Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Jared Goff ready to go off

If the Fantasy Football genie would only grant me one wish, it would be no more major injuries, because I'm tired of all these stars getting hurt. Saquon Barkley (ankle) and T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) were the latest ones in Week 3, but we're also still trying to overcome injuries to Tyreek Hill (collarbone), A.J. Green (ankle), Damien Williams (knee), Tevin Coleman (ankle), Cam Newton (foot), Drew Brees (thumb) and Roethlisberger (elbow), among others.

Here's what else is on my wish list:

· For Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to break out against the Eagles.

· Daniel Jones and Wayne Gallman to prove they were worth the waiver claims against Washington.

· James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster to show they can thrive against the Bengals as we expected in the preseason, even without Ben Roethlisberger.

· Leonard Fournette to finally score a touchdown against the Broncos.

· David Montgomery to dominate touches against the Vikings.

· Sammy Watkins to play like it's Week 1 again this week against the Lions.

· Zach Ertz and Darren Waller to finally find the end zone.

· Kirk Cousins remembers how to throw to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs against the Bears.

Now, with the bye weeks starting — the Jets and 49ers are off in Week 4 — you're going to find out how good the depth is on your Fantasy roster, especially if you're dealing with injury replacements. Hopefully, you're prepared.

And, maybe if things go your way, some of your wishes will come true. I can't wait to find out what those will be for Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Start of the Week

Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB LAR -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 26.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 738 RUYDS 12 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.3

Jared Goff has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this season. He comes into Week 4 as the No. 20 quarterback, behind guys like Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Gardner Minshew and Marcus Mariota.

Yuck.

But it's not just this season where Goff has struggled. Since the Rams' bye in Week 12 last year, Goff has played 11 games, including the playoffs, and he only has two games with more than 20 Fantasy points. Over that span, Goff is averaging just 13.5 Fantasy points per game in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns.

It's not pretty. But this week is the get-right game for Goff. This is the game where he breaks out of his funk and goes off. It will happen against Tampa Bay at home.

I know, the Buccaneers defense has played well to start the season. The Bucs held Jimmy Garoppolo to 12 Fantasy points in Week 1, Cam Newton to 11 points in Week 2 and had Daniel Jones in check for the first half before he erupted in the second half of the Giants' 18-point comeback victory in Week 3.

But if you want to nitpick Tampa Bay's defense a little, you can. In Week 1, the 49ers scored on two defensive touchdowns, which took away two potential drives for the offense. And Garoppolo had two touchdowns to George Kittle taken away by penalties, so his stat line could have looked a lot different.

In Week 2, we know now that Newton was playing at less than 100 percent with his foot, which was a bonus for Tampa Bay. Maybe the real Buccaneers defense was the one we saw against Jones, who scored 37 Fantasy points.

We'll find out this week against Goff, who is hopefully ready to step up his performance. He scored 21 Fantasy points in his lone home game against the Saints in Week 2, but he had 11 points at Carolina in Week 1 and 17 points at Cleveland in Week 3.

I'm expecting Goff to be a top-five quarterback this week, and I'm excited about Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods all having dominant outings. Goff is due for a big game, and it will happen against Tampa Bay at home.

