Kupp. That, coupled with outstanding matchups, makes them both top-three receivers for me in Week 4.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Hilton re-aggravated his quad injury in Week 3, and early reports have not been optimistic. There isn't a clear winner here, but Parris Campbell and Deon Cain are the two guys with the best chance of capitalizing. Taylor Gabriel WR CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Gabriel left Monday night with a concussion after a monster three-touchdown game. This could give Anthony Miller a chance to step up in a short week, but this is not a good matchup against the Vikings.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

47.1% - Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards. He's been remarkable out of the gate and now gets arguably the worst pass defense in the league.

- Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards. He's been remarkable out of the gate and now gets arguably the worst pass defense in the league. 4.8 - Average yards of separation for Mecole Hardman. It's hard to trust his target share, but you can't deny his production.

- Average yards of separation for Mecole Hardman. It's hard to trust his target share, but you can't deny his production. 21 - Targets for Sammy Watkins over the past two games. It's been frustrating that he's been outproduced by Hardman and Demarcus Robinson, but I'm going right back to Watkins in DFS.

- Targets for Sammy Watkins over the past two games. It's been frustrating that he's been outproduced by Hardman and Demarcus Robinson, but I'm going right back to Watkins in DFS. 45.9% - Combined target share for Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk in Arizona. That's more consolidated than I expected and will lead to some boom weeks from both receivers if it continues.

- Combined target share for Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk in Arizona. That's more consolidated than I expected and will lead to some boom weeks from both receivers if it continues. 231 - Air yards for D.J. Chark, tied for third in the NFL with Tyler Lockett behind Keenan Allen and Mike Evans.

- Air yards for D.J. Chark, tied for third in the NFL with Tyler Lockett behind Keenan Allen and Mike Evans. 27.8% - Drop rate for John Ross, the highest of any receiver with at least 20 targets this season.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Week 4 Matchup @ NYG The Giants are surrendering 38 Fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. McLaurin has been very good against mediocre matchups, and I can't wait to watch him torch this defense. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 4 Matchup vs. WAS The only other team to allow 38 Fantasy points to opposing receivers? The Giants' Week 4 opponent. This game has low-key shootout appeal. Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 4 Matchup @ LAR It was great to see Evans break out in Week 3, but I'm just a little bit concerned about him and Chris Godwin in Week 4. The Rams defense has been extremely stingy, giving up just 12.3 Fantasy points per game to receivers. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 4 Matchup vs. NE The Patriots have been good at just about everything, including stopping receivers. No team has allowed fewer Fantasy points than the Patriots, and they excel at taking away the other team's No. 1 option.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 65% Valdes-Scantling has been the best Packers receiver so far this season, and on Thursday he'll get his best matchup yet against the Philadelphia Eagles. I'm not sure he's type of receiver you'll be able to trust on a week-to-week basis, but he does have a ton of upside because of his ability to get behind the defense. That's not the shocking part. The shocking part is that Valdes-Scantling leads the Packers in targets through three games with 22. Matt LaFleur's system is spreading the ball around more than we're used to in Green Bay. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 62% I don't believe Chark can continue to be this good over the course of the season, but he doesn't have to to be Fantasy relevant. He's caught 83% of his targets and is currently averaging 18.5 yards per reception. Lop 20% off the top of both of those and you still have a very good Fantasy receiver with enough targets. The most important thing Chark has going for him is the connection with Gardner Minshew, who is not afraid to throw it up and let Chark go get it. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 40% For all the talk about Antonio Brown, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, it's Phillip Dorsett who has been the best wide receiver in New England. He's caught 92.9% of his targets and is the only Patriot with multiple touchdown receptions. That makes him very interesting as a flex when everyone is healthy, but if Julian Edelman misses Week 4, we'll be talking about Dorsett as a top-25 wide receiver. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 61% What more can we say about this Kansas City offense? If you don't feel confident in your starting receivers, Hardman is exactly the kind of guy you throw in there and hope he turns two receptions into another top-25 week at receiver. I don't believe this can last long term, but that's what we said about Mahomes coming into the year as well. The normal rules do not apply to this offense.

Stashes Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ownership 50% Tate only has one week left on his suspension, and when he returns he'll have Daniel Jones throwing him the football. After what Jones did in Week 3, that is very exciting. I'd consider Tate a No. 3 receiver in PPR once he returns, making him a nice bench stash if you don't have a Week 4 need. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 6% In Josh Rosen's first start, Williams saw 12 targets and nearly had a touchdown if not for a drop. His catch rate is bad, but it's also the best in the Dolphins receiving corps. This is a team that will be playing from behind for most of the season, so the volume should be there. The talent is too. We just need Williams to hold on to a few more balls. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 5% Johnson saw a boost in his target share in Mason Rudolph's first start and now looks like the favorite to be the No. 2 opposite JuJu-Smith-Schuster. You can't start him yet, but there's a chance people are running to the waiver wire to grab him ahead of his prime-time matchup against a Bengals defense allowing 9.1 yards per pass attempt.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $8,100 DraftKings $7,600 I'm riding Allen one more week because he still isn't priced like his production from the first three weeks and he's facing the Dolphins in Week 4. I would assume he'll be the chalk this week, but in cash games I just don't care. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $6,600 DraftKings $6,300 Over the past two weeks, Lockett has the second most targets in football and he's still somehow catching 80% of his targets. In Week 4 he gets the Arizona Cardinals, and he's somehow below $7,000 on both sites.

Contrarian Plays Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $6,900 DraftKings $6,700 This is the only Chiefs receiver I currently plan on playing in Week 4. If Robinson and Hardman continue to outperform him with half as many targets, I'll take the L. You cannot pass up on double-digit targets from Patrick Mahomes at a sub-$7,000 price tag. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 4 Prices FanDuel $5,600 DraftKings $5,300 Yes, the matchup is horrible. It's a tournament-only play. But Brown is still the No. 1 receiver on his team and he's a fantastic deep threat. I'll take that type of upside at this price tag and low ownership every day.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.