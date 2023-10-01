There were a ton of injuries during Sunday's NFL action during Week 4, and the most significant injury might have been Kenny Pickett's knee injury, which looked serious enough that it might cost him some time moving forward.

I wrote about that injury and the effect it might have on the Steelers offense here, but unfortunately, Pickett is not alone in having suffered an injury that could cost him time. Let's go through all of the relevant injuries from Sunday's games before we get to our early look at the Week 5 waiver-wire:

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals – Rib

Higgins suffered an injury during the first half of Sunday's game and could not return. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the injury is a fracture, and that it "could keep him off the field for a bit." Beyond that, we don't really know the extent of the injury, which makes it hard to say how much time he might miss. Rib injuries are often about pain tolerance as much as anything, though obviously there is always risk of suffering a re-injury that exacerbates the initial one. Higgins very well could play in Week 5, and with the Bengals sitting at 1-3, there might be some desperation involved in the decision making process there. If Higgins misses time, Tyler Boyd would likely play a bigger role, though this Bengals offense hasn't exactly been good enough to make Boyd someone we want to rely on – he'll be in the WR3/4 range if Higgins is out for Week 5 against the Cardinals.

Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos – Hip

Williams finished Sunday's game with two carries for zero yards and didn't play in the second half as a result of the injury. The extent of the injury isn't yet known, but this might actually end up being the most significant one from a Fantasy perspective, just because RB is the position where injuries tend to have the most impact. And there is a surprising name that might be at the top of waiver-wire priority lists for Week 5 as a result of this injury: Rookie Jaleel McLaughlin. McLaughlin, an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State, was actually the NCAA's all-time leading rusher in college, and impressed enough in the preseason to earn a spot on the roster despite Williams' return from injury and the addition of Samaje Perine in free agency. And McLaughlin actually had 10 touches Sunday to eight for Perine, though Perine did lead the team in TB snaps with 22. Week 5 will likely be a committee for the Broncos backfield, but I'll prioritize the guy who has shown a spark for the team that badly needs it.

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers – Hamstring

Evans had the bad game against New Orleans everyone expected, though not necessarily for the reason everyone expected. He caught three passes on three targets for 40 yards, but had his last target late in the second quarter. He was spotted on the sidelines on a stationary bike trying to get loose, but was ruled out in the third quarter. Hamstring injuries are tricky business because the risk of re-injury is always pretty high as a player looks to return – just look at Cooper Kupp's preseason injury for proof. We don't have any reason to suspect Evans' injury will end up being that serious, but the good news is, Evans is going to get a full two weeks to recover, because the Buccaneers are on a bye in Week 5. They return to action in Week 6 against the Lions, and while we can't say for sure that he'll be okay to go, there's no reason to add someone like Deven Thompkins (four catches for 45 yards Sunday) or Trey Palmer (two catches for 6 yards and a touchdown) just yet.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers – Hamstring/Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints – Calf

We'll pair these two together to save some word count. Both entered the season with some breakout hope, and neither has done so so far. If Freiermuth has to miss some time, maybe rookie Darnell Washington could see more run, but he just caught his first NFL pass Sunday, and has been used more as a blocker so far. I wouldn't expect either player's absence to lead to much Fantasy production.

The following players all left Sunday's games at least briefly, and will be worth watching at practice this week: Baker Mayfield (knee), Davante Adams (shoulder), Adam Thielen (ankle), Jahan Dotson (ankle), and Matthew Stafford (hip). Justin Herbert also left Sunday's game briefly with an injury to one of the fingers on his non-throwing hand, though he did play with the finger bandaged and in a splint, so it's unclear as of now how serious it is.

Here's who we're going to be looking at adding heading into Week 5 of the Fantasy Football season.