I'm starting Goff over: Deshaun Watson (vs. CAR), Tom Brady (at BUF), Carson Wentz (at GB) and Matt Ryan (vs. TEN)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -4 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 647 RUYDS 7 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 15.7 For the first time this season, we can confidently say that you should start Rodgers in all leagues. That's weird to write and likely stranger to read, but he's been a bad Fantasy quarterback through the first three games of 2019. And you guys have taken notice with his start percentage on CBS Sports at just 71 percent as of Wednesday morning. Whether it was the tough opponents against Chicago, Minnesota or Denver, or just dealing with learning a new offense under Matt LaFleur, Rodgers has struggled, scoring 18 Fantasy points or less in each outing. But the breakout game is coming Thursday night against the Eagles, who are banged up on defense and have allowed big performances already to Case Keenum and Matt Ryan. I also expect a big game for Davante Adams, but this should be the start of greatness for Rodgers moving forward. He's about to reward you for being patient through his struggles to start the year. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -15.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.4 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 944 RUYDS 27 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.3 Rivers gets the free space this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed at least three total touchdowns to all three quarterbacks they've faced this season in Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady and Dak Prescott. Rivers has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of three games this season, with his lone poor performance coming on the road at Detroit with just 10 points. The only scenario where I could see Rivers struggling at Miami is if the run game takes over or the Chargers get some defense or special teams scores. But the matchup is too dreamy to consider benching Rivers, so hopefully he dominates the Dolphins just like Jackson, Brady and Prescott have already this year. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 353 RUYDS 33 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 17.5 Jones had a dream debut in his first NFL start in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. He led an 18-point comeback and scored 37 Fantasy points with 23-of-36 passing for 336 yards and two touchdowns, as well as four carries for 28 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The only downside was Saquon Barkley (ankle) getting hurt, which stinks, but now the offense will run through Jones in a great matchup against Washington. Carson Wentz, Prescott and Mitchell Trubisky all passed for three touchdowns against the Redskins, who have to travel after playing Monday night. I almost went with Jones as the Start of the Week for Week 4 because I love his upside, and he's worth starting in all leagues in the first home start of his career. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 831 RUYDS 36 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.7 Let's see if Stafford keeps up the trend of the home quarterback against the Chiefs having a dominant performance. Going back to last year, the Chiefs have played 10 road games, and they have allowed an average of 328.8 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks with 25 total touchdowns and six interceptions. Only Derek Carr in Week 2 and Case Keenum last year failed to score multiple touchdowns at home against the Chiefs. Stafford only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points this season, which was Week 1 at Arizona when he scored 33 points, but I expect him to be forced to throw this week to keep up with Patrick Mahomes. Stafford is an excellent starting option in Week 4. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 261 RUYDS -1 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 32 Allen will start for the foreseeable future with Cam Newton (foot) hurt, and hopefully Allen picks up where last week left off when he had 32 Fantasy points at Arizona. He's now scored at least 28 Fantasy points in his last two starts going back to Week 17 last year, and I like this matchup for him against the Texans, who have struggled with Drew Brees, Gardner Minshew and Rivers already this year. Allen also gets another homecoming game of sorts (he grew up in Scottsdale, AZ) since he played at the University of Houston, so hopefully that same motivation carries over to Week 4. I like Allen as a great streaming option this week in all leagues.

Sleepers Case Keenum QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 933 RUYDS 2 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.7 Keenum could be replaced at any moment by rookie Dwayne Haskins, so keep that in mind, but if he starts in Week 4 as expected then I like his chances as a Fantasy quarterback against the Giants. Keenum has multiple touchdowns in all three games this season, including two games with at least 332 passing yards. He's also scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two games. The Giants have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, and Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Jameis Winston have each scored at least 24 Fantasy points against them. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK IND -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 646 RUYDS 38 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.3 It appears Brissett will be without T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps), which lowers his Fantasy value, but I still like him as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 19 Fantasy points in all three starts this season, and hopefully other options in the passing game step up to replace Hilton, including potentially Eric Ebron or Jack Doyle. The Raiders are on the road for the second week in a row, and we could see Brissett also make some plays with his legs. Mason Rudolph QB PIT Pittsburgh • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 286 RUYDS 22 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.5 Rudolph struggled at San Francisco in Week 3 in his first start for the injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow), scoring 17 Fantasy points, but I expect a better outing in Week 4 at home against the Bengals. He's only an option in two-quarterback leagues, but I expect Cincinnati's defense to struggle on the road for the second week in a row. For the season, all three quarterbacks against the Bengals (Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh Allen) have scored at least 19 Fantasy points.

Sit 'Em Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 805 RUYDS -1 TD 3 INT 5 FPTS/G 13 Mayfield has been among the biggest busts so far this season, and he's averaging just 13.0 Fantasy points per game in three starts. Better days are ahead, especially when the schedule lightens up, but I wouldn't trust him in Week 4 at Baltimore. While the Ravens defense is not the same dominant unit we're used to seeing, they still should be able to keep Mayfield under 20 Fantasy points for the fourth game in a row. Now, he did have 27 Fantasy points at Baltimore last year in Week 17, but it would be shocking to see him perform at that level in Week 4 given his three-game sample size in 2019. His offensive line has been bad, and Mayfield has looked off. Don't give up on him yet in terms of cutting him, but I wouldn't start him in most one-quarterback leagues at Baltimore. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 803 RUYDS 41 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.7 Wentz has been a quality Fantasy quarterback so far this season, scoring at least 25 points in two of three games. His worst game is 19 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Atlanta, and I could see him in that range this week. But it's going to be tough against the Packers, who have allowed just one passing touchdown this season in matchups against Mitchell Trubisky, Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco. Green Bay's pass rush has been great with five sacks in Week 1 at Chicago and six sacks in Week 3 against Denver, and the Packers should put plenty of pressure on Wentz. Green Bay also has four interceptions in three games. I would only start Wentz in two-quarterback leagues for Week 4. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 750 RUYDS 105 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 20 Allen has done a nice job to start the season, and the Bills are doing great at 3-0. But Week 4 is a step up in competition against the Patriots after playing the Jets, Giants and Bengals in the first three weeks. New England's defense has been amazing, albeit against mediocre competition with Ben Roethlisberger, who might have already been hurt in Week 1, Ryan Fitzpatrick/Josh Rosen and Luke Falk. Those quarterbacks have combined for 560 passing yards, no touchdowns and six interceptions. Allen made one start at New England in Week 16 last year and passed for 217 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, as well as five carries for 30 yards, which is 13 Fantasy points. I wouldn't expect much better from Allen this week, even at home. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 782 RUYDS 25 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.7 I expected Winston to play well in Week 3 against the Giants, and he did better than I hoped. After combining for 22 Fantasy points in two games against San Francisco and Carolina, Winston had 31 Fantasy points against the Giants with 380 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. But it's hard to trust Winston this week at the Rams, who have allowed one passing touchdown to Mayfield in three games, including matchups with the Panthers and Saints. I'm expecting him to struggle on the road, and Winston is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -2 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 579 RUYDS 21 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.3 It was great to see Trubisky play well in Week 3 at Washington, but I think his performance was as much about Washington's defense as it was about Trubisky. He scored a season-high 25 Fantasy points with 231 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but he combined for 12 Fantasy points in his previous two games against Green Bay and Denver. In four career games against Minnesota, Trubisky has combined for just 634 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, as well as 83 rushing yards and one lost fumble. This is not a good week to trust Trubisky in one-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 911 RUYDS 0 TD 8 INT 0 FPTS/G 27.7 Brady has been great as a Fantasy quarterback, scoring at least 24 points in each outing this year against Pittsburgh, Miami and the Jets. He did that while reshuffling his receiving corps and also getting some new faces on the offensive line. This week, you might consider benching Brady for guys like Daniel Jones, Kyle Allen and Case Keenum since he could struggle against the Bills. This Buffalo defense has held Sam Darnold, Eli Manning and Andy Dalton to a combined 674 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, as well as a rushing score. Facing Brady is a tougher test, but he's struggled in Buffalo each of the past two years with an average of 291 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception over that span. He could struggle again this week, and I would only start Brady in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK IND -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 299 REC 4 REYDS 26 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.3 Mack was initially my Start of the Week in Week 3 before he showed up last Wednesday with a calf injury and missed practice time. I pivoted to Mark Ingram, which worked out well since he scored 35 PPR points, but Mack also had a solid performance with 16 PPR points on 16 carries for 74 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 14 yards on three targets. He's now scored at least 16 PPR points in two of three games, and I like that he has two catches and three targets in consecutive weeks. I'd love to see more of him in the passing game, which could happen against the Raiders with T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) likely out. Mack should be the focal point of the offense, and the Colts should be able to run on the Raiders. He's a top 10 running back for Week 4. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 7 REYDS 38 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 As of Wednesday morning, McCoy is expected to go this week despite dealing with an injured ankle, which he played through in Week 3 against Baltimore but was unable to finish the game. We're still waiting to find out about Damien Williams (knee), who was out against the Ravens, but even if Williams plays I would still use McCoy as at least a flex option. He did well against Baltimore despite limited playing time with eight carries for 54 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Lions have allowed three running backs to score touchdowns (David Johnson, Austin Ekeler and Jordan Howard), along with three guys gaining at least 125 total yards (Johnson, Ekeler and Miles Sanders). Let's hope McCoy scores and hits that total yards mark this week. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 159 REC 10 REYDS 59 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 We'll see what happens this week if Rashaad Penny (hamstring) is able to return, which could alter this selection of Carson as a starting running back. But if Penny remains out, I'll buy what Seattle coach Pete Carroll said about sticking with Carson despite his three lost fumbles. Said Carroll, "because we believe in him, we're going to continue to show him that." Hopefully, Carson is done putting the ball on the ground. And hopefully he takes advantage of this matchup against the Cardinals like he did last year in Week 17 when he had 19 carries for 122 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 7 yards. If Penny plays, the Seahawks could turn to him and punish Carson for his fumbles. But if Penny is out then Carroll will continue to lean on Carson, and Fantasy players should as well. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 You spent your top waiver claim or plenty of your FAAB budget to get him, and you should be able to start him this week against Washington. He obviously won't perform like Saquon Barkley (ankle), but he could prove to be a competent replacement option. For his career, Gallman has six games with double digits in carries, with most of them coming in his rookie campaign in 2017, before Barkley was in the NFL. In four of those games, he scored at least 11 PPR points. In three of those games, he also had at least five catches. So when he's gotten work, he's been successful, and he should get touches against Washington with Barkley out. Washington is also on the road after playing Monday night, so this could be a tired defense. Gallman should be at least a flex option this week in most leagues, but I expect him to finish in the top 20 running backs in PPR for Week 4. James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 16.8 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 11 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 I don't need to tell you to start Conner because you already know that. This is a vote of confidence for him as a must play despite his poor start. His best game this season is the one where he didn't finish in Week 2 against Seattle because he injured his knee. He scored 13 PPR points against the Seahawks, but he's yet to top 45 rushing yards in a game or 65 total yards. But the breakout game is coming this week against the Bengals, who have already allowed two running backs to score multiple touchdowns against them (Carson and Jeff Wilson) and five running backs to score at least 14 PPR points (Carson, Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Frank Gore). In two games against Cincinnati in 2018, Conner had 34 carries for 175 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, along with seven catches for 48 yards.

Sleepers Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 13 REYDS 110 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Burkhead might not be as good as he was in Week 3 against the Jets when James White (personal) was out, but I still like the situation for him against the Bills. We could see the Patriots start to lean more on Burkhead and less on Sony Michel with fullback James Develin out (more on that below), and Burkhead has scored at least 13 PPR points in two of three games this year. He has at least 68 total yards in all three games, along with 13 catches, so Burkhead is at least a solid flex against the Bills in PPR. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 42 REC 16 REYDS 195 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Thompson should be considered a must-start running back in PPR, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in two of three games this year. He has 16 catches for 195 yards on 23 targets for the season, and he's a valuable weapon for Case Keenum when Washington is chasing points, which happens often. We'll see if that's the case this week, and you can consider using Adrian Peterson this week as a flex in non-PPR leagues. But I like Thompson as the best Washington running back, regardless of format, but he's a quality starter in PPR in Week 4. Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -15.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 6 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 There's an ESPN report that Melvin Gordon could be reporting to the Chargers soon, but he's not expected to play in Week 4 at Miami. It will still be Austin Ekeler and Jackson sharing the workload, and Ekeler is an obvious starter in all leagues. But I like Jackson as a flex option this week with the chance that the Chargers are blowing out the Dolphins, and he could work in garbage time. Jackson is having a nice season as the backup to Ekeler with 18 carries for 142 yards (7.9 yards per carry), as well as six catches for 13 yards on eight targets, but he hasn't gotten much Fantasy production. Hopefully, he has the Tony Pollard game against Miami like the Dallas backup had in Week 3. Pollard finished the game against the Dolphins with 21 PPR points after mopping up for Ezekiel Elliott. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -4.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 7 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he wanted to get Williams more touches in tandem with Aaron Jones, and that happened in Week 3 against Denver. Williams had 12 carries for 59 yards (4.9 yards per carry), as well as two catches for 27 yards on targets. Jones, meanwhile, had 10 carries for 19 yards and two touchdowns, with one catch for 4 yards on one target. I'm still starting Jones over Williams, but you can use Williams as a flex this week against the Eagles. Williams also played more than 60 percent of the snaps compared to Jones if you're keeping track of the snap count for each guy. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 6.3 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 5 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Williams is only worth using as a flex option if Damien Williams (knee) is out, but I like what he did in relief of McCoy last week against Baltimore. He had nine carries for 62 yards (6.9 yards per carry), as well as five catches for 47 yards on five targets. McCoy would still be the better Fantasy option if he plays as expected, but if something happens to him between now and Sunday, as well as Damien Williams being out, then Darrel Williams could be a star.

Sit 'Em Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 16 REC 12 REYDS 82 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 I hope at some point we see Cohen get on a hot streak and start producing like the running back we saw last season, especially in PPR. But he's been hard to trust this year, especially the past two games. While he scored 12 PPR points in Week 1 against Green Bay, he's combined for just seven PPR points in the past two games against Denver and Washington. Last year, in two games against Minnesota, he combined for 12 carries for 51 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, along with five catches for 31 yards. The Vikings have already allowed four running backs to catch at least three passes in a game this season, which could help Cohen, but he still has to contend with David Montgomery and even Mike Davis stealing touches. Cohen is a must-sit running back in non-PPR leagues and a flex at best in PPR. Peyton Barber RB TB Tampa Bay • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 I'd stay away from Barber and Ronald Jones if you can this week, but Jones has slightly more appeal given what we've seen through three games. While Barber has the best Fantasy performance of the two running backs this season with 15 PPR points in Week 2 at Carolina, Jones has looked better in Week 1 against San Francisco and Week 3 against the Giants. And in Week 2, Jones was dealing with an ankle injury, which limited his playing time. We'll see what happens this week against the Rams, but I expect Tampa Bay to be chasing points and abandoning the ground game early. We also could see more of Dare Ogunbowale on passing downs, which makes it even more messy for the Buccaneers backfield. Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 164 REC 4 REYDS 28 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 We touted Gore quite a bit last week with Devin Singletary (hamstring) out against the Bengals, and he delivered with 14 carries for 76 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 13 yards on two targets. Singletary could be out again, but Gore should still get the majority of the touches against the Patriots. I doubt we'll see Gore score at least 15 PPR points for the third week in a row, and New England's defense has already shut down Conner, Kenyan Drake and Le'Veon Bell in three games this year. Gore is at best a flex option in most leagues, although I would plan to sit him if you can against the Patriots. Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR HOU -4.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 90 REC 6 REYDS 55 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Johnson is like Cohen in that he's impossible to play in non-PPR leagues, and he's been frustrating in PPR formats as well. After he scored 12 PPR points in Week 1 at New Orleans, Johnson has combined for seven PPR points in his past two games against Jacksonville and the Chargers. Carlos Hyde played more snaps than Johnson, and he's the better running back for the Texans now, especially in non-PPR leagues. The Panthers are among the league leaders in fewest receptions allowed to running backs this year with 10, although six of them came last week from David Johnson. Still, given what Duke Johnson has done of late, he's not someone to trust in Week 4, especially in non-PPR leagues. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 106 REC 6 REYDS 84 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Sanders is coming off his best game of the season in Week 3 against Detroit with 13 carries for 53 yards (4.1 yards per carry), along with two catches for 73 yards on four targets. He did lose a fumble, which hopefully won't hurt him long-term, and he still shared snaps evenly with Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles. That likely won't change, especially this week if the Eagles are chasing points as expected against the Packers and continue to use Sproles. I'm confident Sanders will continue to see his role expand in the future, but I wouldn't plan on using him as anything more than a flex option this week.

Bust Alert Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.7 The Boston Globe did a great breakdown of what losing fullback James Develin (neck) means for Michel. As Ben Volin wrote in the story, "Michel's instructions were clear: just run behind Develin, and hit the same hole that he hits." The story also indicates that Michel doesn't get much playing time without a fullback, and we'll see what the Patriots do with Develin's replacement in Jakob Johnson. This is bad news for Michel, who has little involvement in the passing game and is sharing playing time with Rex Burkhead and James White. Michel has scored in each of the past two games against Miami and the Jets, but he's struggled against the Steelers in Week 1 (one PPR point) and against the Jets (seven PPR points). He's still a threat to score, which keeps him in play as at least a flex in non-PPR leagues. But in PPR leagues, I would bench Michel this week at Buffalo if you can.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 10th OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 253 TD 2 FPTS/G 18 Fitzgerald has been great so far this season, and I also like Christian Kirk as a starting Fantasy option, especially in PPR. Fitzgerald has scored at least 14 PPR points three games in a row, and he has two touchdowns over that span. In three of his past four games against Seattle, Fitzgerald has also scored at least 13 PPR points. Kirk also has scored at least 15 PPR points in his past two games, and he's still looking for his first touchdown of the season. Maybe it happens this week, but both Cardinals are worth starting in Week 4. Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB LAR -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 19th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 143 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 The Woods breakout game is coming this week, which should coincide with Jared Goff having a solid performance. Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks have been excellent so far this year, especially the past two weeks. Kupp has scored at least 17 PPR points in games against New Orleans and Cleveland, while Cooks has at least 16 PPR points over that span. Both were quiet in Week 1 at Carolina when Woods had his only productive game of the year with 16 PPR points, but he's combined for just 13 PPR points in his past two outings. The good news is he still had eight targets against Cleveland, and I expect him to do well against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed four receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past two games, so Woods, Kupp and Cooks all have the chance to go off at home. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 15th OWNED 88% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.5 In his first start with Daniel Jones, Shepard went off with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. It was great to see after Shepard missed Week 2 with a concussion. He should again be fed the ball, along with Evan Engram, since Saquon Barkley (ankle) is hurt, and Golden Tate (suspension) is still out for one more week. Shepard has two touchdowns in four career games against Washington, and seven receivers already have at least 12 PPR points against the Redskins this year. Shepard should be considered a top 15 Fantasy receiver in Week 4. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 18th OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 257 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.7 Maybe this is the week McLaurin slows down from his hot start. Or maybe this is the week we all realize he should be started in every league. The Washington rookie has been awesome through the first three games of his NFL career. He has 16 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets, and he's scored in each outing against Philadelphia, Dallas and Chicago. He has at least 17 PPR points in each game over that span, and now he's facing the team that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers in the Giants. Through three games, seven receivers have already scored at least 12 PPR points against the Giants. I would also consider Paul Richardson a sleeper in deeper leagues, and Richardson has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 25th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 27 REYDS 282 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.3 Brown had a down game in Week 3 at Kansas City with just two catches for 49 yards, but he still had nine targets. That's 22 targets in his past two games, and I expect him to rebound this week against the Browns, who could once again be without cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring). Both were out in Week 3 against the Rams, and it worked out well for Kupp and Cooks. In Brown's lone home game against the Cardinals in Week 2, he had eight catches for 86 yards on 13 targets, and I'm expecting another quality outing this week against Cleveland.

Sleepers Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 12 REYDS 158 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 I'm still going to rank him third among Kansas City's receivers behind Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson, but that's not a bad thing. Hardman is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In two games without Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Hardman has six catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets against Oakland and Baltimore. I'd love to see more targets and catches for Hardman, but he's clearly been productive with limited chances. That's the only reason he's not a must-start option in all leagues. Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 200 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 Jones had his best game of the season in Week 3 at Philadelphia with six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and the Lions should be chasing points this week against the Chiefs. That should lead to good things for Jones and Kenny Golladay. While Golladay is a must-start receiver in all formats, I like Jones as high-end No. 3 receiver in this matchup. Kansas City has already allowed four receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in three games this year. D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 19 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 The Cardinals secondary isn't good with cornerback Patrick Peterson (suspension) out, and five receivers have already scored at least 12 PPR points against them this year. Metcalf only scored eight PPR points in Week 3 against New Orleans, but he scored at least 12 PPR points in his first two outings against Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Tyler Lockett and Will Dissly should play well at Arizona this week, but I like Metcalf as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -4 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 170 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 I love the setup for the Packers this week, and I expect Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to have a breakout game. Valdes-Scantling is coming off a big game in Week 3 against Denver with six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and I expect him to stay hot on Thursday night against the Eagles. Five receivers have already scored at least 13 PPR points against Philadelphia this year, so look for Adams and Valdes-Scantling to succeed in this matchup at home. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -15.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 15 REYDS 157 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Williams scored 10 touchdowns in 2018, but he's still looking for his first score this year. It could happen this week against the Dolphins, who are second in the NFL in touchdowns allowed to receivers with seven. It will take Williams scoring a touchdown to help your Fantasy roster since he doesn't have more than three catches in any game this year. But given the matchup with Miami, it's worth trusting Williams as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week.

Sit 'Em Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -2 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 12 REYDS 101 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 The run-heavy offense for the Vikings has been a huge detriment to Diggs and Adam Thielen, with Diggs suffering the most. Through three games, he's combined for just six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he's failed to score double digits in PPR points in any game (he fumbled in Week 2 despite scoring a touchdown at Green Bay). Diggs does have a great track record against Chicago with a touchdown against the Bears in three games in a row, but his production this season makes him difficult to trust. I would only use him as a No. 3 receiver in deeper three-receiver leagues in Week 4. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 49 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 It's good news that Jeffery is able to play in Week 4 at Green Bay after missing Week 3 against Detroit with a calf injury, but I don't like this matchup for him against the Packers. Through three games, Green Bay has allowed just one touchdown to a receiver, with Diggs scoring in Week 2. Jeffery scored twice in Week 1 against Washington in the lone game he was able to finish this year, but he should struggle against this secondary. Jeffery is only worth using as a No. 3 receiver in three-receiver leagues. Emmanuel Sanders WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 194 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.7 Sanders struggled for the first time this year in Week 3 at Green Bay with two catches for 10 yards on four targets. Prior to that, he had 16 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets against Oakland and Chicago. We'll see if Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) is able to play this week, and if Ramsey is out that would be a boost for Sanders. For now, consider Sanders just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, especially if this Jacksonville secondary is at full strength with Ramsey. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 16 Brown has been great as the No. 1 receiver in Buffalo, and he has two games with at least 14 PPR points in his past three outings. But this should be a tough game for him against the Patriots, even at home. New England has yet to allow a touchdown to a receiver, and only JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 1 has more than 75 receiving yards against this secondary. Brown can still be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in three-receiver leagues, but I'm expecting him to struggle. In Week 3 against Cincinnati, Brown was held to nine Fantasy points, and I would expect him to be in that range again in Week 4. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 277 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.7 Chark has been great through three games, scoring at least 17 PPR points in each outing, with a touchdown in each matchup against Kansas City, Houston and Tennessee. He has 15 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 18 targets, but I expect him to struggle at Denver. The Broncos held Allen Robinson and Adams in check the past two games, with both receivers scoring fewer than nine PPR points, and Chark should also struggle in this matchup on the road. He's only worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in three-receiver leagues.

Bust Alert Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 15.8 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 28 REYDS 279 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.7 Evans just had the breakout game we were all waiting for in Week 3 against the Giants. He had eight catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns, but a letdown could be coming this week at the Rams. In the past two games, the Rams have held Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham to a combined 16 catches for 145 yards and no touchdowns on 22 targets. Both scored at least 12 PPR points, but the expectations are higher for players of this caliber, which includes Evans. The Rams have yet to allow a receiver to score this year, and Evans should be treated as more of a No. 3 Fantasy option than a must-start receiver in most leagues. I like Chris Godwin slightly better, but this isn't an ideal matchup against the Rams on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM tight end

Start 'Em Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 13.2 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 29 REYDS 267 TD 0 FPTS/G 17.3 Waller continues to impress, and he's coming off a monster game in Week 3 at Minnesota with 13 catches for 134 yards on 14 targets. He's yet to score a touchdown this season, but he's scored at least 12 PPR points three games in a row against Denver, Kansas City and the Vikings. The matchup against the Colts is favorable with Darius Leonard (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee) hurt, and Austin Hooper just had six catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets against Indianapolis in Week 3. Waller should once again be dominant in Week 4. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 124 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 Dissly should be a must-start Fantasy tight end this week in all leagues because the matchup against the Cardinals is amazing in Week 4. In three games, the Cardinals have been destroyed by T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews and Greg Olsen, who each scored 25 PPR points. That's better than most quarterbacks. Dissly is hot coming into this game with at least 18 PPR points in his past two outings, and he should be considered a top five Fantasy tight end this week because of the matchup. Delanie Walker TE TEN Tennessee • #82

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 12.9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 158 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Walker hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, but he had a strong game in Week 3 at Jacksonville with seven catches for 64 yards on nine targets. He should have another productive game in Week 4 at Atlanta, and the Falcons could be vulnerable in the middle of the field with safety Keanu Neal (Achilles) out. Walker remains the only consistent threat for the Titans in the passing game, and he's a quality Fantasy tight end in Week 4 in this matchup on the road.

Sleepers Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO DAL -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 5.9 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 12 REYDS 94 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Witten didn't take advantage of the matchup against Miami in Week 3 as many hoped, but he still played well enough with three catches for 54 yards on four targets. He hasn't seen more than four targets in any game this season, but he does have two touchdowns and should still be a factor in the offense with Michael Gallup (knee) out. He faces New Orleans in Week 4, and the Saints just allowed Dissly to have six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 3. Witten is again worth starting in deeper leagues. Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 118 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Davis will once again start for the injured Jordan Reed (concussion), and he's worth using as a low-end starting option against the Giants. We've already seen the Giants allow three tight ends to score at least nine PPR points this season with Witten, Blake Jarwin and O.J. Howard, and Davis had 15 PPR points in his lone road game this season in Week 1 at Philadelphia. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK IND -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 87 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Doyle and Eric Ebron should benefit if T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) is out, and I like Doyle better in PPR, with Ebron better in non-PPR leagues. Through three games, Doyle only has seven catches for 87 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets, while Ebron has seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. I wouldn't have interest in either one if Hilton is healthy enough to play, but if he's out then Doyle and Ebron can be low-end starters, depending on the format.

Sit 'Em Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 12 REYDS 69 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3 Cook has been a disaster so far for the Saints as a Fantasy option, and you can't trust him in any leagues. Through three games, he has five catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets, and he's combined for just 10 PPR points. Hopefully, once Drew Brees (thumb) is healthy, we'll see the best of Cook to close the season. But for now, with Teddy Bridgewater under center, you can't start Cook in Week 4 against Dallas. Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -4 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 5.6 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 7 REYDS 30 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 Graham went from 12 PPR points in Week 1 at Chicago to no points in each of the past two games against Minnesota and Denver. There's no way to trust him in Week 4 against the Eagles on Thursday night. Philadelphia did allow a touchdown to Vernon Davis in Week 1, but since then the Eagles have held Austin Hooper and T.J. Hockenson to five catches for 35 yards and no scores on 10 targets. Graham has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can trust him again in the majority of leagues. Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 6.1 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 The Steelers secondary struggled against Dissly in Week 2 when the Seattle tight end had five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. George Kittle had six catches for 57 yards on eight targets against Pittsburgh in Week 3, but I don't expect Eifert to play well in this game. He scored in Week 2 against San Francisco, but he has only nine catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets this year. He also has just one touchdown in his past five games against the Steelers coming into this game on Monday night.

Bust Alert O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 98 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7 Howard was more involved in the offense in Week 3 against the Giants as expected with three catches for 66 yards on four targets, but nine PPR points is his season high. He's yet to find the end zone, and he only has seven catches for 98 yards on nine targets for the season. I can't trust him in Week 4 at the Rams. In three games, the Rams have allowed a touchdown to Demetrius Harris last week at Cleveland, but they also held Greg Olsen and Jared Cook to a combined six catches for 61 yards on 16 targets. Howard is a low-end starting option at best, but I don't expect him to play in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Chargers (at MIA) – 14.5 projected points

Steelers (vs. CIN)

Seahawks (at ARI)

Colts (vs. OAK)

Titans (at ATL) – 6.2 projected points

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Brett Maher K DAL Dallas • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO DAL -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS K 10th PROJ PTS 5.3 K RNK 8th

Sleepers Zane Gonzalez K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5 O/U 48 OPP VS K 13th PROJ PTS 5.9 K RNK 10th Joey Slye K CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 5.2 K RNK 7th Aldrick Rosas K NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 6.5 K RNK 23rd